Hacked Data Exposes Law Enforcement Officers Who Joined Far-Right Oath Keepers Group
Some more unsettling news about law enforcement's close relationship to (or at least professional tolerance of) far-right groups linked to the January 6th raid of the Capitol building has come to light, thanks to transparency activists Distributed Denial of Secrets.
Email accounts linked to several key members of the Oath Keepers -- four of whom are currently facing charges for their participation in the attack on the Capitol -- have been hacked, exposing communications between the Oath Keepers and law enforcement officers seeking to join the group.
The law enforcement officers described what they could offer the Oath Keepers:
“I have a wide variety of law enforcement experience, including undercover operations, surveillance and SWAT,” one wrote on the membership application.
"Communications, Weapons, K9 Officer for local Sheriffs office 12 years to present," another wrote.
“I am currently working as a deputy sheriff in Texas,” a third typed.
These men, who had sworn to uphold the law, signed up to join an armed, extremist, anti-government group.
The five gigabyte trove of data includes emails, chat logs, and lists of donors and members. According to USA Today's examination of the data, more than 200 current and former law enforcement officers approached the group to become members. At this point, it only appears 20 of those are still employed as officers. Another 20 retired at some point after joining the group.
The Oath Keepers have long courted law enforcement officers and military members, finding some sort of solidarity with government employees who also swear oaths and carry guns. But joining the Oath Keepers requires members to swear a new oath -- one that conflicts with their other oaths and, presumably, supersedes their ongoing obligations to the public at large. On the list of things to be sworn to are promises to never disarm citizens, refusal to recognize state of emergency declarations, and a longer list of fresh-off-the-crack-pipe assertions like never assisting the government with putting American citizens into concentration camps.
The oath also says Oath Keepers will engage in a bloody revolution if the government decides its should start doing any of the things on the list.
If you the people decide that you have no recourse, and such a revolution comes, at that time, not only will we NOT fire upon our fellow Americans who righteously resist such egregious violations of their God given rights, we will join them in fighting against those who dare attempt to enslave them.
Somehow, this group decided the Trump Administration was the government they could trust, leading to some federal charge-accumulating Revolution Lite at the US Capitol. This same group of insurrectionists -- ones known to be supportive of police officers -- decided even cop lives didn't matter when it came to stealing back an election Donald Trump claimed was stolen.
That's all very concerning. Even prior to the Oath Keepers presence during the DC raid, the oath promising to turn on the government the moment it threatened certain freedoms should have warned officers of the law that joining this group would be extremely problematic. And yet, it managed to attract a couple hundred potential members who didn't see any conflict between sworn oaths, even if it theoretically meant they'd be killing their own brothers in blue if Obama finally sent someone for the guns.
Officers verified to be two-timing the rule of law with the Oath Keepers unsurprisingly don't want to talk about it. Eben Bratcher, operations chief for the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, claimed the group didn't do much for him other than clog up his email inbox and stated he "did not recall specifics." Fortunately, the Oath Keepers' server remembers.
A note attributed to Bratcher on the sign-up list reads, "We have 85 sworn officers and Border (of) Mexico on the South and California on the West. I've already introduced your web site to dozens of my Deputies."
Another officer, Michael Lynch of the Anaheim Police Department, claimed his membership lapsed years ago. However, he's now being investigated by his department for (at least temporarily) joining the group -- something he did while touting his years of undercover and SWAT team experience.
This is a clear conflict of interest. Cops like these can either remain cops and fulfill their obligations to the American public or they can join a group that aligns itself with an imagined version of the Constitution -- one that comes with conspiracy theories and implicit threats of violence attached. That the Oath Keepers would want cops in its ranks is unsurprising. Sadly, the fact that some cops would feel right at home with an unhinged paramilitary group is equally unsurprising.
'I don't remember- what do you mean they kept records?!'
Eben Bratcher, operations chief for the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, claimed the group didn't do much for him other than clog up his email inbox and stated he "did not recall specifics." Fortunately, the Oath Keepers' server remembers.
A note attributed to Bratcher on the sign-up list reads, "We have 85 sworn officers and Border (of) Mexico on the South and California on the West. I've already introduced your web site to dozens of my Deputies."
Strange that, you'd think someone who was so enamored of the group that he'd pointed dozens of his co-workers their way would remember a bit more about them, how very convenient of his memory to fall apart right then.
I am shocked, shocked! What's next, law enforcement officials being caught on camera colluding with far right groups so the can clear out so police can attack counterprotesters? Police departments running their own 'unofficial' secret social media packed with racism and far right lunacy? Police unions making it near impossible to fire people who have proven to be completely unfit to hold any sort of power? Police departments running recruitment ads on Brietbart? Police departments hiring people to train officers to shoot first, ask questions later and instill an 'us vs them' mindset? Police departments using qualified immunity as a selling point? Police departments leaking criminal records and other information to try and smear people of colour killed by officers even if they did nothing more than live in an apartment in the same building as an officer. Oh wait...
There's been a long term project on the far right to fill police departments with their people to help disenfranchise minorities and give them the ability to play out their shitty whims without any sort of repercussions, so these leaks will keep on coming, and little will happen aside from slaps on the wrist, they sure as hell aren't firing officers with far right ties as there'd be virtually no-one left in some forces.
Who did Nazi that?
Are there an laws these cops have broken by joining groups like this and can they be successfully convicted? Besides potentially losing their jobs can they be put behind bars?
ACAB
It's not just an acronym, it is fact.
Re: ACAB
Yes indeed, A Case Of Beer is a fact!
Unfortunately for the western world, being far right is not a crime.
Let's be real here, nobody named is getting fired, it'll be slaps on the wrist with one or two of the older people named getting put on paid leave, then pushed to take early retirement so it looks like they've done something without actually having to do anything. The only way cops get fired is if they blow the whistle on other cops, or need to be scapegoated to prevent backlash from wealthier, whiter constituents.
For whose benefit were they really joining?
So we have a group that (1) wants to recruit active duty police/military and (2) has a political position that could reasonably merit being monitored by the government to ensure they are, and remain, all talk and no action. Now people are surprised that active duty police are using their real identities to apply to join it? How many of these applications were really undercover operations, with the officers joining for the purpose of monitoring the group, rather than supporting it? It would hardly be unprecedented to place undercover officers in such a group, and it would be entirely consistent that, when found out, the departments in question claim that these were "rogue officers" rather than undercover operatives joining on orders from above. Given the stated sign-up goals, of course undercover officers would sign up under an identity that specifically calls out their police background. An application submitted under a more typical undercover identity (repeat convict, thug-for-hire, drug dealer, etc.) would get laughed out right away, but an application that cites a current badge and a decade of experience with SWAT would be a major attraction.
I'm not saying all these signups were plants, but I could believe more than a few were, especially if the group is compartmentalized enough that officers in multiple cities were needed, each for monitoring the local chapter.
More than you might think, but fewer than you would believe.
What's that old saying? Oh yeah, it's something like:
Looks like these 200 or so guys just invented a new category, somewhere in between those two extremes. Let's call them ""personal-security-averse thugs".
Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.
Re:
These are the people that need to be put on the "No-Fly" list.
This far into the thought process doesn't seem to have occurred to these "bloody armed revolution" 2AF types. While they think the government is going to hand out SS-style uniforms with red armbands so the Evil Empire is a clear target, they're actually going to be taking up arms against local law enforcement, other citizens unironically defending their lives and freedoms, and in a genuine disaster the National Guard. Like the always-awful retail shoppers that like to quote "The customer is always right" while leaving off the "...in what they want", these TactiCool Ballistic Barbies skip right over the "A well regulated militia" part that actually involves the work of training, organizing, involvement, and community outreach that makes a militia a supportive force everyday citizens can fall back on in times of crisis (ie of any use to anyone rather than a gun fetishist conspiracy club). Their lack of trigger or any other discipline makes it harder for sane gun owners who may need one for protection or just enjoy one for sport to be taken seriously.
Wow they managed to send up spy planes with dirt boxes & spy on anyone remotely related to BLM, but no one ever looked at the the guys with the SS tattoos next to them?
I look forward to more weasel words from unions & politicians claiming that this doesn;t reflect the whole barrel of rotten apples & how they take it seriously.
