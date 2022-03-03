Namecheap Says It’s No Longer Doing Business With Users Registered In Russia
Domain registrar Namecheap announced this week that the company would no longer be doing business with customers registered in Russia. In an email notification sent to customers, that I’ve confirmed as genuine with the company, it recommends that any Russia-based customers of its domain hosting, email, and other services find a new registrar by March 6:
“Due to the Russian regime’s war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, we will no longer be providing services to users registered in Russia,” an email sent to Namecheap users said. “While we sympathize that this war may not affect your views or opinion on the matter, the fact is, your authoritarian government is committing human rights abuses and engaging in war crimes so this is a policy decision we have made and will stand by.”
The company told me it will be making exception to the restrictions for journalists, health care workers, and those associated with aid organizations. Over at Hacker News, customers had decidedly mixed reactions; with some suggesting the move unfairly harmed Russian citizens, many of whom oppose the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In online statements, that I’ve also confirmed as genuine with the company, Namecheap CEO recommended that Russian users angry at Namecheap redirect those calories toward the Putin administration:
“We have people on the ground in Ukraine being bombarded now non stop. I cannot with good conscience continue to support the Russian regime in any way, shape or form. People that are getting angry need to point that at the cause: their own government.”
It’s obviously a thorny situation, given that many of the actions taken toward pressuring the Putin government will not be felt by one of the wealthiest men on the planet, but by the citizens of Russia. As one commenter noted, many users are already struggling with the ongoing collapse of the Russian financial system due to unified sanctions.
At the same time, it’s every company’s prerogative to defend their moral beliefs, including the belief that the larger the collective global opposition to Putin’s invasion of a democratic neighbor, the greater chance Russian citizens with a head full of propaganda may begin thinking outside of the veil.
I'm sure Russia's citizens will get right on that
I have no doubt that increasing economic isolation of Russians will make them vote for better leaders than Putin. Russia is, after all, a perfect democracy with open and fair elections that respond to public opinion. What could Putin possibly do if he loses the support of his own people? Murder them?
They are also doing free hosting for anti-Putin sites
“Namecheap offers free anonymous hosting, domains for anti-Putin sites”
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/namecheap-offers-free-anonymous-hosting-domains-for-anti-putin-sites/
Show of Hands,...
who among us expect that China is panting with anticipation when they too can “invade a democratic neighbor”? (depending on what flack Russia receives)
Funny also, how over countless generations, so many have been “trained” since childhood to NEVER address the problem at its source (lest they get even more henpecked[read: nationalistically gas lit])
Good that in the Testing & Proving of ALL things, the actual SOURCE be identified, and removed.
Is here any surprise why is your prized Juliet Rose is dying due to be strangled by Kudzu?
This is something we’ll be reading much more about over the next week I think. EA have announced yesterday that it’s removing Russian and Belarusian teams from NHL and FIFA games, while CD Project have announced today they won’t be selling to either country.