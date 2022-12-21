Why Would Anyone Use Another Centralized Social Media Service After This?
from the make-the-right-choice dept
So, it’s been quite a year for legacy, centralized social media — and all without any really big change to the laws that govern it (yet — the EU’s are coming into force shortly, but possibly too late to matter). Meta seems to be collapsing into its own gravity. Twitter has been taken over by the equivalent of a stoned ChatGPT (very confident, but very wrong) and seems to be rapidly driving the company off a cliff. Turns out maybe we didn’t need antitrust reform: we just needed two obscenely rich tech CEOs to be totally out of touch with humanity.
Of course, into the void, competitors are appearing. There were a few small ones that were already around that have sought to jump into the limelight, including things like Hive and Tribel. And then there have been some other upstarts that are rushing to try to be the “new Twitter” like Post, T2 and Spoutable.
But, really, after all this, I cannot fathom how anyone can possibly get all that excited about joining yet another centralized social media site. Perhaps I’m biased (note: I am biased) because it was my frustration with the problems of these big, centralized social media services that made me write my Protocols, Not Platforms paper a few years ago. But, after all of that, the big question that kept coming up about it was “sure, but how would you get anyone to actually use it.”
For years I had argued that the best bet was for one of the big companies to embrace this model and move away from a centralized model to a decentralized protocol setup. Because, it’s one thing to build a decentralized social media protocol (lots of people have tried). But it’s another thing altogether to get people to use it (lots of people have failed). So, it was exciting when Jack Dorsey announced that Twitter was looking to do exactly that. The Bluesky project has continued to move forward, despite all this mess, though it seems like quite the longshot that Twitter will ever adopt it. I’m still excited about the possibilities for it though.
But, really, what’s been fascinating over the past two months has been the rapid resurgence of the fediverse/ActivityPub, with most people focused on Mastodon, one useful and more widely adopted open source software to create a federated social network.
For years, whenever people talked to me about the protocols, not platforms approach to things, and asked about ActivityPub, I frequently downplayed it and brushed it off as less serious. My vision wasn’t about federation (where you basically have a large number of “mini” centralized players who can all talk to each other), but something that was truly decentralized, where you controlled your own data, and could choose who can connect to it.
However, with millions of new active users rushing into Mastodon, I’m forced to reevaluate that. I think I may have become too focused on what I saw of as the limits of a federated setup (putting yourself into someone else’s fiefdom), without recognizing that if it started to take off (as it has), it would become easier and easier for people to set up their own instances, allowing those who are concerned about setting up in someone else’s garden the freedom to set up their own plot of land.
And then, the more I thought about it, the more I realized that it was likely bigger players would enter the market as well. I’ve started wondering about when Mastodon/ActivityPub might have its “Gmail moment.” Some people may not remember, but Google entering the webmail space on on April 1, 2004 completely upended the concept of email. It was so different and so much more useful, that many people legitimately thought it was a classic April Fool’s joke. Prior to that, you either had clunk email from your ISP or you used a slow and complicated webmail provider that would charge you if you used more than 10Mb of storage. And then Gmail showed up with a clean interface, that focused on tags (rather than folders) and drag and drop and (*gasp*) 1 gig of storage. And the entire email space changed overnight.
It seems likely to me that something similar likely could happen with Mastodon. Maybe even Google could do it with their own instance. Or possibly someone brand new. Or maybe someone old. Yesterday, Mozilla announced plans to offer a publicly accessible instance. And that seems like a milestone moment. Automattic (who hosts Techdirt), the owners of Tumblr, have said that Tumblr will add support for ActivityPub as well.
Both of those seem like big moves. Not that Mastodon needs giant players to validate it. It’s doing just fine on its own. But one of the big complaints some people have is that they don’t know which instance to sign up with, and the whole sign up process seems confusing. Most people who get past that initial concern and just choose an instance and start playing around figure it all out, but even that mental cost of having to pick in instance likely scares off a bunch of people it shouldn’t. Having a few “mainstream” instances that new users can be directed to seems like it will be really useful.
Also, having some bigger companies developing for ActivityPub can also be useful. Just in the last couple months there has been a fairly astounding set of new Mastodon tools and apps popping up, but, again, having a big “Gmail moment” where things start to expand to another level can only help.
Mastodon obviously isn’t perfect, and it has some very real issues. Content moderation questions don’t go away, obviously, They just become somewhat different (and somewhat the same). But I’ve been surprised at how quickly the fediverse has already been evolving. I’ve certainly run across some trolls and spammers, but often they disappear incredibly quickly. Earlier this week, I even had an instance admin reach out to me to apologize for a troll who had been hassling me, which was a different kind of experience than on any other social media site.
There remain some pretty big questions regarding scaling, but so far, I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how it’s all gone. There are certainly a lot of other questions regarding legal issues for instance operators. I hope that those running instances take those issues seriously, and do basic things like register a DMCA agent. But it’s increasingly seeming like it might even work?
At least on a personal level, Mastodon currently feels like Twitter around the year 2010, when it was… just fun?
Either way, I’m now much more interested in how the federated system could actually fulfill the promise of the protocols, not platforms vision. Whereas before I had feared the many fiefdoms still involved giving up too much control, the ease for individuals or small groups to set up their own instance has me reconsidering that. I can’t find it now, but I saw someone joke something along the lines of the progression Mastodon users go through is something along the lines of 1. Wait, I have to pick an instance? What is that, how do I choose? 2. Oh, I see, this isn’t that complicated. 3. I am so freaking excited to try to run my own instance.
That may be an exaggeration, but many people do quickly realize the cool aspects of federation, which allows for a balance between “I don’t want to have to do everything myself” and “oh, hey, I can do everything myself if I want to.”
That said, I’m still quite interested in other, even more decentralized ideas out there. I’m excited to play with Bluesky when it’s finally available. And over the past few days I’ve been playing around with nostr, a very, very early, and very, very basic (but extraordinarily simple) new distributed social media protocol that is based on clients and relays. Jack Dorsey (who has been pushing Bluesky, obviously) is also super excited about nostr and has said he thinks it’s the realization of my paper. I wouldn’t go that far, but I would say it’s been really fun to play around with, if you don’t mind the fact that it is super, super buggy and probably not very clear for the less technical users. If Mastodon feels like Twitter in 2010, nostr feels like Twitter in the summer of 2006.
All that is to say… there’s a lot of fun and interesting development going on none of which relies on a big centralized, VC backed social media company. While those are rushing in to try to fill the void… I’m kinda wondering why would anyone invest in building up a social graph and content on one of those?
We have a chance, collectively, to avoid the mistakes of the last decade and a half. We have an opportunity to not put ourselves (and our data) onto someone else’s farm. I absolutely loathe terms like “surveillance capitalism” or the phrase “if you’re not paying for it, you’re the product” (because I think both are misleading), but I am perplexed at people who make both of those claims about Facebook and Twitter… and now rush to sign up for some brand new company based on the same sort of model, with the same sorts of risks.
We’re at a fork in the road, and it seems like we should be looking to take the other path. The one that is open, not closed. The one that gives us more freedom, not less. The one that pushes the power out to you, the users, rather than the latest billionaire. The power of the internet was that it was built on protocols, and gave the power to the ends of the network.
For whatever reason, the old castles are crumbling. Let’s not run to new ones. Let’s go back to the more open world that we were promised in the early days of the internet, whether it’s ActivityPub or Bluesky or nostr or something totally different. There’s no reason to hand over all the control to just one company that doesn’t provide an escape path.
Filed Under: bluesky, decentralized, mastodon, nostr, platforms, protocols, protocols not platforms
Companies: facebook, meta, twitter
Comments on “Why Would Anyone Use Another Centralized Social Media Service After This?”
The same reason they’d do it after AOL. Or LiveJournal. Or Tumblr. Or…
Unfortunately, it appears that the advantages of the open web are something people need to re-learn every few years.
Re:
Most people won’t learn, for various reasons. One is that they didn’t see this before – AOL was gone as a mainstream thing before many Americans old enough to drink now were born. Then, while they had their heydays, the other sites you mention weren’t actually used by a majority of the population.
There’s people who think they go to a website by typing the URL into Google then clicking the result, and people who think that an app is the only way they can use a website. Those people neither know nor care about the open web or how things operate behind the scenes. What they care about is they can use a site, and their friends are there.
This will be the same. While people in our circles care greatly about the methods by which free speech are protected, how much power individual people or corporations have over it and all sorts of other concerns, most will just go wherever current trends say they should go.
We should do our part in directing people toward open, decentralised alternatives, but while people are discovering the likes of Mastodon for its benefits in this area, even more are trying it once then giving up because choosing a server is “too complicated”. Or trying the first one and giving up because they’re overloaded with new users, never thinking to try a different server.
I don’t want to be all doom and gloom here, but from various experience ranging from supporting public desktop users early in my career to what I encounter in conversations with less techy friends and family, you can’t expect them to “relearn” these things. They’ve never learned, and if you asked them about it they wouldn’t understand the question…
Re: Re:
…might want to check your math on that one. 21 years ago was when they bought Time Warner in what was then the largest corporate merger in history.
Re: Re: Re:
Man, that company can’t stop itself from falling into shitty mergers, can it.
Re: Re: Re:
9/11 was over 21 years ago. AOL merged with Time Warner around the beginning of the new year 20 (not 21) years ago: https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/aol-time-warner-complete-merger-with-fcc-blessing/
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Why? Because it's fun.
Twitter is better than ever, Mike, despite your relentless attacks on the site and your unrequited love for the previous, US security state-collaborating regime there (a regime that failed to effectively combat CSAM, btw).
Re:
Given that Musk gutted the team at Twitter responsible for doing that job, how can the new regime be doing any better at it?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
no no, he “gutted the team” of people pretending to do that job.
By actual metrics, they are doing a better job.
Evidence is pretty strong that 75% of the previous employee base just didn’t do anything useful. The hardest working people were probably those engaged in draconian and often unconstitutional censorship, but they they STILL weren’t doing anything about kiddie porn.
Amazing, isn’t it?
Re: Re: Re:
[citation needed]
Re: Re: Re:
And just where is this so-called evidence?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Best Pegging
I’m told by people who would know that Vijaya Gadde gives the best pegging with a 12″ strap-on. Mike is very upset that his mistress lost her job.
Re: Re:
You sound like the kind of horrible person that doesn’t even return their shopping carts.
Re: Re: Re:
Also, very bizarrely obsessed with other peoples’ genitals.
Re: Re: Choo choo all abourd the meltdown express!
Well we are up to the sexual fantasy phase of the crybabby hissy fit.
Re:
… said nobody not on hallucinogens, ever.
Re:
i laughed so hard i nearly sprayed my screen. Good one!
Re:
“Twitter is better than ever”
The fun things about statements like that is that they’re totally subjective.
Other people are having very different experiences. Them stating so does not make them wrong just because you are experiencing something else.
Re: Re:
“Twitter is better than ever” for neo-nazis, MAGAts, and other assorted sociopaths. The sane and sober people, however, are going over to Mastodon.
Re: Re:
This.
For example, Twitter Japan sat on years of user reports, and suddenly went through the whole pile at light speed after the takeover. This was definitely an improvement for users in that region. From that kind of perspective, I’d say it’s perfectly reasonable to think things are better than ever. If you don’t care about anything else that is happening anyway.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Mutually Beneficial
Perhaps there’s room for everyone. Considering that twitter mDAUs are increasing, as are mastodon, it just goes to show that everyone needs their own space. The normies can become active once again on twitter now that the repression is gone, and the folks who demand a high grade of speech control can use mastadon. It’s fun for everyone when everyone gets their way.
Re:
Ah yes, the repression that magically goes away when you checks notes “silence journalists”.
Re:
Hey, Koby: What specific speech did “normies” feel they weren’t allowed to use at Twitter until after Musk took over?
Re:
I guarantee you they are not.
Lol. Dude. Elon’s regime is way more “repressive” than anything that was at Twitter before.
Re:
“Considering that twitter mDAUs are increasing”
That’s meaningless on its own. I’ll admit I’ve been using it more recently than I have in the past – but, that’s largely to see where the people I care about following are moving to, and to see first hand the hilarious results of Musk’s bad decisions. So, I’m now in the mDAU group for some periods, where I wouldn’t have been before.
The proof isn’t what the figures look like now, but in 6 months – 1 year time. Anyone can have a spike in popularity but it’s another test to see who remains. I suspect there will be a drop similar to the Tesla stock drop. Let’s see.
“The normies”
What’s interesting is that you still think that describes you and your friends and not everyone else. Especially given that the mDAU figure you’ve been told to care about increased rather significantly since you started coming here whining about your type being kicked off.
Please don’t insult ChatGPT or drug users by comparing them with Elon Musk. (:
Cory Doctorow wrote about “better failure for social media” and how our data plays into the issues of exiting a crumbling social media service. Well worth the read.
History Repeating
thousands of people running their own servers and people selecting one or more to join and enjoying it…
Sounds like WWIV from the 80’s to me…
What's missing from decentalized...
Is good one-touch ability to locate people of interest and search effectively.
This was the problem that google “solved” for the web better than AltaVista and Yahoo.
I don’t think most people need algorithm produced feeds at all. Using a timeline of followed and a “trending” seems to be quite workable.
Now, there is certainly secret-sauce algorithm in search results and in picking trends, and a certain amount of secrecy is needed to avoid SEO-gamers from screwing things up.
What does seem viable to me would be having the search and trending functions be provided by third-parties that have first class access to the distributed platform. The frontend app stays the same, and you select your search and trending from those who seem to give you the results you find most useful. They can have some space for advertising. Some of these can be free-by-advertising, and some can subscribe for better ad-free results.
Re:
“I don’t think most people need algorithm produced feeds at all. Using a timeline of followed and a “trending” seems to be quite workable”
I’d certainly argue that algorithms trying to second-guess people is a block rather than benefit to effective use. I know for a fact that I’ve missed conversations and IRL events because one social media platform tried to show me posts from days ago it thought I’d like rather than what people I follow have recently posted.
On the other hand, I have no interest in “trending”. I want to see the selection of people I want to follow, not what random people I’ve never heard of want to see. I like to branch out, but I also don’t want to see, for example, my feed being full of World Cup news because it’s “trending” when my main reason for using it is to follow tech, movie and music stuff I’m in to as an escape from seeing balls being kicked around everywhere else I go…
Options are great, but given that half the people I see complaining about stuff on social media haven’t worked out that they can block users and topics they dislike, I wouldn’t hold my breath for them using something that gives them more control.
“The frontend app stays the same, and you select your search and trending from those who seem to give you the results you find most useful”
A noble aim. But, you do have to bear in mind the public. They find more choice very confusing, and want what “works” rather than what they actually need. That’s why things like TikTok have been popular – they’re very good at guessing what will keep a user engaged, rather than what people are actually looking for. If people are engaged, they’re not going to look around for alternatives.
Options are great, but people are lazy. That’s why you hear so many complaints about Google search nowadays, but people act as if they control every website and online search option. They don’t look for the alternatives, let alone test them out and see if they’re better for their needs.
Mozilla.Social
Did it? There’s no mention of open registrations in the 2022-12-20 announcement.
Re: Mozilla.social
I mean, yes, the first line in that article is
But I’m not quite sure what that means. It’s not “a gmail moment” if they “just” offer it to Mozillans, for example. (But it would still be good! Better probably.)
Re: Re:
GMail wasn’t a “GMail moment”. They helped change the way in which email web clients operated at the time and drove a lot of interest with their promise of unlimited capacity (which has since changed), but they didn’t even come out of beta for many years, and even then I’d argue that their dominance eventually came about as much because of the association with GSuite and the lack of direct response from Hotmail and Yahoo mail as a whole in many areas.
However, it’s a decent proposition. They, and Firefox, are not on the top of the heap any longer, but for the public who care about brands it could be an interesting move compared to something completely “new” to them like Mastodon. Plus, there’s precedent here. IE6 had a complete chokehold on the web browser market until Firefox came in and took over with its vastly superior capabilities. While Google/Chromium have since become the dominant player, there’s nothing stopping people from moving again, especially if they can find a way to be attractive in the mobile space.
I’m not sure if this will happen, and I honestly think that the “winner” here will be whoever a majority of the more popular Tweeters move to rather than the one that’s actually best. But, if they can get attention and traction I think they’ll have more success than just hoping that people choose Mastadon.
Let’s see. It’s still early days, and until either Musk actually collapses Twitter or there’s a consensus among the major users as to where to go, it’s too early to call.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
I actually hope mastodon takes off, or something similar
But you still have been proven very, very wrong about twitter and refuse to cop to it, so fuck off, Mike.
Re:
The projection is strong with this one!
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
not an argument
Re: Re: Re:
You didn’t offer one. Why should they?
Re: Re: Re:
Considering all the times that Mike and all of us commenters have proven you wrong about Twitter, why do I need another argument when you have already been proven wrong.
Re:
Such a bitter snowflake.
Re:
The Plaintiff’s failure to cite the substance of their claims, as is required for those claims to be taken seriously, compels dismissal.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Twitter is better than ever… wow
Re:
I might well be for some people.
Whether that’s a majority of people, the people who pay the bills or the people who attract the advertisers who pay the bills remains to be seen remains to be tested. But, I wouldn’t hold my breath.
“Twitter is better than ever” is a subjective claim that can’t really be disproven. “Twitter is a long-term viable concern capable of paying its overheads” is the claim to be tested.
Re: Re:
I have to agree with you here; what makes Twitter better or worse is subjective aside from where it’s due to a lack of technically adept employees because they all got fired. Ignoring that, it’s cruising along functionally until it hits an iceberg.
Many of the people on Twitter probably love it for what I hated it for, which is essentially just drama, fighting, and the same memes over an over again. Punctuated by the same reaction GIFs over and over again. I hope the instance I joined ends up being a good way to deprogram from that chaotic environment.
It really strikes me that depending on who you are on social media, you can have a radically different experience regarding constant harassment. The Twitter of now is the same Twitter I’ve seen ever time I’ve made an account, but I’m starting to think that Twitter was more hidden from people who aren’t marginalized until the current owner bought it.
I left before that because I had decided that he was going to buy it and this would happen, and I’m glad that some good is coming out of that in the possibilities for people to migrate to spaces that don’t have a festering underbelly of bigotry like Twitter did. Hopefully humanity won’t drive Mastodon off a cliff like it’s namesakes supposedly all were.
Re:
At least spambots try to be nice.
Technologically Superior Platforms
Technologically speaking, Mastodon is superior to Twitter at a very fundamental level. I liken it to what happened when the world was introduced to the eDonkey2000 network when everyone was still used to FastTrack/Kazaa and Limewire. It is much harder for one entity to “take over” a whole network and it’s technically harder to censor something across the entire network.
The thing is, technologically superiority is by no means guaranteed to be successful. I’ve seen this happen too many times where a technologically superior alternatives fail to gain public traction. Betamax was technologically superior to VHS. VHS wound up being adopted. ANts P2P was technologically superior to Limewire/eMule/Limewire/WinMX/Bearshare/etc. The public balked at the idea of having no idea what you are uploading and was never really widely adopted to any significant extent. I could go on.
Building something that has superiority is a good engineering problem to fix. However, it is by no means going to mean something is going to be successful. You also have the added hurdle of having wide adoption of the public as well which is so often not in the wheelhouse of a good engineer/coder. Even when better alternatives exist, it’s not an indicator that the public will automatically go flocking to it overnight.
I am growing increasingly optimistic that Mastodon can overcome the public adoption hurdle. The network is approaching 10 million users which is an accomplishment that is likely beyond the wild imaginations of early adopters and architects of the network as soon as a year ago. I’m looking at Mastodon and keep thinking “this could be it! This could become the next big thing!”
One reason why I am looking optimistically at decentralized platforms is the increasingly tightening grip of government regulations on such platforms. Demanding link taxes? Good luck getting a decentralized system to cooperate. Demanding that people get pushed government sponsored content on video sharing platforms? Not going to happen on a decentralized video sharing platform (like PeerTube). The more the government pushes, the more attractive these alternatives become.
It really sucks that we now live in a world where basic human expression is becoming the new piracy (at least in Canada anyway), but I take comfort in knowing that decentralized alternatives already exist. The seeds are certainly there to grow a better internet of tomorrow. The question is, how will it all play out?
Putting our mutual loathing aside, I decided to see if Mastodon lived up to the praise I’ve given it and did sign up. So far I enjoy it more that I ever enjoyed any incarnation of Twitter. Mind you, I signed up for what’s probably a much-smaller instance than one of the mastodon (dot) social one, because why not?
And while I do see the content I create on the instance I’m on as something that would be a (relatively worthless) product on Twitter, it feels more like a useful contribution given the focus of the instance I’m on. It also pays off in being grouped with more people who share common interests and enlighten me instead of constantly dealing with reply guys.
Maybe that will change, but I’m willing to give it a try. And to leave social media if it’s a major fail like Twitter has been. I’d say that as a social media environment, it’s the first one that actually makes me WANT to be nicer to people. That’s got to be worth something all by itself.
Re:
I agree with your analysis. Whereas twitter made me want to bring out the [proverbial] flamethrowers, the Mastodon fediverse makes me want to have an Alice-in-Wonderland-esque tea party [also proverbially speaking!] with the other people using the Mastodon network.
Re:
I agree as well: the mastadon/fediverse has been great. I was a bit skeptical about the whole federated instances thing, but for my use case it’s proven super cool. I’m a scientist who uses social media for networking and sharing results. (Basically, a bulletin board for cool papers). A bunch of instances have popped up that roughly correspond to scientific subfields. Because of how we follow people, the network architecture of my corner of the fediverse exactly mirrors my interest level: way more posts from fields I’m close to, fewer from further away. And this is without any sort of top-down feed curation from an opaque algorithm.
And overall people seem invested in a clean start, individually and collectively asking, “How can we make this place positive rather than toxic? It’s been wonderfully refreshing.