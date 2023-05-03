Goodbye Twitter: Techdirt Will Soon End Our Automated Posting
Over the last few months we’d been wondering if it was worth pulling Techdirt posting from Twitter altogether, but had been too busy with other stuff to make a decision, and now it looks like Twitter has made the decision for us. Last week, Automattic informed us that Elon Musk was demanding a ridiculous amount of money to continue allowing its Jetpack service to use the API to enable WordPress sites to automatically post to Twitter. Automattic publicly announced this week that it would not pay, and that WordPress sites would no longer be able to automatically post to Twitter.
Twitter decided, on short notice, to dramatically change the terms and pricing of the Twitter API. We have attempted to work with Twitter in good faith to negotiate new terms, but we have not been able to reach an agreement. As a result, the Twitter connection on Jetpack Social will cease to work, and your blog posts will no longer be auto-shared to Twitter.
You will still be able to share your posts to Twitter manually by pasting the post link into the body of your tweet.
We were told that the automatic sharing of Techdirt articles as tweets would end over the weekend, though they’ve still been showing up. Honestly, we’ve got too many other things we’re working on to turn off the autosharing ourselves, so they’ll keep appearing as long as Elon allows it, but I assume that’s not much longer.
And… that’s fine. I’m sure we could probably find some hack to keep posting, but why bother?
We’re actually joining a large number of others who have left Twitter, including news organizations like NPR and PBS. Lots of others have left as well, either by choice or when pushed. NY’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, the MTA, announced recently that given Twitter’s increasing unreliability it will no longer use it for alerts.
Lots of other accounts have left as well, including many fun ones that used to make Twitter such a fun place to be. Inoreader, one of the world’s most popular RSS readers has now dropped Twitter feeds because of the new API fees. Same with Feedly. A bunch of official weather services have been exploring other options, after Twitter blocked many of their accounts from posting (though some were re-enabled after complaints).
Of course, just yesterday Twitter (again realizing that it hadn’t thought any of this through) announced that it was restoring API access for government weather and travel alerts. But, just the fact that this is all based on Elon making stupid decisions, learning they are stupid, and having to backtrack should be concerning for everyone.
So, we’re fine. Elon has every right to cut us off from posting our content to Twitter. But, really, our Twitter feed drove little to no traffic anyway, and it has limited value. It seems like a bizarre decision to cut off a service that powers 43% of the world’s websites, making it way more difficult for those services to put their content on Twitter, but Elon (I’m repeatedly told) is some sort of intergalactic business genius, and I’m just some guy who writes words on the internet.
We are looking into alternative services, but not alternative ways to post to Twitter. As I’ve made clear, I’m quite enthusiastic about a few different protocol-based systems out there, including ActivityPub (Mastodon), AT Protocol (Bluesky) and nostr. So we’ll be looking at ways to automate posting to all of those over time. Protocol systems not subject to the whims of some random dude seem like a much safer and more sustainable bet. This is also why Techdirt has been available for decades via RSS, and you can always follow us that way, or by just visiting the page once a day.
Comments on “Goodbye Twitter: Techdirt Will Soon End Our Automated Posting”
Y’all better make sure to keep using the account somehow. Elon might reassign it to someone else.
Re:
The bare minimum is to keep it locked at least.
Unless Elon is THAT desperate to get eyeballs onto his own pit of Hell…
Re:
National Pumpkin Radio will be happy with the windfall.
Re: Re:
That sounds like a better choice than “Natural Power Racists”
Re: NPR should do this too
Just keep tweeting automatically all hours of the day and night. Every tweet is a poop emoji. Pass it on.
Or just constantly have a browser tab opened with techdirt.com.
insert standing applause meme here
I can’t wait to put up that @techdirt twitter handle and start posting my own techdirt stories!
/s
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
So transparently false.
In the time it took you to write this newest anti-Musk / anti-Twitter screed, MM, you could’ve turned off autosharing (and turned it back on) ten times!
Plus, so what? Your automated TD tweets get almost no engagement anyway. Certainly no loss to the Twitter community to see you go. Bye!
Re:
It’s interesting that it never ever crossed your mind that TD values reporting on Twitters decisions (that likely impact a large portion of wordpress users) more than the do mucking about with twitter auto-post settings.
Re:
Bye? And yet here you are.
Re:
Why does it not surprise me you have no concept of opportunity costs? Or how technology actually works.
Not for the “pedo” comments, nor because he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s show, nor because he’s polluting outer space with those satellites, but because he went republican? The faux-morals are so visible. If Elan is a fool, he was a fool a long time ago. Maybe if he identifies as a woman, or a martian, all will be forgiven…
Re:
I’m surprised you didn’t say “attack helicopter”. Are you trying to change up the one anti-trans joke you have?
Re: please read the article
I’m pretty sure jacking up the API costs has nothing to do with going republican.
And no, Elon coming out as trans would not change Techdirt’s opinion, because it is completely irrelevant to the stuff Elon’s been doing that make Twitter a worse platform.
Also, why on earth would anyone care that Elon smoked weed on Joe Rogan, lol. Out of everything he’s done, that’s the “terrible thing” that should have turned people against him?
Re: Re:
Two agree with me without even knowing it. Everyone knows that if Elon would’a stayed in his crazy lane, without exposing his conservative inclinations, he still would be welcome with open arms. People would been like, “yeah, Twitter needed trimming anyway”.
Predictability is quick and obvious with the woke…everyone else sees the glasses on your forehead, except you.
Re: Re: Re:
Not…really? I mean, some people would probably less quick to judge him as an asshole, but most people would see what he’s doing to Twitter as shitty behavior regardless of his political leanings. Someone can be “liberal” and still fuck things up to the point where people who would otherwise be aligned with that someone politically thinks said someone is doing a shitty job.
Then again, if he were “liberal”, he probably wouldn’t be so welcoming towards extremist right-wingers, so there is that…
Re: Re: Re:
That’s the stupidest thing I’ve heard all day, Anon.
Re: Re: Re:
Put the crack pipe down.
Re: Re: Re:
Tell me you don’t read Techdirt without telling me you don’t read Techdirt.
Re: Re: Re:
I’ll ask you explicitly, then: What does jacking up the API costs, causing WordPress to drop Twitter auto posting, causing techdirt to stop auto posting on Twitter, have to do with Elon’s politics?
Re:
Or was always a white power sort of fool.
But I’m sure you don’t, treasonous cur.
Re:
nor because he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s show
This is what you think triggers liberals?
That horse dewormer really fucked you people up.
Re: Re:
I think that’s less about the weed and more about that dipshit Rogan.
uh oh
Elon will retaliate by turning TechDirt over to a Nazi incel horde. Get yourself a good trademark lawyer and get in line to sue him till he’s bluer than his checkmarks.
Re:
To be fair, Mike probably has a few lawyers just begging to defend him after the email thing.
And the EFF is still a good fallback.
Still, be careful, Elon is crazier than Floridian opposums. Might also wanna invest ina stabproof vest and some time at the range, just in case.
And yes, I know what I’m implying.
Also interdimensional. He may be a 3D being (or so I’ve heard), but he’s famous for playing 4D chess, and plays 12D chess as well.
I’ve said before that I figured the trigger for a Twitter deathspiral would be all the external sites dropping their integrations. Once those are replaced by widgets for Mastodon or whatever, the implosion is going to be in full swing.