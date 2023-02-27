What Transparency? Twitter Seems To Have Forgotten About Transparency Reporting

One of the key things that Elon Musk promised in taking over Twitter was about how he was going to be way more transparent. He’s mentioned it many times, specifically noting that transparency is how he would build “trust” in the company.

So, anyway, about that… over a decade ago, the big internet companies set the standard for companies publishing regular transparency reports. Twitter has released one every six months for years. And since Musk’s takeover, I’ve wondered if that would continue.

Apparently not.

Twitter’s last transparency report — published in July 2022 and covering the last six months of 2021 — found that the U.S. government made more requests for account data than any other government, accounting for over 24 percent of Twitter’s global requests. The FBI, Department of Justice, and Secret Service “consistently submitted the greatest percentage of requests for the six previous reporting periods.” Requests from the U.S. government were down seven percent from the last reporting period but Twitter’s compliance rate went up 13 percent in the latter half of 2021.

Normally, Twitter would have published the transparency data for the first half of 2022 in January of 2023. Yet, here we are.

“Elon talked a lot about the power of transparency. But the way Elon and his enablers interpret transparency is a rather creative use of the word. It’s not meaningful transparency in the way the industry defines it,” one former Twitter employee familiar with the reports tells Rolling Stone. [….] “We were working on the transparency reports, then all the program leads were immediately fired, and the remaining people that could’ve worked on the reports all left subsequently,” one former staffer says. “I’m not aware of any people left [at Twitter] who could produce these transparency reports.” The former Twitter staffer adds, “It’s really a problem that there’s no transparency data from 2022 anywhere.”

Speaking to former Twitter employees, I had two of them confirm that Twitter actually had the transparency report more or less ready to go before Musk took over (remember, the January release would cover the first half of 2022 so they had time to work on it). But apparently, it’s either been lost or forgotten.

And, of course, this is a real shame, as Twitter had been seen as one of the companies that used transparency reports in more powerful ways than other companies. It was widely recognized as setting the bar quite high.

“Twitter had some of the best transparency reporting of any platform,” says Jan Rydzak, company and investor engagement manager at Ranking Digital Rights, a program hosted by the Washington, D.C., think tank New America that grades tech and telecom firms on the human-rights goals they set. “Transparency reporting has been an important tool for companies to demonstrate to their users how they protect their privacy and how they push back against improper government requests for their data,” adds Isedua Oribhabor, business and human rights lead at Access Now, whose 2021 Transparency Reporting Index commended Twitter for nine straight years of reporting.

As we’ve discussed before, while all the other larger internet companies caved to DOJ demands regarding limits on how they report US law enforcement demands for information, Twitter actually fought back and sued the US government for the right to post that information. And while it unfortunately lost in the end (years later), that’s the kind of thing that shows a commitment to transparency which helps build trust.

In place of that, Musk’s “transparency” seems to be to cherry pick information, hand it to people who don’t understand it, but who will push misleading nonsense for clicks. That doesn’t build trust. It builds up a cult of ignorant fools.

