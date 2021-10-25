Trump Given 30 Days To Have His Social Media Site Comply With Open Source License
from the tick-tock dept
Plenty of people have raised concerns that Donald Trump's sketchy new social media site, Truth Social, is just a lightly reskinned Mastodon, which is violating Mastodon's fairly strict AGPLv3 license. As we had previously discussed, the aggressive (and sloppy) terms of service for the site claim that the code is proprietary, and even claims that "all source code, databases, functionality, software, website designs, audio, video, text, photographs, and graphics on the Site (collectively, the “Content”) and the trademarks, service marks, and logos contained therein (the “Marks”) are owned or controlled by us or licensed to us..."
Of course, part of the reason that Mastodon uses such a license is to encourage others to take the code and build on it if they abide by the terms of the license. And the nature of Mastodon's license is that if you use it, you must make the complete source code available of what you build with it. The key bit of the license:
You may convey a work based on the Program, or the modifications to produce it from the Program, in the form of source code under the terms of section 4, provided that you also meet all of these conditions:
a) The work must carry prominent notices stating that you modified it, and giving a relevant date.
b) The work must carry prominent notices stating that it is released under this License and any conditions added under section 7. This requirement modifies the requirement in section 4 to "keep intact all notices".
c) You must license the entire work, as a whole, under this License to anyone who comes into possession of a copy. This License will therefore apply, along with any applicable section 7 additional terms, to the whole of the work, and all its parts, regardless of how they are packaged. This License gives no permission to license the work in any other way, but it does not invalidate such permission if you have separately received it.
d) If the work has interactive user interfaces, each must display Appropriate Legal Notices; however, if the Program has interactive interfaces that do not display Appropriate Legal Notices, your work need not make them do so.
It's not clear that any of these conditions have been met. So, now the Software Freedom Conservancy has given Trump 30 days to bring the code into compliance -- specifically by providing the source code to Truth Social to the early users who were able to sign up -- or, under the license terms, Trump's "rights in the software are permanently terminated."
Early evidence strongly supports that Trump's Group publicly launched a so-called “test site” of their “Truth Social” product, based on the AGPLv3'd Mastodon software platform. Many users were able to create accounts and use it — briefly. However, when you put any site on the Internet licensed under AGPLv3, the AGPLv3 requires that you provide (to every user) an opportunity to receive the entire Corresponding Source for the website based on that code. These early users did not receive that source code, and Trump's Group is currently ignoring their very public requests for it. To comply with this important FOSS license, Trump's Group needs to immediately make that Corresponding Source available to all who used the site today while it was live. If they fail to do this within 30 days, their rights and permissions in the software are automatically and permanently terminated. That's how AGPLv3's cure provision works — no exceptions — even if you're a real estate mogul, reality television star, or even a former POTUS.
I and my colleagues at Software Freedom Conservancy are experts at investigating non-compliance with copyleft license and enforcing those licenses once we confirm the violations. We will be following this issue very closely and insisting that Trump's Group give the Corresponding Source to all who use the site.
I think that's called being put on notice. It will be interesting to see how Trump responds -- and what happens next.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: agpl, copyright, donald trump, licenses, open source, source code
Companies: mastodon, software freedom conservancy, truth social
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
You got the wrong clause.
The clause you cite is identical between GPL and AGPL and is irrelevant since it is conditioned on "You may convey a work based on the Program ..." which the company does not do.
The relevant clause is the difference between AGPL and GPL and reads:
/13/. Remote Network Interaction; Use with the GNU General Public License.
Notwithstanding any other provision of this License, if you modify the
Program, your modified version must prominently offer all users
interacting with it remotely through a computer network (if your version
supports such interaction) an opportunity to receive the Corresponding
Source of your version by providing access to the Corresponding Source
from a network server at no charge, through some standard or customary
means of facilitating copying of software. This Corresponding Source
shall include the Corresponding Source for any work covered by version 3
of the GNU General Public License that is incorporated pursuant to the
following paragraph.
Notwithstanding any other provision of this License, you have
permission to link or combine any covered work with a work licensed
under version 3 of the GNU General Public License into a single
combined work, and to convey the resulting work. The terms of this
License will continue to apply to the part which is the covered work,
but the work with which it is combined will remain governed by version
3 of the GNU General Public License.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You got the wrong clause.
shit formatting aside, perhaps you could explain why trump is not in violation of the license? You claim that trump isn’t conveying a work based on the program. Does that have a specific jargon meaning in this context that trump doesn’t meet in some specific way? comparing the language you shared provides no great insight as to why trump isn’t considered to be conveying a work based on mastodon?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You got the wrong clause.
The GPLv3 and hence also the AGPLv3 very explicitly define what they mean by “convey” (they deliberately don’t use a standard legal term, IIRC there’s an annotated version which explains why if you’re interested). Trump probably is in violation of the AGPL clause 13, but that’s not the clause cited in the article as David explained.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: You got the wrong clause.
yeah, i see the intended message now. That post was hard to read. Thanks!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What happens next
The answer is: more grifting.
https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-trump-socialmedia-investors-idUSKBN2HF0QI
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What happens next
Trump will just claim executive privilege since he won the presidential election by a lot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What happens next
but dont this mean that Trump has been trumped?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
C’mon, consequences! Let’s go, consequences!
Seriously, I hope Trump’s lackeys (because you know he has nothing to do with this beyond somehow licensing his name and image to this project) don’t do shit in re: this warning. I want to see those grifting fucks get what’s coming to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What's coming to them...
You mean the second Trump blog platform that shuts down within a few months after launch?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's coming to them...
So trump has been trumped?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: What's coming to them...
No, this is a "no trump" bid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Awww is Trump still living in your pathetic little head rent free, and you are sad because of it?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…says someone who probably still has a hateboner for Hillary Clinton.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Womp Womp
Can I get a rousing cry of "Fuck Your Feelings" for this fine upstanding member fo society?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It will; those libs have shutdown my attempt at building a social media.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You left off the most important part: '... So give me money!'
For Trump it's always about either the grift and/or stroking his fragile ego.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I fully expect this to end like most Trump contract breaches, with him going 'Well, what are you going to do about it, sue me? I'll bleed you dry with legal fees, slow walking everything to drag out the case and appealing every decision then refusing to comply with any eventual settlement.' Without a big fundraising effort just to fight this case, he'll probably get away with it because he's done this a million times to small businesses, lawyers, suppliers, creditors...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In other words, this is exactly the shot in the arm the Software Freedom Conservancy needed for awareness and funding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
rubs between his eyes
Yes... in this fscked up timeline it is completely possible that Trumps final downfall was caused by violating a software license.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The Untouchables, Part II
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ... oh, wait, the Trump Show is on again. Can you wait, like, 30 minutes?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even when Trump doesn't try to build something, uses something already built and fucks it up. That's a Trump run op alright.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He can't possibly be using some sort of community-driven, publically-shared product! That would be socialist!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
He is good at reinventing the wheel, even when its already on the Wagon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One wonders if they'll simply comply, or if it'll turn into some bizarre Custer's Last Stand for them.
If it was someone else, I'd just chalk it up to a lazy and incompetent staff that ignored the need for compliance, which after having been poked, will scramble to respond (first with lawyers, and then when the lawyers tell them what's up, with half-assed compliance).
Such things have nothing to do with politics, and every company/organization pulls stunts like this once in awhile regardless of politics.
But it being Trump's tribe, there's a good chance that they'll try to make this political. That would be entertaining, I think. The entirety of the loony right will have to invent fictions on how this is just another dirty trick of the left to try to cheat Trump out of that which is rightfully his. About how Linus Stallman invented open source software to teach our children satanic cannibalism habits and to want to have sex with dogs. To undermine our historic and enviable friendship with Russia, even to incite illegal Mexican gang immigrants to burgle the nursing homes and set our patio furniture on fire.
Let's be honest folks. On a Monday this boring, doesn't that excite-disgust you just a little bit? I'm sort of looking forward to it, even if you aren't.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It's right there in the name: copyleft.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How they got Trump
is the same as how they got Capone. Big Al didn't go to the big house for running booze, killing people, whores or extortion.
They don't look to be getting former President Trump for tax evasion, so, maybe for copyright? Jack Daniels didn't die of a blown out liver, he died of an infection when he kicked a safe he couldn't open.
It's always the little things...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How they got Trump
Yeah, except...have you noticed how multiple Trump businesses have gone bankrupt and it hasn't affected Trump himself at all?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How they got Trump
Of course not. He follows the number one rule of grifters: Never, ever invest your own money in the grift.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: How they got Trump
You might say I have. ;>
Further respondent sayth not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The real story...
Is the SPAC pump and dump.
It will be very interesting to see if the SEC takes a look at who bought that just ahead of the announcement. My guess is that the list will be a who's who of Trump insiders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
to many wonders.
Why does a public site need to be on the Stock exchange?
Is trump trumped?
Unless he has someone or company building the site and has all the data, or using a publicly available Free to use with no CR/IP, then gets a Lease from the creator or buys it Out right and all the CR/IP to keep it for himself.(someone is going to make allot of money) I wonder if the Republican party is backing him, or NOT. Another person Not paid going to court.
Reinventing the Wheel isnt needed, he just needs to follow a few rules.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: to many wonders.
Rules are for the little people. Trump is the President of the United States and as such none of the rules apply to him unless he says they do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: to many wonders.
But thats not how it works.
And thats also in the paperwork of our country.
And WHY everyone is upset.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How it'll all go down....
Discuss It mentioned it above, in one fleeting sentence. Let's get into the nitty-gritty.
The courts certainly are NOT the correct solution here. The fast and lasting way that can't be easily circumvented is to serve DMCA copyright notices to all infrastructure suppliers for that site. After reading countless articles on how these things work, and given the fact that countering them requires a lot of effort (and no small amount of money), I'm pretty sure that UNtruth Social will not make it to prime time in the near future.
At least, not without #45 having to go on the offense for a change. Then he'll find out how slow-walking works, won't he though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How it'll all go down....
The DMCA might bring the site down but you clearly haven’t taken the process on board.
DMcA takedown notice. if it’s a US host the content probably comes down.
DMCA Counter notice: This notice asserts the content is not infringing. after this notice the content could be restored, but content that comes down normally stars down for 2 weeks after a counter notice. if a lawsuit is filed in those 2 weeks , the content must come down again. by contrast if no lawsuit is filed, the content remains up.
The courts are 100% where this ends up. If he didn’t listen to this letter, he wont have an issue calling the bluff and sending the counter notice.
The reason you don’t use the DMCA being shot from the hip is now they can show a reasonable, moderated effort to compel compliance with licensing terms. This builds credit with the judge and/or jury. More importantly, It also importantly builds trust in tge open source community. good faith actors without teams of lawyers aren’t going to worry about being wiped out for minor mistakes like accidentally dropping the link to the source code.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How it'll all go down....
side note: there has been some suggestion he is using the same registrar and host as 8kun, which is not a US company and the DMCA is less easy to weild against foreign bad actors.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: How it'll all go down....
...are you really arguing that DMCA takedowns are a better way of going after copyright infringers than due process?
I don't think you'll find a lot of people here who are sympathetic to that line of reasoning. And you may not like the ones who are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
As always for people like Trump and his cultists rules are for other people, and even if this wasn't intentional I imagine they'll just blow off the demands while playing up how they're such victims in need of money, under siege from those dastardly liberal coders.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply