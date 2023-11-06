Human Beings Are Not Puppets, And We Should Probably Stop Acting Like They Are
A few years ago, we wrote about Joe Bernstein’s absolutely fantastic long read on how we’re probably all looking at the concept of disinformation wrong. As our title said, “most information on disinformation is misinformation.” The underlying thesis is that tons of people seem to believe that disinformation is this all powerful force that drives people to do things they never would have done otherwise, in absence of the disinformation.
As Bernstein deftly notes, there is little evidence to support this. However, there are plenty of reasons for social media platforms to play up that myth, because it actually increases the narrative about their own power — and the benefits of advertising on those platforms. Think about it: if the story is that a post on social media can turn a thinking human being into a slobbering, controllable, puppet, just think how easy it will be to convince people to buy your widget jammy.
I think about that article quite a bit, and it came to mind after recently reading a couple of big articles about the ongoing “crisis,” in the behavioral economics world involving accusations of falsified or made up data in papers by some of the biggest stars in the space, such as Francesca Gino and Dan Ariely (who some credit with popularizing the whole “behavioral economics” field, though others disagree).
If you’re unfamiliar with the underlying story and accusations, the stories I read were the New Yorker’s, They Studied Dishonesty. Was Their Work a Lie? by Gideon Lewis-Kraus and the NY Times’ The Harvard Professor and the Bloggers by Noam Scheiber. I don’t think I have that much to say about the underlying issues, beyond noting that Gino’s defamation lawsuit against some bloggers who first highlighted the questionable nature of some of her research sure reads like a classic SLAPP suit.
But the reason this story brought back to mind Bernstein’s piece on the misinformation about disinformation, was that it struck me as somewhat related to this whole space of behavioral economics, and even the whole “nudge” concept popularized by Cass Sunstein and Richard Thaler.
The whole field seems based on the same basic idea that was at the heart of what Bernstein found about disinformation: it’s all based on this idea that people are extremely malleable, and easily influenced by outside forces. But it’s just not clear that’s true.
Towards the end of the New Yorker piece, it quotes an unpublished blog post by one of the bloggers currently being sued by Gino, which seems to call into question this same thesis:
At the end of Simmons’s unpublished post, he writes, “An influential portion of our literature is effectively a made-up story of human-like creatures who are so malleable that virtually any intervention administered at one point in time can drastically change their behavior.” He adds that a “field cannot reward truth if it does not or cannot decipher it, so it rewards other things instead. Interestingness. Novelty. Speed. Impact. Fantasy. And it effectively punishes the opposite. Intuitive Findings. Incremental Progress. Care. Curiosity. Reality.”
I fear the same thing is happening in the narrative around disinformation as well. Disinformation remains a real issue — it exists — but, as we’ve seen over and over again elsewhere, the issue is often less about disinformation turning people into zombies, but rather one of confirmation bias. People who want to believe it search it out. It may confirm their priors (and those priors may be false), but that’s a different issue than the fully puppetized human being often presented as the “victim” of disinformation.
As in the field of behavioral economics, when we assume too much power in the disinformation (as that field may have chalked up too much power to the “nudge”), we get really bad outcomes. We believe things (and people) are both more and less powerful than they really are. Indeed, it’s kind of elitist. It’s basically saying that the elite at the top can make little minor changes that somehow leads the sheep puppets of people to do what they want.
And that’s ridiculous.
As we look at all these things, we need to stop thinking of people as easily malleable puppets. They’re not. They’re human beings with complex beliefs and motivations and reasons.
Filed Under: behavioral economics, dan ariely, disinformation, francesco gina, humans, joe bernstein, nudge
Comments on “Human Beings Are Not Puppets, And We Should Probably Stop Acting Like They Are”
True
The maxim holds – “The force can have a strong influence on the weak-minded.”
But correct, the problem with things like people doing impulsive-seeming acts – storming capitols, threatening judges and election workers, etc. – is simply information silos. People see the same message over and over again (social media algorithms to thank for this). It doesn’t help that professional-seeming “real” media, like Fox News, spew the same information to reinforce that message.
It’s not just MAGA. Consider Roswell as an example – zero real evidence of aliens, but “everyone knows”. How many people repeat over and over 9/11 was an inside job. “Jewish consipracy” has been a trope for the hard-of-thinking for centuries. If it’s truthy and fits what some want to believe, they will believe.
Or, you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it smart.
HUMAN PSYCHOLOGY IS JUST LIKE FAVORITE MOVIE!!!
It is just a matter of scale. Take the Hunter Biden stuff: by now a majority of polled U.S. people state that they think Joe Biden is, well guilty of something. Essentially the argument runs: where there is so much smokescreen, there must be fire. Have any new relevant facts surfaced? No. It’s not even disinformation as much as no information at all.
That is actually more depressing than people reacting to disinformation straight: we are rather talking vague handwaving and innuendo. In the absence of actual information, that is all that it takes to cement a verdict, without an actual factfinding phase.
Because in the court of public opinion, the jury is the judge, and everybody is an expert witness.
Re:
The rule of thumb in re: the Biden investigations is simple: If Fox News hasn’t run a headline that says “Joe Biden committed [crime]”, no evidence of Biden doing a crime exists. Any talk of the “Biden crime family” is largely about Biden’s sons because the story would be about Biden himself otherwise, and Republicans would absolutely make the evidence of his criminal actions public if they had it.
As lots of people have said, the average person has average intellect[1]. While I am inclined to have a low opinion of people, at least until they provide evidence to the contrary, they are still people. Which means (if view pessimistically) they each have their own horrible way of being wrong. And you wont correct them with just “because I said so”. Some[2] of them will listen with a well reasoned argument. Others may require a more…. creative argument. And of course some wont listen at all. Simply sending them all a message would convince them. If it would humanity would have long ago homogenized on some set of believes (or fallen into a cyclic pattern were people are converted to one thing, another, and then back).
I do find it at little alarming that some people might believe significantly differently. What life experiences have they had that would lead them to another conclusion.
[1] In this one narrow case we can also lump in self-identity, their own beliefs, free will, etc. However normally that would be a very poor equation.
[2] Too few in my opinion.
One of the best examples of this elitist mindset comes from “researchers” who claim to have proven that free will does not exist, and then go on to say that therefore criminals should not be punished, thereby saying that they, unlike the criminals, are free-willed enough to make the choice not to punish while the criminals lack the free will not to commit crimes.
And of course, if we’re going to talk about reality, it goes without saying that men can never be women, regardless of how many people are saying otherwise.
Re:
So where’s the dividing line? What about people with XY chromosome set and testosterone insensitivity who have all of the outer appearance of a woman but with (among other internal differences) testes instead of ovaries?
The problem is that being a man or woman comes with a wagonload of baggage in our societies, and one doesn’t get to see much more than the moving heaps of baggage.
And people get all worked up when under a heap of blue baggage there is some XX-chromosome setup or vice versa. Instead of just taking a heap of blue baggage as a heap of blue baggage and not worrying about the color of the baggage bearer’s license.
Re: Re:
Exceptions only prove the rule.
Re: Re: Re: Well, if we're going to nit-pick...
“The exception proves the rule” is a phrase that is commonly misunderstood and abused. The original meaning ‘proves’ in this expression is closer ‘tests’ or ‘clarifies (the limits of)’.
Re:
Hyman.
I have read a few articles regarding that book.
The researcher in question admits that it’s a very bold hypothesis and it might not be true. Nevertheless, he goes where his data takes him.
I’m extremely disappointed that you’d go so far as to abuse Sapolsky’s reputation and book to peddle your white supremacist bullshit, Hyman.
But then again, you’re still here regardless of what the owner of this site will do, short of the nuclear options.
Re: Re:
The universe has true randomness as part of physical law, and very simple systems can result in complex behavior. For example, Conway’s Game of Life is Turing-complete despite the fact that it relies on nothing but an array of dots on a square grid and two extremely simple rules for stepping from one state to the next.
Those two factors, randomness and complexity, make the future completely unpredictable from the present, and render systems capable of making decisions based on available information. That’s free will for any practical purpose. What philosophers might think doesn’t matter, because philosophy is garbage.
Missing the point
The purpose of disinformation is not to persuade or promote a specific idea. For those who peddle disinformation, the intention (and if not, at least, the happy result) is to undermine the idea that anything could be true, or that anyone might be acting in good faith.
Re:
yup. “flood the zone with shit.” Undermine consensus and expertise. Erode public trust in institutions. Make it challenging if not impossible to determine what’s true. Helps if you simultaneously attack journalism and academia on multiple, concurrent fronts.
Re:
Case in point, Trump…
“The president claimed the climate would “start getting cooler.”
“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot replied.
“I don’t think science knows,” the president responded. ”
Just like that. Brilliantly lazy thinking. Unless by “cooler” he meant, cooler to watch fires, drought, sea level rise, etc become much more extreme.
TL/DR
The truth is missing/not told/hidden/not acknowledged Information.
From the USA gov. backing the meat/poultry, milk, Cheese, and a few other industries. Love those OLD adverts. To Fully over processed Foods, where you cant find the Dark meat in a chicken anymore, but enough water to Fill a teacup(at least).
From the perpetual Materials, Like NON STICK TEFLON, that Should have been STOPPED AS SOON as it was started.(yes you have teflon in your body) To a Drug used in COWS that works LIKE a Hormone, But Hormones are restricted in DAIRIES.(what do you call something that does Something, but ISNT called by what it does?) To a few Chemicals that you would NOT believe should be in your diet, that the gov. knew years ago, and never said anything.
Then we go into the Water testing in Every town and city, And Find that its a boondoggle. Those testing would only test certain locations, insted of NEW random locations EACH YEAR.
Then I wonder about changes in HOW the congress is run, Made over the years, WITHOUT the consensus OF THE PEOPLE. How do they get to Vote for there OWN wages, when they WERE only being paid a Stipend, NO retirement, NO medical. It was a Honor position.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chicken_tax
(you CAN FIND A VIDEO ON THIS ONE)
https://youtu.be/azI3nqrHEXM?si=2hcb2vohnmBCY97q
(this explains Mini trucks)
There are lots more, over the years, but its already to long.