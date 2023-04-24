Elon Seems To Think The Cruelest Thing He Can Do To People… Is To Pretend They Want To Associate With Him
Let’s start this post out by noting that a key reason Elon Musk said he was getting rid of the legacy Twitter verification system was that it was arbitrary and unfair and created a “lords and peasants” scenario. Keep that in mind, because you’re going to want to remember that by the end of this article.
Anyway… what a weird few days on Twitter. Late last week, Twitter finally got around to doing the thing Elon Musk had promised would happen at several earlier dates (including a firm deadline promised at the beginning of April): remove the “blue checkmarks” from those who were legacy verified accounts.
As we’ve detailed over and over again, Elon’s nonsensical decision to combine Twitter Blue and Twitter “verification” (loosely speaking) never made any sense. It misunderstands the point of verification as well as undermines the value of Twitter Blue. It’s kind of self-defeating, and basically most people recognize this. It’s why he’s struggled to get most people to sign up for it.
As part of the great removal, Musk seemed to think that maybe it would push those legacy verified accounts to pay up. That, well, didn’t happen. Travis Brown, a researcher who’s been the most thorough in tracking all of this and had created a database of the over 400,000 legacy verified accounts, noted that as the blue checks were removed… a net total of 28 new Twitter Blue accounts were created.
28.
Yes. Just 28. That’s net total, meaning that somewhat more than 28 people who had been legacy verified signed up, but a bunch of people also canceled their Twitter Blue account, so when you net it out, it was plus 28. Which is… nothing.
Again, as we’ve pointed out repeatedly, there are all sorts of things that Elon Musk could have done to make Twitter Blue worth subscribing to. But, instead, he focused on the “blue check” as if that was valuable. It was never valuable. And by changing it from a verified to a “this mfer paid for Elon’s Twitter” badge, he actually devalued it massively.
Either way, this resulted in a pretty stupid Twitter war, in which some people started pushing a kinda silly “Block the Blue” campaign, urging Twitter users to block anyone with the blue checkmark. And then Elon supporters with the blue checkmark went on an equally silly campaign to yell at people for not giving a billionaire $8. Frankly, neither side looked particularly good in all of this.
But, into that mix came chaos in the form of (of course) Elon Musk.
First, a few people noticed that a few celebrities who had very, very publicly stated that they would not pay for Twitter Blue were showing up as having paid “and verified” by their phone number. This included LeBron James and Stephen King among others. Elon admitted in a response to King that he had gifted him a Twitter Blue account:
Musk separately admitted that he was “paying for a few personally” to give them a Twitter Blue account, though he later said it was just LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner — all three of whom had very publicly stated they had no interest in paying.
This made me wonder if he was opening himself up to yet another lawsuit. Given how much Elon has basically turned paying for Twitter Blue into an “endorsement” of the new Twitter and Elon himself, putting that label on the accounts of people who have not paid for it and don’t seem to want it could violate a number of laws, including the Lanham Act’s prohibition on false endorsement as well as a variety of publicity rights claims.
In general, I’m not a huge fan of publicity rights claims, because they are commonly used by the rich and powerful to silence speech. The original point of publicity rights laws was to stop false endorsement claims, whereby a commercial entity was using the implied association of a famous person to act as a promotion or endorsement of the commercial entity or its products.
Which, uh, seems to be exactly what Musk was doing in paying for Blue for some celebrities.
Separately, there are a bunch of questions about how this might violate EU data protection laws, but we’ll wait and see how the EU handles that.
Of course, then things got stupider. Remember the deal with Elon Musk: it can always get stupider.
As that “Block the Blue” campaign started getting more attention (and even started trending on Twitter), Musk gave the ringleaders of the campaign Twitter Blue. Yes, you read that right. Musk gave the people who were telling everyone to block anyone with a blue checkmark… a blue checkmark. And then admitted it by joking about how he was a troll.
Of course… as Twitter user Mobute noted, this is Musk admitting that the trolliest insult he can think of is to say someone is associated with him and his company:
Seems… kinda… like a self own?
Anyway, a few hours later, people started noticing that a ton of other accounts of famous people also started showing up with Twitter Blue despite not paying for it, nor wanting it. Some people said that it was being given to anyone with over 1 million followers, though there were some other accounts with fewer that got it and said they didn’t want it, like Terry Pratchett.
Still, it seemed that most accounts suddenly getting Blue without paying, requesting, or verifying their phone numbers had a million or more followers. And this included a large number of dead celebrities, where Twitter claims (if you click on their blue checkmark) that they paid and verified their phone number, which is pretty hard to do when you’re dead. There were lots of people who fell into this camp, including Chadwick Boseman, Norm MacDonald, Michael Jackson, and the aforementioned Terry Pratchett.
Oh, and Jamal Khashoggi, who was somewhat famously murdered by the Saudi government. I get the feeling he did not, in fact, confirm his phone number.
There have been questions about the publicity rights of dead people, and I’m a strong believer in the idea that publicity rights go away after death. But, you know, it’s still a bad look.
The end result though, is bizarre. Even as Musk is claiming that “everyone has to pay the same” that’s clearly no longer true:
He’s literally handing them out for free (1) based on levels of fame via follower counts (2) if he just decides to arbitrarily or (3) to troll people.
Which, you know, his site, he can do whatever the fuck he wants, but remember what I said up top? His entire reason for going down this path was to get rid of the arbitrary check mark system that created a “lords and peasants” setup where people deemed notable by Twitter got a check mark, and he was bring back “power to the people.”
But… as seems to keep happening, Elon Musk brings back a system he decried as stupid, but brings it back in a much stupider, and much worse, manner. So now there’s still an arbitrary lords and peasants system, but rather than one where at least someone is trying to determine if a person is notable and needs to be verified, it’s now an arbitrary cut-off on followers, or if Elon thinks it’s funny. Which seems way more arbitrary and stupid than the old system.
If people want to protest Twitter, and not provide Mr. Musk any publicity / support at their own expense, the easiest thing to do is to STOP using Twitter! If you are on the service still, blue checkmark or not, you are explicitly supporting that idiot.
Re:
I’m pretty sure Michael Jackson already stopped using Twitter.
in john oliver’s recent words: “there’s entertainment in watching a company die.”
Anyone who still thinks Elon is some kind of ultra-super-turbo-champion-edition genius who’s playing 12D chess with everyone needs to pull their nose out of his asshole.
Elon
The dog that caught the car and refuses to let go of the tire as it keeps running him over. Thump, thump, thump…
Such a deal!
“Which seems way more arbitrary and stupid than the old system.”
This is absolutely true. More artibrary and more stupid. And more proof of geniusness in action.
However, perhaps there’s a deeper, more subtle point being made. I could argue that the current Twitter offers at least as much, if not more, entertainment value as the old Twitter. For the same low cost.
That’s what not paying $8 can get you.
Funny, a couple of weeks back, I asked on this site’s comments section, what was the value in having a blue check.
I was called a troll. I was called stupid. My reply was hidden as being trolling.
But now when the site owner / author says it, I am sure everybody will agree with him.
If I find the article and comment, I will link it here.
Re:
Found the link:
https://www.techdirt.com/2023/04/04/without-verification-what-is-the-point-of-elon-musks-twitter/#comment-2941036
“Unhide” the hidden comments to read what I posted.
Re: Re:
I wonder what JMT, Mick and the other ACs will have to say now.
Re:
The value of the blue check under Old Twitter was “verification”—i.e., “this person is who they say they are”. Was the system perfect? No. Was it better than Elon’s? Absolutely.
The blue check was never about creating a system of “lords and peasants”—it was about making sure people who could be imitated by scammers (and people who could be misled by those scammers) didn’t suffer that misfortune. Elon destroyed that system in favor of a system where anyone could buy a status symbol. But the symbol was always far less about status (social, economical, or political) than it was about identity.
Those fools who believed the check was about status bought into Elon’s system. They got to discover first-hand how that purchase gave them a status—but not the one they thought they were buying. I both pity their naïveté and relish in the schadenfreude.
Re: Re:
Ok, but Mike just said, and I quote “it was never valuable.”
And using simple english, that would mean even with the previous Twitter it wasn’t valuable.
So instead of arguing with me about me questioning the value of the blue check, I’d love to see you argue with Mike about what value he thinks it has.
Re: Re:
Stephen, you are I (I know, I’m always an AC) are generally on the same side of an argument, so either you didn’t read the linked comments of mine that were hidden, or you don’t quite get the point I was making.
To put it simply, having a blue check didn’t have any inherent value to the user, you can’t sell it, you can’t monetize it, so where is the value?
Let’s take the NYT as an example. I can understand the desire to make sure that nobody is impersonating the NYT’s account, but at the same time, nobody is forcing NYT to use Twitter, and they could easily just say “NYT does not use Twitter, all accounts are fake.” Would it hurt their bottom line, probably nothing more than a rounding error as I expect that people who regularly read and pay for the NYT, don’t get their headlines from Twitter.
The only value I see in having the blue check system is for Twitter and Twitter alone. It gives them the credibility in saying that that the NYT account on Twitter is verified and that their tweets are genuine. That is something that will attract users to Twitter, but there is nothing saying it will attract people to the NYT itself.
And, as per usual, agreeing with you in that Elmo basically destroyed that system and the value it brings Twitter.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, pretty much. And Elon didn’t really understand that. To steal a line from A.R. Moxon, “There’s a big difference between owning something, and having it.”
Which is worse: wanting to associate with Musk, or not wanting to but doing it anyway for [reason]? It’s unfortunate we don’t have any historical precedent for this behavior.
Anyone heard anymore that there are now block tokens and you can only use so many per 24 hour period if you are just a regular chud?
Econ 101
Only recently did it dawn on Elon that he needs LeBron (and his 50MM followers) more than LeBron needs him.
Good, related piece by A R Moxon: The Owners of the World
It runs down the blue-check nonsense on its way to a larger point about the current moment of the culture war, which is largely about conservatives believing that children are property.