GAO Would Like The FCC To Explain Why It Still Maintains A Pathetic, Dated Definition Of ‘Broadband’
Daily Deal: The Complete Video Production Super Bundle

Goodbye Twitter: Techdirt Will Soon End Our Automated Posting

Techdirt

from the bye-twitter dept

Wed, May 3rd 2023 09:30am -

Over the last few months we’d been wondering if it was worth pulling Techdirt posting from Twitter altogether, but had been too busy with other stuff to make a decision, and now it looks like Twitter has made the decision for us. Last week, Automattic informed us that Elon Musk was demanding a ridiculous amount of money to continue allowing its Jetpack service to use the API to enable WordPress sites to automatically post to Twitter. Automattic publicly announced this week that it would not pay, and that WordPress sites would no longer be able to automatically post to Twitter.

Twitter decided, on short notice, to dramatically change the terms and pricing of the Twitter API. We have attempted to work with Twitter in good faith to negotiate new terms, but we have not been able to reach an agreement. As a result, the Twitter connection on Jetpack Social will cease to work, and your blog posts will no longer be auto-shared to Twitter.

You will still be able to share your posts to Twitter manually by pasting the post link into the body of your tweet. 

We were told that the automatic sharing of Techdirt articles as tweets would end over the weekend, though they’ve still been showing up. Honestly, we’ve got too many other things we’re working on to turn off the autosharing ourselves, so they’ll keep appearing as long as Elon allows it, but I assume that’s not much longer.

And… that’s fine. I’m sure we could probably find some hack to keep posting, but why bother?

We’re actually joining a large number of others who have left Twitter, including news organizations like NPR and PBS. Lots of others have left as well, either by choice or when pushed. NY’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, the MTA, announced recently that given Twitter’s increasing unreliability it will no longer use it for alerts.

Lots of other accounts have left as well, including many fun ones that used to make Twitter such a fun place to be. Inoreader, one of the world’s most popular RSS readers has now dropped Twitter feeds because of the new API fees. Same with Feedly. A bunch of official weather services have been exploring other options, after Twitter blocked many of their accounts from posting (though some were re-enabled after complaints).

Of course, just yesterday Twitter (again realizing that it hadn’t thought any of this through) announced that it was restoring API access for government weather and travel alerts. But, just the fact that this is all based on Elon making stupid decisions, learning they are stupid, and having to backtrack should be concerning for everyone.

So, we’re fine. Elon has every right to cut us off from posting our content to Twitter. But, really, our Twitter feed drove little to no traffic anyway, and it has limited value. It seems like a bizarre decision to cut off a service that powers 43% of the world’s websites, making it way more difficult for those services to put their content on Twitter, but Elon (I’m repeatedly told) is some sort of intergalactic business genius, and I’m just some guy who writes words on the internet.

We are looking into alternative services, but not alternative ways to post to Twitter. As I’ve made clear, I’m quite enthusiastic about a few different protocol-based systems out there, including ActivityPub (Mastodon), AT Protocol (Bluesky) and nostr. So we’ll be looking at ways to automate posting to all of those over time. Protocol systems not subject to the whims of some random dude seem like a much safer and more sustainable bet. This is also why Techdirt has been available for decades via RSS, and you can always follow us that way, or by just visiting the page once a day.

Filed Under: , , , ,
Companies: automattic, twitter

28 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Goodbye Twitter: Techdirt Will Soon End Our Automated Posting”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
28 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

JoJo Ramsey Benèt says:

…Honestly, we’ve got too many other things we’re working on to turn off the autosharing ourselves…

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
So transparently false.

In the time it took you to write this newest anti-Musk / anti-Twitter screed, MM, you could’ve turned off autosharing (and turned it back on) ten times!

Plus, so what? Your automated TD tweets get almost no engagement anyway. Certainly no loss to the Twitter community to see you go. Bye!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Not for the “pedo” comments, nor because he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s show, nor because he’s polluting outer space with those satellites, but because he went republican? The faux-morals are so visible. If Elan is a fool, he was a fool a long time ago. Maybe if he identifies as a woman, or a martian, all will be forgiven…

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: please read the article

I’m pretty sure jacking up the API costs has nothing to do with going republican.

And no, Elon coming out as trans would not change Techdirt’s opinion, because it is completely irrelevant to the stuff Elon’s been doing that make Twitter a worse platform.

Also, why on earth would anyone care that Elon smoked weed on Joe Rogan, lol. Out of everything he’s done, that’s the “terrible thing” that should have turned people against him?

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

Two agree with me without even knowing it. Everyone knows that if Elon would’a stayed in his crazy lane, without exposing his conservative inclinations, he still would be welcome with open arms. People would been like, “yeah, Twitter needed trimming anyway”.
Predictability is quick and obvious with the woke…everyone else sees the glasses on your forehead, except you.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:

if Elon would’a stayed in his crazy lane, without exposing his conservative inclinations, he still would be welcome with open arms

Not…really? I mean, some people would probably less quick to judge him as an asshole, but most people would see what he’s doing to Twitter as shitty behavior regardless of his political leanings. Someone can be “liberal” and still fuck things up to the point where people who would otherwise be aligned with that someone politically thinks said someone is doing a shitty job.

Then again, if he were “liberal”, he probably wouldn’t be so welcoming towards extremist right-wingers, so there is that…

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

To be fair, Mike probably has a few lawyers just begging to defend him after the email thing.

And the EFF is still a good fallback.

Still, be careful, Elon is crazier than Floridian opposums. Might also wanna invest ina stabproof vest and some time at the range, just in case.

And yes, I know what I’m implying.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

GAO Would Like The FCC To Explain Why It Still Maintains A Pathetic, Dated Definition Of ‘Broadband’
Daily Deal: The Complete Video Production Super Bundle
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...