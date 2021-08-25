OnlyFans: Oops, Just Kidding; Keep Posting Sexually Explicit Material
So, last week the news broke that OnlyFans, the wildly popular platform for "subscribing" to private video and photographic content -- and whose most popular usecase appears to be for adult content -- announced that it was banning "sexually explicit material" in response to difficulty finding investors and payment processors/banks threatening to cut them off (and possibly rejecting too many payments). The whole thing was somewhat confusing because the company did say that nude imagery would still be allowed, just not "sexually explicit," and I'm sure the guidelines for the company's content moderation team on that distinction would have been quite something.
Either way, this move lead to an outcry of complaints -- led by sex workers who were already quite reasonably pissed off at previous attacks on them via things like FOSTA. And now, OnlyFans has announced that it has dropped the plans to ban such content, and said that it had worked out some sort of agreement with the financial companies who had been causing trouble before:
Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.
We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.
OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.
— OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021
I've seen some people concerned about potential "backlash" to this from moral panicky and grandstanding "morality" police, but if we did everything to make those people happy, we'd shut down a ton of important innovation and creativity.
Still, this does keep some key questions in play about just how powerful a few small financial firms are, and how they can effectively control how other businesses operate. I imagine that conversation is not going away any time soon.
regarding moral panicky people.
When you see something trending that is contrary to your values: asking "what can I reasonably do keep myself & family safe and/or in good moral standing?" is a reasonable thing.
However when you start thinking things like "how can I force other people to follow my values"... you start wandering toward the territory of being a monster.
But I guess some groups** of people will be as close to a monster as the law will allow.
** Membership is voluntary.
All subscriptions already cancelled
It's a complicated question, and ideally I'd like to see it addressed by better competition and antitrust enforcement.
Part of the trouble, though, is government pressure. And even in a market with better competition, or even one where payment processors were treated as utilities and required to provide service for all legal content, I think they'd still be facing pressure from the government. Legislators and law enforcement have a tendency to treat all sex work as if it were human trafficking or child abuse.
Too Big To Shut Down
There has been a significant outcry since the announcement to limit the content. Perhaps, if the collective outcry of the content producers was loud enough, then the investors and banking service providers realized that any OF shutdown anger could be redirected. That was the assurance they needed that OF cannot be shut down without serious consequences.
If I were any of those girls I'd still leave onlyfans. Remember that OF denied the "confirmed-but-now-backtracked" rumors then lied months later, this could be more of the same.
Continue to leave OF
Competitors to OF have already been set in motion, partly thanks to the gains of some previous OF clients. I'm sure that many of them will be glad to use a service that is more interested in fighting for sexworker rights than can merely be threatened away by financial institutions.
OF services (from my limited knowledge) seem to be less directed specifically at sex work and more at combating loneliness. The allure of paying is not getting to see some naughty bits but being engaged by the nice girl who has those bits.
It's another puzzle piece along with FOSTA and the flourishing incel community that our disdain for letting teenagers learn to relate as adults (a centuries old instrument of control) is breaking the society.
CYAUL: Cover Your Ass Until Later
This is obviously a damage control situation, as OnlyFans likely didn’t dream of so much of the press on this decision being focused on sex workers (and so much of that press being on the side of sex workers). That said, I wouldn’t count this as a victory just yet. Note the wording of this sentence in the tweet:
What’s the key word in that sentence? “Suspended”. They didn’t say they no longer had plans to enact the change, only that they’ve suspended the change. This leads me to believe they’ll wait until everyone isn’t looking—or until the tide turns against sex workers somehow—to enact the change.
But even with that pessimism, I do wonder what effect this whole situation had on the payment processors. Did they get spooked by all the pro–sex worker press and back off from being on-board with the OF policy change? Are they staying silent because they don’t want to be labelled as anti–free speech? That should be an angle explored by the press from here on out.
I welcome the news, but I do so with caution. This fight isn’t over yet.
Re: CYAUL: Cover Your Ass Until Later
I suspect a whole lot of shareholders are looking for a way to cash out and let somebody else be in charge (and lose their shirts -- er, so to speak) when that happens.
There has been the damaged trust. Plenty of sex workers already abandoned ship to alternatives. Win?
Exactly. Trust, much the same as credibility, is like a spinal cord: It takes only a second to sever it, and if you ever regain function, you’ll never be the same. OnlyFans destroyed the trust of every sex worker and adult content creator with the announcement of the porn ban; even if some creators return after this pullback, they won’t be exclusive to OF any more.
Re:
OF's next move ... an attempt to re-write the T&Cs so that you have to be exclusive to OF to get a "verified" badge.
The whole truth
Mike, you seem particularly interested in this story. Is there a Techdirt After Dark channel we don’t know about? :-D
Add Your Comment
