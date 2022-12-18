Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
This week, as you might expect, the comments are dominated by responses to Elon Musk’s ongoing craziness at Twitter. On the insightful side, our first place winner is an anonymous summation of the ElonJet situation:
Twitter: It’s really, really bad if you share other people’s location information. If you do, we will ban your account.
Also Twitter: We are going to force you to share your location information with our advertisers.
In second place, we have a double-winner (the first in a while), taking first place on the funny side as well. It’s an anonymous comment about the purge of journalist accounts:
For all the people who came and screamed that Twitter was moderating based on political viewpoints, will come here and admit that it never was and this is what true viewpoint discrimination looks like.
But alas, I haven’t seen a flying monkey yet.
For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from xyzzy suggesting some next steps for Elon’s hasty policy changes:
Constructive suggestion
Based on this I’m gonna guess the “What is in violation of this policy” section is going to get much longer over time. I suggest changing it to the more accurate “anything that gets under Musks thin skin” then never have to change it again, just trying to help.
Next, it’s Thad passing on a simple quote that’s relevant to Elon’s understanding of free speech:
“Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one.”
– A J Lieblin
Over on the funny side, we’ve already had our first place double-winner above, so it’s straight on to second place, which is Toom1275 with a more contemporary quote, this time about Elon banning the Mastodon account:
“I guess they were banned for revealing the location of where all the Twitter users were going.”
-Jason Goldman
For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with Ninja on a post that’s not about Twitter (but with a comment that is). Specifically, it’s about Marco Rubio’s bill to ban TikTok:
A much easier way to implode TikTok would be to have Elon Musk buy it.
Last but not least, it’s David with a quick comment about Twitter’s user exodus:
Last to leave switch off the Likes.
That’s all for this week, folks!
Given the new rules around users advertising where they can be found on other social media networks that dropped today, that’s a bit closer to reality than it was a few days ago.
Re:
As usual, there’s a tweet for that:
https://arstechnica.com/civis/attachments/1671392711563-png.49020/
Transcription:
Re: Re:
Really, there is no point in reviewing statements of Musk B.T. in the light of Musk A.T. behavior. That’s like confronting the epiphanatic Paul with the statements of Saul.
Now that Musk has seen the darkness, he is not the same.
Re: 'No you can't leave, the only social media platform is MINE!'
I’d ask if anyone has told him that desperately trying to keep users from leaving like that is just going to speed up the exodus but as that would only matter if he listened I suppose it’s a moot question.
Isn’t that what the commenters here believe? Whenever I say that large generic speech platforms should not be censoring opinions based on viewpoint, they miss the point and tell me correctly that since those platforms are private property, they are free to censor as they wish.
So are you trying to mock Musk with this quote, or explain him?
Re:
You can criticize bad moderation, but it still doesn’t make it censorship.
Not sure how this is so difficult.
Re:
“…what I’m really saying is I should be allowed to shit-talk trans people and other marginalized groups on Twitter to their faces by using all kinds of insults and slurs—and all without receiving criticism, pushback, or consequences of any kind.” — Hyman Rosen, probably
Re:
Everyone else realizes that “censoring opinions based on viewpoint” is your bad-faith gaslighting.
Re: Re:
All the more so as they’ve slipped up a few times and made clear what those ‘viewpoints’ are and in the process shown that platforms have very good reasons to moderate them.
Re: Re:
“censoring opinions based on viewpoint” sounds more ominous than “pointing out crap based on shittiness”.