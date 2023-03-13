It’s One API, Michael. What Could It Cost? $42,000 Per Month?
from the you've-never-actually-set-foot-in-the-api-market,-have-you? dept
When Elon Musk moved to take over Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who endorsed the deal, talked to him about making the site more open, specifically turning it into a protocol that anyone could build on. This would have been a good plan. Indeed, it’s one that seems to now be gaining traction for basically every company not named Twitter. Elon Musk, however, went the other direction entirely.
Rather than opening up its systems to third party developers, Elon has pulled the API from many, told developers that no client apps were allowed, and revoked free access to the API. There has been a ton of speculation around the API pricing, which had been promised in early February, but kept getting pushed off. Musk had suggested a $100/month fee would make sense. However, it appears that the $100/month API will have very, very, very limited functionality.
Of course, academics, who have long relied on Twitter’s free API to do all sorts of useful research regarding the platform, were also quite concerned about what this would mean for them. And, it looks like they were right. Twitter is now pitching academics and enterprises on API access… that will run a mere $42,000 per month.
That’s for the cheapest tier.
Small package, indeed.
This seems, a bit, well, out of touch concerning how many users, especially academics, use the current API.
The cheapest, Small Package, gives access to 50 million tweets for $42,000 a month. Higher tiers give researchers or businesses access to larger volumes of tweets—100 million and 200 million tweets respectively—and cost $125,000 and $210,000 a month. WIRED confirmed the figures with other existing free API users, who have received emails saying that the new pricing plans will take effect within months.
“I don’t know if there’s an academic on the planet who could afford $42,000 a month for Twitter,” says Jeremy Blackburn, assistant professor at Binghamton University in New York and a member of the iDRAMA Lab, which analyzes hate speech on social media—including on Twitter.
It’s a choice. But it seems like a choice from someone who still doesn’t understand how third parties add much of the value to Twitter. Cutting them all off, and thinking that you’ll actually make revenue by massively overcharging for API access is, well, a choice. But seeing as the lack of API will do so much harm to users, it seems like it makes it even less valuable even for those who have the means to pay.
Once again, it seems to be decision making based on desperation for revenue, and not for any sort of strategic, long-term thinking on what would be best for the site and its users.
Comments on “It’s One API, Michael. What Could It Cost? $42,000 Per Month?”
I’m going to be honest, I actually read techdirt more cause of you.
Re:
I’m pretty sure Mike’s perfectly content to continue with covering only things that factually happened, and leaving all the deranged gaslighting to you.
Re: Lol
You don’t know the value of interacting with twitter, either reading data or posting. Got it.
Except having been in academia, I know how razor-thin their budgets are for things. And $42k/month absent a healthy grant specifically for such a thing is about as common as unicorn teeth (and I’d love to see the proposal for said grant, specifically the expected outcome).
(cough) “academics”*
Being barely literate doesn’t lead much credence to your arguments about academia.
Said someone who obviously never took an introductory course in said subject.
Re: Re:
I didn’t take a course in phrenology, either. Probably has a better reproducibility rate than sociology.
Re:
Hey Matthew,
Hi. How are you today? How’s the weather by you? Storms seem to be hitting everywhere. Hope you’re well.
I really appreciate you trying to take on the role of assignments editor at Techdirt, but I’m afraid we already have an assignments editor in place, and he seems a bit more… well… grounded.
As for the Twitter files last week, I have gone through them and saw… nothing worth commenting on. There were some more of the same: completely misread and misleading allegations by Taibbi (he really doesn’t get how most of the orgs he’s writing about operate). What I did see was that some outside orgs sent some data to Twitter, much of which Twitter was not impressed by. I saw nothing in there about gov’t censorship. Like most of the Twitter files, it was so empty of substance, it wasn’t even worth debunking.
Cool. Perhaps you can try to do what most people do when they see a story they’re not interested in, and not read it.
I mean, I do, in that the screenshot above was sent to me by an academic who received it directly from Twitter. But, you do your job, and let me do mine, okay? I don’t show up at your job and shit in your cubicle and tell you you’re doing it all wrong, do I?
Lol. You make some silly statements Matthew, which is why you’re kinda amusing to have around, but this one may be the most silly of all.
I mean, sure. What’s that got to do with anything, though?
Cool. Good for you. Maybe educate yourself on what that means, then, and stop looking so damn foolish all the time.
Thanks. Good chat.
Toodles.
Re: Re:
Daily reminder actual legal experts say you’re an asshat:
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/3883931-twitter-discloses-another-possible-government-censorship-effort/
That was about half a week before Taibbi released the actual receipts….we now have an idea how extensive the federal funding was.
“Toodles”, dumbass.
Re: Re: Re:
You do realize that ‘The Hill’ has gone over to the Dark Side in full measure, yes?
And it sure looks like they’ve sucked you along with them, right over the cliff and down into that bottomless abyss.
Re: Re: Re:2
Oh cool, ad hominem! We never see that when people are presented with facts they don’t like!
Besides which The Hill is still quite lefty from my perspective. This is sorta like lefties pretending Bill Maher is right-wing now because he points out how crazy wokies are. No, he’s about the same, it’s just The Left has gotten crazier and crazier. Same with the Hill.
Which is all less important than that you’re just making a useless ad hominem.
Re: Re: Re:3
Ah, more abuse of the term ad hominem. Excellent!
Re: Re: Re:3
“Oh cool, ad hominem!”
Tsk, tsk. It’s not just ad hominem. It’s tu quoque*
With your limited opportunities, you can’t just toss away a chance to sound really smart.
*You know, like when you were casting aspersions on short, fat people with pink hair a few days ago. Speaking of “when people are presented with facts they don’t like!”
Re: Re: Re:4
No, it’s just ad hominem. Doesn’t like the facts, attacks the messenger of the facts. Classic case, actually.
I get it, if you ALSO don’t like those facts, you might be inclined to make excuses for the ad hominem.
In direct response to you making emasculating BDSM references? Yes. And?
Re: Re: Re:5
Someone seems upset that their dom isn’t the one doing the emasculating… 🤔
Re: Re: Re:3 Re:
Taibbi and Greenwald were also often featured here on Techdirt back in the day, back before Maz developed TDS/EDS.
Re: Re: Re:4 While you’re here…
Yes or no, Koby: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re: Re: Re:4
The only people with fucking Trump Derangement Syndrome are all the fucking idiots that think he was a good president… or even a good businessperson… or hell, even just a good person at all.
That people like Koby think Trump was worthy of two votes, goes to show how much of the kool-aid they have consumed, how big their tin-foil hat has become, and how far up Trumps ass they have their head located.
Complaining about how much damage one person was able to do to our country is not fucking TDS. TDS is still thinking about voting him back into office.
Re: Re: Re:
Hi Matthew,
So, not interested in discussing the weather?
Reading comprehension is neither yours nor Turley’s specialty. DFRLab isn’t building censorship lists. And even that article notes that Twitter mocked and ignored the lists that were sent over.
That’s not censorship.
No, Taibbi released the fact that NGOs that receive some funding from the gov’t… receive some funding from the US gov’t, which was… always known? The fact that Taibbi (and people like Turley) couldn’t be bothered to pull a 990 says a lot more about their understanding of these things than anything else.
The government funds a ton of NGOs. That doesn’t make anything those orgs do “government directed censorship.”
I don’t see how any of that is… even remotely close to censorship by any definition.
That’s not very polite, Matthew. Didn’t you learn any manners as a child?
If you don’t like “toodles” how about ciao? Or is that too foreign for you?
Re: Re: Re:2
Mike, It is always refreshing (and, to be honest, amusing) watching trolls trip on to their swords (intellectually speaking) when someone civilly debunks their nonsense.
Re: Re: Re:3
He’s not civil, and he is conclusive disproven, actually. (but his shitty site tends to eat long winded replies for hours)
Re: Re: Re:4
Accusation, confession, etc.
Re: Re: Re:5
Excuse me, where did I say I was civil?
Sometimes I rewrite a comment to put more swears in.
Fucktard.
Re: Re: Re:6
That you seem openly proud of being a disruptive asshole who voluntarily comes to a site he hates and comments on articles he hates reading so he can argue with people he hates even more than the articles is…well, it’s definitely a sign that maybe your particular form of self-harm has long since stopped being an effective coping mechanism for whatever is fucked up about your life. Please seek professional psychiatric help for your obvious mental illness.
Re: Re: Re:2
Well, Turley is paid to read and comprehend The Constitution and often cited for his ability to do so, so I would say point goes to him on this.
Of course it is. They also listened in many others. Just because they failed sometimes doesn’t make it not censorship. Attempted murder is still real bad, mmm kay?
No the funding was known (also often most or all their funding, not “some”, why you always lying?) what wasn’t known was how intimately involved those groups were in trying to censor US citizens.
Only when it’s censorship. Not when they’re trying to, I dunno, feed poor kids or something. But THESE NGOs were mostly doing the censorship.
A LOT sometimes ALL their funding. Usually government grants come with quite a bit of “direction” actually. The government does not just give people money and say “do whatever you think best”. It’s government censorship by proxy.
How deep are you trying to lie here? 1) There certainly WERE ban lists 2) There were “attempts (not always good ones) to determine who might be foreign influence operatives.” but a great deal else besides! Like Ban US citizens for “misinformation” (which absolutely is not an OK thing for the gov to be declaring), or suppress medical experts who were giving real medical info.
And legally that’s meaningless. A great deal of the time they were listened to. Yay, Twitter didn’t let the gov be as evil as it could’ve been? Yay?
You would if you were smarter.
I think you are lying fucktard covering up Orwellian bullshit by the government merely because it contradicts a narrative you picked at some point and you’re too cowardly to admit you were wrong. The government spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to suppress dialogue they didn’t like (some of it by US ctizens, based on the content) through proxies and you want to be a fucking dumbass and say “nothing to see here”.
So politeness seems a little misplaced, doesn’t it?
Re: Re: Re:3
Maybe he should take that money and pay for a reading comprehension class on anything other than the Constitution, then.
You’re actually right—that doesn’t make it not-censorship. The fact that the government didn’t direct the organization to send over those lists “or else” is what makes it not-censorship.
Serious question, yes or no answer: Do you know for sure that the funding for those groups was/stilll is predicated on said groups doing the bidding of the federal government in re: “trying to censor US citizens”?
It’s not really censorship if they weren’t trying to stop someone from speaking out in general. Nobody has a legally guaranteed right to use Twitter, after all.
See my previous question about the funding for those groups.
I could make a “ban list” of my own and send it to Twitter. It’s under no obligation to listen, and even if it chose to listen to a pissant like me, doing so wouldn’t constitute censorship unless you believe in the “I have been silenced” fallacy.
No, it isn’t. You’re all but accusing Twitter of violating the First Amendment by carrying out censorship orders from the federal government. But Twitter has a pretty solid defense here: Not only did it regularly refuse to honor such requests from the federal government itself, it regularly refused to honor such requests from non-government groups, and the requests themselves were never once framed as a “do this or else the government is gonna fuck you up” directive.
Name one person—just one!—who was suspended or banned as a result of an unquestionably clear and direct order from the federal government to have that person banned from Twitter. For bonus points, post the actual text of both that order and (should it exist) Twitter’s response to it. I’ll wait.
How much is Florida spending to do the same?
It’s more than you deserve and less than you’ve earned, so yes, it does. But maybe if you stopped treating every criticism of Twitter, Elon Musk, and conservative propaganda as a directed-at-your-heart personal attack, you might actually earn being treated as something other than a whiny bitch.
Re: Re: Re:2
I suggest ‘Adieu’ with its rather more final meaning, rather than any version of ‘Au revoir’ which suggests you might like to see the person again.
Re: Re:
“Hope you’re well”
It saddens that I can totally believe you are sincere in that, and that I will never be as nice a person as you are, Mike 🙂
I mean, you’re even nice enough to believe Matthew has a job of some kind!
Re: Re: Re:
Hey, get fucked.
Re: Re: Re:2
Not everyone here has the issues you seem to with being personally fulfilled.
Re:
Which essentially means:
“I know nothing of Twitter’s API and in reality, I have no fucking clue of what an API is?
Oh, and add to that, I have no fucking clue about almost everything I say here, but if I say enough times, I might start believing myself.”
I think that about sums up Matty.
Elon.
Even Microsoft wouldn’t bite at those prices, and they used to do worse.
Who’s the one biting though? Russia? China? India? Iran?
Oh wait, I just answered my question. It’s THOSE countries that would love to have MORE legal access to American information!
Re:
There aren’t enough folks biting to make this a revenue stream worth the name, is who.
Of course, if Russia/China/Iran/etc were the ones filling twitter with vitriol, well, Mastodon awaits everyone else.
I still don’t get it: why everyone is so obsessed with what Elon does to Twitter? How does that matter anything to anyone except for the Twitter stock owners?
Also, care for academics in this article resembles care for children in anti-encryption laws. Just saying.
So it’s true: billionaires don’t understand money and value.
Well. Less and less reasons all the time for most people to study twitter, unless they are doing osint or researching right wing necrobubbles
Health Insurance Pricing
Maybe it’s going to be like blood work when you have insurance in the US.
Cost: $2876.9
Discount: 99%
Your cost: $28.76
Oh yeah, I’m sure researchers will be tripping over themselves to shell out $42,000 per month at a minimum.
It’s amazing the levels of sheer stupidity desperation mixed with ego-driven idiocy can take you to.
yes mastadon is a good service, but twitter is easier to use for non tech experts, plus the network effect is important ,eg almost every celeb, journalist ,writer ,government department, company is on twitter.Twitter is not myspace it cannot be easily replaced by another social media app
Re:
… that’s strange, the ‘This is fine’ meme involving the person sitting in a room burning down around them suddenly popped into my head after reading the above, no idea where that could have come from.
Re:
Why do you have to be a tech expert (whatever that means) to use a Mastodon instance and application of your choosing?
That network effect works on Mastodon and other forms of communication, and it’s dying out just a teensy bit at Twitter. But let a million flower bloom – if you like Twitter, that’s great! No one is trying to pry it from your hands. Except maybe Elon.
No one tried to convince you to use Mastodon (or whatever) in the article. i don’t think anyone here cares if slightly less celebs and corps are on Mastodon. At least not in the positive sense.
Let’s not forget that academics and other researchers are not likely to be earning top dollar salaries either. I can just see a Request For Funds that included a shot at $42,000 a month, from an Assistant Professor that’s making less than $42,000 a year.
And how is Elmo going to prevent sharing of all that data, once the researchers pool together and pay for just one account?
Re:
…..do you somehow think research expenses come out of their gross pay?!?
Re: Re:
Do you think such researcher projects get anything like 42k a month to begin with? LMAO
Re: Re: Re:
It varies wildly, but that wasn’t really the argument.
$42,000 a month
It is designed to keep academics out. Too many are concerned with how academic researchers are to continue their studies.
They are not.
That’s the point. Musk does not want Twitter studies out there because some of them may be critical of what Twitter does.
Qwitter will get into bed with more rightwingers and right-wing mainstream media.
Murdouche is itching to get his disinformation machinery into more homes, and Qwitter is a perfect medium.
Watch as advertisers trickle back in around June-July, and how Musk starts monetizing even more during the bonanza Elections 2024 are expected to be.
He fired 75% of the staff, and… Qwitter had a few outages. So what?
Never confuse a cruel narcissist with billions to be an idiot.
Trade for 100 joints?
420×100=42k 🙂