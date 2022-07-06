The Moral Panic Is Spreading: Think Tank Proposes Banning Teens From Social Media; Texas Rep Promises To Intro Bill
China’s Internet Censorship Regime Could Soon Include Mind-Reading Anti-Porn Helmets

Daily Deal: Dell Latitude E7470 14″ Laptop (Refurbished)

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jul 6th 2022 10:43am -

Latitude laptops enable all-day productivity, with the most secure and manageable features, all in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry. The 14″ full HD display is anti-glare and features a narrow border. Built with high-end materials like magnesium alloy, the Latitude E7470 combines premium design with best-in-class durability. This refurbished laptop lets you work for up to 9 hours on one full charge, has 265 GB SSD storage, Intel Core i5 processor, and Windows 10 pro. Enhance your work in the office with this smart laptop designed for easy setup and efficient everyday use. It’s on sale for $400.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.


Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

The Moral Panic Is Spreading: Think Tank Proposes Banning Teens From Social Media; Texas Rep Promises To Intro Bill
China’s Internet Censorship Regime Could Soon Include Mind-Reading Anti-Porn Helmets
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...