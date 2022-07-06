The Moral Panic Is Spreading: Think Tank Proposes Banning Teens From Social Media; Texas Rep Promises To Intro Bill
from the yeah,-like-that-will-work dept
It truly is incredible just how much of a moral panic the media and politicians have created around social media. Once again, the actual research is basically inconclusive that social media is bad. If it were truly awful, it should be showing up in the data, but for the most part it’s not. At all. As we’ve noted, so much of the blame targeting social media are people completely overreacting to social media shining a light on activity that has basically always been happening, and now rather than dealing with the underlying causes, people want to attack the messenger for revealing the behavior.
We’ve also noted that it appears that some people have issues with social media, but for many, many others it’s quite helpful. But little research has been done to figure out why a small percentage of people have trouble with it. Instead, the media often just hypes up the bad stuff. We’ve pointed it out a few times already, but last year, when the WSJ reported on internal research leaked by Frances Haugen, they focused on the report noting that Instagram made teens feel bad about themselves… but left out that the research actually showed it made many more feel better about themselves.
It would be good to investigate why some percentage felt worse about themselves, of course, and to see if there were ways to minimize that impact. But the rush to blame all social media as bad for all teenagers is just without a basis.
And yet… policy folks are taking this moral panic to new, and even more ridiculous heights. The Texas Public Policy Foundation’s “tech policy fellow,” Zach Whiting, has suggested that Texas should ban all social media for teenagers. This makes me wonder if Whiting has, you know, ever actually met a teenager.
Enacting a minor social media ban in Texas is not a novel concept. Two prominent commentators recently wrote articles on a social media age limit and a ban on minors. It is clear our consumer protection laws need to be enhanced to better protect minors online, hold accountable the companies that fail to do so, and punish those who harm or attempt to harm minors online.
A state-driven social media ban on minors is the most effective way to protect kids from the harms of social media. Anything short accepts the premise that social media is not that bad. It is that bad.
I’ll note that Whiting brags about how he got rid of all his social media accounts, and like the temperance prudes of a century ago, he seems so insecure with himself that he can’t just accept that he doesn’t want social media himself — he needs to take it away from all teens as well.
Of course, there are many problems with the unfathomably stupid idea.
First, as noted above, for the vast majority of teenagers, the evidence seems to suggest that social media is neutral or actually beneficial. Banning it for all kids actually does more harm to many teens.
Second, anyone who has any experience with teenagers at all knows this kind of thing won’t work. Already, under federal law (COPPA), most social media websites ban children under the age of 13. And yet, even for kids that young, many websites are useful. So the end result is that parents help their kids lie to get around the blocks, teaching children that lying is okay and not to respect silly, poorly reasoned laws.
Third, the kids themselves will find ways around this. Teens communicate. It’s what they do. When I was a kid, it was via notes and telephones, and we even cooked up elaborate codes and tricks to be able to communicate by phone even when our parents didn’t want us to. Teenagers want to communicate, and they’ll find lots of other ways around these bans. A few years ago, there was an article about how kids who had social media banned in school had basically fashioned a shadow social media system… using the chat feature in Google docs.
The point is that kids (teens especially) will find a way to do this. Ban Instagram for them, and you just know that within days someone will have hacked together a way to replicate Instagram without it being “Instagram.”
This is nonsense prohibition to do what…? To stop kids from talking to each other.
It’s a silly moral panic, based on nothing by apparently adults own insecurities about teenagers actually being able to communicate.
And… of course, Texas politicians were apparently quick to embrace this fundamentally ridiculous idea. State Rep. Jared Patterson is already promising to introduce just such a law, meaning that in Texas, as a teenager you may be forced to give birth to a child… but forbidden from posting about it on social media. Land of freedom?
Filed Under: moral panic, social media, teenagers, texas, zach whiting
Comments on “The Moral Panic Is Spreading: Think Tank Proposes Banning Teens From Social Media; Texas Rep Promises To Intro Bill”
Texas proposes another Social Media Law:
Techdirt: “Ah shit, here we go again.”
It’s a good start. Then, let’s ban all politicians from social media, as well.
Re:
Sounds good… since most politicians behave like children, they should be treated like children.
When they grow up and prove they can behave like an adult they can have their social media accounts back.
The thing is, social media can be VERY bad. This isn’t a feature of social media however – it is a symptom of severe societal problems in the broader world. That people are racist, or prone to abuse others, or any number of other things, is a mirror held up to the face of our society.
And DAMN, do we look ugly!
Re: it is a symptom of severe societal problems in the broader world
Just to clarify; “the broader world”, is only applicable to white Westerners. We people here in Africa are NOT racist or abusive to others. We have ubuntu, something white people sadly lack. Ubuntu means humanness, showing tolerance and respect for other human beings. We’re not self-centred, selfish, egocentric, hate-filled, bigoted, racist, homophobic, transphobic, greedy capitalists like the USA and the UK. All those traits are specific to the West.
Re: Re:
We have ubuntu, something white people sadly lack.
ORLY? Since when?
Re: Re: Re:
I’m a Mint person myself.
Re: Re: Re:2
Yeah? Any idea what the OOBE’s like on the Cinnamon edition?
Re: Re:
We’re not self-centred, selfish, egocentric, hate-filled, bigoted, racist, homophobic, transphobic, greedy capitalists like the USA and the UK. All those traits are specific to the West.
Said all these African dictators to no one ever, racist turd.
Re: Re:
Rwanda, Uganda, and Sudan would like to have a word with you.
Re: Re: Re:
Don’t forget Zimbabwe. It wasn’t just the white population harmed by Robert Mugabe’s policies; I’ve been in conversation with a couple of black Zimbabweans who came here as children when their families fled the poverty and famine caused by Mugabe’s purges.
Elie Mystal put it best:
“The idea here, from Texas Republicans, is that young girls can be raped and forced to give birth against their will, but aren’t ‘mature’ enough to talk about it on Instagram.” (Source)
Re:
But the gov said there were no more rapists in Texas so it wouldn’t matter!!
Girls just need to make sure they are dressed modestly, expose no skin, & do not make eye contact with men who can’t be held accountable if their base instincts take over & they give those harlots what they really want.
Re: Re:
😮 But I thought Texas was majority fundamental ‘Christian’, not radical ‘Muslim’.
But in all seriousness, it is astounding that Texas somehow makes an even more nonsensical and impossibly enforceable bill than the last. Putting aside how deeply unconstitutional and pathos-driven this idea is, how the fuck are you going to ban teenagers? Banning teens immediately falls apart just by the fact that a majority of internet users are anonymous and the fact that teens can lie! Plus, what exactly is the punishment here, are they going to put teenagers in prison for using the internet?
Everything’s bigger in Texas, including the deficit of IQ points.
Re:
Corollary: How would such a ban work without gathering the kind of data that would anger privacy advocates angry and leave security experts on edge about a potential breach?
Re:
But in all seriousness, it is astounding that Texas somehow makes an even more nonsensical and impossibly enforceable bill than the last.
Have you seen any of SCOTUS’ decisions recently? Especially the latest.
Re: Re:
Yeah, but I don’t think that is comparable. The judicial overreach is more of a whole level of malevolence than it is one of insanity, meanwhile banning teens from the internet (and actually follow through on it) is just batshit insanity.
Re:
Teenagers: hold my beer. (yes, that beer they are supposedly barred from buying by law)
The people who have a problem with social media are the kind of people who have always had a problem with other people expressing views that they don’t approve of. Freedom of speech is not something they can tolerate in this country.
Texas.
Whenever you see Texas and legislation in the same phrase it’s yet another awful legal take from the state. The question is not if it is bad but rather how bad it is.
I assume when Texans here one of their politicians planning on banning minors from social media they think he’s planning on banning minorities from social media.
I’d love to see a study about how much more stupid political leaders get trying to outdo each other on social media, then use that to cut their access.
Not to mention this will probably be a 1st amendment issue.
Let me explain, Social media companies banning people under 13 is part of thier ToS, and not a 1st amendment issue.
Making a law prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from having a platform to communicate, assemble and socialize is probably a big no-no.
There are countless harms
When douchebags run for office, there is considerable harm to youngins and their ilk.
You’re overthinking it.
Every generation has its moral panic, its mysterious “other” that is the convenient blame target for ‘kids these days.’ Billiards, comic books, rock & roll, television, even Teletubbies have all had their turn at this.
It always boils down to the same thing: adult anxiety about ‘the children’ provides a cheap and reliable hook for grifters, con men, politicians, and preachers to gain money, votes, and influence.