Prudish Mastercard About To Make Life Difficult For Tons Of Websites
from the content-moderation-at-the-financial-layer dept
For all the attention that OnlyFans got for its shortlived plan to ban sexually explicit content in response to "pressures" from financial partners, as we've discussed, it was hardly the only website to face such moderation pressures from financial intermediaries. You can easily find articles from years back highlighting how payment processors were getting deeply involved in forcing website to moderate content.
And the OnlyFans situation wasn't entirely out of nowhere either. Back in April we noted that Mastercard had announced its new rules for streaming sites, and other sites, such as Patreon, have already adjusted their policies to comply with Mastercard's somewhat prudish values.
However, as those new rules that were announced months ago are set to become official in a few days, the practical realities of what Mastercard requires are becoming clear, and it's a total mess. Websites have received "compliance packages" in which they have to set up a page to allow reports for potential abuse. In theory, this sounds reasonable -- if there really is dangerous or illegal activity happening on a site, making it easier for people to report it makes sense. But some of it is highly questionable:
The form features a checklist of clickable boxes that anyone visiting an adult site is encouraged to use to report what they believe to be “exposed personally identifiable information,” “impersonation,” “underage material,” “copyright/trademark infringement” and “spam" as well as “prostitution or trafficking,” “weapons,” “drugs” and “other.”
First off "prostitution" and "trafficking" are different things, and lumping them together is already somewhat problematic. As a webmaster explained to Xbiz, this seems to have come from "Morality in Media" -- a horrifically repressed group of prudish busybodies who renamed themselves the "National Center on Sexual Exploitation" (NCOSE) and who were a major force behind FOSTA, which they admitted was part of their plan to outlaw all pornography. Last year, we noted that the group had put a major focus on demanding credit card companies stop working with porn sites, and some of Mastercard's new rules are clearly designed to appease them.
“Groups like NCOSE are convinced that all adult content falls under ‘prostitution or trafficking,’” the webmaster noted. “This form is just encouraging them to bury us in paperwork that won’t accomplish anything.”
Not only that, but every such report is cc'd back to Mastercard, which seems bizarrely stupid. Of course, as we've seen with things like copyright takedowns, having the mechanism means that it will get abused. A lot. And then campaigners like NCOSE will try to use the number of "reports" (not proof of anything actually illegal) as proof of "illegal activity" and push for new regulations.
Also, the rules requiring the form to be linked from every page is likely to have much wider consequences as well:
The webmaster also noted that the form essentially forces all adult sites to add the words “underage material,” “prostitution or trafficking,” “weapons” and “drugs” to their metadata, which then puts them at risk of AI shadowbans or even state surveillance.
“I don’t want that metadata associated with my brands,” they protested.
As we've said in other situations, one of the big questions and concerns that comes about when infrastructure layer partners get into the content moderation game is that it matters how much competition there is the market. If websites could simply drop Mastercard maybe it wouldn't be such a big deal. But, unfortunately, right now, it's hard for a site that wants to accept payments to not work with Mastercard. Both it and Visa (and to a lesser extent, American Express) are basically required if you want to accept payments for anything. Perhaps that will change over time (and things like this might help drive that change). But in the meantime, it certainly appears that a disingenuous and dishonest campaign by a prudish group that hates pornography has convinced Mastercard to make life difficult on lots of websites.
Filed Under: adult content, content moderation, infrastructure, infrastructure moderation, payment processors, pornography, sex trafficking
Companies: mastercard
Dear MasterCard,
This is why I don't use you anymore. What sites do legally falls under "none of your business."
Sincerely,
Not At All Sorry
Announcing a competitor to Master Card...
Mistress card!
Forget double entendres, this is America! Land of the single entendre!
Mistress card! For all your clandestine encounter needs!¹
Did Master Card turn you down? Try Mistress card!²
Coming soon to a kiosk near you!
¹ Privacy guaranteed sans court order. Some limitations may apply.
² whip not included.
'A bare ankle, truly the sign of a depraved society!'
If you don't like porn, don't look at it.
If you are concerned that some of the people involved aren't doing so willingly, put your time and money into efforts to find and help them.
People like that are all sorts of hypocritical and disgusting because the results of their efforts isn't actually to help the victims they are hiding being and exploiting but merely to brush things under the rug, to pretend that if they can't see if it doesn't exist and they don't have to think about it.
Scratch the surface of people like that pack of prudes and odds are good you'll find someone guilty of the very thing they would condemn others for, a willingness to exploit others for their own ends.
Let's assign the blame where it really is due
I really doubt MasterCard wants to turn down revenue.
Typically these decisions are due to pressure from congresspeople or other regulators (State AGs are too small potatoes for bug international networks like MC, but, as we have seen, can hit smaller entities like backpage).
This is similar to the relations between government and the telecoms (or not -- look at Joseph Naccio).
I think Apple is indeed choosing to avoid certain (cough) content on its platforms. I really doubt MC cares.
Re: Let's assign the blame where it really is due
If Mastercard doesn't want the blame then they need to name and shame(well, name anyway, I doubt you can shame certain groups/people) the people/groups pressuring them, making clear that they're only doing actions like this under duress and that if people want to get angry with someone then there are much better targets for that ire.
Without those names the only one to blame is Mastercard so unless they want to chime in they've no-one to blame but themselves for shouldering all the attention.
Re: Let's assign the blame where it really is due
I've heard that porn sites are also a frequent source of chargebacks. I don't know how accurate that is but I wouldn't be at all surprised.
While MC's doubtless responding to pressure from moral crusaders here, I suspect there's some financial incentive there, too.
What?
Conservative groups want to make porn illegal by putting pressure on visa mastercard to stop payments to adult websites
They want to deny sex workers income from appearing on any adult websites
Like fosta drove escorts onto the streets by making ads for sex workers online illegal
This is a long term campaign by right wing groups
Most websites rely on subscriptions or payments to acess content they will not exist if the can't recieve credit card payments
Re:
The real drive behind this is they learned 1 lesson about what they do... never pay a hooker with a check & never let it bounce. (Thanks Jerry).
They want the illusion that porn is is the worst thing in the world while they still privately enjoy it.
Most people don't actually give a shit about porn, they just don't want it shoved in their face & I can respect that.
These idiots believe this is the real bad thing behind everything so we have to ban it, while their husbands are off getting pegged by their hooker.
You'd think after all of the times the moral campaigns in this nation have failed spectacularly they'd stop doing the same thing over & over.
What we really need is someone with "Go Fuck Yourself" money to open a credit card company.
They'd quickly become the largest processor & there would be no shareholders to threaten.
90% of what these assholes are trying to ban isn't illegal, they just don't like it.
I guess no one ever taught them its okay if you don't want to, but you can't make everyone else not do it.
Another major city can no longer use their water because of high lead levels... and the focus of these idiots is if people can use MC to see porn. Those are some really fucked up morals you have there Skippy, pretty sure when Jesus comes back its just going to be to bitchslap you.
Re:
The Bible seems to confirm that (specifically Matthew 21:31).
NCOSE
Dear NCOSE,
"We believe in a world free from sexual abuse and exploitation, so we work every day to build that world · Defending Human Dignity · Opposing Sexual Exploitation."
Love this idea. But.
1. You make it easy for others to take advantage of the situation and SIT in the background, and make money off of being the intermediary for ladies TRYING to make a living.
2 Jobs. Why are people doing this type of thing? Easy. They Need a job, they WANT a job, but they cant find it in THEIR AREAS. There are other reason, but thats the big one.
3 how Many of the people in your group are Stay at home women? Those that have husbands that Make enough money yo afford a Family of 5 or more in 1 house, that big enough for All of you. That makes you a Bored rich person, with nothing to do.
4 Being " your brothers keeper", is a nice thing to do. But there are other things you COULD be doing to help. Create more jobs for them, would help. Force the gov. to QUIT putting money into the economy and inflating things. To tell STATES to quit raising the Property taxes, when SOME idiot is willing to pay $1m + for ground that isnt worth 1/2 that much. Lower the rents in most cities. Or just get a hint and Find something else to complain about, that dont affect you at All.
Jealousy, is such a bad thing about humans, and leads to MANY of our problems. Go watch some porn and see what your husband WOULD like you to do.
Re: NCOSE
sorry about the text, it wants me to Not use a number and period after.
Or I could have clicked Plain text, which reformats it also.
Re: Re: NCOSE
Any time you make use of formatting it's a good idea to use the Preview option, you never know when something might go wrong and leave your comment looking all wonky.
Re: Re: Re: NCOSE
Its just remembering that, is kinda hard as other sites dont do it.
Re: NCOSE
PS.
if you really want to help.
Goto Bangkok Thailand and see the 'White mans' Newest paradise.
Fix things THEIR. at least try, to do something helpful.(if you dont disappear)
