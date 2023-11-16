Bally Sports Tries To Disappear Sports Commentator’s Televised Rant, Streisanding It To The Moon
Apple’s ‘180 On Right To Repair’ Was Widely Overstated

Apple’s ‘180 On Right To Repair’ Was Widely Overstated

Overhype

from the watch-what-I-do,-not-what-I-say dept

Thu, Nov 16th 2023 05:20am -

The consumer quest to be able to affordably repair your own tech is going well, if you hadn’t noticed. Maine just became the fourth state to implement right to repair protections in the wake of laws passed in New York, California, and Minnesota. As that vote (84 percent of Maine voters approved) illustrates, support for the movement is significant and bipartisan.

The laws aren’t perfect; several contain carve outs for the most problematic industries. Lobbyists made sure that New York’s law, for example, exempts medical gear, agricultural gear, vehicles, and home appliances, all arenas where repair monopolies are widespread. Still, the progress activists have made is nothing short of remarkable in a country where consumer protection is often an afterthought.

The Verge has a good piece on the state of the right to repair movement which notes that activists are hoping to take the movement further by targeting stuff like “parts pairing” and software locks:

“Parts pairing refers to how manufacturers tie device functionality to the purchase and use of their in-house parts, tools, and service. Ten to 15 years ago, when a component broke down, it could almost always be replaced with any compatible replacement part. But paired parts have built-in microcontrollers that are programmed to communicate with the main board to authenticate the replacement. If that software handshake doesn’t occur — say, because the repairer used an aftermarket part or didn’t have access to proprietary pairing software — the device might throw up a warning message, or it might cease to function altogether.”

While Apple obtained ample praise for its recent decision to support the California right to repair law, the company generally remains terrible on numerous aspects of right to repair. iFixit, you’ll recall, recently had to downgrade the iPhone 14’s repairability score after users complained Apple was using parts pairing to ensure that independent, affordable repair is either cumbersome as hell or simply impossible.

According to iFixit, the iPhone 15 is even worse:

“Tests on a 15 Pro Max revealed that swapping the screen without using Apple’s System Configuration tool causes Face ID, True Tone, and auto brightness to stop working, while swapping the battery causes a non-genuine part warning message to appear, and the phone stops displaying battery health data.” 

Apple likely realized that being overtly hostile to right to repair laws and bullying small independent repair shops wasn’t a good look, so it has shifted its public-facing tactics. Though it seems extremely likely that Apple remains busy, like many companies, lobbying for softer state laws and weak federal right to repair protections in order to pre-empt tougher, more consensus-driven state protections.

Of course the problem is much bigger than just Apple, with many cars, printers, and even chainsaws using software locks to make repair expensive and cumbersome. Still, progress is progress, and getting some of the most wealthy and powerful companies in the world to rethink their environmentally harmful, anti-consumer behaviors remains no small potatoes.

Filed Under: , , , , , ,
Companies: apple

8 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Apple’s ‘180 On Right To Repair’ Was Widely Overstated”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
8 Comments
Anonymous Coward says:

The main source of “confusion” (let say “double language”, just as in politics) is that a phone/any device that can be opened using just a screwdriver is more “reparable” than glued (and so needing a hot air gun), and because there is no more technical or safety reason to not be able to open theses high-tech gadgets (unlike old TV sets and microwaves, even camera with flash, that are still be dangerous, and even battery are now much more safe than ten years ago), we can see no more as only single piece boxes.
Now, once opened (with expecting that we really want to fix it, not tossing it with all the other fine equipment we opened and don’t remember how we’re supposed to reassemble them), changing some parts are much more complicated, not necessary from a physical point (because of soldered memory, etc.) but because this whole world needs to work with invisible software.
And because it’s “technically complicated” (and not physically), the great argument of “not repairable” come again, because we cannot see what’s wrong without looking at source code, and since it’s (eagerly) closed.
So yes, in a sense, Apple supports right to physically repair their products (by professionals mostly), but that’s not even the solution of 10% of the problem.
That’s exactly for this reason that GNU has been created 40 years ago.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Bally Sports Tries To Disappear Sports Commentator’s Televised Rant, Streisanding It To The Moon
Apple’s ‘180 On Right To Repair’ Was Widely Overstated
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...