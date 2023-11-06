Ohio Lawmaker Wants To Criminally Charge Minors Who Watch Porn to Protect Minors. What?
from the that-logic-doesn’t-track dept
In the latest chapter of my laziness writing on the crazy escapades of anti-porn Republicans for Techdirt, I wish to introduce you to Ohio state Rep. Steve Demetriou, who represents Bainbridge Township.
Rep. Demetriou introduced the Innocence Act, or House Bill (HB) 295, on October 11, 2023.
I wrote about the bill over at AVN.com and for the Cleveland Scene. Gustavo Turner of XBIZ also covered House Bill 295. Cleveland.com provided us with some local coverage of the bill.
Rep. Demetriou’s bill is the latest proposal by an anti-porn lawmaker who intends to require age verification to access an adult entertainment website, including Pornhub, Xvideos, or xHamster.
HB 295 features the same elements of the other so-called “copycat” age verification proposals inspired by Louisiana, which became the first in the United States to have a law requiring the adoption of age verification for users from local IP addresses to see adult content. The copycat bills have escalated in severity with Utah and Texas as two of the more severe cases. But it is a safe bet to say that Demetriou’s version takes the cake for the most severe age-gating bill.
According to the introduced bill text, House Bill 295 makes it a crime — a felony — for websites that fail to deploy age verification measures to check the ages of users from Ohio IP addresses.
Demetriou also proposes to make it a crime — a misdemeanor — for anyone who manages to get around an age-gate on a website through, say, a VPN or proxy. He explicitly mentions minors.
A press release announcing the bill states:
If this legislation is enacted, pornography distributors would be charged with a third-degree felony for failing to verify the age of a person accessing the adult content. If a minor attempts to access sexually explicit material by falsifying their identity, they would be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Language in House Bill 295 confirms this:
Whoever violates…this section is guilty of failure to verify age of person accessing materials that are obscene or harmful to juveniles, a felony of the third degree.
Whoever violates…this section is guilty of use of false identifying information to access materials that are obscene or harmful to juveniles, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
Demetriou told Cleveland.com, the official web platform for The Plain Dealer newspaper, that this is a “common sense” approach to ensuring minors don’t circumvent an age gate. “Obviously, we’re not trying to target children with regards to criminal enforcement… but we want to make sure they’re protected,” Rep. Demetriou told Cleveland.com reporter Jeremy Pelzer. Demetriou said that the proposed criminal penalty targeting minors is a “deterrent” other than being a law that could compel prosecutors to pursue criminal charges against teenagers for being teenagers.
House Bill 295 was referred to the House Criminal Justice Committee and is awaiting markup. Rep. Demetriou did tell Cleveland.com that he is open to cleaning up the “kinks in this bill.”
For the Cleveland Scene, criminal defense attorney Corey Silverstein told me the bill is, obviously, a bad idea.
“I can’t think of a worse idea than charging minors with criminal offenses for viewing adult content and potentially ruining their futures,” he told me in my Scene report. “Attempting to shame and embarrass minors for viewing adult-themed content goes so far beyond common sense that it begs the question of whether the supporters of this bill gave it any thought at all.”
Civil liberties organizations are already alarmed at the potential implications of age verification laws in other parts of the country. For example, the American Civil Liberties Union and others filed an amicus brief at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals supporting plaintiffs in Free Speech Coalition v. Colmenero. Texas adopted an age verification law requiring pseudoscientific public health labeling for adult websites.
404 Media’s Sam Cole pointed this out with Vixen Media, a premium network of paysites, sharing the so-called public health messaging for Texas users. The Free Speech Coalition, an advocacy group for the adult industry, sued Texas with companies that own some of the most popular adult entertainment websites in the world. The ACLU said that the law in Texas overwhelmingly violates the First Amendment rights of adult sites and adult site users.
Attorney General Ken Paxton, having survived his impeachment, has substituted then-interim Attorney General Angela Colemenro. That case is now Free Speech Coalition et al. v. Paxton.
Michael McGrady covers the tech and legal sides of the online porn business, among other things. He is the legal and political contributing editor for AVN.com.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, age verification, criminalizing porn, hb 295, ohio, protect the children, steve demetriou, think of the children
Comments on “Ohio Lawmaker Wants To Criminally Charge Minors Who Watch Porn to Protect Minors. What?”
As a resident of Ohio, I apologize in advance for my state’s lack of foresight.
Protect children from Ohio Lawmakers.
Banning teenagers from doing anything is a sure recipe for encouraging what you are trying to ban. Just look at teenage pregnancies in states that make teach abstinence rather than birth control.
Is there something in the water? Were these crazy people there before and I just did not notice them? Is this the beginning of the zombie apocalypse?
Seriously it does seem to be getting worse.
Re:
Well if there’s one thing that zombies and Ohio Republicans share are brain cells (or lack of thereof).
Republicans will be safe if there is ever a zombie apocalypse because even the living dead have standards and know bad brains when they smell them.
Re:
Republicans will be the zombies because when an outbreak happens, the government will tell people to avoid the zombies, and Republicans will argue it’s a violation of their freedom to get bitten if they want to. Other conservatives will be on social media selling essential oils that supposedly prevent zombie infections. Donald Trump’s undead corpse will be decomposing in a corner somewhere with one hand reflexively hitting POST on the Truth Social app, except there’s a good chance his accidental thumbing of random letters will make more sense than his intentional posts when he was alive.
What?
I thought they did not want the government raising their kids but here they are insisting the government raises their kid.
Re:
Simple mistake, they don’t want the government raising their kids they want their government raising every kid.
As soon as they’re the ones in power they go from ‘small government’ to ‘the government has a mandate to tell everyone what to do’ lightning fast.
any time someone says a law won’t be enforced, that is a lie. don’t pass the law, then.
looks like they just want more criminals.
sad.
It seems that misdemeanor of the fourth degree are just fines with no jail time (same goes for third degree) but still an (serious) offense. Still, it’s much more than a morality lesson in a classroom, or a little slap on the hand with a harsh “bad boy!”, for kids that have stolen few candies.
Maybe they want theses minors to grow up faster and force them to become adults (or criminals) this way. Talk about innocence preservation…
Re:
Its the Fascist mind set, you do what those above you tell you to do, and they enforce that by the use of violence.
The fact that this proposed law has a punishment intended for minors says otherwise.
Be nice if the anti-porn perverts were at least honest...
Felony charges for platforms that have a user that turns out to be a minor, criminal charges for any minor that gets caught on any such platforms…
I’ll take ‘How to make adult content illegal in your state without having the guts to outright make adult content illegal in your state’ for $500.