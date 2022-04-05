Rep. Ken Buck Threatens To Use Antitrust To Attack ‘Woke’ Apple
We’ve noted for a while that DC, and particularly the GOP’s, interest in “antitrust reform” is somewhat hollow. For one, while the United States is rife with heavily monopolized business sectors (insurance, health care, telecom, banking, airlines), this recent batch of “reform” only specifically targets large technology companies. It’s as if these other sectors (most notably telecom) simply… don’t exist.
Even then, the bills we’ve seen so far are often clumsily written, and include weird limitations on which companies should fall under scrutiny. For example, several of the heavily hyped bills being promoted over the last year set an arbitrary market cap of $600 billion. Amusingly when Facebook scared investors away with its lame Meta pivot, it fell below that scrutiny threshold.
The GOP side of “antitrust reform” has been particularly hollow. Even Ken Buck, who has been the cheerleader for narrow antitrust reform on the GOP side, generally likes to ignore that telecom monopolies like AT&T and Comcast exist. Buck has literally supported every consolidation and deregulatory pipe dream of AT&T and Comcast for decades. You’re apparently supposed to ignore that.
And like much of the GOP, Buck’s head has been filled with pudding thanks to divisive culture war bullshit being used to agitate low information voters. For example, over the weekend in a since deleted Twitter thread (screenshotted text below), Buck threatened to utilize the government’s antitrust enforcement power to “smash woke capital” — specifically Apple — to punish the company for its opposition to anti-LGBTQ bills in Florida and elsewhere:
If you can’t read the screenshot, it says:
THREAD: Antitrust is the best way to smash woke capital and protect our kids.
Companies that grow to colossal size, monopoly size, use their power to change politics to make more profit.
This power is a function of their wealth and control over the economy.
At some point, they start to control the information flow in our democracy.
We end up being governed by the CEOs of monopolies and their hard-left employee base.
Simple solution: restore competition by ending the monopoly.
Again, while Buck is routinely held up as a Republican who “gets” the need for antitrust reform, he doesn’t, really. Buck, (like most of the GOP) will be first in line to oppose antitrust reform should it be applied to genuinely monopolized sectors like telecom. Yet here he’s suggesting that U.S. antitrust enforcement should be leveraged against Apple simply because it wants to engage in some light lobbying opposition to bills that would harm Apple LGBTQ employees and customers.
He’s since deleted the tweet, suggested he understood the stupidity of it, or at least understood that threatening to punish a company for its lobbying activity would violate the First Amendment. But the dumb tirade was also notable given that Rep. David Cicilline, one of Buck’s key allies in the “bipartisan antitrust reform” effort, is openly gay:
For years, experts pointed out that U.S. antitrust reform had grown toothless and frail, our competition laws need updating in the Amazon era, and “are consumers happy?” (the traditional consumer welfare standard) doesn’t actually measure all aspects of potential harm in complex markets. Like so many issues, this shouldn’t be a bipartisan fight for better policy and law. Yet it’s often framed as a partisan issue to sow division.
What we should have gotten was a serious examination of all industries and proposals that fairly targeted very clear monopolization, market failure, and anti-competitive behavior across the board. Instead we got a bunch of weird, hollow promises and performances. Specifically by the GOP, whose 40 year track record of coddling monopolies at nearly every turn (again, just look at telecom) is undeniable.
Beyond that, threatening to use the government’s antitrust authority to attack a company for taking an ethical position on ignorant and backward policies in states teetering toward authoritarianism is ignorant policy malpractice itself.
For the GOP, extremism, victimization porn, and culture war performances have utterly displaced serious policymaking. Yet somehow much of the mainstream press and policy punditry haven’t gotten the memo, and continue to help the GOP pretend their interest in “antitrust reform” is genuine. It’s not. It never was.
As we’ve noted previously, much of the GOP’s assault on “big tech censorship” (including the fracas over Section 230) is an attempt to force tech companies to carry race-baiting propaganda, a cornerstone of modern GOP power in the face of unfavorable demographics and a sagging electorate.
And while surely there are a few GOP representatives (like Buck) who care a tiny bit about monopoly power, the Trump GOP’s clear goal at the moment isn’t meaningful policy, healthier markets, or consumer protection, it’s in further filling the heads of targeted voters with pebbles and hate. Which, if you hadn’t been paying attention (see: Fox News) is working extremely well.
Someone said the quiet part out loud...
Oops. Nothing like making clear that your anti-trust efforts are motivated first and foremost by a company opposing bigotry to really rip that mask of your character and utterly gut any chance your efforts will stand up in court thanks to that pesky first amendment.
Re:
I honestly think we will see more and more of this as they become more unapologetic for their views.
Re:
I wouldn’t be so sure. The Roberts Court already ruled that Trump’s stated goal to ban Muslim immigration was irrelevant to the constitutionality of his ban on immigration from Muslim-majority countries.
But this does put a certain amount of tension between the Court’s “stated motivations don’t matter to constitutionality” stance and its friendliness to corporate speech.
None of which is really relevant unless increased antitrust enforcement actually passes Congress.
Also should take a look at how much the Florida GOP is threatening Disney after the company spoke up against the new “Don’t Say Gay” law that was signed. It reeks so much of 1st Amendment violations.
Now I have a definition for "Woke"
Now I get it. “Woke” translates to “not stupid.”
Given the recent talking points out of the Judicial Committee you could swap LGBTQ for Negros, and more than a few GOP members & their followers wouldn’t see the problem.
Perhaps don’t try to pass laws to pretend other citizens aren’t equal to everyone else.
All men are created equal… unless they make us feel ookie and then we can pass all the laws to “protect” ourselves from being called *-ist assholes.
Typo
Paragraph 7, “Like so many issues, this shouldn’t be a bipartisan fight for better policy and law.” seems like the “shouldn’t” needs to be changed to “should”.
Why does Karl Bode refer to Representative Ken Buck as a “Senator”?
Re:
I would say that’s more of a mistake than a lie. À propos of nothing, Ken Buck did run–and lose–for the Senate in 2010.
Re:
Whoops, brain fart. Fixed, thank you!
Little blue pills.
“We end up being governed by the CEOs of monopolies and their hard-left employee base.”
I see the issue. It’s the soft-right. I think they need some Viagra.
Re: re: Little Blue Pills
Ah hell no! We don’t need those morons breeding!
Autocratic governments typically use business-facing policies to quash any political criticism from enterprise. Proposed retaliation by the government of Florida against Disney or by the USA against Apple, Amazon, Twitter, Google for political speech they don’t like smacks of Republican autocracy. When the retaliation is done by a government there are serious 1A issues. Yeah, that’s why we have the first amendment, trying to avoid kings or other autocrats.
Headline error
Buck is a Congressman/Representative (from Colorado), not a Senator.
Re:
Karl doesn’t read the comments.
Re: Re:
I do (Wink). Sorry, it was a brain fart that’s been fixed.
Companies like Standard Oil, the American Tobacco Company, US Steel. These companies surely did control the flow of information, didn’t they?
Re: yep
And a few others.
And as mentioned, in 40 years or taking all the restrictions off of Capitalism, can you guess whats happening?
We the people get to PAY to save corps from going bankrupt. From the Airlines(3-4 times) to the banking system. And can you tell me whats hurting them the most?
CEO/Boss’s that have GREAT contracts, Cost of living increases, and bonus’s and Paid in over Valued Stocks.
Back int he 70-80’s we created tons of regulations asking Corps to Clean up pollution, and most of the heavy manufacturing LEFT to cheaper locations around the world. Ask Japan why they Stopped pollution, and the ROC/Taiwan. And China is looking to move allot of it to Africa.
Then we have a gov. they went whole Hog, into helping corps, ‘Where’s the beef’, ‘Milk is good for you’, and Tons of PSA’s That tried to help the different farming sections. Consider the Farmers price’s for most Grains, fruits and veggies, is around $0.03 per pound. If you could buy direct form the First processors, it would be Cheap as hell, but there are to many Between Them and the Grocery store. Stores Double the price they pay, but even at that we are paying 25-50 times the farmers prices.
We have to many contrcts to restrict things, and who gets paid. That any savings along the way are NOT there.
Re:
They have had more power, especially in their heyday, to set policy and the social tone than companies that will carry your speech if you aren’t being a super asshole.