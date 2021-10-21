Trump Announces His Own Social Network, 'Truth Social,' Which Says It Can Kick Off Users For Any Reason (And Already Is)
Last night, Donald Trump sent out a press release announcing (effectively) the launch of his new social network, "Truth Social." The press release shows that it's a bit more complicated than that. Trump is launching "Trump Media & Technology Group" which is entering into a reverse merger agreement to become listed as a public company in order to launch this new service. Apparently, Truth Social will let in "invited guests" next month, followed by a full launch in early 2022. The press release has the expected bombastically ridiculous quote from the former President.
"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon beginning sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will soon!"
I mean, first off, it's an interesting world in which you can both claim to be silenced, but also (a) put out a press release read by millions and (b) launch your own damn social network. Doesn't seem that "silent" to me, but what do I know?
Anyway, given that Trump claims that the mission here is "to give voice to all," I was pretty interested in Truth Social's terms of service which (unsurprisingly), make it clear they can kick you off for any reason they want at all. Specifically, it says:
We reserve the right, but not the obligation, to:
(1) monitor the Site for violations of these Terms of Service;
(2) take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in our sole discretion, violates the law or these Terms of Service, including without limitation, reporting such user to law enforcement authorities;
(3) in our sole discretion and without limitation, refuse, restrict access to, limit the availability of, or disable (to the extent technologically feasible) your access or any of your contributions or any portion thereof; or
(4) otherwise manage the Site in a manner designed to protect our rights and property and to facilitate the proper functioning of the Site.
In other words, like every other website out there, Truth Social will moderate content.
Also, there's this:
If we terminate or suspend your account for any reason, you are prohibited from registering and creating a new account under your name, a fake or borrowed name, your email address or the name of any third party, even if you may be acting on behalf of the third party.
In addition to terminating or suspending your account, we reserve the right to take appropriate legal action, including without limitation pursuing civil, criminal, and injunctive redress.
So, it sure sounds like Truth Social, giving voice to all, is pretty damn sure it's going to have to kick people off its site (and maybe even sue them!). And why might they kick you off? Well, there's a very long list of "Prohibited Activities." I'll highlight some of them...
use the Site to advertise or offer to sell goods and services.
How much do you want to bet that Trump himself will violate this?
engage in unauthorized framing of or linking to the Site.
If you LINK TO THE SITE in an "unauthorized" way, they can remove your account.
trick, defraud, or mislead us and other users, especially in any attempt to learn sensitive account information such as user passwords;
MISLEADING OTHER USERS is grounds for having your account banished. So much freedom.
use any information obtained from the Site in order to harass, abuse, or harm another person.
This kind of thing is standard on all social media sites -- but which is notable because it's what many Trumpists get kicked off other platforms for. And yet, here it is.
use the Site as part of any effort to compete with us or otherwise use the Site and/or the Content for any revenue-generating endeavor or commercial enterprise.
Any effort to use the site to make money and they'll shut you down. That's... weird.
harass, annoy, intimidate, or threaten any of our employees or agents engaged in providing any portion of the Site to you.
If you annoy Trump or any of his employees, no more Truth for you!
upload or transmit (or attempt to upload or to transmit) viruses, Trojan horses, or other material, including excessive use of capital letters and spamming (continuous posting of repetitive text), that interferes with any party’s uninterrupted use and enjoyment of the Site or modifies, impairs, disrupts, alters, or interferes with the use, features, functions, operation, or maintenance of the Site.
One of those is not like the others. Excessive use of capital letters? I mean, that's not banned on any other social media platform I know of. Seems a lot less "freedomy" than we were lead to believe. Also... excessive use of capital letters? Can I think of a famous social media user who regularly made use of that... hmm... who could that be...?
Also, there's an indemnity clause (a pretty broad one actually), so that if they get sued for something, you may be on the hook for the legal bills:
You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold us harmless, including our subsidiaries, affiliates, and all of our respective officers, agents, partners, and employees, from and against any loss, damage, liability, claim, or demand, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses, made by any third party due to or arising out of: (1) use of the Site; (2) breach of these Terms of Service; (3) any breach of your representations and warranties set forth in these Terms of Service; (4) your violation of the rights of a third party, including but not limited to intellectual property rights; or (5) any overt harmful act toward any other user of the Site with whom you connected via the Site.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, we reserve the right, at your expense, to assume the exclusive defense and control of any matter for which you are required to indemnify us, and you agree to cooperate, at your expense, with our defense of such claims. We will use reasonable efforts to notify you of any such claim, action, or proceeding which is subject to this indemnification upon becoming aware of it.
So, when I first wrote this article I had a paragraph noting that once it actually launched I expected that Truth Social would speedrun the content moderation learning curve just like every MAGA-wannabe social network before it. But... of course, it's even faster than that. You see, despite saying it wasn't open, a bunch of fairly enterprising people figured out how to access the site and sign up for accounts via an unadvertised link. So someone set up a Donald J. Trump account. And posted quite an image.
The "donaldjtrump" account of Trump's TRUTH Social has already been hacked. pic.twitter.com/LDQ5w24tcV
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021
Someone else created their own Donald Trump account:
Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website.
Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway. pic.twitter.com/MRMQzjNhma
— Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) October 21, 2021
And a Mike Pence account:
Anyone can create an account on Trump's social network TRUTH Social using a publicly available link. I literally just registered "mikepence." The site hasn't even launched yet and it's already this vulnerable pic.twitter.com/v9nPN8ibDS
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021
And thus we learned that, indeed, the "freedom loving" Truth Social... is already banning accounts.
A hush falls upon TRUTH Social. pic.twitter.com/HSKMTMlEMU
— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) October 21, 2021
Freedom is so fleeting. I mean, it went away even faster than all those other Trumpist social media sites. Oh, and it seems notable that even pre-launch, Trump's "freedom" loving social media site has text ready to go for suspended accounts:
You can no longer use your account, and your profile and other data are no longer accessible. You can still login to request a backup of your data until the data is fully removed, but we will retain some data to prevent you from evading the suspension.
So... it seems that Truth Social has "permanent suspensions" all ready to go. Just like every other social media website, of course. But, at least they don't present themselves as the antithesis of those other social media sites while all doing the same thing.
Either way, this can't be a good week for all those other super thirsty MAGA wannabe social networks. Gab is still out there pretending Trump is posting on its platform (they just repost every one of his press releases on his "verified" account and say they've "reserved" the account for him). Then, of course, there was Parler, who promised not to remove content, but whose former CEO gleefully told reporters that he was suspending "leftist trolls." And, then, of course, there was Gettr, which was taken over and "launched" by former close Trump aide, Jason Miller, and which also speedran the content moderation learning curve. Miller was unable to get his recently former boss to get on his own platform, and now they'll be competitors.
And, hey, competition is a good thing. Let a million social networks bloom. But don't expect one that is actually "taking on Big Tech" or guaranteeing that everyone has a voice. Because that's not Truth Social. It's just more lies.
Oh, and there are even some people suggesting that Truth Social is merely a reskin of Mastodon, as it matches almost exactly. If that's the case, then it's almost certainly violating Mastodon's AGPL license. And, considering that Truth Social's terms of service say that it is forbidden for you to:
copy or adapt the Site’s software, including but not limited to Flash, PHP, HTML, JavaScript, or other code.
Then it seems that it certainly would violate such an open source license. And, I'm not even going to ask why they're including "Flash" in that list other than to wonder where they copied this list from...
Filed Under: content moderation, donald trump, hacked, mastodon, social media, terms of service
Companies: tmtg, trump media and technology, truth social
'Truth'... as defined by the Dear Leader
Ah the irony of calling a platform run by a pathological liar 'Truth', it's like calling a completely vegan restaurant 'The Meat Locker'.
The trolls missed a golden opportunity, if they really wanted to mess with him they could have just started posting links to the many press releases about his lost lawsuits and how badly he lost the election, more than anything else I imagine 'Hurting Trump's fragile ego' will get you thrown out of that cesspit so it's not like there's any need to create bogus accounts like they did.
As always with the 'alternative' social media platforms like this you just gotta love the glaring hypocrisy that is denigrating other social media networks for 'censoring'(read: moderating) users while not only having a TOS that allows anyone to be booted for any reason but also puts the users on the hook for any lawsuits they site might face because of them. Funny how the ones crying 'censorship!' always seem to have no problems making use of that 'tyranny' when it comes to their own platforms and those they don't like.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'Truth'... as defined by the Dear Leader
More like calling a steak&beef house "Just Vegan" because it has catsup. Truth is a thin line, the absence of any lie. There is nothing wrong with a restaurant called "The Meat Locker" offering catsup.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Jerry Bob’s Breakfast Menu Prices 2021
NExt time im in tucson...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's not just Flash.
1.1. Also, any 1x1 image is by definition a pixel, no?
Even assuming there was an actual lawyer involved in writing that text, I doubt they consulted technical experts. Though I guess that's kind of to be expected.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"yet your favorite American President has been silenced."
Surely you mean ex-president?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"favorite American President" implies acting as well as former presidents as the base set because you don't get to have more than one acting at a time except in case of sedition or an actual controversy.
And if that were intended, you'd rather see "legitimate American President" or something like that bandied about.
I rather think that "favorite American President" is more in the line of "largest inauguration crowd in history". Different kind of delusion than what you imply.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Naw, only had one real acting president in the US, despite the Schwartzenegger Presidential Library.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
In Trump's imagination, he didn't lose the election to Biden, so he probably still thinks of himself as "President Trump".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And also "least favourable".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Surely you mean ex-president?"
Some 73 million americans still believe he was violently deposed by the evil liberal cannibal cult. Those are the benighted morons to which he addresses himself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well someone was feeling lonely & needed to restart his 15 minutes of infamy...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cant wait for the lawsuits over user content! Rather, cant wait for trump to start hugging his old nemisis 230 as a defense!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're fired!
I am seriously inclined to join, but only if when I get booted off, it's Trump telling me, "I'm very disappointed with your performance on my website. You're fired!", Cameo style!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
ToS Grifter typo
There's a typo in the Terms of Service ..
That should read, "... to facilitate the proper funding of the Site"
You know the Grifter-in-Chief is just running this as another scam to part fans from their money.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ToS Grifter typo
"You know the Grifter-in-Chief is just running this as another scam to part fans from their money."
Of course he is. And even if he put that dead center in large letters on his website the loyal adherents of Dear Leader would just laugh that off with Donald Being Donald and send him more money.
You seriously can't help some people. Especially if the only reason they're following him in the first place is because he promises to make the "damn liberals" even more miserable than they are, and implies he'll guarantee a safe space for all the bigots and racists who feel butthurt because their "conservative values" aren't popular any longer...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for The Lincoln Project to start up Consequences Social.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No suggesting about it—it is a Mastodon reskin. The timeline and settings screenshots in those tweets are of a Mastodon instance as seen through the end user’s side of things. All Truth Social did was recolor stuff so it would resemble Twitter, because Trump is that obsessed with “owning” Twitter or whatever.
On the bright side, the “Fediblock” movement already put out a notice about Truth Social. They want to make sure as few instances as possible can be tainted by Trump’s instance via federation. Can’t say I blame ’em.
Also: Any bets on how long this Trumpian business venture will last? I’m guessing that this thing doesn’t make it to 2023.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What, you mean you believe this thing has a chance of making it to 2022?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I believe it will at least open as promised. I don’t see it lasting even six months, though. Giving it a year may be too generous, but I think Old 45 would at least try to keep it alive through the midterms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Translation
Translate the name of the platform into Russian: PRAVDA!
Does that mean Donald has become communist?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Translation
No no. It just means he's honoring one of the few things he admires in this world.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Translation
ҬяЦꚊ ꙄꙨϿїДГ
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I CAN'T HEAR YOU
OVER THE SOUND OF MY FREEDOM!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And now for some
"Truth Social" anagrams
Lost haircut
Chariot Slut
Coital Hurts
Cultist Hoar
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And nothing of value was created.
Trump is boring. What he says is predictable.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mislead us
"trick, defraud, or mislead us and other users, especially in any attempt to learn sensitive account information such as user passwords; "
Yeah. It probably won't be long before "Truth Social" Experianses the joy of some "hacker" finding this stuff hiding in plain view in "View Source"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Anyone want to bet that when Trump and his cultists spew lies that won't be considered "misleading other users" but when mainstream media sources post on there and left-wing trolls try to spread some actual truth to counteract the lies it will be?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
THIS IS NOT A PLACE OF HONOR
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
