Elon Musk Is Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder; And That’s Probably Not A Good Thing
from the for-fuck's-sake dept
Elon Musk appears to have a childlike understanding of free speech, especially with regards to how content moderation and free speech work together. But after running a silly poll a few weeks ago, many people assumed that the reason Musk was agitating to see if people felt that Twitter “supported” free speech, was that he might try to buy the company. It turns out, he was already in the process of trying to do so. On Monday it was announced that Musk has accumulated nearly 10% of Twitter’s shares, via some pocket change, making him the single largest shareholder in the company.
The purchase, equal to 9.2 percent of the company, appears to make Mr. Musk Twitter’s largest shareholder. His holding is slightly larger than Vanguard’s 8.8 percent at the end of last year, and it dwarfs the 2.3 percent stake of Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s former chief executive. The shares represent a fraction of Mr. Musk’s reported $270 billion-plus net worth.
It’s unclear, in the short term, what that will mean for the company. It’s not clear, for example, that Musk will get a board seat or become a particularly active board member, but given his agitating, and the way he’s handled some of his other companies, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if he does end up becoming quite active.
It is unclear what Mr. Musk’s plans are beyond the large shareholder position and whether he’ll ask — or be invited — to join Twitter’s board. Mr. Musk filed a securities document indicating that he planned for the investment to be passive, meaning he does not intend to pursue control of the company. But there was also speculation Monday that he could change the status of his investment, continue buying shares or even try to acquire the company outright, today’s DealBook newsletter reported.
“We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter,” Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said Monday morning.
Again, I think Musk deserves praise for driving some innovations forward, and having a unique vision on how to execute on big, challenging scientific problems — like sending rockets into space and building electric cars, among other things. But managing speech is not a scientific or engineering problem. It’s a human challenge. And Musk does not exactly have the greatest of track records in showing empathy, or, frankly, common decency.
When the initial rumors were that Musk might start a competing social network, I was at least intrigued to see how that might compete with something like Twitter. But I do wonder how much his naïve take on speech might do serious harm to Twitter.
Honestly, I hope this drives the Bluesky team to focus that much more on its efforts, because if Musk is intent on ruining Twitter, which may actually come to pass, having an easy offramp to building a better Twitter would be important.
Filed Under: content moderation, elon musk, speech
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Elon Musk Is Now Twitter’s Largest Shareholder; And That’s Probably Not A Good Thing”
Maybe he Will Learn Something
Hopefully now in this position he will understand the complexity and nuances involved in enforcing a websites policies that will make him walk back his prior comments and use his platform to teach others about what free speech is and how twitter/fb/etc are not out to get a certain political party (am I being too optimistic here?!)
Re:
Way, way too optimistic.
I think the people he hired that actually exhibit the expertise needed to address these issues deserve the praise. Musk is just an ego with a bank account.
Re:
The size of said ego rivals the size of the bank account.
Re:
I think there’s an argument to be made that hiring the right people to make that vision a reality is, as I said, responsible for driving those innovations forward.
Re: Re:
As is the attitude that failures are learning chances when pushing the boundaries of what can be done.
Re: Re:
Then the companies can survive without Musk. His pathetic proto-fascist libertarian ass deserves to get the boot and the people who work at these companies that are capable of showing basic human compassion and other emotions should take charge in full. Musk is a sociopath with money and power and nothing else.
Re: Re: Re:
Sure. Any company can survive without him. But there is a question of whether Tesla and SpaceX would have been as successful as they are without him. And I don’t think either would have been.
That’s not to say they might not be better without him going forward, but I think he does deserve credit for taking both companies to where they are, no matter what you think of the rest of his views.
So much for inheriting a fortune based on predatory exploration of natural resources in an underdeveloped country with layers of labor abuse, slavery and racist legislation. Billionaires are a cancer.
Re:
If you just have to be a hater, I don’t see why you have to make up bs about Elon Musk in order to do so. Trump provides lots of reasons to hate him, reasons just flow out of his own mouth pretty much continuously.
I spent over two hours searching with Google trying to find some sources to back up your statement. Nothing but baseless opinions.
Some people answered “no” to Musk’s poll.
Some people understand the concept of free speech.
There is zero overlap between these two groups.
BlueSky is just a bunch of people with post-grad degrees passing white papers back and forth. It’ll be nowhere near ready for when it’ll be needed as an off-ramp.
Ah, but there are already alternatives:
“Truth” anybody? Because, you know, freedom of speech or something? Not? I’ll let myself out now. Just needed to have my tomato coat repelted.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Activist Tech Investor
In recent years, we’ve seen the rise of activist stock investors. Think: Olive Garden — smaller portions, smaller menu, and no unlimited breadsticks. All in an effort to boost the stock price.
Activist Investors are able to enforce change at a company because they can submit a policy document to other shareholders that will boost the share price of the company, and if the corporate management doesn’t follow the plan then the stockholders vote to oust the management. But I’m not so certain that Elon can create a social media engagement plan the same as a cost cutting initiative at a traditional company.
This might be more of an ingratiating strategy– censor Elon, and he dumps his shares, perhaps inflicting millions of dollars in market cap damage. Elon needs publicity, and now he has some insurance.
Re: You're gonna make me do the whole thing aren't ya?
Bravely bold Sir Koby
Rode forth from the Internet.
He was not afraid to die,
Oh brave Sir Koby.
He was not at all afraid
To be killed in nasty ways.
Brave, brave, brave, brave Sir Koby.
He was not in the least bit scared
To be mashed into a pulp.
Or to have his eyes gouged out,
And his elbows broken.
To have his kneecaps split
And his body burned away,
And his limbs all hacked and mangled
Brave Sir koby.
His head smashed in
And his heart cut out
And his liver removed
And his bowls unplugged
And his nostrils raped
And his bottom burnt off
And his penis
“That’s, that’s enough music for now lads, there’s dirty work afoot.”
Brave Sir Koby ran away.
(“No!”)
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Musk has the left running scared...
Libs are terrified that Twitter may no longer be able to stifle views crazy leftists don’t agree with.
Re:
And which views are those, pray tell? Be specific.
Re: You know... those views...
Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
Con: LOL no…no not those views
Me: So…deregulation?
Con: Haha no not those views either
Me: Which views, exactly?
Con: Oh, you know the ones
(All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)
Re:
Who exactly is terrified?
What “crazy leftists”?
What views?
Because I’m pretty sure none of that is true.
Just, no.
The offramp is already here
https://mastodon.social/web/getting-started
Re:
I would recommend that people look for a smaller Masto instance; the “flagship” instance is way too big to be moderated well and smaller instances will likely have local timelines that are more suited to whatever someone wants out of their social media.
Personal responsibility is out of fashion
There was a time in America; Bill Lear (8-track tape cartridge, Motorola, pusher aircraft & steam powered buses) Mr. Birdseye (frozen vegetables) Mr. Rockola (jukeboxes) Mr. Muntz (4-track stereo) Mr. & Mrs Ovshinsky (NiMH batteries, metal hydride fuel cells & PV) Mr. Ramo & Mr. Wooldridge (earth satellites & moon rocket engines) Mr. Martin and his Mother (PB-Y and a dozen other aircraft) Mr. Litton (Glass lathes) Miss Lynn Tilton (MD Helicopters) and a thousand other “brands” once owned by a guy or gal WHO CARED.
These brands are now controlled by stock-holding “Investors”, trademarked names are placed on branded junk, and sold like Solo paper cups: “if they don’t fail, we can’t sell another one!” Your Pyrex is NOT borosilicate any more, and will kill you.
I resented Mr. Musk for years until he has proven himself as CARE-ing, a four-letter word in this new America. Why must we expect the most successful engineer in the world to maintain a stiff upper lip? Caring is not silently giving dimes to street urchins.
Disclaimer: I destroyed my hand when the “Chanel-locks” i was using shattered, failing me last night. Fuck Investors
Re:
what the fuck are you even saying
Re:
what
┻━┻︵ (°□°)/ ︵ ┻━┻
My shocked face to hit moderation yet again.