Dumb GOP Propaganda Long Ago Conflated Essential Infrastructure With ‘Socialism’
from the absolutely-everything-I-don't-like-is-radical-socialism dept
There’s a routine assumption that U.S. partisan division is something that’s just inherent in the American DNA. In reality, the nation’s divisions are routinely and intentionally cultivated and encouraged by powerful and wealthy individuals and corporations to stall consensus and reform. Both parties are culpable, though it’s the GOP that has perfected the tactic as an art form.
Take broadband for example. A bipartisan majority of Americans hate Comcast or their local cable company and support any efforts to challenge that monopoly power. But any time anybody attempts to do absolutely anything to challenge that power you’ll notice a lot of rhetoric about how those efforts are “socialism,” “government run amok,” or “radically partisan.”
It doesn’t matter what we’re doing to hold telecom monopolies accountable. It could be encouraging net neutrality, blocking problematic mergers, holding AT&T accountable for fraud… it’s all very quickly framed through a partisan lens despite the fact it’s not at all actually partisan, and a significant bipartisan majority of Americans support the efforts to try something smarter and better.
The same dumb gamesmanship infects our national conversations about improving our failing infrastructure. Everybody wants their roads, bridges, airports, and utilities to function well, but key corporations often aren’t as keen. Comcast doesn’t want increased broadband competition. Oil giants don’t much care for solar power. The auto industry doesn’t much care for mass transit.
So again, they infect the discourse with claims that absolutely any effort to try and improve anything is somehow radically political. Corporate giants (see again AT&T and Comcast) prey on partisan disdain for taxation (despite they themselves being a massive beneficiary of wasteful taxpayer subsidization). They suggest that policies common across the world are themselves somehow partisan and radical.
And it almost always works, and has worked for the better part of fifty years. The GOP in particular has long been a useful marionette in this little game we play, and did so once again in the wake of the infrastructure bill — using partisan division to sow disdain among their base, while simultaneously taking credit for the very real improvements the bill will bring to the everyday lives of their constituents.
From Ted Cruz to Ron DeSantis, a vast majority of the GOP opposed and maligned the bill, then turned right around and took direct credit with their constituents for the benefits the bills created. In this way, they get to have their cake and eat it too; they get to rile up their base with sordid tales of radical “left wing” government policy (like, gasp, essential bridge repair), yet simultaneously benefit from the very obvious benefits the legislation transferred to real Americans.
It’s idiotic but effective artifice. The GOP didn’t just vote against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, they used its passage to malign their political opponents, rile up the base, agitate and distract the public, and generally urinate in the discourse pool. Then they turned right around and wrote letters begging the Biden administration for their share of the essential funding for key projects:
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, a leading Biden critic who explained his vote against what he called a “phony” infrastructure bill by issuing a statement that “this bill only serves to advance the America Last’s socialist agenda, while completely lacking fiscal responsibility,” wrote three separate letters between March and July advocating for projects in his district. They’d enhance quality of life, Gosar wrote. They’d ease congestion and boost the economy. They’d alleviate bottlenecks and improve rural living conditions.
On one hand, their covert approval of the infrastructure bills still result in better outcomes for the constituents (the broadband bill alone is going to deliver more than $50 billion in improved service across the country). But the bad faith bullshit employed with the other hand creates untold damage in terms of trust in government, belief in policy, and any effort to actually get anything done.
It’s all an extension of the propaganda and culture war gibberish that has become a cornerstone of GOP power. All promoted by a AM radio/Fox News/Sinclair/YouTube propaganda apparatus it took the GOP and major corporations the better part of the last forty years to build. That, in turn, is an extension of corporate power, and its entire function is to agitate the public, sow distrust, and erode meaningful consensus and reform on the most foundational of issues that actually have widespread support.
And you see its “success” absolutely everywhere you look in policy. To the point where words like “socialism” have lost all coherent meaning. What you won’t see as much of are intelligent solutions to any of it. In large part because the dysfunction remains immensely profitable.
Filed Under: airports, broadband, disinformation, hypcorisy, infrastructure, mass transit, propaganda, socialism
Comments on “Dumb GOP Propaganda Long Ago Conflated Essential Infrastructure With ‘Socialism’”
Yes.
"It’s idiotic but effective artifice"
Is it though? If it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.
Not to say that it’s good, or remotely acceptable, of course.
Re:
Gotta separate the content from the strategy. The content of the propaganda is stupid. Absent any other motive, the propaganda reference is idiotic tripe, lacking in intelligent discourse. By that measure, it is idiotic.
The strategy is not, at least in terms of continuing to make the life of the general populace worse in order to further enrich the pockets of a bunch of people who already have more than they could possibly ever need.
Re:
“If it’s stupid but it works, it’s not stupid.”
If I stick a knife into a power socket to dislodge something and don’t get electrocuted, that’s still very stupid even if I got lucky and didn’t connect live circuits down my arm.
The fact something works doesn’t make it not stupid, just effective in the short term. The problem is, all this dumb stuff does is create more issues further down the road, which tend to be bigger and harder to fix.
Opposing vital funding and maintenance might give Republicans the warm and fuzzies and more silly voters, but it’s stupid even after they were forced to accept a compromise with adults. The current work needed is way more extensive and expensive than it needed to be has things been funded and maintained properly, and they’ve taught their voters to reject further expenditure when needed, even though that would be way cheaper in the long term.
Re: Re: It's Not Stupid
It works in the short (and intermediate) term, and gets them votes and whatnot. And the cost is borne by others. By the time the bill comes due they have already reaped the profits.
So, while it may be more expensive, and less efficient, in the long run, they don’t care. It works for them. So, in that sense, it’s definitely not stupid.
Re: Re: Re:
Until it doesn’t, as with a number of “conservative” candidates who recently and suddenly learned that their constituents did not support their anti-abortion views. Similarly, as soon as Colorado passed a law allowing communities to opt out of their anti-municipal-broadband law, they overwhemlingly voted to do just that. The public may not be politically savvy overall, but as Karl writes, they are united in their hatred of the large monopolistic ISPs.
Re: Re: If I stick a knife into a power socket...
Touché
Re: Re: Re:
Different icon, same person – must’ve entered a different email address or something
Dumb GOP Propaganda
If it’s dumb and it works – it’s not dumb. The fools who believe it are.
Hypocrisy is a virtue and a tool for (mostly) Republicans. It allows them to do what they won’t allow others to do. It’s a tool to attain their only goal, which is getting and keeping power.
Too bad
It’s too bad that the people who need to see this won’t read it.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Seriously? How many times have you seen a socialist pointing to the commons calling it socialism? Neither extreme is correct but dont pretend socialists don’t call essential infrastructure socialism.
Re: GTFO
Just stop with your “both sides” BS. Your defense of the GOP fascist propaganda machine isn’t helping stop the march to authoritarianism here in the US or the rest of the world.
Re:
And you can stop pretending to be a “moderate”, NeoNazi.
Re:
I’unno, how many times have you laughed at the thought of someone being raped?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
From one LBGT to another you really really need to suck a dick.
Re: Re: Re:
Obsess over my sex life all you want, but I’m not going to fuck you or let you fuck me. (Not that you’d seemingly have a problem with fucking me against my will, Mr. Rape is Funny.)
Re: ...socialists don’t call essential infrastructure socialism
I have never seen a socialist call public infrastructure socialism. I have seen social democrats do so, and some of them call themselves socialists, because they either have bought into the very propaganda this article is about, or are sick of arguing against those who have. Responding to “that’s socialism” with “so what?” can seem like an stronger response than “no it’s not — socialism is when the workers control the means of production — that is the tools, resources, land, etc. needed to make things. This is taxation paying for the general good, not socialism” and so on.
That said, the latter response would be more accurate, and actual socialists often are frustrated that “socdems” like Bernie are making it harder to explain what socialism actually entails.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Not Real Socalism
Ah the classic that’s not REAL socialism argument.
Yes if you were in Lenin’s position you would have ushered in the god damn utopia because you understand the doctrine better than anyone else, you are that smart, and you are the Christ/Buddha like paragon of virtue.
Re: Re: Re:
…says Mr. Public House-ing.
Re: Re: Re:
Wel, Lenin and I agree on one thing, and one thing only.
It’s that the incumbents and their supporters (that is, people like you) have to be forcibly removed to usher in any sort of change.
(And before ANYONE asks, personally, communism is a one-way ticket to a dictatorship. It works especially well in entrenching the assholes in power.)
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
And who do you think it is that blocks any attempts at building infrastructure?
Re:
The Republicans, duh. Not surprised you’re still living under that rock.
Depends on the receiver of course
“Fool me once, shame on you
Fool me twice to infinity, I’m a Trumpanze.”
“Dumb GOP” That’s all you need to say these days. What a dumpster fire.
Re:
You don’t need the adjective; it’s redundant.
Re: Re:
One fact that the American left seems incapable of understanding is that there are honest, honorable, intelligent and caring republicans. What the majority of the republican party seem incapable of understanding is that these decent republicans, though they exist, are in seriously short supply in their party.
Re: Re: Re:
It’s the 99.9% that make the 0.1% look bad.
If what the public wants is the opposite of what big corporations want, the big corporations will get what they want every time, and the public will get fuck all. That is the hallmark of capitalist dictatorship.
I think that there’s a pretty good argument to be made that government-owned, government-built, government-managed, government-maintained infrastructure is socialism. The interstate highway system? Socialism. State parks? Socialism. The emergency broadcast system? Socialism. The fire department? Well, there are some private ones, but most of them are public, which is socialism. Sanitation? Ditto.
Americans fucking love socialism. They just don’t like it when people call something socialism.
Except social security. People are okay with that for some reason even though it’s got “social” right in the name.
Re:
See also: police departments, public libraries, public colleges/universities
Re: Re:
The American right loves police, no matter how corrupt or illegal their behaviour. Unless those police interfere with said American right’s own illegal behaviour.
Re: Re:
Sure, but I omitted those because they’re not exactly universally beloved at the moment.
Re:
The Republicans are NOT ok with Social Security. Just this week Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) promised to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block. They’re willing to shut down the government and even default on debt if they don’t get their way.
In short, extort Biden into complying with the GOP agenda and then blame him for the toxic effects.
Re: Re:
No shit. Not sure where you think I said they were. Unless you think “Americans” refers exclusively to congressional Republicans, which is a pretty weird definition.
Years ago I Laughed
There was a proposal to Privatize all federal roads. Turn them into TOLL ROADS. Think about that. Every few miles (10-20) you would have to pay a fee to run on the freeways.
Then EXPECT the corps to take Good care of them.
There are problems here all over hell and back. I dont understand totally how the Fed will do this, but in states, there will be 3-5 levels of corruption. From materials to delays. In the last 10 years, the section of FEDERAL roads I live near, were FIXED 4 years in a row, after paying a company to do the work. FINALLY the state got involved, TORE it all up and fixed everything, and its almost perfect. The Money came from the Fed, but no one mentions that.
Good article, and has Most of what needs said. There is tons more.