Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Going To Get Rid Of The Block Feature, Enabling Greater Harassment

from the screams-in-trust-and-safety dept

One of the most important tools for trust and safety efforts is the “block” feature, allowing a user to entirely block someone else from following them. Yes, on Twitter you can get around this by going into incognito mode, but overall, the feature is a very useful tool for those being harassed to limit access to their abusers. Indeed, one of the biggest criticisms early on of the (still in invite-only beta) Bluesky social media app was that it opened its doors to thousands of users before they had implemented a “block” feature (that has since been added). Lots of people argued that launching social media today without the “block” feature is malpractice.

Elon Musk, however, seems to be going in the other direction.

On Wednesday, in reply to someone on Twitter complaining about being blocked, Elon said that “blocking public posts makes no sense” and saying that “it needs to be deprecated in favor of a stronger form of mute.”

This also comes just weeks after Twitter’s adjusted API policy effectively killed one of the most useful 3rd party tools for users on Twitter to avoid harassment: BlockParty.

Block Party’s anti-harassment tools for Twitter will be on indefinite hiatus as of May 31. It’s been a privilege to help you set your boundaries for the last four years. Together, we blocked and muted millions of trolls. We’re heartbroken that we won’t be able to help protect you from harassers and spammers on the platform, at least for now; we fought very hard to stay, and we’re so sorry that we couldn’t make it happen.

And, of course, all of this comes right after Twitter’s trust & safety boss (who wasn’t particularly experienced with trust & safety work) resigned. So it seems that, yet again, Musk is winging it, and making decisions based on what the worst of his fans want, rather than what actually is best for the ecosystem he manages.

The underlying assumption here from Musk is that the only reason to use “block” is if you don’t want to hear from someone. But that’s wrong. That’s what the mute button is for. Block is an anti-harassment tool to help people avoid having stalkers, abusers, harassers, and the like being able to follow your every word without at least some level of friction.

Considering that Musk himself was so concerned with “doxing” of his public information, you’d hope he’d recognize that, but again Musk seems to view the safety of everyone on Twitter as if it’s identical to his own experience, and his own threat model.

Of course, there’s also the simple fact that the block feature is costly in terms of Twitter compute power:

So, even though he was, himself, an aggressive blocker for a while, more recently he’s urged people to stop using the block feature, and removed everyone from his own block list a few months back. Of course, it appears that even he went back on that promise, because there are reports of him blocking new people since his grand unblocking.

Separately, there’s the fact that there was the infamous “BlockTheBlue” campaign that sought to get Twitter users to block anyone who was subscribed to Twitter Blue, which has really pissed off Musk. Perhaps to the point that this is also a reason he wants to get rid of the block button?

Either way, this is yet another example of a situation where there’s a lot of actual expertise out there, but Musk ignores it all based on (1) his own gut instincts, (2) the requests of the terribly disingenuous people he follows, and (3) a desire to decrease Twitter server costs.

And all while making the website significantly less safe for a large segment of users.

Filed Under: block, elon musk, harassment, trust & safety

Companies: twitter