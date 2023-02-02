Elon’s New API Pricing Plan Seems Perfectly Designed… To Help Send More Users And Developers To Mastodon
Huh. It had actually felt like quite some time since Elon Musk had last done something so stupid as to send a new bunch of users to Mastodon. But, apparently he can’t go that long without helping to do so. Last night, I had actually started working on a story about how developers were increasingly moving from Twitter to Mastodon, following the ridiculously, poorly communicated decision to shutdown API access for companies building Twitter clients (from which many original Twitter innovations arose).
However, the API was still working for tons of other projects that relied on it, including various useful bots and services that rely on Twitter for sign-on. But, late last night, Elon’s Twitter announced that was all over, and there would no longer be any free use of the Twitter API:
This sudden announcement, with one week’s notice (which, I guess, beats the no notice at all given to client developers) has thrown a ton of projects into pure chaos. There are tons of useful tools that rely on the API. For a long time I used Tweetshelf to follow news links on Twitter. I’m wondering if they’ll be able to survive. BlockParty, which is one of the most useful tools on Twitter to enable users to avoid harassment and abuse, makes extensive use of the API, and I’m curious how they’re going to be able to handle this. There were all sorts of other useful bots, things for reporting earthquakes, for example, that aren’t likely willing to pay. Other tools, like various thread reader apps will also likely be impacted.
Twitter has had an enterprise paid version of its API already, but way more projects relied on and used the free API, and helped make Twitter way, way more useful. And most of those seem likely to shut down.
This may also include tools that use Twitter for sign-on. GovTrack, for example, is already warning users to change their login if they were using Twitter’s login on that site:
But, perhaps an even bigger impact may be on a vast array of academic and journalistic research that relied heavily on the access to the API. Just a few weeks ago, we had reported on a really useful study, done using the Twitter API, that found that Russian trolls on the site hadn’t really done much to impact the 2016 election.
One of the authors of that study had pointed out that this change by Elon is going to create pretty massive “collateral damage” for important research.
Of course, there’s a question as to how much of this is really “collateral damage” and about Elon’s crazed desperation for any new revenue stream he can find behind the couch cushions, and how much of this is actually about closing up the windows, and continuing to make Twitter less and less transparent… all while pretending he’s doing the opposite of that.
In the meantime, this should drive a lot of those developers, who were previously making Twitter more useful for free to move elsewhere. I’ve already seen multiple bot developers (the useful kinds, not the spammy kinds) say that they’re now in the process of moving those over to Mastodon.
And, already, many other developers had started to make the move. The decision to cut of third party clients had already done a lot to create this incentive.
Now, the developers of some Twitter clients are turning their attention to another upstart platform: Mastodon. This week, Tapbots, the studio behind Tweebot, , a Mastodon client based on its longtime Twitter app. Matteo Villa, the developer behind Twitter app Fenix, is testing a Mastodon client of his own . Junyu Kuang, the indie developer behind Twitter client Spring is working on a Mastodon app . Shihab Mehboob, developer of Twitter app Aviary, is close to launching a Mastodon client .
And it’s not just the tech press that’s noticing. The Houston Chronicle recently had a similar article about developers ditching Twitter for Mastodon.
Both of those articles were focused on client development, which has really exploded in the last month or so. But there has also been tremendous new development elsewhere that is making Mastodon increasingly useful (and user friendly). There are some great tools for algorithmic recommendations for posts, there are better and better tools for finding new users to follow. There have also been some cool new web clients that have shown up recently, including Elk and Mastodeck. There has also been tremendous new development on Mastodon-compatible alternatives, with just yesterday the latest version of Calckey being released (Calckey is a Mastodon-compatible alternative that has a really clean UI). And I know that others are working on more development in that area as well.
And all of that has really shown up in the last few weeks and months… while many other developers had stuck around on Twitter. But with Elon now closing down free access to the API, it makes you wonder why those developers would want to keep helping Elon when they can move over to Mastodon and continue to make it way more useful. Already, since Twitter announced these changes last night, there has been yet another influx of Twitter users to Mastodon, which seems to happen whenever Elon does something to drive people away.
Once again, this really does go completely against what Elon promised. He insisted he was going to “open source” things, but this is actually closing up shop. Jack Dorsey had directly told Elon that the best thing Twitter could do was to be more open to third party developers, as they’re the ones who help make Twitter better. Instead, Elon is driving them away. You could argue that he also promised to get rid of bots… and this seems likely to do that, but it’s quite a statement that he doesn’t realize just how many fun and useful bots there were on Twitter. His loss and Mastodon’s gain.
Hey now, if driving away all the advertisers, users, and third party developers — and completely destroying Twitter in the process gets rid of those pesky bots, it’s a small price to pay. Our boy Elon (being such a big brain, smarty-pants, capable of playing 12D chess), must surely be working from home grand multi-step plan that will become crystal clear to us normies at some point. Right?
Re: it's all part of the plan ...
Want to bet that he’s going to claim this whole thing was about getting people to move to open protocols (like Mastodon) once he’s completely destroyed Twitter?
Re:
I’m not sure I agree with that.
I mean, I get that Elon setting Twitter’s biggest revenue stream on fire, him not paying his landlord and thus ending up paying multiple times that debt, him openly demonstrating such loyalty to swastika wavers, sheetheads, russian trolls, misogynists and anti-semitic conspiracy nuts the vast majority of normal people are driven off the platform is all just a massive 5D chess game which ends up with some Elon in an alternate universe where different rules of causality applies ends up king of the world…
…but what does the Elon of the world we all live in get out of it besides video evidence of how you can waste the most money the fastest?
Keep going back to the ADS-B buyout. If he wanted to silence the jet tracker there were cheaper ways to do it!
Annnd they're gone
Musk: Let all bask in my brilliance, now that app developers have to pay to increase the value of my platform our money troubles are over!
Five seconds later
What do you mean they’re ditching Twitter and shifting focus to other platforms rather than pay extortionate rates for the privilege of enriching me, who could have ever seen that coming?!
Re:
An Ars commenter observed it seems Musk’s diffoculty is he doesn’t understamd the difference between an application and a platform.
Which is why he’s throwing out every source that generates value for the platform (non-Nazi userbase, advertising, API-based access) and thinks charging admission like an app for something that no longer has any value will work instead.
Re: Re: Like charging admission to a theater without any movies
That would certainly explain some of his actions if he thinks that the platform itself is the valuable part rather than the people who use it and the third-party apps that add value to it.
Re: Re: Re:
Also supported by his “I’m gonna turn twitter into X the everything app!” delusions.
Re: Re:
You mean like charging $2000 to make your car go vroom faster?
Re:
I must say, Musk is really, really good at that 4D chess. No one even spots all the winnings.
Any bets on when he’ll employ imperial tailors to make him suits the cloth of which can similarly to the genius of his chess moves not be seen be the foolish and the ignorant?
Not looking forward to it, I must say. I’m obviously not smart enough to spot what actual value Musk gets out of torching double-digit amount of billions in public so I’d just be left looking at old Musk swinging his dingleberries around in court rather than the glorious suit I’m sure he’ll be wearing in spite of my lying eyes telling me differently…
Nice job sticking in a knife in the back of real-time earthquake reporting.
Though Musk already has a history of putting his ego above human life.
Re:
There are some really nice quake bots on Mastodon
If you break it, you get to keep the pieces
Elmo is clearly breaking it.
"Open Source"
I suspect he really has no idea of what open source means and has his own definition… thats probably along the lines of, “you can see the web page source, so it’s open!”
Kinda like with the whole “Freedom of Speech” understanding he’s demonstrated.
You had a social network...
… and you turned into a “business solution” for newspapers. Nice job, kid.
I feel like this shows us something about how Musk misunderstands twitter. He vaguely understands that the ability to look at twitter with the API can be valuable, but only in this passive function, as a data set. He fundamentally misunderstands that twitter isn’t a revenue center for most of its users. He fundamentally misunderstands that having users and content is twitters draw. And he fundamentally misunderstands that while he needs users to drive ads and he needs content to drive twitter’s value to users, his competitors invite that content for free.
Re:
Stephen King explained this to him at the outset. “I’m providing value to you; if anything, you should be paying me.” (I’m paraphrasing but it was something like that.)
It’s a variation on the old canard that users aren’t customers, they’re the product. Musk can’t understand that and refuses to believe it when people explain it to him. He’s weirdly determined to squish Twitter into an economic model that it really doesn’t fit at all.
Re: Re:
Well yeah, even within that mindset, torching your product isn’t helful either.
Hey Elon, is it still free speech if there is no one left to hear you?
Re:
Doing a good job of removing that ridiculous “common carrier” argument out of the picture.
Musk didn’t understand that the expression goes “You break it, you buy it”, rather than the other way around.
academic uses
There are a TON Of academic projects that use Twitter data, and this usage has been specifically encouraged by Twitter. Interesting that the Twitter page for this hasn’t been updated, nor does Musk’s comment suggest that it’ll still be available.
https://developer.twitter.com/en/use-cases/do-research/academic-research
So, which academic pissed off Elon…
Re:
“So, which academic pissed off Elon…”
All the ones not paying him for the privilege of making Twitter better.
Re: Re:
Do you know how little that narrows it down to?
That’s practically ALL of them!
Re: Re: Re:
Yet this is still your answer. 😀
Maybe time to check out Mastodon?
If you like engaging with people, it is 10x better on Mastodon where an AI hasn’t decided to shadow-ban you because you don’t generate revenue.
It’s a typical comment. People say they have 10x the followers on Twitter than on Mastodon but have more engagement on Mastodon. It’s always a shock.
Give Mastodon a try. Go to Fedi.Garden and pick yourself a nice instance.
@Jerry@hear-me.social
seriously, Mastodon isn't happening
It’s down a LOT of users, already. It had a chance to take off, didn’t.
Re:
Why are you so scared of Mastodon?
Re:
Still staying steady at 1.8 million users, and it’s likely it’s bleeding less users than Twitter is right now.
There’s more than one place to go, so…
Re: Re:
Down from 2.5M. And that stat you’re quoting is from the first week of January, it’s almost certainly gone down more since then. (but I haven’t seen a stat since)
So no, twitter users are not flooding Mastodon at all, actually.
Re: Re: Re:
Why are you so scared of Mastodon?
Re: Re: Re:2
why would I be scared of mastodon? Just laughing at Masnick being desperate to find an alternative to twitter cuz “oh no, people are allowed to say things!”
Re: Re: Re:3
[Hallucinates facts not in evidence]
Re: Re: Re:
And no one argued that it would, considering there’s a TON of places to move to even BEFORE Musk bought Twitter over.
Speaking of, why are you so afraid of Mastodon then? Because you know you’ll never go on there to pollute the place with your white supremacist garbage?
Re:
What does “happening” mean? It exists, and has a decent enough userbase considering how small the company behind it is.
If you mean to make a strawman saying that Mastodon won’t replace Twitter, then that is probably true, but also irrelevant, since nobody has argued that it will.
Re:
That may be true. As Strawb pointed out in a different reply to you, Mastodon might not replace Twitter. But Mastodon just has to provide good services, not replace Twitter.
Anyways, would you mind sharing the ways in which Elon has made Twitter better since he bought it? Other than making “leftists” leave, that is.
Re: Re:
Other than making “leftists” leave, that is.
That’s the part Matthew and the rest of the village idiots are the most afraid of. Once the ‘leftists’ are gone, Twitter becomes just like everyplace else that isn’t good enough for them. They figure out that arguing with other like-minded assholes just isn’t fun, and they have to figure out where to spread their ‘conservative’ feces without consequence next.
It’s hard running a nationwide victim complex when the other side says ‘meh, fuck it, we’ll go over to Mastodon then’ and leaves.
Spreadsheets are the death of many corpo rats
Elmo, the Econ major spreadsheet jockey keeps making the startup mistake with his Excel. Just because you added a column, doesn’t mean that it will happen. It definitely won’t happen at the rate that will save the biz.
He still doesn’t understand the creators are what drives interaction, not his genius plan to always pump people’s feed with polar opposite views for “Engagement”. Even MAGAts are complaining about getting all libs in their feed.
Re:
Seeing as he’s founded several companies that became hugely successful, bought several others that were failing and then made them hugely successful, you’ll excuse me if I find your mocking his excel skills as more than a little hollow.
Re: Re:
He actually hasn’t founded any company that has become hugely successful.
All of the companies that he has under his purview were not his as a founder. He essentially forced the founders out and became CEO.
Re: Re: Re:
“He essentially forced the founders out and became CEO.”
That’s not what the scripture of the cult of Musk says though. You know, the one which starts with “In the beginning there was the Word. And Musk then sold it a Tesla…” and goes on from there.
Not many people appear to be using mastodon.
Re:
Weird, I was just using it to comment on a Popehat thread, and everybody there commenting was a decent, compassionate person (unlike the people Ken White was talking about).
That seems to be what I want out of a social media service.
Musk's acumen
He overpaid for the platform. I am not sure that he cannot eventually reap big profits from it.
He laid off 75% of the workforce. And despite the doomsday predictions of Twitter crashing and burning, it has basically operated as before. Yes, there are glitches, but none clearly stand out.
He has managed to get the rubes to fork up $8 a month, and that includes some of the “leftists” like @jojojerz.
Most all of the journos that were banned on a whim, and then unbanned, have returned. Not before they threw themselves a pity party on POST and mastodon.
He is monetizing everything he can, and so far, appears successful.
Sure, the content is more Gab-like, but as long as the users do not leave, what does he care?
All these folks who built apps, and were locked out? They’ll gladly pay the small fee, and will be back.