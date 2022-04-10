Game Jam Winner Spotlight: A Drunk Man Looks at the Thistle DECODED
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

Techdirt

from the as-the-saying-goes dept

Sun, Apr 10th 2022 12:00pm -

This week, That One Guy takes both top spots on the insightful side. In first place, it’s a comment about Senator James Lankford’s stupid letter to Sundar Pichai demanding answers about the removal of CPAC videos:

Maybe take the gloves off?

At this point everyone should really stop treating people like Lankford as honest individuals with valid points and just answer honestly.

‘We took the videos down because we have rules against lying about elections and no amount of delusions, lying and/or pandering to Trump will change the fact that the election was valid, he lost both the popular vote and the electoral college and all the dozens of cases arguing otherwise have been laughed out of court as unsubstantiated. If you want to argue otherwise you can do it on other platforms as we’ll not be allowing you to lie and attempt to undermine trust in the democratic system on ours.’

In second place, it’s a response to another lawmaker’s stupid comments — in this case, Senator Ken Buck’s antitrust threats against Apple:

Someone said the quiet part out loud…

Oops. Nothing like making clear that your anti-trust efforts are motivated first and foremost by a company opposing bigotry to really rip that mask of your character and utterly gut any chance your efforts will stand up in court thanks to that pesky first amendment.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous response to the ongoing complaints about DirecTV dropping OAN:

DirecTV also kicked RT to the curb. But curiously, you didn’t comment on that article. Perhaps they can team up with RT so the complaining is louder.

https://www.techdirt.com/2022/03/02/directv-roku-give-rt-the-boot/

Next, it’s Strawb responding to the silly notion that anyone who disagrees Twitter should host all legal speech hates free speech:

By the same logic, you kicking someone off your property because they’re spouting obnoxious bile means that you hate free speech.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is David with a response to our headline about how Clearview AI will apparently sell its product to “anyone with money and a pulse”:

You are maligning them

I have seen no indication that they would refuse business with vampires.

In second place, it’s MightyMetricBatman with a comment about the results of our Legal Misunderstanding March Madness bracket:

Rigged Tournament

Clearly the vote was rigged; an obvious RICO case.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with gglockner and one more comment about the bracket:

Dang

I was hoping we could debate the real meaning of a well-regulated militia.

Finally, it’s an anonymous comment about Amazon’s employee chat app and its list of banned words:

Help! Call the **** department! The *** in the ***** is on ****!

That’s all for this week, folks!


9 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
9 Comments

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Game Jam Winner Spotlight: A Drunk Man Looks at the Thistle DECODED
Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...