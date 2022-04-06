The 1st Amendment Wins The Inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness

from the it's-all-over-now dept

It was a hard-fought battle, but in the end, the 1st Amendment has been crowned champion as the most misunderstood legal concept in the inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness:

Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness Finals. Which of the following is the *most* misunderstood legal concept. — techdirt (@techdirt) April 4, 2022

Check out the final bracket to see the path to victory.

There were a lot of arguments about the choices of legal concepts and (especially) the seeding. And some arguing about the rules (there were rules?!?). Anyway, thanks to all of those who participated in this fun bit of nonsense. The 1st Amendment v. Section 230 matchup in the final was quite close (about halfway through it was still 50/50), though late on Monday evening the 1st Amendment started to pull away, and it kept that narrow lead right up until the end.

Will we do this again next year? Maybe! I think we now have enough additional legal concepts to run a second tier NIT-style bracket as well, though that seems like a bit much. We might at least have a play-in for final spots. Or maybe we’ll pick a different topic altogether for a March Madness style competition. Stay tuned…

