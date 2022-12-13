Actual Free Speech Matters, Elon Musk’s Understanding Of It Puts Free Speech At Risk
from the not-the-free-speech-you're-looking-for dept
So, look, it’s been quite clear for a while now that Elon Musk has no clue what “free speech” actually means. We’ve covered this point from so many different angles that at this point anyone claiming that Elon Musk “supports free speech” is ignorant or stupid.
Constitutional scholar Steve Vladeck has a short, but useful article over at MSNBC highlighting that Musk’s “misunderstanding of free speech is a problem for us all.” And it raises an issue that deserves some discussion. Because, before this, I’d basically just thought his misunderstanding of free speech mostly just meant that he was making a mess of things for himself. But I’m now realizing it’s a much bigger problem for everyone else.
Much of the article just covers ground that we’ve covered before, on how little Musk actually understands about free speech. And only at the end does it get into why this is a larger problem:
It’s not exactly news that an eccentric billionaire with no formal legal training has no idea how the First Amendment works. But there are two problems in this case that make it newsworthy. First, Musk himself has claimed that one of his goals for Twitter is to increase “free speech” on the platform. If his definition of “free speech” is radically different from the current state of general public (and constitutional) discourse, it sure would behoove him to explain how — and why. And second, because of his impact and influence, Musk’s patent misunderstandings of what the First Amendment does and doesn’t protect (and to whom it does and doesn’t apply), and the actions he wrongly takes (or doesn’t take) in response, perpetuate misunderstandings among those who believe he has some special claim to expertise on the subject. As the Twitter Files document dumps continue, it’s clear that Musk not only lacks such expertise, he also seems wholly uninterested in developing one.
I think this is mostly correct. The fact that Musk has such a completely fucked up understanding of free speech means that no one can really say what he’s planning to do with the platform he now owns. To date, he’s shown no real inclination to define free speech.
But, I’d argue the problems go beyond what Vladeck has laid out here. As I’ve detailed in the past, Twitter was one of the strongest defenders of internet free speech in courts and in discussions with regulators and policymakers. The company was more willing to stand on principle than almost any other large internet company I can think of. The company would fight on for free speech where others caved.
And, the company famously would go above and beyond in going to court to fight for the free speech rights of its users, where other companies would often cave in and hand over information.
It is not at all clear if Musk’s very confused definition of free speech still includes any of that.
So it’s not just that Musk is confused and contributing to the miseducation of the public, but that those of us who have spent decades fighting for actual free speech online have lost a very important ally in that fight.
Filed Under: anonymity, disinformation, elon musk, free speech, steve vladeck
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Actual Free Speech Matters, Elon Musk’s Understanding Of It Puts Free Speech At Risk”
I don’t think Musk is confused about his understanding of what “free speech” means. It’s pretty clear that he considers “free speech” anything he agrees with while things that go under his thin skin or that he doesn’t agree with is “hate speech”.
This alone is a problem but when you start evaluating his speech you’ll quickly realize he is a goddamn spoiled, dumb brat with generous amounts of bigotry and a dose of fascism and nazism.
But he inherited a ton of money from his father exploitation of human labor under precarious conditions in Africa (Zambia if memory serves) and managed to multiply it by hiring people much smarter than him (Space X) and some generous overlooking from authorities regarding design issues (Tesla) and labor conditions (do we really think the harassment he’s conducting against Twitter employees doesn’t happen at the other companies?).
I’d argue this is almost as bad as some lunatics with a lot of nuclear power in their hands except that the destruction comes more slowly.
Musk
Free speech in Muskian terms apparently DOES NOT apply to criticisms about musk, himself.
I tweeted to the effect that he must be an idiot and a fucking moron to set fire to $44 billion and ended by telling him to get fucked. That earned me an account suspension for “abusive behavior.”
I find that particularly amusing in light of his recent behavior – for example with Dr Fauci.
The fucker sure can dish it out but can’t even take a little bit.
Certainly Elon fully understands the 1st amendment and free speech.
It’s right there in the Constitution:
Wealthy and powerful people will always be allowed to have their speech broadcast, while ordinary people have the right to shout in the forest, where no one will hear them.
Re:
“Freedom of the press is guaranteed only to those who own one.”
- A J Lieblin
I like Fauci’s comment on Twitter, Musk. He called it a “cesspool of interaction”. I think Twitter should be renamed Cesspool. Instead of Tweets, there are Sharts. I wonder if Musk will be Sharting again soon.
shares a handy lens for viewing Elmo’s Free Speech beliefs
It is whatever it takes to get more praise.
The right delights in saying things that piss off the left, and the left responds every time the whistle sounds.
If the left just says it loud enough or with enough authority in their voice they will manage to get the righties to stop being jackholes.
The right is laughing hysterically because all it takes is calling them a name & they lose their shit. Then they say mean things about elmo’s special friends & get banned.
There are no rules, its ElmoBall.
Only those on Elmo’s good side get to talk without having to worry, and the hysterical side of this is they are going to do things that are going to cause serious problems.
What are the odds that the CSAM scanner is updated?
What are the odds that one of the righties is gonna post some?
What are the odds that Elmo won’t flip his shit & go after the person pointing out its there rather than the person who posted it?
Elmo is going to believe he can ignore authorities again & escape any actual punishment. His fanbase will cheer him on because, lets be honest, they are the type of people who would look at someone threatening to jump off a building and scream do a flip.
He spent 44b to convince himself he has friends & supporters… wait until they get rid of all the lefties & have no one to turn on but elmo…
Re:
Except he sucks at it.
What understanding?