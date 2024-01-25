Techdirt Podcast Episode 377: Protocols, Not Platforms

In The Midst Of Multiple Controversies Of His Own Making, NYC Mayor Adams Decides The Real Problem… Is Social Media
We’ve got a nice fresh live recording for you today! Just yesterday, Mike was at the Knight Foundation’s INFORMED Conference to participate in a panel discussion with Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, moderated by former Twitter Trust & Safety head Yoel Roth. The subject was decentralized and federated social media, especially its implications for content moderation, and you can listen to the whole panel here on this week’s episode.

