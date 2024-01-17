Techdirt Podcast Episode 376: Beeper And The Power Of Protocols

from the beep-beep dept

Last month, we wrote about Apple’s nonsensical attack on Beeper, a universal messaging app that exemplifies many of the things we talk about here on Techdirt, like adversarial interoperability and the value of embracing open protocols over walled platforms. This week, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky joins us on the podcast to talk about the app, the fight with Apple, and the power of protocols.

