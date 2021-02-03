14 States Are Now Considering 'Right to Repair' Legislation
Five years or so ago, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM culminated in a grassroots tech movement dubbed "right to repair." The company's crackdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM (and the company's EULA) prohibited the lion's share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair, or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
Of course the problem isn't just restricted to John Deere. Apple, Microsoft, Sony, and countless other tech giants eager to monopolize repair have spent years bullying independent repair shops and demonizing consumers who simply want to reduce waste and repair devices they own.
Fast forward to 2021, and roughly fourteen different states are all considering pending right to repair legislation that would put power back in the hands of consumers and independent repair shops. Some states, like Montana, are considering different types of legislation that would cover both consumer hardware and agricultural equipment.
COVID is also pouring some gasoline on this fire, highlighting how manufacturers frequently enjoy a stranglehold over tools, documentation, and replacement parts, which can literally put human lives at risk by causing repair delays:
"Covid has changed our relationship with technology and it's obvious that laws need to catch up,” Proctor said. “We need devices to work and learn, but manufacturers won't provide tools or information even when their stores are closed."
Throughout this whole movement, companies have tried to cling tightly to nonsense in a bid to derail momentum. Usually this involves hallucinating nonexistent harms that threaten public safety and security.
Such as when Apple insisted that passing a right to repair law in Nebraska would turn the state into a "mecca for hackers." Or more recently, when the auto industry tried to claim that expanding Massachusetts' existing consumer tech law, to make sure that independent garages could access tools and diagnostic gear, would result in a "boom in sexual predators." The multi-sector quest to demonize the right to repair movement is relentless, and almost always involves making up bogus harms related to security and safety:
The problem is nobody believes them, in large part because their motivations couldn't be more obvious. And the more outlandish attacks giants like Apple make on this genuine grass roots coalition, the more attention -- and momentum -- it receives.
Filed Under: ownership, right to repair, tinkering
Nothing like the good old days, when no one but AT&T was allowed to manufacturer any device to be connected to the public switched telephone network. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Re:
" the public switched telephone network."
Tell me about this public network.
OTOH...emissions...
While the right to repair is essential, when I have a car which is supposed to operate its engine in a certain way to minimize emissions (here's looking at you, VW!), then allowing full access lets an end user do an end-run around the "rules", harming everyone.
There's a similar issue with automobile headlights, where you can easily buy bulbs that are bright enough to blind the oncoming traffic if you are so inclined.
The problem is a lot like that of commentary on the internet -- the system dynamics change considerably as the friction for making changes is reduced.
Re: OTOH...emissions...
Because a few people may break the law is no reason to hand control of your property over to the corporations. Rather those who break the law should be dealt with by the law.
Re: OTOH...emissions...
You desire an automobile that stops people from doing stupid and possibly illegal things, this is nice and all but I do not want things I do not need.
Someone could install laser beams for headlights .. how you gonna stop that. Driving around CA starting forest fires with your laser headlights. Not passing this bill would stop that from happening I'm sure.
And no, it is not just like the internet. Driving around with illegally modified automobiles potentially causing collisions is not the same thing as making snide remarks on the internet and someone getting their panties in a twist about it.
Re: OTOH...emissions...
There's a similar issue with automobile headlights, where you can easily buy bulbs that are bright enough to blind the oncoming traffic if you are so inclined.
They can do that now, just because it's made clear that people and companies other than the manufacturer are allowed to do repairs does not mean that other rules like emissions or other safety features get tossed in the bin.
I hope the movement continues to gain traction!
A Federal law would be good, instad of a patchwork of state laws. Limiting repair options can be a real pain for people who live in remote locations. I cannot buy X product because the nearest dealer / repair place is ~200 miles away. This surely hurts the manufacturers, too, but clearly not enough to matter to them, when compared to monopolistic repair revenue.
This is one of very few examples of market failure where government is not directly complicit in that failure. I guess there is some indirect involvement, by government allowing contracts, EULAs, etc to supersede what should be much more basic, non-vaivable rights of ownership.
Re: I hope the movement continues to gain traction!
"This is one of very few examples of market failure where government is not directly complicit in that failure"
Not sure this qualifies as a market failure. A manufacturer failure to support their product is more like it. In similar cases, how is the government complicit? Any examples?
