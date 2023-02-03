Elon Musk Is Running Scared From Mastodon; Cuts Off The Best Tool For Finding Your Twitter Followers There
People keep claiming that Mastodon isn’t scaring Elon Musk, but it’s pretty clear that he’s worried about the exodus of people from Twitter. With his bizarrely short-sighted decision to end free access to the Twitter API, driving developers over to Mastodon, some people realized that the various tools that people use to find their Twitter followers on Mastodon are likely to be cut off. It’s unclear if this was part of the motivation for ending free access to the API, but it did create a surge in people checking out those tools. But then, last night, just hours after the API announcement, Elon’s Twitter cut off API access to Movetodon, which was the nicest, easiest to use tool for finding and following your Twitter followers on Mastodon.
As when Musk cut off third party client developers, the company has not said what rule Tibor actually broke with Movetodon. And that’s likely because he wasn’t actually breaking any rules at all.
It’s just that Musk is running scared, because he knows people are leaving.
Either way, if you haven’t yet set up a Mastodon account, and you’d like to more easily find your Twitter follows and followers who have already moved over (and found it much better than Twitter), you should probably do so soon before Musk cuts off those other services as well.
The two other popular ones after Movetodon were Debirdify and Fedifinder. They seem to be working right now, but I’m assuming not for long. Almost certainly not after Musk institutes his fees for API access. So, even if you don’t plan on using Mastodon for now, it might make sense to set up an account before these tools disappear.
Re: What?
I’d suggest that an AI chatbot wrote this comment, but I’m pretty sure an AI would have come a lot closer to making a point even tangentially related to the article.
Re:
I am not sure why you’re harping on the obesity thing as if it matters, but scientists have managed to figure out that our sedentary lifestyle, coupled with all the food we eat, is a big contributing factor towards obesity.
But uh, you do you.
And so we approach the end...
No bots that admit they’re bots (there’ll certainly still be bots), no third-party clients that make the interface usable, more and more people turning away from the service and thus sapping the lifeblood of Twitter . . . it’s really quite something, you have to work hard to untangle the network effect, but Musk sure seems to be managing it!
Re:
Fun story that just happened to me…
I wanted to report an adbot as an adbot, but it appears that commercial spam is NOT one of the things you can report spammy comments for anymore.
I think it’s been said here before; you can tell a lot by whether a wall is meant to keep people out or to keep people in.
Re:
Not sure why your comment got flagged, but Toom1275 later posted the exact quote from Elon.
Elon’s recent actions with Twitter are akin to building a wall to push current Twitter users out even as his words suggest that he wants people to stay in.
Re: Re:
TD is one of the few places where he can espouse his particular brand of “me, me, me and fuck everyone else” without getting booted and that means he get flagged on sight because people are tired of him shitting TD’s comment section up, it doesn’t really matter what he actually says any longer.
Monopoly Power
Once again, we’re seeing that Twitter DID have a near monopoly on microblogging. Simply having an alternative microblogging site isn’t good enough. Instead, the real value of a social media platform is its userbase and the network effect. You can’t simply build an alternative platform without those.
Re:
Twitter being the most popular service for microblogging doesn’t make it the only service for microblogging. Popularity alone does not a monopoly make.
Re:
Did you somehow forget that loads of either sites exist for this purpose?
Re:
Hey Koby,
Considering that you thought Facebook could use §230 to dismiss a lawsuit against Facebook’s own speech…
Basically it tells me that you have no idea of what you are talking about and anything you say can be easily disregarded as a stinking pile of 💩.
Just sayin…
Re:
That you used DID shows that it did not a monopoly have, as if it did users would not be fleeing to other sites.
Re:
So, what was Mastodon, and a whole host of other places including Blogger and Tumblr then? Chopped liver?
No more important rule
As when Musk cut off third party client developers, the company has not said what rule Tibor actually broke with Movetodon. And that’s likely because he wasn’t actually breaking any rules at all.
On the contrary, it clearly violated the most important rule of them all:
Rule 0: Don’t make Elon feel bad and/or stupid.
An app where the entire purpose is to make people leaving Twitter easier is a clear attack on Elon’s ego and as such must be stopped.
Banning bots from using the API is going to kill a good chunk of Twitter’s content—especially news accounts and “[animal] every [timeframe]” accounts. The big players might pay, but the smaller ones won’t; when that content goes away, so will the users. Maybe they go to Masto, maybe not, but they’ll leave either way.
I’m more convinced than ever before that Elon is trying to kill Twitter on purpose. Only that could explain why he’s doing this shit.
Re:
I’m more convinced than ever before that Elon is trying to kill Twitter on purpose. Only that could explain why he’s doing this shit.
I’m still leaning towards dunning-kruger and ego as the explanation in that he thinks he’s way smarter than he actually is, fired anyone who might say otherwise and/or knows better and is incapable of admitting that anything he’s done was the wrong move.
That said given how petulant he seems to be I wouldn’t put tanking the company on purpose out of bounds.
Re: Re:
I’m convinced that destroying Twitter was his goal from the moment he announced his intent to buy Twitter. That he was essentially forced to buy Twitter and tank his own finances gives me a little solace for the day of the inevitable shutdown.
Re: Re: Re:
Suppose it’s impossible to know for sure either way at this point, the only given is that Twitter is doomed to crash and burn just like every other ‘alternative’ social media platform.
Re: Re: Re:
I’d peg it to when Twitter sued to force Musk to buy it.
Being deeply personally spiteful about being compelled to do something is something that’s very clear in his actions over the years.
Re: Re: Re:2
Musk was never fprced to buy twitter. He forced twitter to cell.
Musk had to be forced to pay what he willfully agreed to. Much like he’s still doing now stiffing everyone from housekeepimg to landlords.
Re: Re: Re:3
OK, sure, but you know precisely what I meant so I dunno why you’re going in on the pedantry there.
Re:
just look at Netflix. WB/HBO/AT&T.
Musk thinks he has a golden touch. Everyone says so.
Hes following a standard american business strategy. The problem, is hes using strats that worked because he was the only realistic EV option, the only private company with reliable spaceflight. But he failed in solar and he’ll fail in social media, because he fails to understand that he has real competition in this space.
-Elon Musk
New Techdirt backend question:
Is the backend treating all “anonymous coward” people as if they were one entity?
I’ve gotten a fair number of “429 too many requests” errors when hitting “post comment” after a couple minutes of writing a post (and maybe having previewed it once). … which seems strange if it was able to distinguish between the HTTP clients of cowards.
Re:
I see that occasionally too. It’s probably not related to being an AC since that’s an http error (which likely has no clue about your login or lack there of).
Opening a page, reading the article, then spending a few minutes to post a comment is… too long of a time frame to legitimately be too many requests.
However I have no explanation other than maybe bad hosting service.
You don’t need to be scared of rats to set traps. It’s enough if their appetite affects your bottom line.
Though if things work out like they do with rats, Musk will have to move on to poison. Pack intelligence.
Re:
Nah, Elon IS the poison.
And he already brought MORE poison to Twitter with his shenanigans.
Re:
Jesus, are the bots coming here now?
I guarantee you no one is “worried” about Mastodon
Least of all Musk. Its initial “rush” was a pittance, and its lost active users over the last two months, not gained them. That kinda momentum once lost rarely if ever comes back.
The reality is Musk shut off all the APIs because he thought that should be monetized (perhaps rightly). He almost certainly doesn’t give a shit about this migration tool in particular except that, were he aware of it, what benefit is there to allowing it?
Stop trying to make Mastodon happen, it’s never going to happen. (And your pitiful reach would be unlikely to affect it anyway)
Re:
Why are you so afraid of Mastodon?
Re: Re:
beat me by 3 minutes..
Re: Re:
He’s still in the denial phase
Re: Re: I can't speak for anyone else. To me,
Mastodon big. Big feet. Big tusks. Stompy. Scary.
Re: Re:
you know, his fervent denials sound to me like cable company CEOs saying “cord cutting isn’t happening” and “Once millennials start having babies the will all come crawling back”.
Re: Re: 'They just left rather than be harassed, that's not fair!'
Because it’s no fun being an asshole if you’re in a room with nothing but assholes, and if there are viable alternatives to Twitter then people will increasingly start using those instead and Twitter will turn into yet another failed ‘alternative’ social media platform where it’s just horrid people surrounded by others just like them and even they don’t enjoy that.
Re:
Why are you so afraid of Mastodon?
Re:
Supposing that were true, Musk doesn’t seem very experienced with monetizing a social media platform, especially one which gained so much value from free third-party clients and utility bots.
Re:
Given your pitiful reach here why do you comment at all? Because it’ll feed into your falsely victimized mentality every time people hide your nonsense for being nonsense? You have the right to say whatever you want and we have the right to tell you to stop wasting our time with your perpetual bad faith nonsense.
And speaking of bad faith nonsense, wasn’t it Musk who said putting up walls to keep consumers in place is for losers and yet he put up a wall before third party APIs. Which will, hilariously, cause him to lose more users when actually useful bots that used the API stop functioning and the people that came to Twitter for the information they curated will have nothing to come to Twitter for except for all those genius ideas that have been unleashed since Musk took over. You know that idea, umm, there has to be at least one good idea that has come about since Twitter was bought by Musk and the free speech revolution happened. You know, that lovely free speech where you ban people that criticize you because conservative bloggers sucked up to you and asked to ban them? That’s the epitome of free speech and you should be sooooooo proud of Elon for being such an avocado of free peaches!
Re:
Mastodon continues to grow day by day. Yes, some of the big burst of people from December didn’t stick around, but actual usage and activity continues to grow, and new users keep coming. More importantly, new developers are building better and better tools, which would lead to more people coming over, especially as Musk makes Twitter impossible to develop for.
This would make sense IF he just shut off Movetodon next week when he kills free API access for everyone. He didn’t. He killed it last night, just as Mastodon got a new surge.
He’s terrified, Matthew. And you know it.
I’m not “trying to make it happen.” I’m observing that it’s happening. Already seeing how stories can go viral on Mastodon and drive as much traffic as Twitter ever did. And that will grow.
Meanwhile, if we’re talking about “pitiful reach” I saw your Twitter account after you tried to tweet at me the other day (thankfully, even Musk considered your account too pitiful to show me in my regular notifications, but because someone else responded to you, I saw their reply which lead to yours). So, yeah, just know that Musk “shadowbanned” you according to your own definition.
Much freedom. Very speech.
Re: Re:
daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn 🫢
Re: Re:
Mike, if Mastodon is so great, why don’t you delete your Twitter account, and Techdirt’s as well?
Cuts Off The Best Tool For Finding Your Twitter Followers There
