Apple, Verizon Continue to Lobby Against The Right To Repair Your Own Devices
from the monopolizing-repair dept
A few years back, frustration at John Deere's draconian tractor DRM resulted in a grassroots tech movement. John Deere's decision to implement a lockdown on "unauthorized repairs" turned countless ordinary citizens into technology policy activists, after DRM and the company's EULA prohibited the lion-share of repair or modification of tractors customers thought they owned. These restrictions only worked to drive up costs for owners, who faced either paying significantly more money for "authorized" repair, or toying around with pirated firmware just to ensure the products they owned actually worked.
The John Deere fiasco resulted in the push for a new "right to repair" law in Nebraska. This push then quickly spread to multiple other states, driven in part by consumer repair monopolization efforts by other companies including Apple, Sony and Microsoft. Lobbyists for these companies quickly got to work trying to claim that by allowing consumers to repair products they own (or take them to third-party repair shops) they were endangering public safety. Apple went so far as to argue that if Nebraska passed such a law, it would become a dangerous "mecca for hackers" and other rabble rousers.
In the wake of Apple's recent iPhone battery PR kerfuffle (in which it claimed it throttled the performance of older iPhones to protect device integrity from dwindling battery performance), longer than normal repair waits have resulted in renewed interest in such laws. A new bill that would make it easier for consumers to repair their own electronics or utilize third-party repair shops is quickly winding its way through the Washington state legislature. That bill would not only protect the consumers' right to repair, but prevent the use of batteries that are difficult or impossible to replace:
"Starting in 2019, the bill would ban the sale of electronics that are designed “in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider. Preventing reasonable diagnostic or repair functions includes permanently affixing a battery in a manner that makes it difficult or impossible to remove."
Washington State Representative Jeff Morris says the bill was born directly from frustration by consumers and third-party repair shops in the wake of Apple's PR face-plant late last year:
"Morris told me this provision in the bill came out of a conversation with an independent repair shop owner in his district, who noted that many electronics now use glued-down batteries, which makes them difficult to repair and much harder to recycle, because batteries are flammable when shredded. There is currently no easy way for recyclers to remove the batteries from MacBook Pros at scale, for instance.
“With Apple phones in particular, they glue the battery in the case, so for me, that sounds like a purposeful attempt to make it so you couldn’t repair the phone,” Morris said. “It helps accelerate the path of those devices to the waste stream. So we’re trying to keep the philosophy our state is behind, which is recycle, repair, reuse."
Needless to say, Apple is furiously lobbying to kill Washington State's new law. As are fourteen other lobbying organizations representing hardware companies. Verizon's also lobbying against the bill (via the CTIA and the Telecommunications Industry Association), obviously concerned such a law would hurt the company's phone repair and insurance business it runs with Asurian. Unfortunately for Verizon and Apple, with 12 states introducing such bills last year and 17 such laws already proposed so far this year, this isn't an issue that's going away anytime soon.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Spoiler: They won't be allowed to spend it, invest it, put it in the bank, put it under their mattresses or buy lemonade from a stand on a really hot day. The only thing they will be allowed to do with it is return it to me, for which I will charge them a fee to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
---
"quickly winding its way" is Techdirt's usual mangling of a stock phrase: the word is "wEnding", and doesn't imply "quick". I still can't guess whether American is a second language re-writers here (who spells "Karl" with a K except Krauts and Rooskis?), drug-addled memory of rare phrases and laziness to look up, or wacky AI.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
It must be horrible for you, being so obsessed with attacking people, yet unable to find any reason that actually exists to justify doing so. You've been reduced to ranting about things nobody has ever said, minutae about common phrases (about which you are actually wrong) and vaguely bigoted attacks on how a person's parents decided to spell their name (while conspicuously omitting yours). What a sad, pathetic existence you must lead.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
On the other hand though, I don't care that devices might have to be a bit bigger. A lot of devices are reaching stupid levels of size. When buying a laptop I want a machine that will do the work I need done. I don't care about it being less than the width of a pencil. I care about it working and me being able to fix it when it has an issue.
As a result I have actually on multiple occasions turned down offers at work to give me a newer Mac book pro. Sure the new ones are MUCH thinner than my 2011 model. They also are total pieces of shit. You need an adapter for almost everything you do. The processors are also not that much faster. So I get a "new" computer that is about the same speed and I loose a bunch of ports I use every day.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
The performance in general seems a little nippier and I would say don't fall into the trap of comparing numbers - that never works for Apple products. Even if the processor has the same base clock speed, there's a huge difference between the way the different processor types work, especially when bursting is required, and a combination of the RAM/SSD/graphics chipset and the way the OS handles those will be more important to real-life usage than the base clock speed of the CPU. It is a shame about the insistence on USB-C but it depends on what you need the connectivity for - in my case 98% of what I need to do will not require an adapter, though it's early days yet to see what real-world performance is like.
I'm pretty happy with it so far, though of course the fact I didn't pay for it personally is a bonus :) I'd say if you're happy with your 2011 machine there's not necessarily a compelling reason to upgrade, but don't base your entire decision on the number of GHz quoted for the processors alone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Well, you won't have thin gadgets any more! -- Doesn't bother me, but you who carry gadgets evidently haven't considered the drawback.
It will still be slower because of the SATA connection bottle-necking it verses how the new ones are. In the end though the little bit of speed advantage the new ones have is not a compelling reason for me to upgrade.
What would make me upgrade though, without a bit of hesitation, is if they dropped a modern machine in a case like the 2011 has. Then I get to keep my ports and not have adapter hell. They could also fill all that space with battery. Suddenly you have a nice laptop with something crazy like a solid 24 hours of battery life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is also a security/privacy issue
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Your little one can take apart and rebuild their very own John Deere engine with the John Deere Tractor Engine. There are 12 steps to rebuilding the engine. They can remove the motor, replace the battery, repair the headlight, check the oil level, repair the cooler, jack up the vehicle, replace wheel and brake disk, replace the mudguard, check the horn, repair the ignition, replace the glow plugs and replace the shock strut. With tools included and lights and sound effects this will provide hours of roleplay fun.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
While it is easy to say that they have glued in a battery to make it impossible to replace, it would be at least as likely that they did it to save the cost of manufacturing some kind of quick-connect and a way to hold the battery in. If they can make the phone weigh less and be slimmer by gluing it together rather than using screws, I don't think we should have a law stopping them.
I am also not a fan of ambiguous language:
designed “in such a way as to prevent reasonable diagnostic or repair functions by an independent repair provider.
That sounds like a pretty subjective standard. Who tells us how qualified the repair provider needs to be? I don't think I can replace the screen on my LG phone myself, does that violate this law?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment