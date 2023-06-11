Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is kallethen with a simple response to the question of whether a private platform’s right to enforce its rules would allow them to ban groups of people for discriminatory reasons:

Did they violate the site’s rules? That’s the important distinction you keep missing.

In second place, it’s Toom1275 with a suggestion for the note YouTube should add to 2020 election misinformation:

How about: “Note: Republicans have admitted in dozens of court cases they’re lying about the election.”

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with Bloof and a comment about Texas’s anti-drag law and “think of the children” legislation:

They always resort to ‘Think of the children!?’. They did it to fight desegregation, they do it to fight non Christian immigration (Muslim grooming gangs, child blood drinking Jews from the Protocols of the elders of Zion), they absolutely did it to LGBTQ+ people before a brief respite in the 2000s, they did it to cultural and religious outsiders with the Satanic Panic, they’re doing it against the entire political left with qAnon… All while doing nothing about organisations with long track records of systemic enabling of child abuse and protecting the people responsible.

Next, it’s Thad with a comment about Twitter’s admissions in court filings:

As always, don’t pay attention to what people say on Twitter or in press conferences, pay attention to what their lawyers say in court, where they have an obligation to tell the truth.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is PB&J with a comment about Twitter bleeding advertisers:

Elon DID promise to make advertising only half of Twitter’s revenue … so … this is progress towards that goal, I guess?

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about Musk suggesting he wants to remove the block feature from Twitter:

Jokes on him. I just blocked everyone by deleting my twitter client.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Cat_Daddy and another comment about Texas:

Texas is fearless! Except for: -Periods.

-Big government.

-Va jay jays.

-Trans people.

-Freedom of expression.

-Liberalism.

-Woke People.

-Democracy.

-Democrats.

-Drag Queens.

-Immigrants.

-Gun Regulation.

-People that aren’t white.

-Books.

-Feminists.

-Antifascists.

-Climate Change.

-Snowflakes (both metaphorical and literal).

Finally, we get away from all the politics (and Elon Musk) for a simple anonymous joke about the many problems with Knights Of The Old Republic 2 on Switch:

Honestly, a KotOR 2 release being a disastrously buggy mess is simply being faithful to the original.

That’s all for this week, folks!



