Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the as-the-saying-goes dept

This week, That One Guy takes both top spots on the insightful side. In first place, it’s a comment about Senator James Lankford’s stupid letter to Sundar Pichai demanding answers about the removal of CPAC videos:

Maybe take the gloves off? At this point everyone should really stop treating people like Lankford as honest individuals with valid points and just answer honestly. ‘We took the videos down because we have rules against lying about elections and no amount of delusions, lying and/or pandering to Trump will change the fact that the election was valid, he lost both the popular vote and the electoral college and all the dozens of cases arguing otherwise have been laughed out of court as unsubstantiated. If you want to argue otherwise you can do it on other platforms as we’ll not be allowing you to lie and attempt to undermine trust in the democratic system on ours.’

In second place, it’s a response to another lawmaker’s stupid comments — in this case, Senator Ken Buck’s antitrust threats against Apple:

Someone said the quiet part out loud… Oops. Nothing like making clear that your anti-trust efforts are motivated first and foremost by a company opposing bigotry to really rip that mask of your character and utterly gut any chance your efforts will stand up in court thanks to that pesky first amendment.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to the ongoing complaints about DirecTV dropping OAN:

DirecTV also kicked RT to the curb. But curiously, you didn’t comment on that article. Perhaps they can team up with RT so the complaining is louder. https://www.techdirt.com/2022/03/02/directv-roku-give-rt-the-boot/

Next, it’s Strawb responding to the silly notion that anyone who disagrees Twitter should host all legal speech hates free speech:

By the same logic, you kicking someone off your property because they’re spouting obnoxious bile means that you hate free speech.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is David with a response to our headline about how Clearview AI will apparently sell its product to “anyone with money and a pulse”:

You are maligning them I have seen no indication that they would refuse business with vampires.

In second place, it’s MightyMetricBatman with a comment about the results of our Legal Misunderstanding March Madness bracket:

Rigged Tournament Clearly the vote was rigged; an obvious RICO case.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with gglockner and one more comment about the bracket:

Dang I was hoping we could debate the real meaning of a well-regulated militia.

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment about Amazon’s employee chat app and its list of banned words:

Help! Call the **** department! The *** in the ***** is on ****!

That’s all for this week, folks!



