A Guy Walks Into A Bra
from the women-in-technology dept
A recent and surprisingly unpleasant professional encounter found me thinking again about an experience I had in the late 90s during my earlier career as a web developer before I went to law school. I'd gotten involved with a group that put on monthly meetings on topics of interest to the local community of Internet professionals. After the meetings a bunch of us would typically go out for dinner to chat and catch up. I did know some women from the organization, but I think most of the time the friends I went out with afterwards were men. It has never really bothered me to be in situations where I am outnumbered by men, so long as I'm treated with the respect of an equal. And I had no quarrel with my male friends on that front. But that evening drove home a reason why it was not good for women not to be better represented in technology in general.
Out at dinner we began "talking shop" almost immediately, discussing, in those early days of the Web, the importance of e-commerce to businesses and what sort of web presences companies needed to have in order to be able to profit from the Internet. We started listing stories of successes and failures, but the conversation ground to a halt once I offered my example:
"I have a bra I really like, and I'd like to buy another, but I can't seem to find a web site for the brand that would allow me to order one."
(Men, I am assuming that you will keep reading the rest of this post, so that I can make my point. But based on my friends' reaction I wouldn't be surprised if you've already slammed down the lid of your laptop, or tossed aside your phone, and run away. In which case, if that's your inclination, it's even more important that you keep reading.)
The example I raised was a perfectly reasonable one. I was sharing an example of a significant e-commerce opportunity being left untapped for no good reason. The essential facts were indisputable: many women wear bras, bras don't last forever, women would probably like to replace their worn-out bras with ones they know they like, and women will pay money to a bra manufacturer to get the bra they want. Therefore, any bra manufacturer not using the Internet to facilitate this purchase was leaving money on the table.
The same would be true for plenty of other goods as well, and I'm sure if I'd swapped the word "women" for "men" and instead listed a product specific to the latter my friends would have readily agreed that it needed to be sold online. After all, at least one of them had an MBA, and they were some of the biggest Internet commerce evangelists I knew. But that the product example was something specific to women's bodies completely shut them down. They practically squirmed out of their seats, desperate for the subject to be changed.
It was an uncomfortable moment for me, too, realizing that an ordinary reality of the female existence could be so unwelcome in a professional conversation. Was it too immodest to discuss undergarments with work colleagues? In an era when Viagra commercials were already running on broadcast television it would hardly seem so. If there was no compunction against discussing the commercialization of such intimate matters for men, why could that same clinical detachment not be afforded to similar topics important to women? After all, this wasn't second grade; no one was going to catch cooties talking about a specific form of underwear common to many women. The bottom line is that women are people and peers and professionals and deserve not to be regarded with the adolescent squeamishness that all too often keeps us apart from the world.
And as far as our discussion was concerned, the subject of selling bras online was a perfectly salient example to cite, just as any male-specific product would have been. In fact, from the larger perspective of e-commerce, it had to get raised by someone. But it seems to take someone with experience with these ideas to bring them to the fore, which means that without having women involved in the decision making they are going to be forever overlooked by the men in charge, who all too easily can regard such topics as icky and esoteric, or outright ignorable, rather than worthwhile business problems to solve.
In the twenty-odd years since that dinner bra manufacturers did eventually discover the web. Yet two decades later, we are still talking about women in technology – including the relative lack thereof. And it's an absence that hasn't stopped mattering.
I've never been one who wanted to believe it might matter. As I said earlier, I've never generally been bothered by being one of the few or only women in a situation, because I didn't think it should matter. To me, true equality means that men and women should essentially be interchangeable, with all of us passing through life based on our merit as people. And I've always worried that if we focused too much on gender issues it might overly dwell on our differences, end up being divisive, and thus keep us from ever getting there.
But the reality is that we aren't there, at least not yet. While there are lots of women in technology, albeit more in some sectors than others, we're not a point where we exist in numbers on par with our male counterparts. And as with any other demographic where inclusion doesn't come easily or equivalently, that lack of representation has consequences.
First, as the bra example illustrates, it leaves out of the technology conversation the insights and additions that women can bring. Although in every way that matters women are equal to men, the reality is that there can be some differences in our physical construction and, moreover, in our lived experiences. These differences shape our perspectives, awareness of issues others might overlook, and perhaps also our acuities. As a result, as with all people from the diverse fabric of humanity, they give us something extra to contribute that is valuable, and that should be valued.
But also, sometimes it is our absence itself that is what makes our lives different, and not in a good way. Because when women are not at the table it teaches everyone that women do not belong at the table. Which makes it really hard to then come along as a woman and try to sit at the table and be treated as the equal that we are.
About a year before the dinner described above I had a different job developing websites at a start-up. It was not a great job for a number of reasons, including that my boss didn't actually know how to make websites. So he tended to give me instructions that were, at best, infeasible. One day I explained that we couldn't do what he asked because we had to use the web-safe color palette or else the page would not render well. Back then, limitations in computer monitor technology meant that web sites were effectively limited to 216 colors in order to render predictably, and I was correct to point out the need to adhere to this common web design practice. But I was a woman dropping this knowledge on a man. He didn't believe it until he looked across at my male colleague who confirmed it.
It was such a stark wake-up call that it didn't necessarily matter how good I was at my job. For some men I would never be good enough simply because I wasn't one of them. And it is among those sorts of attitudes that I am supposed to somehow carve out my career.
On the other hand, ever watch re-runs from earlier decades? In many important ways things are significantly better for women than they used to be. Including that there are plenty of men who welcome us as full equals at the table. But that doesn't mean that things are totally fine – in fact, far from it. Many challenges remain, and one of those challenges is implicit (and sometimes explicit) sex bias, which, even if it only comes up in a minority of situations, still ends up being an issue in quite a few situations. And part of why we need to contend with it is because it can be subtle. While it should hopefully be clear to everyone by now that no one should ever have to deal with the sort of verbal and physical harassment that prompted the #metoo movement, too many men seem to think that simply not outright abusing their female colleagues somehow absolves them of being sexist. But that's hardly the benchmark.
Instead, as that recent unpleasant experience reminded me, there are other questions that need to be asked. Such as: are women as welcome to contribute to the best of our capacity as our male counterparts are? Or is our presence just merely tolerated because at this point it might have to be? When we speak, are we heard like our male colleagues are heard? Or are we tuned out like my friends did to me when I shared a perspective they didn't want to hear or, worse, like my former boss did when I tried to speak with authority and expertise?
Obviously no woman is going to be right on everything, just as no man would be. We're not even going to always agree among ourselves. But if we're not generally regarded as having equivalent ethos as an equally-positioned man, and therefore denied the opportunities to be in an equal position, then that's a problem. It's a problem for women, it's even a problem for men, and it's a problem for any industry that drives our contributions away.
Filed Under: harassment, men, sexism, technology, women
I would find the argument more convincing if it were focused on how to improve meritocracy in general, not focusing only on women. I fight for the best and most qualified persons to be selected for a job, independently of sex, race, orientation, self-identification or any other potentially discriminating trait.
Re: ?
If you believe you are free from bias you might be just fooling yourself. Even honourable people who think sexism, racism, anti-transism, etc. are wrong subject to bias.
The point is to constantly be on the lookout for your own bias first, then help others with theirs.
Re:
But it's not convincing if someone gives the perspective of their particular class, and the particular challenges their class faces. Got it.
It has to do with projection
You'll find that persons wearing football jerseys will ridicule people wearing different jerseys for the perceived deficiencies of the opposing team. They will get into a fight over those.
And we are talking about 4XL jerseys here. It would be quite more straightforward to ridicule the wearer of the jersey for their own lack of bodily fitness.
Now people wear their skin and gender like a jersey, giving them a sense of identity and self-assurance that is not separate from the identity and self-assurance they derive from their job competency.
And then you relate your difficulties in getting a jersey cheering for the wrong team, when they were proud of managing to treat you like someone wearing the same jersey as they do.
We understand the world in categories, and everybody wants to be proud of the categories they are sorted in and identify with. And categories take less effort to work with than individuals.
Well, people are enlightened and tolerant. Of course they can get along with you wearing the wrong jersey in their fan club if you don't rub it in. But it would be an uncomfortable look for the president, wouldn't it?
Of course this is a steaming heap of bullshit. It's the kind of thing humans waste a considerable part of brain capacity on. It's the kind of things wars are fought over.
I hope we never need to explain that kind of thing to a foreign intelligence. It's embarrassing enough to explain to your kids.
Re: It has to do with projection
I mean, if I'd just responded to an article about sexism by rambling about football jerseys for eight paragraphs, I'd be embarrassed too.
Re: Re: It has to do with projection
Fitting the one-sentence attention span of a modern person can be a challenge for some issues.
Good Points
First thought - buying a bra online? Sounds like an iffy proposition. having followed my wife from specialty store to specialty store, she had trouble finding something that fit properly. This may be a very personal item; and everyone is different. I suspect some things need inspection and trying out, for the same reason we buy books online more than fresh vegetables. (And the worst failing is that many manufacturers cannot continue making the exact same product from year to year, they have to tweak it. So one cannot even rely on buying "the same as two years ago". There's a reason Amazon got a good start selling books - no matter where or how you buy a particular book, it's the same book. (so far)
But to the OP's real point. I have no illusions about male superiority - my mother was a STEM professor starting in the early 1960's; one of my sisters was a researcher at Bell Labs. When I was working for a large firm in IT, I had 3 different women who were my boss. Half the department were women, and they were just as competent. Where I noticed a difference, was that the "computer club" fans were exclusively male - the joke was there were no women "because they had a life".
Several of the women did mention the same bias - that they were not taken as seriously as men. (I sent one woman engineer the cartoon from the 150th Anniversary edition of Punch, where the boss is saying to the woman in the business meeting "That's an excellent suggestion, Miss Trimble. Perhaps one of the men here would like to make it?")
OTOH, I saw the same with myself as a white male, versus consultants. I suggested something and the boss shot it down, a few minutes later our high-paid IT consultant made the same suggestion and the boss gushed over it.
So I think there are several points at work in the OP's article. First, males, rightly or wrongly, are uncomfortable discussing things to do with sex - like women's undergarments - in the presence of females. Is this logical? No. But anything sex is not logical.
Second, yes, because of historic gender roles, women are not taken as seriously in technical roles. Is this logical? No. But it happens. There's a phenomenon I recall mentioned in other groups undergoing gender equality conversion such as women firemen or police officers - someone said until there's an adequate balance - say at least a quarter of the participants are female, the rest don't take them as equals. I suspect IT is in many respects working its way to that number, sadly.
Third, the more aggressive people get the recognition - but again, gender roles come into play. A man can be abrasive and aggressive, and he's "forceful", a woman displaying the same properties can be a "bitch". It's a fine line to walk. How we fix it, I don't know. But even at the bottom level, men tend to be more assertive and hence get recognition. (As a less assertive type on the spectrum, I did note that I tended to get less recognition than my peers.)
Finally, there are the inter-gender issues. Guys do indulge in locker-room talk, and can make remarks that they can't make to women without getting called into HR. This may make them uncomfortable., But... Just like not making racist remarks, they have to learn to live with it.
Oh, the irony!
Wow, a cis-het white woman complaining there's not enough cis-het white woman in the industry. No, you know what's the real problem? There's not enough black people in the industry. The internet is systemically racist and mysoginistic and homophobic and transphobic. We need more black women in the industry, and even more especially, more queer black women!
But that 's not going to happen, because, USA...
Re: Oh, the irony!
There are many demographics that are underrepresented in the CS field. Focus does not imply exclusion.
There are many ways in which the profession should be more diverse, and I don't think Cathy would disagree with that statement.
Why must the industry play a zero-sum game by making more room only for people from one hyper-specific marginalized group (queer Black women) at the expense of people from a broader marginalized group (women in general)?
I’m not here to argue that queer Black women don’t deserve a spot in the industry. I’m here to argue that women who don’t fit that mold (e.g., queer white women, straight/cishet women of any race) can be equally as deserving of a spot. Locking them out because of a hyper-focused zero-sum version of diversity hiring says to do that is bullshit.
Re: Oh, the irony!
Diversity can be useful when the product benefits from it. But short of that, normality would be going a long way. Have people work with even the rare queer black female programmer colleague like, well, a programmer.
It's sort of embarrassing that one needs quotas until the incumbents manage to behave normally and focus on the job description; and the more marginal groups we are talking about, the more unwieldy quotas become for managing the fallout of chauvinism.
Re: Oh, the irony!
So you want a cis white woman speaking for the experience of trans Black queer workers? I don't see the irony.
You certainly have valid points, but expanding on your ideas would be great, as opposed to the 'die, cis non-Black scum' approach which isn't particularly communicative in this space where a whole lot of the people here agree with your points. It's not the oppression olympics. i doubt Gellis is a TERF or ignores the challenges Black people face. But you want people who are experienced and expert with some of these intersections to write about them.
Maybe you have suggestions for articles that could appear here? Or links to other sources for thinking on these topics. they are important.
and yeah i'm pretty much despondent about the US and the bulk of humanity in general, so i don't know what if anything will ever positively change for good.
I need to read things more carefully
"...In the twenty-odd years since that dinner bra manufacturers did eventually..."
(Runs to Google to look up "dinner bra"... man, I knew they were specialized, but I can't imagine what you'd do differently...)
Not only the traditional sexism, and the unexamined subtle sexism, but also since sexism and other disparity issues have been pushing to the fore again over the last 20 years, we have the reactionary bigots who are fully engaged with their -isms simply because other people had the nerve to suggest that these things aren't cool and maybe we should change, and that any prior "changes" still aren't cutting it.
what am I missing
The author brought up bras and ... what happened? Men "practically squirmed out of their seats"? Is that an outcome? An observation? Did she just get the outcome she expected, or was there actually some sort of negativity associated with their subjective reactions?
I say this as a man who used to work at Victoria's Secret: What exactly are you trying to say here? What's the point of the anecdote, and how does it relate to the thesis? I've also not been listened to when discussing color palettes (as it relates to accessibility, in my case) only to finally be validated by another dev. It never occurred to me to check and see if I had a vagina and this was just sexism, rather than me just having to deal with assholes.
And more importantly, how is all this related to Techdirt?
I feel like someone accidentally removed a paragraph that explains the author's point.
