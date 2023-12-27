Polish Indie Repair Shops Had To Hire Hackers To Tackle Pointless, Train-Crippling DRM
One reason that “right to repair” reform has such broad, bipartisan public support is because there’s really no aspect of your daily life that isn’t touched by it. The effort to monopolize repair isn’t just the territory of Apple or game console makers like Sony and Microsoft. The problem is present in everything from the agricultural and medical gear sectors, to transportation.
Everywhere you look you have companies attempting to drive independent repair shops out of business, in turn creating numerous headaches while they drive up costs for consumers. Then, whenever absolutely anybody proposes doing anything about their attempt to monopolize repair, these companies will complain critics are putting consumer security, privacy, or safety at risk. It’s clockwork.
The latest case in point: 404 Media noticed that over in Poland, one regional rail company and a train manufacturer named NEWAG has taken to using DRM to lock down trains that are repaired by independent technicians, in a bid to both monopolize — and drive up the costs of repair.
The intentionally broken tractors disrupted rail travel, so independent technicians took to hiring a white hat hacking group dubbed Dragon Sector to bypass the DRM and get the trains running again:
“These trains were locking up for arbitrary reasons after being serviced at third-party workshops. The manufacturer argued that this was because of malpractice by these workshops, and that they should be serviced by them instead of third parties,” Bazański, who goes by the handle q3k, posted on Mastodon. “After a certain update by NEWAG, the cabin controls would also display scary messages about copyright violations if the human machine interface detected a subset of conditions that should’ve engaged the lock but the train was still operational. The trains also had a GSM telemetry unit that was broadcasting lock conditions, and in some cases appeared to be able to lock the train remotely.”
Again, manufacturers aren’t doing this to genuinely protect hardware or customer security and safety (though executives may have convinced themselves of such). They’re doing it because they’re obsessed with control, and because they want a monopoly on repair.
And, as always, the folks trying to bypass the unnecessary, self-serving restrictions are framed by industry as radical rabble-rousers and a threat to public safety:
“Hacking IT systems is a violation of many legal provisions and a threat to railway traffic safety,” NEWAG added. “We do not know who interfered with the train control software, using what methods and what qualifications. We also notified the Office of Rail Transport about this so that it could decide to withdraw from service the sets subjected to the activities of unknown hackers.”
The problem for companies following this path is that the widespread, bipartisan support for right to repair reform is only growing. The more companies try to fight back, the bigger the opposition gets. That’s a major reason why companies like Apple and Microsoft (at least publicly), have begun softening their rhetoric and started focusing on controlling the contours of potential legislative reforms.
There’s a more fundamental problem here that is the concept of property. The fact that companies feel comfortable messing with your property without your authorization and preventing you from using it as you see fit should be absolutely terrifying. Can you imagine the real estate you bought your house from arbitrarily deciding to lock your house because you didn’t call their repair crew to fix some pipe leak? Yeah.
The Polish train operator could’ve responded with almost exactly the same statement: “Hacking IT systems is a violation of many legal provisions and a threat to railway traffic safety…” I had to re-read it more carefully to see that NEWAG, who wrote that statement, was the manufacturer and not the operator.
Re: Ransomware, but by a company
A software that locks up an entire device smells like a ransomware.
Digital rights malware
RAAS Ransomware as a Service
Don’t forget the undocumented GSM modem hidden in a deliberately mislabeled electrical component through which at least some of the trains got an update to the “brick the train if it stands still for 14 days”-command to “brick the train if it stands still for 14 days in these geo-fenced areas”-command.
Newag even had the chutzpah to complain to Poland’s former minister of digital affairs (Janusz Cieszyński) that they had been attacked by cybercriminals. Janusz reaction boiled down: “I actually understand this and the evidence suggests nothing of what you are claiming.”
Wait really? I hadn’t read about the modem.
Re: Re:
From here, where someone did a summary of the presentation.
https://www.railforums.co.uk/threads/accusations-that-newag-pl-is-intentionally-making-its-trains-fail.258894/#post-6530155
The dmca dies not apply in Poland
Just like when the maker of one GPS app cracked Android Auto to allow their GPS app to work in Android auto
Because they are in Slovenia they are not subject to prosecution in the United States.
They are only subject to Slovenian laws. American laws do not apply to Slovenian companies.