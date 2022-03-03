Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia

Domain registrar Namecheap announced this week that the company would no longer be doing business with customers registered in Russia. In an email notification sent to customers, that I’ve confirmed as genuine with the company, it recommends that any Russia-based customers of its domain hosting, email, and other services find a new registrar by March 6:

“Due to the Russian regime’s war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, we will no longer be providing services to users registered in Russia,” an email sent to Namecheap users said. “While we sympathize that this war may not affect your views or opinion on the matter, the fact is, your authoritarian government is committing human rights abuses and engaging in war crimes so this is a policy decision we have made and will stand by.”

The company told me it will be making exception to the restrictions for journalists, health care workers, and those associated with aid organizations. Over at Hacker News, customers had decidedly mixed reactions; with some suggesting the move unfairly harmed Russian citizens, many of whom oppose the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.



In online statements, that I’ve also confirmed as genuine with the company, Namecheap CEO recommended that Russian users angry at Namecheap redirect those calories toward the Putin administration:

“We have people on the ground in Ukraine being bombarded now non stop. I cannot with good conscience continue to support the Russian regime in any way, shape or form. People that are getting angry need to point that at the cause: their own government.”

It’s obviously a thorny situation, given that many of the actions taken toward pressuring the Putin government will not be felt by one of the wealthiest men on the planet, but by the citizens of Russia. As one commenter noted, many users are already struggling with the ongoing collapse of the Russian financial system due to unified sanctions.



At the same time, it’s every company’s prerogative to defend their moral beliefs, including the belief that the larger the collective global opposition to Putin’s invasion of a democratic neighbor, the greater chance Russian citizens with a head full of propaganda may begin thinking outside of the veil.

