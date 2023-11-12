This Week In Techdirt History: November 5th – 11th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Techdirt

from the your-words-not-mine dept

Sun, Nov 12th 2023 12:00pm -

We’ve got another double winner this week, with the same anonymous comment taking first place for insightful and second place for funny. It comes in response to a joke about Republicans in the zombie apocalypse:

Republicans will be the zombies because when an outbreak happens, the government will tell people to avoid the zombies, and Republicans will argue it’s a violation of their freedom to get bitten if they want to. Other conservatives will be on social media selling essential oils that supposedly prevent zombie infections. Donald Trump’s undead corpse will be decomposing in a corner somewhere with one hand reflexively hitting POST on the Truth Social app, except there’s a good chance his accidental thumbing of random letters will make more sense than his intentional posts when he was alive.

In second place on the insightful side, it’s a comment form rob019 noting that targeted manipulation of people’s beliefs is not the goal of a lot of disinformation:

Missing the point

The purpose of disinformation is not to persuade or promote a specific idea. For those who peddle disinformation, the intention (and if not, at least, the happy result) is to undermine the idea that anything could be true, or that anyone might be acting in good faith.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to the idea that the consequences of a proposed Ohio pornography law demonstrate a lack of foresight:

Feels intentional to me. I’ve been watching the right wing bend over backwards to get kids trapped in the system for as long as I’ve been aware of the system. And there’s no shortage of evidence indicating it goes back longer than I’ve been alive.

Stop giving these people the benefit of the doubt. They know what they are doing. They want to torture kids and adults for “sexual impurity.” That’s it. Being gay, watching porn, it doesn’t matter. They want us to suffer.

Next, it’s TKnarr with a comment about Hollywood not wanting to expand copyright laws for once:

I think the reason they don’t want to expand copyright laws in this case is that the people who’d be protected by the expanded laws aren’t them.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone battling his instincts on our post about the NY Post claiming it has proof the DHS censored emails:

🤐

I must not bait. Bait is the mind-killer. Bait is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my desire to bait. I will permit the desire to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the desire to bait has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.

We’ve already had the second place winner above, so we’ll move on to editor’s choice with another comment from that same post, in which BernardoVerda responds to the statement that nobody rational trusts the NY Post:

That reminds me of Adlai Stevenson’s famous response during a presidential campaign, when a supporter declared that after his speech on the radio, he could count on the vote of every thinking person in America:
“Thank you… but that’s not enough, madam; we need a majority!”

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment on our post about the end of PlayStation/Twitter integration with thoughts on the future of the DualShock controller’s dedicated Share button:

From now, pressing it will play “I’ve go you babe”, from Sonny and Cher.

That’s all for this week, folks!


7 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
7 Comments
ECA (profile) says:

CR, Copyrights

How far to take this? Death, after death, Death+?
To many people are watching for the failures in the system. And that the movie/recording industry has NOT kept up with time. They have LOST so much from the past its getting stupid.

the More they make, the More they have to Salvage and protect FROM TIME AND AGEING. But then comes 2 factors. HOW much is the cost for Keeping them safe from time, and how much to pay lawyers to protect the CR.

PS, in the last 40 years the avg number of releases is 400+ per year. How many have you seen? 99% never got to a theater.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

This Week In Techdirt History: November 5th – 11th
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...