Anti-Vax Doctor Hires Anti-Vax Lawyer To Threaten A Dallas Publication With A ‘Deafamation’ Lawsuit
Spotify — the world’s most popular music streaming service — has hitched its wagon to Joe Rogan, a former comedian and reality TV host whose particular take on world events involves him inviting highly controversial guests onto his podcast and then just muttering “that’s wild” when they invoke insane conspiracy theories.
Rogan has drawn heat before, but not quite as much heat as was generated by him inviting Dallas cardiologist Peter McCullough, who “explained” that the reaction to the COVID pandemic was mostly a “mass psychosis event” and that a horse dewormer would be a better option than any of the multiple vaccinations available.
Rogan was duly mocked for hosting this man and his truly stupid ideas. Boycotts were called for, targeting Spotify for making Rogan the face of its podcasting wing by giving him an extremely lucrative contract. Spotify wasn’t necessarily in the wrong when it chose to pay Rogan quite a bit for providing exclusive content. But it had to know Rogan would cause problems, because Rogan has always caused problems.
The first one to fire back at Rogan was Neil Young, a rock artist who knows a little bit about music and streaming. But how much Young’s opinion matters is open to debate, since he was the artist who thought people wanted nothing more than a triangular music player to place uncomfortably close to their crotch while listening to recordings delivered in a proprietary format they couldn’t move to less uncomfortably-shaped music players.
Other artists with less stupid music delivery ideas followed suit. Soon, Spotify was backpedaling, but not far enough it would willingly separate itself from someone it considered to be a profitable, long-term investment. Page after page of internet criticism pointed out the stupidity of the Dallas cardiologist as well as Rogan’s long track record of inviting idiotic conspiracy theorists to his show to spout unchallenged, idiotic conspiracy theories.
D Magazine, a Dallas (TX)-oriented publication edited by Tim Rogers, was one of many offering critiques of the Dallas-based cardiologist with a headful of bad wiring. Its January article pointed out many questionable assertions by the not-so-good doctor, who suggested vaccinations were unnecessary because the spread of COVID was pretty much just a figment of the collective imagination.
One of McCullough’s top talking points is that the population is being “railroaded” into vaccination, rather than working on treating the disease. Rogan asks McCullough how so many physicians could go along with what he characterizes as poor treatment. “We think there are about 500 doctors who know what is going on in the United States,” McCullough says, of about 1 million nationwide. “The nurses are more awake than the doctors.”
“The doctors appear to be, like many of our leaders, are in what is called a mass formation psychosis,” McCullough says. This is when groupthink is so strong that it leads to tragedy, the physician says, citing mass suicides connected to cults. He adds that every prominent religious and international leader is under the same spell. Steps to mass psychosis include isolation, withdrawal of enjoyment, constant anxiety, and a single solution offered by an entity in authority. “Worldwide, everyone must take the vaccination,” he says.
The article, written by Will Maddox, dove deep and provided links and statements from medical professionals who contradicted the Dallas physician’s claims, which went completely unvetted during his appearance on Rogan’s incredibly popular podcast.
Joe Rogan can presumably afford good lawyers, what with his millions in contracts and endorsements. It appears Dr. Peter McCullough can’t. Instead of a good lawyer, he’s apparently retained the services of Parisa Fishback, who appears to be the sole proprietor and litigant of Fishback Law Group, a law firm that specializes in handling bankruptcy filings. Fishback does not appear qualified to handle defamation claims, as Tim Rogers points out for D Magazine.
Dr. Peter McCullough is a kook, and the lawyer who sent us a cease-and-desist letter on his behalf, Parisa Fishback, has a wonderful name but is not good at writing cease-and-desist letters. Again: that’s all in my opinion. Fishback is the president and general counsel of a California-based anti-vaccination-mandate-for-kids outfit called The Unity Project, on whose advisory council McCullough serves (facts). In addition to that work, she is a bankruptcy attorney and real estate broker (fact) who runs a charity that involves luxury cars (fact), which she has described thusly: “At Cars N’ Causes, we are driven to end slavery and are racing to save the lives of victims of human trafficking right here in America” (word play!). Fishback was the wrong choice to send a cease-and-desist letter based on a defamation claim (opinion), because, among other reasons, she spelled it “deafamation.” (Giggle.)
Yes, according to Fishback there’s a new form of libel out there and D Magazine has done it. Apparently it involves liberal use of ASL and the middle finger. “Deafamation” is when you are libel, as those with Twitter Law degrees say.
The letter [PDF] at least attempts to list what bankruptcy lawyer/poor speller Fishback believes to be libelous. But the attempt is inadvertently hilarious, since all it conveys is what the courts call “conclusory statements” that cannot be treated as actionable. Fishback doesn’t even bother to point out how this extended statement from D Magazine is knowingly false. The letter simply assumes that it is before making with the legal threats.
The defamatory statements include, but are not limited to, the following: “Another of McCullough’s talking points, which he also detailed before the Texas Senate, is that healthy people under 50 do not need to get the vaccine. The issue has been fact-checked and discredited by numerous authorities and plenty of empirical evidence, but interestingly enough, Rogan hosted a guest earlier this month who spoke to the risks of the vaccine compared to the virus in young people…. McCullough goes on to doubt the efficacy of the vaccines, saying that those who have already had COVID should not get vaccinated and that there have been very few people who get it twice. The omicron surge has proved that to be wrong again. In Dallas, 95 percent of the deaths at Parkland Hospital have been unvaccinated individuals.”
Fishback’s argument that these statements are false consist solely of her copy-pasting the legal definition of defamation into the C&D.
The other argument Fishback (barely) deploys is an appeal to authority:
Thus as a layperson and not a medical professional, you have defamed Dr. McCullough.
LOL.
On one hand, I desperately want the doctor to sue, especially if he retains Fishback to handle his “deafamation” claims. Hilarity is bound to ensue.
On the other hand, I don’t want D Magazine to have to spend real money defending itself against obvious bullshit. Fortunately, Texas (where the lawsuit would presumably be filed) has an anti-SLAPP law in place that would make it extremely risky to pursue BS defamation claims. Whatever legal fees D Magazine racks up defending itself from Dr. McCullough’s attempt to convert butthurt into an actionable claim very likely could end up being expenses he has to pay from his own pocket. Hopefully his attorney has apprised him of this possibility and, hopefully, has done so after allowing spellcheck to do its job.
When everyone but you is crazy... everyone but you is crazy
“We think there are about 500 doctors who know what is going on in the United States,” McCullough says, of about 1 million nationwide.
Ah yes, there’s no better sign that everyone else is crazy and suffering from a delusion than when your opinion is in the extreme minority among your profession and your lawyer’s best response to verifiable facts about how reality disagrees with you is the equivalent of ‘Nuh uh’.
Re: deafamation
please, they’re apparently deaf. To facts, and to logic.
Still thinking that interment camps would have been the way to go from the beginning. But then I’m an evil uncaring immortal sociopath… :eyeroll:
Y’all finally locked Typhoid Mary up because she kept getting people sick because she ‘knew’ she wasn’t sick.
Now you idiots elect these people to Congress to spread their special brand of what looks to the untrained immortal viewer like what happens when syphilis makes it to the brain.
There were never 2 sides, there were those who cared about their fellow man and those who didn’t care who ended up dead as long as they kept getting paid.
Rogan is a very bright man, he just has to hum and aww while he has these fuckwits on his show and he makes more money. The wackier they are, the more the left tried to cancel him the more the right run to save him…
800K+ dead and we still have people defending those claiming its not a virus.
Say it with me…
How in the FUCK are humans still alive.
Re:
TOC, as of this morning (Wed 3/2/2022), the total number of deaths in the US attributed to Covid is sitting at 931,000. I’ll assume a small tolerance, due mainly to reporting delays and such. While that number does comply with your “800K+ dead” statement, it quite understates the fact by about 12%.
Only ’cause I’m a stickler about these kinds of things, don’t take it personally. 😉
Re: Re:
Curses, got the date wrong. I meant to type in 3/3/2022. Sorry.
Re: Re:
Its supposed to be depressing for me to see the number climb so I ignore it?? 😀
I will try to remember to switch to 900K+
Re: There Were Always Two Sides
There were always two sides. There were those of us who said virus going to virus and there is really nothing we can do. There were those who developed a god complex like yourself and truly believed you could stop this thing with masks distancing and other bull@%@^. Care to guess who was correct?
Re: Re:
Those of us who don’t hallicinate false dichotomies like Chozen.
Re: Re: No guessing needed
All of the evidence (tons and tons and tons of it) have shown that distancing, masks, and vaccines saved a ridiculous number of lives.
You are either an idiot or an intentional peddler of dangerous disinformation. I’m not sure which is better.
Re: Re: Re:
Are you new here, Mike?
Chozen only makes a claim if it’s as maliciously factually wrong in as many ways as possible.
Re: Re: Re:2 Hey, that's not entirely true!
He doesn’t generally care if it’s maliciously wrong—only that it’s wrong, period.
Re: Re: Re:2 Not A Literal Statement
Ah yes mikes misfits. Throw what ever you can think of at the wall and hope something sticks. I remember when I laid out general self defense law in the US and caveated that id does very state. In desperation you cited misfits Texas law. That somehow Texas exception to the rule made the rule. But you guys are that stupid. Bunch of leftist whackos citing Texas law as the gold standard.
Re: Re: Re:3
Say what you will, but we will continue to take the side of the living.
Re: Re: Re:3
It should surprise nobody that events matching that description never actually happened in the real world.
Re: Re: Re:2 Poster Boi?
My take is that he’s actively seeking to become the Poster Boi for Techdirt’s Most Malicious Shit Poster award.
Re: Re: Re: Please Cite All This Evidenc
Please cite all this “evidence” I never said anything about vaccines. Remember the left was against vaccines before they were for it. I just got a booster. You are intentionally adding qualifiers to argue against.
“Lockdowns Had ‘Little To No’ Benefit On Public Health, Analysis Finds”
Lockdowns Had ‘Little To No’ Benefit On Public Health, Analysis Finds
The Johns Hopkins researchers concluded that the lockdowns “had enormous economic and social costs,” however. The report says lockdowns in Europe and the United States reduced covid mortality by only 0.2% on average.”
Re: Re: Re:2
The “left” was against speeding the vaccines through trials to get it out before the 2020 election—against getting a vaccine out only to help Donald Trump win the election. Turns out that, in the end, more Trumpists than “leftists” ended up being anti-vax thanks to, in large part, the anti-vax rhetoric coming from largely conservative outlets for misinformation. I mean, Trump himself got booed by his own sycophantic fanbase for saying he’d gotten a booster.
Re: Re: Re:2 It's a classic for a reason
No, no, Dig up stupid!!
Re: Re:
Care to guess who was correct?
Well, I’ll tell ya, I’d have a lot more respect for you ‘there’s nothing we can do’ people if you had just fucked off and died when you got it instead of clogging up the hospitals. Funny how desperate some of those ‘patriots’ got once they got a tube snaked down their throat. It’s almost as if they expected someone to do something, no?
Re: Re: Re: Yeah All Those Rednecks
Yeah those hospitals in New York and Jersey were just clogged with all those redneck republicans, all 2 of them. Your othering is ridiculous. Every place in the country had the exact same curve experienced the exact same outbreaks regardless of what they did. That is evident today.
Re: Re: Re:2
Yeah those hospitals in New York and Jersey were just clogged with all those redneck republicans, all 2 of them.
Of course they were!
I mean, after they realize they don’t have worms and they can’t just pour piss on it, they’re out of options, no?
Then again, maybe they went to the vet. Given the ivermectin popularity, I’m thinking I might’ve stumbled onto something.
Re: Re: Re:3
Unfortunately for them, even vets trained in the care of equines don’t treat human jackasses.
Re: Re: I’ll take a stab at it, sure.
Given how the pandemic safety measures have apparently wiped out one of the four major strains of influenza and drastically reduced flu season for the past two years? I’d say it was the people who said “social distancing, mask wearing, vaccines, and other measures to protect our health can and will work” were right. Nihilist death-inviting shitheads like you got it wrong every step of the way—and we have almost a million dead Americans whose bodies are proof of your wrongness.
Re: Re: Re: Really?
Your argument is it worked against influenza but didn’t work against COVID? You don’t think this stuff out do you?
Re: Re: Re:2 I’ll ignore the otherwording this time.
No, my argument is that the measures would’ve worked to stem COVID-19 had we all adhered to them long enough to make COVID-19 less widespread so it wouldn’t mutate into more transmissible variants. (Maskholes and other various plague enthusiasts made sure that never happened.) That the upside of people sticking to those measures was the apparent elimination of an entire strain of influenza is a bonus—and proof that the measures would’ve helped stem the spread of COVID-19. You know, if people like Old 45 and his asskissers in Congress hadn’t kept constantly going on about how mask mandates were like the Holocaust and COVID-19 was right on the verge of “going away” right before every big surge and shit.
And before you even leap to that ledge: Yes, I have issues with the CDC recently changing its COVID-19 guidance as if the disease is gone/going away for good. No, that doesn’t make me a maskhole, an anti-vaxxer, or any other form of plague enthusiast. No, it doesn’t make me a nihilistic deathseeker. Yes, it makes me someone who will keep wearing masks in public because I’d prefer not catching COVID-19 even though I’m fully vaccinated. And yes, you’re still an asshole.
Re: Re: Re:3 Then Why Did They Work
Then why did they work against influenza?
When you get an incongruity like this you should start asking questions of is there is something you are missing in why influenza reporting maybe low.
Cancer diagnoses fell 50% too. Did social distancing and masks cause that too?
Maybe people just stopped going to the doctor for things that weren’t COVID.
Re: Re: Re:4
We have flu vaccines and treatments. We know how the flu spreads, and we know when the flu spreads the most. We knew how other countries tried to fight back against influenza and other diseases similar to both the flu and COVID-19. And since there was far less public socializing going on in the past two years, the ability of the flu to spread would’ve been greatly decreased as well. The preventative measures have been proven largely effective in suppressing the spread of such viral diseases…when they’re taken seriously, anyway.
I can think of several reasons, sure: lower numbers for the flu in general, fewer people going to the hospital/their doctors because of COVID-19 restrictions, fewer people being reported as having had the flu because they also had COVID-19 (which would obviously be the priority). But chances are that COVID-19 numbers have also been underreported for several reasons. We can assume such things without attributing it to conspiracy theories.
Re: Re: Re:5 Kind of Ignored Cancer
You kind of ignored that cancer fell too. The easiest explanation is that people stopped going to the doctor and diagnoses fell across the board not just of influenza.
Re: Re: Re:6
It is the easiest explanation, but it isn’t the only explanation. People stopped going to a lot of places during the pandemic, which drastically reduced their exposure to other people, which in turn helped them avoid exposure to COVID-19. And as mentioned in a different comment, the contagious period for the flu is smaller than that of COVID-19, so avoiding one infectious viral disease also helped people avoid another infectious viral disease.
(Cancer isn’t an infectious viral disease, so it ultimately has no relevance to this discussion.)
Re: Re: Re:4
If you haven’t grasped it yet let me enlighten you, influenza and COVID-19 are actually different viruses which also happen to have different R0 values. For example, a person having COVID-19 are likely to be contagious for a longer period than someone having the flu.
Re: Re:
I see you decided to show back up here after the thorough bitchslapping you received the last time you showed yourself.
Oh, and have you learned the difference between public housing and a public house yet?
And yes, a bar owner can forcibly remove an unruly patron whenever they want, for whatever reason, and they do not need any special permit or training. Just like social media can do as well…
Re: Re: Re: Thatis the Law
As I said in the beginning that is the general law in most states. You geniuses had to cite Texas law. You geniuses thought you won even though I didn’t say was how it worked in all 50 states. Of course is Texas is an exception to the rule.
Re: Re: Re:2
Trying to reframe your past embarassments as a victory doesn’t work when we can all search your comment history and ultimately see said embarassments for ourselves.
Re: Re: So that's what happened to you.
“These results accord with reports of long-COVID, where ‘brain fog,’ trouble concentrating, and difficulty finding the correct words are common,” the authors wrote. “Recovery from COVID-19 infection may be associated with particularly pronounced problems in aspects of higher cognitive or ‘executive’ function.”
Re: Re:
Yep…
Reality and Mango Colored Fantasies held onto by those who still weren’t convinced even as they were intubated.
BTW… I do have a god complex.
I’m an immortal sociopath, I’ve watched you hairless apes repeat the same mistakes over and over.
Re:
unpaid interns cause more problems then they solve
Deafen-it-ly wild, man. (Huh? Whad’ya say?)
You're worried about spellcheck
and yet, everything you attribute to McCullough was a quote from Robert Malone. Idiot.
Re:
And…? Are people not allowed to quote other people? Are you disputing the veracity of the source? Feel free to provide a citation that proves otherwise. You’re implying something bad without actually proving it. Idiot, indeed.
Re:
Perhaps, sir, you should re-read the D magazine article, and check whether the quotes Techdirt uses are from McCullough or Malone. I submit you will find that D Magazine quoted the former, and that Techdirt faithfully quotes D Magazine.
This is a play by Robert Anton Wilson, right?
Wait… you must be talking about that football guy from Wisconsin.
In a crazy world, a sane man appears crazy to the crazies…
Re:
Good thing there are things called “facts” that prove McCullough truly is the crazy one, rather than relying on trolls with their halfwitticisms.
Re: Re:
Certainly, I didn’t suggest otherwise. In a reasonable world my post above wouldn’t even have raised one eyebrow, but look how the crazies have indoctrinated our responses which makes Poe’s law almost reign supreme.
Re: In the Country of the Blind...
… the one-eyed man may be less likely to become King, than to be restrained for his own good (until doctors can remove the dysfunctional organ that is evidently causing such hallucinatory perceptions and consequent delusional thought processes).
Re: Re: Sorry, this post was supposedly a reply...
… but leaving the ‘Re’ alone seems to have screwed up the html/javascript a little.
Re:
In the Country of the Blind…
… the one-eyed man may be less likely to become King, than to be restrained for his own good (until doctors can remove the dysfunctional organ that is evidently causing such hallucinatory perceptions and consequent delusional thought processes).
PS: Sorry, this is a repost, because the original was supposedly a reply… … but creating my own title seems to have screwed up the html/javascript a little.
In your list of “Filed Under” tags you misspelled “deafamation”. 😉
You Are Not An Expert Either
You aren’t a medical expert either. When you refer to ivermectin as “horse dewormer” you are giving medical advice. You are implying to the reader that ivermectin cant work because its an anti-parasitic not an antiviral. But anti-parasitics are frequently anti-virals as well. Lots of anti-parastics are effective at treating various forms of hepatis niclosamide is an effective treatment for hepatitis E for example.
Long story short the same pathways that kills parasites can often inhibit viral replication.
Thats not to say ivermectin works to treat COVID-19. But it is to say that anti-parastics can and are frequently anti-virals as well. To imply otherwise is to practice medicine without a license and to put others at risk.
What if some expecting mother with hepatitis E is prescribed Niclosamide and she reads the literature, sees it is an anti-parastic developed to treat tapeworm, and refuses to take it because she has bought into your ivermectin hysteria and isn’t’ about to take a dewormer to treat a virus. What is that kills her unborn child? Don’t you bear responsibility for that? You pushed this ‘dewormer cant treat a virus’ hysteria. I think you have responsibility for that death you monster.
Re:
… said nobody with any level of literacy, ever.
And also note that the real world facts are that the Ivermectin fraud continues to have no effectiveness in treating Covid, as anyone who understands how it works expected.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2022/02/ivermectin-fails-another-covid-trial-as-study-links-use-to-gop-politics/
Re: Re: Its not Meant to Be Literal
When the author says “that a horse dewormer would be a better option than any of the multiple vaccinations available.” That is not a literal statement. The statement is meant to imply that an anti-parsatic cant work against a virus. That is medical advice and false medical advice that could get people killed in the future if they refuse to take anti-parasitics as anti-virals.
Re: Re: Re: Oooh, stepped in your own shit there, son.
Like, say, advice that says ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19?
Re: Re: Re:2 Not the Point
I’m not here to argue the efficacy of ivermectin. Even if you are right you are still wrong. Screaming “horse dewormer” is nothing more than saying anti-parastics cant be anti-virals which is an objectively false statement and dangerous misinformation.
Re: Re: Re:3
It isn’t, you know it isn’t, and you need to find a hobby to take yourself away from your constant hatereading of this site.
Re: Re: Re:4 Oh It Is
It is and you know it is. That is why you aren’t defending that statement and instead trying to have an argument over the efficacy of ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.
Re: Re: Re:5
I don’t need to defend the statement because it doesn’t need defending. You’re willfully misreading and misinterpreting the statement to make it sound like someone passing on medical advice or trying to start “hysteria” when nothing of the sort is going on. You’re arguing in bad faith—and you’re doing it so poorly that for all the degrees you claim to have, a GED-having motherfucker like me is able to shove all your arguments back up the same hole you pulled them from.
Re: Re: Re:6 Im Not Misreading it At All
The statement is simple “horse dewormer” that means an anti-parastic cant treat a virus. That is an objectively false statement and dangerous medical disinformation should others believe it.
Re: Re: Re:7 Oi, dipshit, read this one carefully.
Here’s the problem with your argument: “Horse dewormer” is a specific reference to a specific anti-parasitic (ivermectin) that has specifically been referenced as (and disproven to be) a possible treatment for a specific virus (COVID-19). You haven’t yet come up with a decent argument as to why I—or any other reasonable person—should read that reference to “horse dewormer” as anything but a reference to ivermectin and its inefficacy at treating COVID-19. If you’re so motherfucking smart, what’s keeping you from presenting such an argument?
Re: Re: Re:6 Maybe Ivemectin Doesn't Work
Hey maybe ivermectin doesn’t work. Maybe is affect on IMPα doesn’t have significant affect on COVID-19.
But that would not have anything at all to do with it being “horse dewormer.”
Telling people that it doesn’t work because its “horse dewormer” is medical disinformation because dewormers do treat viruses and we dont want people think that they dont.
Re:
Thats not to say ivermectin works to treat COVID-19. But it is to say that anti-parastics can and are frequently anti-virals as well. To imply otherwise is to practice medicine without a license and to put others at risk.
Oh don’t get me wrong, pal. I LOVE the simpletons who were eating horse dewormer. Now that was some fucking funny shit!
Have you or any of the other brilliant minds that advocate for this stuff ever considered that you’re being played to see how stupid a thing they can make you do?
Because between injecting bleach, horse dewormer, Trump getting ‘reinstated,’ and the special kind of stupid folks waiting for RFK Jr. in Texas, if you can’t see how you’re being played at this point, you never will.
But by all means, don’t turn back now. You all have no idea how much entertainment you and your ilk have given me over the last few years.
Re: Your argument is bad and you should feel bad.
Some anti-parasitics may be capable of blocking viral transmission, but that doesn’t mean all anti-parasitics are capable of blocking viral transmission. Ivermectin, according to actual scientific studies carried out by people who know what the fuck they’re doing, is not capable of blocking the virus that causes COVID-19 (or capable of treating COVID-19 once someone has it).
And the woman in your hypothetical bears responsibility for her refusal to take a medicine prescribed to her by her doctor. People telling the truth about Ivermectin—including the fact that it is an anti-parasitic instead of an anti-viral—are not to blame for her mistaking Ivermectin for an entirely different drug that is known to treat a viral disease. (Or, as you might put it, for her being “hysterical”. Nice subtle sexism, by the by.)
Re: Re: "Horse Dewormer"
The hysterical statement “horse dewormer” doesn’t mean
“Ivermectin, according to actual scientific studies carried out by people who know what the fuck they’re doing, is not capable of blocking the virus that causes COVID-19”
When you hysterically scream horse dewormer all you are saying is that an anti-parasitic cant treat a virus.
You are moving the goal posts because you know the argument is flawed and dangerous.
“Horse dewormer” used in this context is a false medical statement. It is misinformation that could later cause harm to people who end up believing anti-patristics cannot treat viruses.
Re: Re: Re:
No, I’m saying that one specific anti-parasitic (known largely for being a horse dewormer) can’t treat one specific virus—that ivermectin can’t treat COVID-19. If a different anti-parasitic can treat a different viral disease, great. But that doesn’t make ivermectin an effective treatment for COVID-19.
Says the dipshit who literally put forth the argument that one anti-parasitic being able to treat one viral disease somehow means all anti-parasitics can be used to treat viral diseases of some kind.
No, it isn’t. Ivermectin’s most ubiquitous use is as a deworming agent for equines. That a version of the drug meant for use on humans exists doesn’t take away from the fact that it is largely used as a horse dewormer. Get a better argument or fuck off, Cholera.
Re: Re: Re:2 Not Falling for It Stephen
“No, I’m saying that one specific anti-parasitic (known largely for being a horse dewormer) can’t treat one specific virus—that ivermectin can’t treat COVID-19. If a different anti-parasitic can treat a different viral disease, great. But that doesn’t make ivermectin an effective treatment for COVID-19.”
I know exactly what you are saying. You are moving the goal posts.
I’m not here to argue the efficacy of ivermectin. By hysterically screaming “horse dewormer” Tim is practicing medicine without a license implying quite clearly that an anti-parasitic cant treat a virus. That is objectively false medical disinformation that could conceivably kill people who believe it.
Tim is a hypocrite for criticizing Rogan for giving medical advice when not being a doctor when he is clearly and doing the same thing and is objectively wrong.
Re: Re: Re:3
You don’t, but keep pretending you do. It’s kind of hilarious in an incredibly sad way to see you flail around with shitty arguments against people who can out-argue you any day of the week and twice on Taco Tuesday.
He isn’t doing that, no matter how much you want to believe otherwise, and you’ll find no one here willing to take that argument seriously who isn’t also a trollish asshole like you.
Re: Re: Re:4
“He isn’t doing that, no matter how much you want to believe otherwise, and you’ll find no one here willing to take that argument seriously who isn’t also a trollish asshole like you.”
I dont expect to find anyone here who agrees with me. You are all a bunch of misfits. You are all thats left after Mike went nuts in 2016. You are the absolute bottom of the barrel.
Re: Re: Re:5
Then why keep reading this site if all you want to do is the commentating equivalent of hatefucking “Mike and his misfits”? I can admit I’m mentally fucked up, which is why I keep carrying on like this with assholes like you. What’s your excuse, asshole?
Re: Re: Re:6 Only to Some
Some of the people you meet will tell you I’m a great guy who will give you the shirt off my back. Others will tell you I’m an absolute asshole. They are both right. I dont treat people equally I treat them accordingly.
Re: Re: Re:7
Not an answer to my question. If you hate this site, for what reason do you keep reading/commentating on it?
Re: Re: Re:3
[Projects facts contrary to evidence]
Re: The award statuette is called an Ignorant Motherfucker
Congratulations you have just won the Blueballs Memorial 5150 Hold Award for stupidest pig-ignorant word salad logical fallacy garbage fire clownshow of a post!
Re: Re:
Also known as “a flagged post”. 😆
Re: Re: Re:
Well Mikes misfits are cowards. That’s one of the reasons Mike isn’t take seriously he let his misfits turn his site into an echochamber.
Re: Re: Re:2
Then why the fuck are you still here? Hatereading the site and hatecommenting on its articles isn’t going to do your mental health any good.
Re: Re: Re:3 Many of the Articles Are Very Good
I have way more degrees than you.
BS CS
BS CPE
BS EE
MS EE
The articles here are actually very good when Mike doesn’t get too political. The problem is him letting his misfits run rampant. I’m told the discussion board used to be very good here but 2016 Mike when full TDS and cut off his nose to spite his face.
Re: Re: Re:4
If you’re so smart, how come your arguments are so shitty?
Re: Re: Re:5 No you Just Don't Get It
I’m arguing that screaming “horse dewormer” in this context is objectively false medical disinformation. As the author is implying that anti-parasitics cant treat viruses which is objectively false medical disinformation. You are trying to have an argument over specific efficacy of ivermectin. Who’s argument is shitty?
Even if ivermectin cant specifically treat COVID that doesn’t make his statement any less medical disinformation.
Re: Re: Re:6
And it’s a shitty argument.
No, they’re implying that one anti-parasitic (ivermectin) with a long history of ubiquitous use as a horse dewormer can’t treat one viral disease (COVID-19). Stop reading shit in bad faith because you want to troll these comments and stir up confrontation with people you despise, and maybe you wouldn’t come off like such a fucking moron in spite of all the degrees you claim to hold.
Yours is.
Re: Re: Re:7 I Don't Care
“No, they’re implying that one anti-parasitic (ivermectin) with a long history of ubiquitous use as a horse dewormer can’t treat one viral disease (COVID-19). ”
I don’t care. You are not the author. The author made an objectively false medical statement that is fundamentally dangerous. You are trying to reframe the issue and move the goal posts. I’m not biting at all. I’m not debating the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19 no matter how much you try and change the subject.
Re: Re: Re:8
Yes, yes, you’re a nihilistic deathseeker who also doesn’t care about factual arguments, we get it.
No, they didn’t.
In metaphorical terms, you’re arguing American football rules in soccer.
…says the guy who says he has a bunch of degrees but keeps replying to someone with a GED who has managed to out-argue every argument you keep putting up.
Good, because there is no debate on that front, save from plague enthusiasts.
Re: Re: Re:5
wide grin
The hints are right there… they are BS.
Re: Re: Re:4
You have already proved to us that does not make a person smart.
Like that time when you thought a public house meant public housing?
So, you’re still an idiot no matter how many degrees you pretend to have.
Re: Re: Re:5 From a Misfit
From one of mikes misfits I’ll take that as a complement. It didn’t take long to find out that many of mikes peers see him as a bit of a loon today. You guys did that.
Re: Re: Re:6
[citation needed]
Re: Re: Re:7
Man, John Smith seriously went all sorts of downhill.
Re: Re: Re:8 They all look the same in the asylum
Different idiot, same brand of crazy.
Re: Re: Re:4 More than you have apparently
Hey bro, how many degrees does it take to tell the difference between public housing and a public house?
Re: Re: Re:4
I have way more degrees than you.
Then why do you appear so fucking stupid?
If Ivermectin was effective, why it would be discouraged? What would be gained?
Or should it be SOP to consult with a vet that caters to farm animals versus a doctor?
Re: Re: Re:2
“Mikes misfits”
You up all night thinking that “gem” up or did you get to bed before 2?
Re:
No, that isn’t ‘practicing medicine’, that is ‘repeating established pharmacology’.
And yes usually antiparasitics are not antivirals, they’re two different things.
I’m amazed you managed to type all that though, because all that twisting and spinning you had to do would have left me too dizzy to write anything resembling english. Is it due to practice, or is there a ‘special trick’ like dancers use to avoid getting dizzy when they do some crazy spinning?
Allow me to be Toom to it:
Assumes facts not in evidence.
One does have to wonder, what the hell brought that on? I mean, no one else mentioned anything like an education beyond primary school, so I’m scratching my head here….
Chozen, I had a degree in EE before you were born, but notice that I don’t brag about it. Reason being, in order to prove it, I’d have to reveal my identity in total, and that’s something where I’d rather look like a braggart than have to give up my anonymity. I think that if you really did have a college education, you’d probably consider more carefully the ramifications of your statements… and then seriously consider emulating my preferred method of sitting back and watching the kids attempt to ruffle the adults’ feathers.
Re:
I don’t even have a degree and I’m smarter than that chucklehead.
Re: Its Material
Its material because this is actually a good tech site with some good articles and that is my profession. The problem is the owner developed a little TDS in 2016 and his remaining commenters are insane.
Re: Re:
If you don’t like the direction of this site’s commentary post-2016, go read a site that isn’t “insane” to you. Your desire to stir up confrontation and look like a jackass in the process is your problem; nobody who writes and commentates here is going to solve your problem by changing who they are, what they believe, and how they write. Don’t like it? Door’s to your left. Don’t let it hit you in the same hole where you keep all your shit arguments.
Re: Re: The statuette is a handful of poo to smear on yourself
Careful you are about to get nominated for the Jhon Boi Smith Award For Outstanding Excellence In The Field Of Projection with comments like that.
Re: Re:
Ah, yes, “TDS”, a mental health problem invented by the people who think they’re days away from Hunter’s laptop exposing the buttery males.
Re:
Diploma Mills
Because I am a benevolent sociopath…
(Nah I just want you bitches to suffer along with me)
This is what I picture…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chozen
Can he be this dumb or just a committed troll paying homage to his favorite show?
(yay first try at hitting moderation on the new version)
Thats gonna leave a mark…
(rage posted replies follow)
Reminder:
The fact that the sheep had bought out tractor supply stores’ stock of horse goo to self-medicate with means the “Horse dewormer” moniker is 100% honest and accurate.
Re:
Those that fell for the Ivermectin scam weren’t all taking human doses of himan medicine here.
Hell, one whose wife had a quack prescribe him human meds received a dose that would have been excessive for a Clydesfale.
But really the only reason most people have even heard the name “Ivermectin” (And Hydroxychloroquine) is because a group of far-right propagandists and medical frauds calling themselves [America’s Frontlime Doctors] (https://time.com/6092368/americas-frontline-doctors-covid-19-misinformation/) and their kickback deals with shady pharmacy websites.
Re: Re: It's yuge
I vote we rename Chozen to Clydesfaile on account of the length and breadth of his ahem comment history.