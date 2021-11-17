In Big Shift For Apple, Company Makes It Easier For Users To Repair Phones
from the took-you-long-enough dept
We had just got done noting that it didn't seem like Apple had learned a whole lot from the last few years of "right to repair" backlash, making it harder to replace iPhone 13 screens. But not only did the company (partially) backtrack from that decision, they've made another shocking pivot: they're actually making phone parts and documentation more accessible to Apple customers. The move, announced in a company press release, should make it significantly easier for Apple customers to repair their devices at home:
"Apple today announced Self Service Repair, which will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools...The initial phase of the program will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera. The ability for additional repairs will be available later next year.
Apple says this new "self service repair" program will be released first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, followed shortly thereafter by Mac computers featuring M1 chips starting early next year. From there it will slowly be expanded into additional countries. The program is generally aimed at users that have some idea of what they're doing, and apparently won't invalidate a device's warranty (though if you break your device in the process that may be another matter).
Though there will surely be caveats, it's still huge about-face for a company with a long history of attempting to monopolize repair, either by bullying independent repair shops, or lobbying against "right to repair" legislation by falsely claiming that broader repair options would harm public safety and turn some states into dangerous "meccas" for hackers.
Apple's about-face here is clearly a response to the right to repair movement, a bipartisan grassroots coalition of annoyed consumers whose outrage has driven proposed legislation in more than a dozen states. The tighter Apple tried to lock down its repair options, the more negative press the company received, driving even more support for meaningful reform on this front. While the devil will be in the details, it appears that Apple executives may have finally realized the futile, cyclical nature of this uphill fight and finally decided to start doing the right thing... both for the environment and its customers.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: ipads, iphones, right to repair, self service repair
Companies: apple
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Didn't see that one coming.
What is this company, and what has it done with the real Apple, Inc. headquartered in Cupertino, California, USA?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Didn't see that one coming.
Why, are you under the impression they're doing this for some other reason besides so they can say "See, we don't need right-to-repair legislation, we're doing it voluntarily"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Didn't see that one coming.
It's just that I regard Apple as pig-headed and adamant in their ways of doing things that I didn't think that they would give an inch at all on the right-to-repair matter. I'm extremely pleasantly surprised to be proven wrong, though!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Didn't see that one coming.
It replaced it with Apple, Inc., which houses its engineers in Cupertino but the all the actual business side stuff is done in Texas. Private ad-hoc initiatives that hide the real problems is how Texas rolls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Will they allow repair shops to buy these kits, or is this a political move knowing that few people will carry out their own repairs.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Security for security sakes
Just a matter of fact.
Keep adding hardware that is not NEEDED to make the phone and all its hardware WORK.
And you get a Piece of junk thats Slow and tedious And Costs 2-5 times as much as you had to customize things to the point that NOT even you can fix.
The corps decided to Force us to buy and buy and buy again, they got tired of us repairing things in the past, to make things LAST. Why we had clothing passed down a family for 2-3 kids before it WORE OUT(look up synthetics and how Hot dryers destroy your clothing)(then look up how Thin synthetics can be made for durability or not durable).
The idea was to raise the unemployment numbers to Prove we needed more jobs, More middlemen to fill these jobs. Insted of selling direct to stores, they had to sell to middlemen, that sold to the stores. Then we added layers of middlemen. Ones that bought in 1000's, and another that did 100's. the 1000's middlemen could sell in large amounts, the the 100's could sell in lower quantity at higher prices as he got them for the middlemen that sold 1000's.
But a distribution center like these Does not need to be very large. so we really didnt increase the job market that much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
iPhones break?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Checks calendar...
Wait, it's not April 1?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply