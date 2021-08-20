OnlyPrudes: OnlyFans, The Platform For Sexually Explicit Content, Says No More Sexually Explicit Content (Except For Nudes)
from the none-of-this-makes-sense dept
To some extent, it was only a matter of time until this issue came up. OnlyFans has grown massively over the last year (demonstrating, yet again, that the idea that the internet ecosystem is "settled" and that Facebook/Google control all is not necessarily true). However, as most people know, OnlyFans' success is built on basically creating a paywall for adult content from fans willing to subscribe to certain individuals in order to gain access to paid-only pictures and videos. It has had a tremendous impact especially for sex workers who had their careers shattered by FOSTA a few years ago, which forced a bunch of platforms sex workers relied on to shut down.
But, because it involves sex and adult content, sooner or later people were going to complain. And, complain they did. On Thursday OnlyFans announced that it was banning "sexually explicit" content, though it said it's still allowing nudity.
Effective October 1, 2021, OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct. In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines. Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy.
What does that even mean? It's extremely unclear. The "Acceptable Use Policy" doesn't seem to define any difference between sexually explicit and nude content. Instead, it focuses on having the rights to the content you're posting and not posting illegal content. I can't wait for the content moderation case study exploring how OnlyFans distinguishes merely "nude" with "sexually explicit." That'll be a fun one.
Of course, there's a lot likely happening behind the scenes here. Just two days earlier OnlyFans announced a separate app of non-adult content, while simultaneously noting that it was having difficulty finding investors, despite its overwhelming success.
It wouldn't be a surprise for it to eventually come out that part of the issue is... FOSTA. The same law that created such a mess for sex workers since it was passed was likely always a potential risk for OnlyFans. The company is saying that many of its partners -- especially in the financial world -- were getting cold feet. According to Bloomberg, who broke the news:
The changes are needed because of mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers, according to the company.
And, this shouldn't be much of a surprise. Remember, payment and banking partners have long been a target for government officials when they want to crack down on things they don't like -- especially sex related things.
Sex workers are already speaking out about this. Cathy Reisenwitz, from Sex and the State put out a statement:
OnlyFans was the most empowering way for adult creators to connect with our audience. I’ve benefited tremendously from OF personally. But at the end of the day I’ll be fine. I can’t say that about sex workers who depended on OF. Many of them are going to have to turn to in-person sex work, made all the more dangerous by SESTA/FOSTA, to make ends meet. I’m angry our deeply sex-negative, whorephobic society allows lying evangelicals and SWERFs to dictate the limits of our freedom of speech and put sex workers’ lives and livelihoods in jeopardy for no benefit to anyone. Every problem, from CSAM to trafficking, that banning porn is supposed to solve is actually exacerbated by stigmatizing and criminalizing online porn.
There are many reasons why some of us think we should be moving to a world where the internet has fewer chokepoints where policymakers and moral panic purveyors can put pressure on just a small handful of companies to choke off speech. Yes, obviously, OnlyFans has every right to decide how it wants to manage its own platform, but the key point here is that this doesn't seem to be OnlyFans doing this because it thinks it's best for the site, or for its users (either creators or fans). Rather, it's because of the intermediaries stepping in to tell them what is and what is not allowed.
Considering what Stephen T. Stone said…
The difference between "Moderation" and "Censorship" is that:
-"Moderation" is "You can't do that here." Whereas,
-"Censorship" is "You can't do that anywhere."
Considering that it's likely FOSTA and SESTA is creating such a chilling effect, I think what OnlyFans is doing is more along the lines of "Censorship". What says Stephen T. Stone?
Absolutely Nobody…
Anonymous OnlyFans user: “Finally, I can post my grandma pictures without caution!”
... I think the first biggest hurdle to fixing it so this stops happening (this isn't the first time this has happened in internet history), is perhaps taking away the ability of payment processors to deny any legal service, even if that means shielding them from liability from a 'in good faith' legal service being not so. (As in, hold the end user(s) liable for their own acts, not the middle man, so long as the middle man is just being the middle man)
The alternative, is that MasterCard/Visa, Discover, and American Express basically can dictate what you can and can't spend money on.
I can tell you I'm not fond of that second option.
Taken to the logical endgame, this would ultimately mean payment processors could essentially control what speech is or isn’t “acceptable” on the web. That’s a far more frightening notion, and it’s not one I see a whole lot of people raising, mostly because of the porn angle.
A huge angle I think worth exploring
OF is seeking to limit sexually explicit content to gain INVESTORS.
Why is this meaningful? OF's amazing income, which is the attraction for investors, is built on this content. Just like Tumblr's value plummeted from Verizon's acquisition to Verizon's sale of OF, from 1 billion to 20 million. Nearly Two full orders of magnitude. The major loss seems to be from Tumblr's user exodus in the wake of a no-sexual-content policy that also killed off large Trans and Neurodivergent communities supporting each other, including my discussing unique challenges romantic and sexual relationships faced in these communities. A huge reason some communities left is the lack of clarity for what was allowed (text was supposed to be okay, then it wasn't/.
Its the curated audience problem. OF has a giant audience looking for sexually explicit material. When it cuts off that audience, like a minecraft or fortnite youtuber shifting to a new game, that audience, and the income, goes away.
Any investor looking to invest in OF at a valuation based on the last 2 years growth is a fool, and the attempt to cash out the owner at the expense of those who built the platform's value deserves to tank the entire endevor.
Government Beneficiary
I'm reminded of the 2011 "Black Friday" event of online poker, where numerous online poker venues were suddenly shut down by the U.S. government. Investors want assurances that the same won't happen to them. Recently, more states have legalized casino gambling and marijuana, enticed by the lure of tax dollars. Currently, it is my understanding that most of these OF content creators are not paying taxes on their income. There may be a possible solution if questionably legal sites such as OF begin generating significant revenue for the government. The government may change its tune, as it has done before.
Hey, Koby: You’ve been asked a question. You gonna answer it?
