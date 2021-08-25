OnlyFans: Oops, Just Kidding; Keep Posting Sexually Explicit Material

North Dakota Supreme Court: An Officer's Camera Is More Trustworthy Than His BS Testimony
Content Moderation

Wed, Aug 25th 2021 11:59am Mike Masnick

So, last week the news broke that OnlyFans, the wildly popular platform for "subscribing" to private video and photographic content -- and whose most popular usecase appears to be for adult content -- announced that it was banning "sexually explicit material" in response to difficulty finding investors and payment processors/banks threatening to cut them off (and possibly rejecting too many payments). The whole thing was somewhat confusing because the company did say that nude imagery would still be allowed, just not "sexually explicit," and I'm sure the guidelines for the company's content moderation team on that distinction would have been quite something.

Either way, this move lead to an outcry of complaints -- led by sex workers who were already quite reasonably pissed off at previous attacks on them via things like FOSTA. And now, OnlyFans has announced that it has dropped the plans to ban such content, and said that it had worked out some sort of agreement with the financial companies who had been causing trouble before:

I've seen some people concerned about potential "backlash" to this from moral panicky and grandstanding "morality" police, but if we did everything to make those people happy, we'd shut down a ton of important innovation and creativity.

Still, this does keep some key questions in play about just how powerful a few small financial firms are, and how they can effectively control how other businesses operate. I imagine that conversation is not going away any time soon.

Filed Under: adult content, banks, content moderation, payment processors, sexually explicit
Companies: onlyfans

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:29pm

    regarding moral panicky people.

    When you see something trending that is contrary to your values: asking "what can I reasonably do keep myself & family safe and/or in good moral standing?" is a reasonable thing.

    However when you start thinking things like "how can I force other people to follow my values"... you start wandering toward the territory of being a monster.

    But I guess some groups** of people will be as close to a monster as the law will allow.

    ** Membership is voluntary.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:30pm

    All subscriptions already cancelled

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Thad (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:34pm

    Still, this does keep some key questions in play about just how powerful a few small financial firms are, and how they can effectively control how other businesses operate. I imagine that conversation is not going away any time soon.

    It's a complicated question, and ideally I'd like to see it addressed by better competition and antitrust enforcement.

    Part of the trouble, though, is government pressure. And even in a market with better competition, or even one where payment processors were treated as utilities and required to provide service for all legal content, I think they'd still be facing pressure from the government. Legislators and law enforcement have a tendency to treat all sex work as if it were human trafficking or child abuse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Koby (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:39pm

    Too Big To Shut Down

    There has been a significant outcry since the announcement to limit the content. Perhaps, if the collective outcry of the content producers was loud enough, then the investors and banking service providers realized that any OF shutdown anger could be redirected. That was the assurance they needed that OF cannot be shut down without serious consequences.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:54pm

    If I were any of those girls I'd still leave onlyfans. Remember that OF denied the "confirmed-but-now-backtracked" rumors then lied months later, this could be more of the same.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Uriel-238 (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 1:31pm

      Continue to leave OF

      Competitors to OF have already been set in motion, partly thanks to the gains of some previous OF clients. I'm sure that many of them will be glad to use a service that is more interested in fighting for sexworker rights than can merely be threatened away by financial institutions.

      OF services (from my limited knowledge) seem to be less directed specifically at sex work and more at combating loneliness. The allure of paying is not getting to see some naughty bits but being engaged by the nice girl who has those bits.

      It's another puzzle piece along with FOSTA and the flourishing incel community that our disdain for letting teenagers learn to relate as adults (a centuries old instrument of control) is breaking the society.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 12:58pm

    CYAUL: Cover Your Ass Until Later

    This is obviously a damage control situation, as OnlyFans likely didn’t dream of so much of the press on this decision being focused on sex workers (and so much of that press being on the side of sex workers). That said, I wouldn’t count this as a victory just yet. Note the wording of this sentence in the tweet:

    We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

    What’s the key word in that sentence? “Suspended”. They didn’t say they no longer had plans to enact the change, only that they’ve suspended the change. This leads me to believe they’ll wait until everyone isn’t looking⁠—or until the tide turns against sex workers somehow⁠—to enact the change.

    But even with that pessimism, I do wonder what effect this whole situation had on the payment processors. Did they get spooked by all the pro–sex worker press and back off from being on-board with the OF policy change? Are they staying silent because they don’t want to be labelled as anti–free speech? That should be an angle explored by the press from here on out.

    I welcome the news, but I do so with caution. This fight isn’t over yet.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 1:01pm

      Re: CYAUL: Cover Your Ass Until Later

      What’s the key word in that sentence? “Suspended”. They didn’t say they no longer had plans to enact the change, only that they’ve suspended the change. This leads me to believe they’ll wait until everyone isn’t looking⁠—or until the tide turns against sex workers somehow⁠—to enact the change.

      I suspect a whole lot of shareholders are looking for a way to cash out and let somebody else be in charge (and lose their shirts -- er, so to speak) when that happens.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ninja, 25 Aug 2021 @ 1:05pm

    There has been the damaged trust. Plenty of sex workers already abandoned ship to alternatives. Win?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 25 Aug 2021 @ 1:17pm

      Exactly. Trust, much the same as credibility, is like a spinal cord: It takes only a second to sever it, and if you ever regain function, you’ll never be the same. OnlyFans destroyed the trust of every sex worker and adult content creator with the announcement of the porn ban; even if some creators return after this pullback, they won’t be exclusive to OF any more.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Erik, 25 Aug 2021 @ 3:06pm

    The whole truth

    Mike, you seem particularly interested in this story. Is there a Techdirt After Dark channel we don’t know about? :-D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Techdirt Insider Chat
