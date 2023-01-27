New Dumb Attack Against Gigi Sohn Tries To Shame Her For Being On The EFF’s Board
We’ve explained how telecom and media giants have pulled out all the stops trying to block Gigi Sohn from being seated at the FCC. That has involved a sleazy smear campaign, seeded in the press by non-profits linked to companies like News Corporation, AT&T, and Comcast, falsely accusing Sohn of being a radical extremist who hates Hispanics, rural Americans, cops, puppies, and freedom.
With Sohn freshly re-nominated by the Biden administration, a new bizarre smear campaign popped up in press outlets favorable to industry. It began yesterday with this piece in the Daily Mail by Jen Smith (which I won’t link to) which accuses Sohn of having links to a purportedly scandalous nonprofit and a (gasp) dominatrix:
The nonprofit in question is the widely respected Electronic Frontier Foundation. The attack attempts to frighten rubes by making the EFF’s widely well-regarded policy advocacy on SESTA/FOSTA sound sleazy and scary. The EFF of course opposed SESTA/FOSTA because the law was an unconstitutional mess that harmed free speech and made sex workers and victims of human trafficking dramatically less safe.
Sohn joined the EFF’s board in 2018, so there’s no actual news here. The only goal of the report by the Daily Mail’s Jen Smith is to associate Sohn’s name in headlines with something scandalous. It’s gross, it’s homophobic, and it’s pretty typical of the attacks Sohn has faced for the better part of the last year as the first openly LGBTQ commission nominee in history.
The story was simultaneously run over at Fox News, which used a slightly less feral headline but still tried to falsely suggest Sohn opposes fighting human trafficking:
The goal of these attacks is to keep the FCC without a voting majority necessary to do anything popular with consumers, like holding telecom monopolies accountable, restoring net neutrality rules, restoring the FCC’s gutted consumer protection authority, or bringing back media consolidation restrictions. Its purpose is also to scare Senators on the fence away from voting to confirm Sohn.
This is how this game usually works. Some seedy right wing K Street public affairs firm hired by telecom or media (usually AT&T, Comcast, or News Corporation) will approach industry-friendly journalists asking them if they’d like a “scoop.” Said non-scoop is then run unquestioningly by said journalists, who wind up acting more like propagandist marionettes than anything resembling a reporter.
Then in a few months or weeks, when Sohn faces down a new confirmation hearing, you’ll see Republican Senators cite these reports verbatim as evidence Sohn shouldn’t be seated. It’s all a very dumb game designed to provide the illusion that these are genuine concerns based on genuine journalism, when the whole thing is just a big performance being orchestrated by some dodgy public affairs firm.
The entirety of the GOP opposes Sohn because that’s what they’ve been told to do by telecom and media giants if they want campaign contributions. Said giants have also targeted Democratic Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Mastro of Nevada and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to prevent Sohn from getting the basic Senate majority needed to move her nomination forward.
Recall that Trump’s FCC nominee, Nathan Simington, was named and confirmed to the FCC in under 30 days despite having virtually no telecom experience. In contrast Sohn, a hugely popular reformer with experience both in and out of government, is headed well into her second year of contentious hearings.
It’s still very likely Sohn gets confirmed, barring some epic and corrupt stupidity on the part of Democrats (an ever-present possibility). Telecom and media giants just want the process to take as long as humanly possible, so by the time she’s seated the FCC will only have enough time to handle a handful of issues before the next Presidential election risks undoing all of it.
It’s fairly telling that there’s so little in Sohn’s record to actually criticize that industry waterboys have been forced to resort to trying to make a scandal out of Sohn’s membership of a widely respected tech policy organization. Still, it’s another example of how grotesquely corrupt the U.S. is, how actual reformers are held to a comically higher standard than anyone else, how our press is fundamentally broken, and why, as they say, we can’t have nice things.
And what do those journalists get their significant other to do to them that would look bad in a headline?
“Journalists”? Not on the Daily Mail or Fox…
If that's how they want to play it...
In that case I hereby propose the ‘Bill to Prevent Children From Being Covered In Fire-ants’. It has two clauses:
1) All orphanages and/or playgrounds shall have fire-ant nests relocated to them.
2) All politicians, telecom industry execs and/or PR firms employed by them shall be free game for egging and/or TPing at any time and by anyone that happens to have the items in question and cares to make use of them.
Any politicians or telecom industry representative who argues against this bill is clearly in favor of children being covered in fire-ants and therefore nothing they say should be given any credence, and ideally they should lose whatever position they currently have at the moment because what sort of monster would employ or want to be represented by someone who wants children to be covered in fire-ants?
free game for egging and/or TPing
We can see That One Guy isn’t That One Guy buying the eggs or TP in his house.
oh, come on. TP isn’t nearly as scarce as it was a couple of years ago!
Re: Re: Re: To be fair,
There is That other One Guy who needs TP…
Wait...
Are they trying to promote Gigi or dissuade us? Their article just had me going like Cicciolina.
I guess she trancends racism and culture by just avoiding toxic people…. Except for those other things.
https://news.sky.com/story/worlds-oldest-person-maria-branyas-morera-advises-staying-away-from-toxic-people-12796025
It makes sense to avoid sloppy vocabulary since longevity is not in most cultures DNA.
It’s a shame Trumps out of office – he’d have nominated Mistress Blunt in a heartbeat.
UK's Right Wing Mouthpiece
Here in the UK, it’s known as the “Daily Fail”, for obvious reasons.
Majority shareholder, the 4th Viscount Rothermere, aptly named Johnny Harmsworth is just a cunt leading his paper in spouting racist, xenophobic and homophobic incendiary viewpoints.
It’s usefulness as a newspaper is purely for wiping your arse on.
With the Fail, it’s always worth noting that they had a major opinion piece cheering on Oswald Mosley’s Fascists before WWII and that they don’t seem to have changed editorial stances since then. In fact, a good rule of thumb when they publish something incendiary is to read. Usually, they’ll make claims in the headline and the first couple of paragraphs, then write the truth toward the end.
That’s what makes them so dangerous. They’ll pull people in with celebrity gossip and rabble-rousing headlines, but in the end even they admit they’re lying. It’s just that most of their readership don’t read that far.
Lord Rothermere wasn’t just a huge fan of English fascism – he was also an enthusiastic support of Hitler and Mussolini. However, the situation in the English press was not as clear cut as ‘Mail fascist, all other papers antifascist’, as this old Guardian article records:
https://www.theguardian.com/media/greenslade/2011/dec/06/dailymail-oswald-mosley
I’d also like to add that it was so foul even Rupert Murdoch, bane of democracy, chose to start HIS own pile of yellow journalism masquerading as “news” called THE SUN (called THE SCUM by at least one British person I used to know).
Re: Re: The Sun *is* scum
There’s a very good reason that The Sun is widely despised in England, and especially in Liverpool:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sun_Hillsborough_disaster_coverage
As for the Daily Fail, not for nothing has it been banned as use as a source on Wikipedia. It regularly invents stories out of whole cloth to attack celebrities and nonentities alike, and as a newspaper, is inferior to such prestigious outlets as The National Enquirer.
Congratulations, Fox "News"!
Before these “news” organizations reported that Gigi Sohn is on the board of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, I had no idea that was the case. Now, I want Sohn confirmed to the FCC even more! That was your intent, right?
Someone please get a list of all the Baptists in Congress.
I want to launch an expose about how they support a group that covered up child abuse for decades… scary thing is mine is way more true than theirs.