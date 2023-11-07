Freedom Of The Press Foundation Calls Out Alabama Cops For Arresting Journalists For Committing Journalism
Police Chief Who Headed Raid Of Kansas Newspaper Resigns Rather Than ‘Defend His Actions’

When Even Hollywood Doesn’t Want To Expand Copyright Laws To Deal With AI…

Copyright

from the the-ai-revolution-is-making-things-weird dept

Tue, Nov 7th 2023 12:50pm -

We live in strange times. It used to be that you could set your watch to one simple thing: any time any government agency or policymaker had any question about whether or not we needed to expand copyright laws, Hollywood would answer with a resounding “YES, ABSOLUTELY!” Over the years, copyright has expanded massively, and always right there pushing that along gleefully has been the Motion Picture Association (MPA, formerly the MPAA).

So… it took me a moment to recalibrate my brain when I saw that in the recent Copyright Office docket on Artificial Intelligence and Copyright (the one where we filed a comment saying that we should not be changing copyright law to deal with AI), that the MPA… agrees with us (at least a little bit)?

MPA’s overarching view, based on the current state, is that while AI technologies raise a host of novel questions, those questions implicate well-established copyright law doctrines and principles. At present, there is no reason to conclude that these existing doctrines and principles will be inadequate to provide courts and the Copyright Office with the tools they need to answer AI-related questions as and when they arise. The Copyright Office has an important role to play in ensuring a careful and considered approach to AI and copyright. At the current time, however, there is no need for legislation or special rules to apply copyright law in the context of AI

Of course, it’s easier to understand this in the context of the recent TV and film writers’ strike as well as the still ongoing screen actors strike, in which AI is a central part of the debate. I think the MPA is (perhaps reasonably?) concerned that opening up copyright laws at this point might lead to problematic limits on how AI can be used, when the movie studios would actually like to make use of the technology in fairly reasonable ways.

That said, I don’t endorse the MPA’s full statement, which I think is just wrong on many accounts. It is not arguing that training on public works is not infringing (as we believe), but rather existing copyright law already covers that situation.

Sweeping generalizations that training is always, or is never, fair use are not helpful. For example, in moving to dismiss a lawsuit brought in the Northern District of California by anonymous individuals, including an author, Google stated that “training Generative AI models on information publicly shared on the internet” categorically is not “copyright infringement.” The premise of this argument is that if a copyrighted work is accessible on the internet, it is free for the taking. That premise is flatly wrong and unsupported by case law.

Likewise, in comments before the House Subcommittee on the Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, Sy Damle stated: “Foundational copyright cases establish that the use of copyright-eligible content to create non-infringing works is protected fair use, even if the non-infringing works compete with the originals.” That sweeping proposition is fundamentally inconsistent with the fact-intensive nature of fair use and is not supported by the case law. These comments cited HathiTrust, Authors Guild v. Google, and Sega. But the courts in those cases did not announce the broad rule for which the comments cite them. On the contrary, the courts found the particular uses in those cases fair only after applying the statutory factors to the specific facts before them.

It’s an interesting move to argue that Damle, former General Counsel of the Copyright Office, is somehow saying things “not supported by the case law” though I guess that’s what you get when the MPA is dealing with the rare former GC from the Copyright Office who seemed to actually understand the limits of copyright law.

But, still, I just want to note that this is pretty much the only time I can remember of the MPA having a chance to say “let’s expand copyright laws!” and coming back with a “wait, wait, wait, we’re just fine as is.”

Also, for what it’s worth, the MPA and Copia feel very strongly different about some of the other points we both answered in this inquiry. We questioned the whole premise of having to opt-in to having your content as part of the training, and the MPA is arguing that that training may be infringing, especially in commercial contexts, and therefore would require a license.

Of course, this is a weird time with weird bedfellows. So while the MPA is saying “we don’t need to change copyright laws,” internet giant IAC and Barry Diller, are saying “of course we need to change copyright law to protect against evil AI.”

This really isn’t a surprise, either, though. Diller/IAC also own Dotdash Meredith, a big publisher of vertical content. And they want to get paid. Diller has been whining incessantly for months about how fair use needs to be changed to make sure he gets paid from AI training on their content.

“All we want to do is establish that there is no such thing as fair use for AI, which gives us standing.”

Which is, well, quite a statement.

Still, it’s interesting to me to see how the whole AI space is shifting roles a bit. Historically, internet properties have been against expanding copyright laws, while Hollywood has been in favor of it. Here, those roles are a little different, though in both cases it suggests that “big companies want what’s in the best interest of their own bottom lines.” Which, I guess, isn’t that surprising.

Of course, that leaves little nobodies like us to take the actual principled stand regarding what’s actually best for the internet, for people, and for innovation.

Filed Under: , , , , ,
Companies: iac, mpa

7 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “When Even Hollywood Doesn’t Want To Expand Copyright Laws To Deal With AI…”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
7 Comments
Bloof (profile) says:

Re:

They know they’ll save more money in the long term by having AI replace writers, VFX and other artists, along with background actors than they’d ever make after suing the AI companies. They’re more likely to act on AI companies behalf and lobby or sue to enable AI created work to be copyrighted than do anything to limit the technology when it can make their numbers go up.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Considering the position they’re in right now, being forced to the negotiation table with actors (and not so long ago, writers)? I’m inclined to agree with you. There’s a non-zero chance Hollywood is interested in leveraging AI to avoid paying actual content creators and enablers their due. Hollywood has lost any right to being the good guy in any equation – they’re just a less shitty guy, at best.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Freedom Of The Press Foundation Calls Out Alabama Cops For Arresting Journalists For Committing Journalism
Police Chief Who Headed Raid Of Kansas Newspaper Resigns Rather Than ‘Defend His Actions’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...