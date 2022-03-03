Cities Are Turning To Automation To Enforce Vehicle Noise Ordinances
Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia

Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the don't-let-the-door-hit-you dept

Thu, Mar 3rd 2022 06:30am -

Domain registrar Namecheap announced this week that the company would no longer be doing business with customers registered in Russia. In an email notification sent to customers, that I’ve confirmed as genuine with the company, it recommends that any Russia-based customers of its domain hosting, email, and other services find a new registrar by March 6:

“Due to the Russian regime’s war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, we will no longer be providing services to users registered in Russia,” an email sent to Namecheap users said. “While we sympathize that this war may not affect your views or opinion on the matter, the fact is, your authoritarian government is committing human rights abuses and engaging in war crimes so this is a policy decision we have made and will stand by.”

The company told me it will be making exception to the restrictions for journalists, health care workers, and those associated with aid organizations. Over at Hacker News, customers had decidedly mixed reactions; with some suggesting the move unfairly harmed Russian citizens, many of whom oppose the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In online statements, that I’ve also confirmed as genuine with the company, Namecheap CEO recommended that Russian users angry at Namecheap redirect those calories toward the Putin administration:

“We have people on the ground in Ukraine being bombarded now non stop. I cannot with good conscience continue to support the Russian regime in any way, shape or form. People that are getting angry need to point that at the cause: their own government.”

It’s obviously a thorny situation, given that many of the actions taken toward pressuring the Putin government will not be felt by one of the wealthiest men on the planet, but by the citizens of Russia. As one commenter noted, many users are already struggling with the ongoing collapse of the Russian financial system due to unified sanctions.

At the same time, it’s every company’s prerogative to defend their moral beliefs, including the belief that the larger the collective global opposition to Putin’s invasion of a democratic neighbor, the greater chance Russian citizens with a head full of propaganda may begin thinking outside of the veil.

Filed Under: , ,
Companies: namecheap

4 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
4 Comments
Ceyarrecks (profile) says:

Show of Hands,...

who among us expect that China is panting with anticipation when they too can “invade a democratic neighbor”? (depending on what flack Russia receives)

Funny also, how over countless generations, so many have been “trained” since childhood to NEVER address the problem at its source (lest they get even more henpecked[read: nationalistically gas lit])

Good that in the Testing & Proving of ALL things, the actual SOURCE be identified, and removed.

Is here any surprise why is your prized Juliet Rose is dying due to be strangled by Kudzu?

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Cities Are Turning To Automation To Enforce Vehicle Noise Ordinances
Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...