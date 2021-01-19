Trump's Support Of Cops Pays Off: Multiple Police Officers Under Investigation For Illegal Invasion Of The Capitol Building

from the enjoy-those-federal-building-sentence-enhancements,-lawboys dept

At the beginning of his term, President Trump promised he'd turn regular America into police-loving America:

President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.

But cops kept being cops and the "dangerous anti-police atmosphere" continued. Actually, it escalated. When a Minnesota cop pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man until the man was dead, the country exploded.

Voters decided Trump was no longer worthy of leading the nation. In response, Trump claimed the election had been stolen and insinuated the only way to keep America great was to overthrow anyone who stood in the way of Trump being President for another four years -- even if the electoral college vote and the popular vote said otherwise. Following an incendiary "rally," Trump supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building to stop VP Mike Pence and the Senate from certifying the election results.

Fans of peaceful transitions of power were horrified. Trump supporters overran the Capitol, stole documents, took selfies, destroyed property, attacked Capitol police officers, planted explosive devices, and otherwise made it clear that opposing Trump meant inviting violence.

Some people disingenuously speculated that this was the boiling-over point for disenfranchised (mostly white) Americans who felt beltway insiders and coastal elites had sold them out to special interests and political correctness for years, elevating the plight on non-white Americans and foreign interests ahead of their own constituents.

The attendees of this rally-turned-raid likely included some of the supposedly disenfranchised. But it also included -- in large numbers -- the same sort of "elites" and "special interests" the allegedly disenfranchised were warring against in their proxy, Pyrrhic war on the Capitol.

This wasn't an uprising by the downtrodden. This was a mass tantrum led by people with plenty of power and/or money.

Let's not forget that five people died during this "protest" over electoral college votes -- the same electoral college Trump supporters claimed was sacrosanct when it handed him a victory over Hillary Clinton, despite Trump losing the popular vote. This is what led to five deaths. And this is what will likely lead to increased domestic surveillance and has already converted Washington, DC into a war zone patrolled by the military.

This is apparently the America Trump supporters want. And some of the biggest Trump supporters are the same people we pay (and trust) to keep the peace. Trump spent four years unabashedly supporting law enforcement, no matter how awful their acts and violations. In return, police officers showed Trump they had his back… by breaking the law and assaulting [checks the goddamn tape] police officers.

Several police departments across the country have opened investigations into cops among their ranks to find out if they were involved in the siege on the U.S. Capitol on Washington, D.C. on January 6th. The growing number of probes follows an announcement from the Seattle Police Department on Friday that two of its officers have been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations that they were in the nation’s capital during the raucous events.

Seattle wasn't anomalous. It was indicative. Similar investigations have been opened in Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire.

And those four states aren't an anomaly. Here's The Appeal with updated numbers:

[Update, Jan. 14, 5:15 p.m., Eastern time: One more law enforcement officer has been reported as having attended the Jan. 6 rally, bringing the total to 29 officers from 13 states.]

There's a spreadsheet tracking law enforcement officers' involvement in violating federal laws. It includes officers who have been reassigned, suspended, or are still under investigation for their participation in this half-assed attempt to overthrow the part of the government these officers don't like. It also includes federal officers, including at least one Secret Service officer who made public Facebook posts encouraging the attack on the Capitol Building.

And it's not just the "left-wing" media reporting this. Here's an article from pro-cop site The Police Tribune.

Two Rocky Mount police officers have been federally charged for being inside the U.S. Capitol at the time of the Jan. 6 riot. A veteran Houston police officer is also expected to be charged for the same behavior, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told KTRK on Wednesday.

And this report from BuzzFeed is fucking unreal. It's not often a cop tells another cop the beatings will continue until morale improves.

The [Capitol police] officer even described coming face-to-face with police officers from across the country in the mob. He said some of them flashed their badges, telling him to let them through, and trying to explain that this was all part of a movement that was supposed to help. “You have the nerve to be holding a Blue Lives Matter flag, and you are out there fucking us up,” he told one group of protesters he encountered inside the Capitol. “[One guy] pulled out his badge and he said, ‘We’re doing this for you.’ Another guy had his badge. So I was like, ‘Well, you gotta be kidding.’”

The War on Cops continues.

This isn't irony. It's hypocrisy. Too bad it's a human trait and we have to rely on the human race to staff our law enforcement agencies. It would be nice to see the police align with the populace in the event of an actual revolution. But this wasn't a revolution. And it featured cops siding with themselves, willing to stomp any other law enforcement officer standing in the way of them invading and looting a federal government building to prevent a lawful election from being certified.

Yet another reason we should never trust cops. When push comes to shove, police officers will push, shove, and assault anyone who stands between them and their goals -- even if it's another law enforcement officer. Cops don't just dislike the people they serve. They dislike anyone who keeps them from doing what they want.

