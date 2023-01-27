Biden Administration Declares War On The Internet, Clears Path For Offensive Hacking Efforts By Federal Agencies
from the just-hammering-the-'launch-cyber-nuke'-button dept
It’s impossible to be the “aggressor” of the free world. Those words just don’t make sense together. “Defender of the free world,” maybe. If you’re going on the offensive, it seems unlikely you’re there to protect anyone’s freedoms.
But that appears to be where America is heading: the aggressor that somehow protects rights and freedoms worldwide. For years, government agencies have been asking for codification of glove removal. They want to go on the offensive in the new forever war in cyberspace.
And government officials have muddied the water by mixing metaphors, saying ill-advised things like “cyber Pearl Harbor” in hopes of rhetorically raising the stakes high enough to allow the government to act as a conquering force, rather than a defender of freedom.
Those pitching the idea that the federal government should become a broadband bully often forget how often our offensive hacking tools are leaked or absconded with, resulting in Americans becoming the targets of repurposed literal spyware.
It’s not that America isn’t a juicy target for malicious state-sponsored hackers. And it’s not that malicious entities haven’t caused serious fiscal and logistical damage. It’s whether or not those who buy into the cyber war = actual war rhetoric want to turn the United States into an armed invader.
That question has an answer, at least for the remainder of the current presidency. As Fred Kaplan reports for Slate, the Biden Administration believes the security of our nation is best served by aggressive cyberwarfare.
President Biden is about to approve a policy that goes much farther than any previous effort to protect private companies from malicious hackers—and to retaliate against those hackers with our own cyberattacks.
The 35-page document, titled “National Cybersecurity Strategy,” differs from the dozen or so similar papers signed by presidents over the past quarter-century in two significant ways: First, it imposes mandatory regulations on a wide swath of American industries. Second, it authorizes U.S. defense, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies to go on the offensive, hacking into the computer networks of criminals and foreign governments, in retaliation to—or preempting—their attacks on American networks.
There’s plenty to be concerned about here. First, attribution is difficult, so going on the offensive makes it that much easier to subject the wrong target to the federal government’s cyber-wrath. Make enough mistakes and those subjected to digital invasions will revolt, creating even more problems that being overly aggressive can’t solve.
It will be helmed by the FBI, which is its own problem. The FBI has plenty of agendas, and very few of them are aligned with offering more security to American residents. While it may have the funding and personnel to handle a joint cyber task force, it probably would be better to let the FBI come off the bench, rather than give it the starting cyber QB job. An agency that spends an inordinate amount of time arguing against device and communication encryption shouldn’t be allowed to lead cybersecurity efforts.
Then there are the demands on the private sector, which have yet to be fully enumerated by the Biden Administration. The government has long believed the private sector should willingly share information about detected threats or attacks with the federal government. But the federal government also believes sharing is something only others should do, hoarding exploits and burying information about cyber weapons until long after it’s proven useful to the only stakeholder that appears to matter: the federal government.
It’s possible the changes the Biden Administration is making will make America safer. But there’s no reason to believe this will be the case, not when the changes are unilateral and appear to serve the government’s interests more than the interests of the general public.
Filed Under: cybersecurity, cyberwarfare, doj, fbi, hack back, joe biden, national cybersecurity strategy
Cannot disagree with your concern, particularly with the assignment of the FBI to lead (since they seem to be overly fond of entrapment), but what do you suggest we do about this possible/probable strategy document?
Re: what to do.
Get AG Garland to tell us exactly which statute permitted the FBI do do this. That will allow us to either 1) update the law to prevent city, county, and state governments from doing the same thing, or 2) repleal the law and make hacking a crime again.
Is there nothing that world leaders will not destroy in their efforts to see who is king of the castle.
Re:
Battletech warned us, my friend. 🙁
“It’s possible the changes the Biden Administration is making will make America safer.”
I doubt it. There will no doubt be stories about how something made it “safer”, but I suspect it will be in reality the same as how the TSA made it safer.
I do, however, expect stories of how supposed allies have had their citizens rights abused while doing little to address the problems known to exist with problematic trade partners.
Only 5.3 Billion Innerweb Spewers
https://www.internetworldstats.com/stats.htm
The math says new infrastructure and skip the 3rd world cesspool.
What a waste of time for nothing. SPAM even made email worthless.
Re:
“What a waste of time for nothing. SPAM even made email worthless.”
I have some interesting news for you about how much of the world’s business is conducted via email…
Re: Re:
Telehealth… Remote learning… Ecommerce…. All of that does not require a global network. Domestic networks can flourish.
And dumping global email for domestic email keeps much of the day-to-day much the same.
For those that need global email, they know what they’re signing up for.
Does gang violence cause disruptions in meetings? Thats what the article seems to be promoting.
Re: Re: Re:
You seem under the impression that “domestic only email” would not fall to the same faults as current email. Why is that?
Re: Re: Re:
“Ecommerce…. All of that does not require a global network.”
Lol. If ecommerce doesn’t require a global network in your world, you clearly don’t use it properly. Plus, I guarantee that even if you think yo-u’re dealing with US companies alone, their supply network is global.
“And dumping global email for domestic email keeps much of the day-to-day much the same.”
Maybe your day to day. I suspect many of the people you do business with would disagree.
“Does gang violence cause disruptions in meetings? Thats what the article seems to be promoting.”
I’m not sure which classes teach reading comprehension, but I believe you might need to take one.
Not to mention 'Well if it's okay for YOU to do it...'
It’s a good thing that it’s always clear and easy to know where a particular digital attack comes from otherwise making clear that your country’s agencies will be going on the offensive like this would seem to open the door to enemies scapegoating targets and using the USG to do their dirty work and/or cause diplomatic incidents.
A nation terrified of what TikTok MIGHT be able to do…
Yeah this is gonna end poorly when the first time they try to plant a RAT and the recipient uses it to create their own backchannel
Cyberpunk 2077 is arriving early
But 2019 (Blade Runner) is still on its way.
So… There’s a case for another government office to handle cybersecurity: ICE
All those kids in the digital slums were raised like slaves.
The 1st world enjoys infirmation superhighways.
and police
When police are allowed hacking tools they will definitely be planting evidence on computers.
Government is evil and will take what powers you let it
That’s why the constitution puts such limits on it. Limits that you liberals largely seem intent on subverting. (just shove EVERTHING under the commerce clause, yeah?)
You guys will whine about big corporations endlessly but association with the government is not voluntary and the government can enforce their will with men with guns. All of which makes keeping government in check extra important.
Which is why this site’s constant attempts to give government directed censorship a pass are so damn infuriating.
Re:
Yeah, your hallucinations are always scary.
Weird how you’ll whine about people liking government on an article explicitly opposed to a government program, but I’m sure that when you clear the straw out of your effigies, they’ll tell you what the hallucinations are saying.
Re:
[Projects facts contrary to evidence]
…said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
😐okay…