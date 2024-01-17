Techdirt Podcast Episode 376: Beeper And The Power Of Protocols

My Comments To Attorney General Rob Bonta Regarding Common Sense Media’s Dangerous ‘Protect The Kids’ Ballot Initiative
Wed, Jan 17th 2024 01:37pm -

Last month, we wrote about Apple’s nonsensical attack on Beeper, a universal messaging app that exemplifies many of the things we talk about here on Techdirt, like adversarial interoperability and the value of embracing open protocols over walled platforms. This week, Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky joins us on the podcast to talk about the app, the fight with Apple, and the power of protocols.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

