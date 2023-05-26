Twitter Demands Academics Who Won’t Pay $42k/Month Delete Any Twitter Data They Currently Have
Elon Musk has insisted that “transparency is the key to trust” in rebuilding Twitter in his image. He says it all the time. But, of course, under Musk, Twitter has been significantly less transparent, choosing to skip its transparency reports, and generally close itself off. But one of the key methods for transparency on Twitter has long been its willingness to allow academic researchers to access its API and do research around Twitter and its users.
This is how, for example, we were able to learn that (contrary to widespread belief), Twitter’s moderation efforts actually favored conservatives (rather than suppressed them), and that the “bias” in its moderation efforts was against misinformation, not any political ideology.
Of course, in Musk’s desperate efforts to poke the bird he saddled with massive debt until it makes money, means that he turned off nearly everyone’s access to Twitter’s API (including ours) and demanded a minimum $42,000 per month from academics. That’s half a million dollars a year. For access to one company’s data. This is… not the kind of money that academic institutions have to.
The whole thing seems deliberately designed to cut academics off from Twitter’s data and to be as opaque as possible, rather than transparent.
As if to put an exclamation point on that thinking, the latest is that Twitter is telling academic institutions that haven’t paid (i.e., basically all of them that used to use Twitter’s data for research) that they are required to delete all the data they collected in the past by the end of this month.
But in recent weeks, the company has been contacting researchers, asking them to pay $42,000 a month to access 0.3% of all the tweets posted to the platform – something researchers have previously said is totally unaffordable. Previous contracts for access to the data were set as low as a couple of hundred dollars a month.
An email, seen by the i, says researchers who don’t sign the new contract “will need to expunge all Twitter data stored and cached in your systems”. Researchers will be required to post screenshots “that showcase evidence of removal”. They have been given 30 days after their agreement expires to complete the process.
Now, in talking to people (both former Twitter employees and academic researchers) about this, they do say that the Twitter API contract has long had a clause regarding data deletion. But also, that it has never been used in this manner (only in cases where there were claims of misuse of the data), and that the demand to prove the data has been deleted is particularly egregious and petty.
But, really, it just highlights how little Elon is willing to have outside experts look into the details of how Twitter is working. It’s the opposite of transparency.
And, thus, Elon himself is effectively telling you that you should never trust Twitter.
On top of that, it seems particularly ironic that Twitter is demanding proof of deletion the very same week that Twitter itself began accidentally putting back tweets that Twitter had told people had been deleted. So Twitter is now being less transparent, demanding proof of deletion, at the very same time that it can’t delete things it promised it had deleted.
Super trustworthy site there.
“will need to expunge all Twitter data stored and cached in your systems”
We definitely did that, believe us .. ya gotta have faith.
“will need to expunge all Twitter data stored and cached in your systems”
send a screencap of that Office Space scene where they beat the hell out of the equipment
Since when is a screenshot proof of anything? Sounds like something my 80 year old in-laws think means anything.
Academic Research
I’m always entertained when universities cry foul about costs. Of the two universities mentioned in the linked story, Binghamton’s endowment is $152 million and Buffalo’s is $1.0 billion. If you’re out of state, it costs $48k a year to attend Binghamton and 28K to go to Buffalo.
I am sadly aware of the total shitshow that is American higher education, and even the massive fees to study in a university don’t make money, especially when you have to pay faculty (or underpay them).
Mike probably has access to more information than I do, but he’s not wrong.
And if you’re laughing at universities, I’ve got to ask one question: Why do you hate academia, one of the pillars of democracy, so much?
Re:
Those topline numbers are meaningless. Nearly all that money is earmarked by their donors, so either you need an alumni gift specifically to research social media (or maybe supporting social studies projects generally) or a no-strings-attached gift. Inevitably the larger donors want their names on something shiny so most of the money goes into buildings, schools, financial aid, chairs, and speaker series.
Second, universities pay little to none of professors’ research budgets. In science you’re expected to pull in a nice NSF or NIH grant and that pays everything from PhD student tuition and stipends to your solvent stock, or else you’re researching out your own pocket. In social studies a donor paid for your chair but you pay your own research budget, and the big grants will get you a hefty $300 (yes three hundred dollars) and maybe a round trip plane ticket if it’s foreign. How that’s supposed to pay for $42k a month is trivial to answer: it doesn’t. You could hire 3 full professors for that price, and the department has maybe 10 of them to begin with.
universities pay little to none of professors’ research budgets.
Your defense of universities is that they force researchers to basically fund themselves in return for lab space and the name? And the side effect of this capitalism is a lovely semi-feudalism where graduate students and recent Ph.Ds do lots of the actual work while getting paid peanuts? Are you defending them or indicting them?
Defending academics, probably the institutions of learning, and indicting the boards.
1st anon here. I can tell you’re thinking about this because you correctly caught that I’m not really defending the universities at all. More specifically I’m indicting the university administration, which nowadays run like businesses for profit and talk a big game about their academic inquiry but will absolutely throw the faculty and students (the ones actually doing the inquiry) under the bus for a buck. It’s why adjunct hell is a thing and we’re seeing less and less tenure track offers (say what you will about tenure but it’s not terrible for maximizing freedom of inquiry compared to having the board/admin/donors decide your fate instead).
My point was that you’re conflating the universities at large with the academics themselves, and endowments, much as I’d like otherwise, are not piggy banks for academic research. You want to sustain that money indefinitely, so you have to have a plan for it to last a century in the best case, and even then most of that money ends up going to university needs, not academic needs.
The universities don’t care about what Twitter is doing. The academics do, but it’s the universities who have all that money you mentioned in your OP.
I think when you have to work that hard to break down the components of academia, you’re already losing the argument.
Legal authority?
As regular users are aware, I’m not an attorney, I don’t pretend to be an attorney, and as long as an attoreny doesn’t computer we’ll get along fine.
However, I was just wondering – what theory does Musk think this is legal under?
Not copyright, as there are exceptions to that for academic study for one, and for another, copyright is only operative on republishing the work, not on the analysis of that work from my possibly flawed understanding of copyright.
Trademark wouldn’t stand because even a moron in a hurry would have to strain to confuse a university with Twitter, and there just doesn’t seem to be a way to stretch patent law to cover this. I suppose contract law if they obtained the data via a contract rather than use the API, wget or curl.
So, in the event they don’t have even a simpleton around to create a simple bash script:
—8< cut here >8—
#!/bin/bash
#Musk self pleasuring
dataset=1,438,404,006
echo “*********** DANGER DANGER DANGER ***********”
echo “* You have authorized mass delete and purge on dataset: *”
echo “TWITTER DATA comprizing ${dataset} records!”
echo “*********** DANGER DANGER DANGER ***********”
read -p “Proceed? (yes/N): ” askme
echo “*********** DANGER DANGER DANGER ***********”
echo “* ONE LAST TIME: *”
echo “*********** DANGER DANGER DANGER ***********”
read -p “Proceed? (yes/N): ” askme
echo “Purge complete: Dataset TWITTER now contains 0 records.”
—8< cut here >8—
Obviously I’m joking. I would never assist anyone to violate the law.
Unless it was funny as hell, anyway. Remind me to tell you what we did with the bronze cannon statue in high school.
Freedom of speech, perhaps. A non-governmental entity can generally demand anything from anyone.
As to why the recipients might be required to obey, I guess that would be contract law: “the Twitter API contract has long had a clause regarding data deletion”. It’s not clear what that clause is, or whether anything requires them to prove their “innocence” (that is, to show they deleted it, rather than Twitter having to show they didn’t). But I think it’s likely that a failure to delete would be a breach of contract.
lmao Twitter, go on with your bad self.
We will "delete"
I would like to comply with his request. Originally was unsure to what you meant by “delete” but given your recent behavior, now I feel like I understand what delete means. We will “delete” according to Twitter’s understanding of the word.
Screenshots?
Hey, I have a screenshot where @elon agreed to pay me $100,000 per tweet for my brilliant tweets. Where do I send the bill?
I’d send Twitter a $42,000,000 bill to delete their data and tell them until it’s paid you cannot comply.
Maybe they are asking for proof of deletion so they can learn how to do it.
Double-M can’t find direct quotes that support his campaign of hate against Musk and Twitter, so he’s reduced to making stuff up. Shameful.
Elon is now doing stand up,
two blue_check minimum.
He wants to keep out of the b-school textbooks
Once day, Musk’s destruction of Twitter will be a cautionary tale in business school textbooks. He’s trying to forestall that embarrassment as long as possible but it’s just too good to resist.
'If it's good enough for him it's good enough for him.'
‘We’d love to pay but we’ve decided to follow Elon on this one, by which I mean we’re not going to pay but we’re still going to keep the data because we’ve decided the service isn’t worth the money.’