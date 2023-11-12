Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

We’ve got another double winner this week, with the same anonymous comment taking first place for insightful and second place for funny. It comes in response to a joke about Republicans in the zombie apocalypse:

Republicans will be the zombies because when an outbreak happens, the government will tell people to avoid the zombies, and Republicans will argue it’s a violation of their freedom to get bitten if they want to. Other conservatives will be on social media selling essential oils that supposedly prevent zombie infections. Donald Trump’s undead corpse will be decomposing in a corner somewhere with one hand reflexively hitting POST on the Truth Social app, except there’s a good chance his accidental thumbing of random letters will make more sense than his intentional posts when he was alive.

In second place on the insightful side, it’s a comment form rob019 noting that targeted manipulation of people’s beliefs is not the goal of a lot of disinformation:

Missing the point The purpose of disinformation is not to persuade or promote a specific idea. For those who peddle disinformation, the intention (and if not, at least, the happy result) is to undermine the idea that anything could be true, or that anyone might be acting in good faith.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to the idea that the consequences of a proposed Ohio pornography law demonstrate a lack of foresight:

Feels intentional to me. I’ve been watching the right wing bend over backwards to get kids trapped in the system for as long as I’ve been aware of the system. And there’s no shortage of evidence indicating it goes back longer than I’ve been alive. Stop giving these people the benefit of the doubt. They know what they are doing. They want to torture kids and adults for “sexual impurity.” That’s it. Being gay, watching porn, it doesn’t matter. They want us to suffer.

Next, it’s TKnarr with a comment about Hollywood not wanting to expand copyright laws for once:

I think the reason they don’t want to expand copyright laws in this case is that the people who’d be protected by the expanded laws aren’t them.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Stephen T. Stone battling his instincts on our post about the NY Post claiming it has proof the DHS censored emails:

🤐 I must not bait. Bait is the mind-killer. Bait is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my desire to bait. I will permit the desire to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past I will turn the inner eye to see its path. Where the desire to bait has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain.

We’ve already had the second place winner above, so we’ll move on to editor’s choice with another comment from that same post, in which BernardoVerda responds to the statement that nobody rational trusts the NY Post:

That reminds me of Adlai Stevenson’s famous response during a presidential campaign, when a supporter declared that after his speech on the radio, he could count on the vote of every thinking person in America:

“Thank you… but that’s not enough, madam; we need a majority!”

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment on our post about the end of PlayStation/Twitter integration with thoughts on the future of the DualShock controller’s dedicated Share button:

From now, pressing it will play “I’ve go you babe”, from Sonny and Cher.

