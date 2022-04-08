How Would Senator James Lankford React If A Democratic Senator Demanded Fox News Explain Its Editorial Policies?
A month ago, we wrote about a bizarre, nonsensical, Twitter rant from Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma that followed a bizarre, nonsensical appearance at the CPAC conference in which he lashed out at “big tech” for supposedly “censoring conservatives.” This fact-free grievance has been an item of blind faith among the Trumpist set, that big tech is somehow out to get them. The smart ones know it’s not true, but it plays well to the base, so they play it up. The dumb ones truly believe it, even as the evidence shows that Twitter and Facebook both have actually bent over backwards to give Republican politicians more leeway to violate the rules and not face any enforcement actions.
Still, a few weeks back, YouTube removed some videos from CPAC, not because of any anti-conservative bias, but for violating YouTube’s election integrity policy. You know what that means. YouTube has a policy that says you can’t mislead people about the election, and a bunch of Trumpists at CPAC whipped up the base into a frenzy with baseless conspiracy theories about the election.
Personally, I think YouTube should leave that content up. At some point, in the future, it’s going to be important to study the collective madness that has taken over much of the Republican party, causing it to completely throw out any semblance of principles, and start coasting on purely fictitious grievance culture wars, in which they must always be portrayed as the aggrieved victim. It would be nice to have a clear record of that.
However, YouTube has chosen to go in another direction and to actually enforce its policies, meaning a few such videos were removed. And, of course, this played right into the nonsense, fictitious grievance politics of the principle-less Republican Party, which sent out its derpiest politicians to whine about being censored.
Lankford, apparently, not humiliated enough by the nonsense he said on stage, has decided to double down, sending Google CEO Sundar Pichai a hilariously stupid letter, demanding to know why CPAC videos have been removed. The letter is like a greatest hits of wrongness and “that’s not how any of this works.” It accuses Google of censorship of conservative voices, it confuses Section 230, and asks all sorts of detailed questions about YouTube’s process that resulted in the videos being removed.
I could go through it bit by bit explaining how ridiculous each part of the letter is, but you can just read it yourself below and see.
But, just to demonstrate how ridiculous this letter is, all you have to do is replace “YouTube” with “Fox News” and replace any concept of “censorship of conservatives” with “failure to present liberal perspectives” and you might see how unhinged this letter is. I think if a Democratic Senator, say Elizabeth Warren or Amy Klobuchar, for example, sent a letter to Fox News saying:
It has come to my attention that Fox News recently refused to allow any liberal or Democratic commentators comment on Joe Biden’s performance, and did not provide any details why it is only presenting one side of the story concerning the federal government
And then demanding details on how Fox News goes about choosing what viewpoints are allowed to air, Senator Lankford, and tons of Republicans would absolutely freak out. And rightly so. No politician should be demanding to know the editorial decision making process of private media companies. To demand such information is a clear intimidation technique and should be seen as a violation of the 1st Amendment.
Senator Lankford has every right to spread nonsense, whether he believes it or not. But he doesn’t have the right, as a government official, to demand to know the editorial process of a private media company. Just as Senator Warren or Klobuchar should not and would not have the right to do the same for Fox News.
Maybe take the gloves off?
Lankford, apparently, not humiliated enough by the nonsense he said on stage, has decided to double down, sending Google CEO Sundar Pichai a hilariously stupid letter, demanding to know why CPAC videos have been removed.
At this point everyone should really stop treating people like Lankford as honest individuals with valid points and just answer honestly.
‘We took the videos down because we have rules against lying about elections and no amount of delusions, lying and/or pandering to Trump will change the fact that the election was valid, he lost both the popular vote and the electoral college and all the dozens of cases arguing otherwise have been laughed out of court as unsubstantiated. If you want to argue otherwise you can do it on other platforms as we’ll not be allowing you to lie and attempt to undermine trust in the democratic system on ours.’
Re:
I think a better cheeky reply would be to simply quote nothing but the text of the 1st ammendment.
Re: Re:
Followed by his oath when taking office?
Re: Re:
That would certainly be a funny way to explain why they have the right to remove the videos but if the company really felt like twisting the knife they’d still need to make clear why the videos were removed, hence my suggestion.
Where we disagree
YOU SAY: “But he doesn’t have the right, as a government official, to demand to know the editorial process of a private media company. Just as Senator Warren or Klobuchar should not and would not have the right to do the same for Fox News.”
Lankford is a member of a 100 member legislative body. He has no ability to do anything on his own. And he has every “right” under the First Amendment to demand anything he damn well pleases, writing as an individual and even on his Senate letterhead, as a way of expressing his displeasure. So do Warren and Klobuchar.
Now, if he were a committee chair, issuing a subpoena (that is to say, employing government power) that would be a different matter.
No wonder the First Amendment won your “misunderstood legal ideas” bracket.
Re:
I highly suggest you google “Bantam Books v. Sullivan” and read the decision vis-à-vis the constitutionality of the government using its speech to aim to suppress speech without prior restraint.
Re:
The position of government office carries weight and to have them applying pressure directly(‘Do this’) or indirectly(‘Since you did something I don’t like I’m going to drag you over the coals for it’) carries a much bigger impact than a non-government agent doing the same and when that impacts speech related issues the first amendment comes into play.
Unless you want to argue that a company will feel no more pressure from a letter sent by a current senator than your average citizen who sends a letter of demands to a company very much matters.
Re:
The irony of this hypocritical accusation is delicious.
Re:
The letter he sent was unambiguously giving the impressions that he was writing as a sitting senator which means that his free speech rights are indeed limited (see Garcetti vs Ceballos).
If he was speaking as a private citizen he shouldn’t have used the senate stationary and signing it with “United States Senator”.
Dear Senator Lankford,
Someone in your office is sending idiotic letters to the media, probably to make you look bad.
Yours,
A faithful Constituent
An appropriate response
I think he should just send back a copy of the Bill of Rights and a note that says, “I’m not going to do your homework for you.”
