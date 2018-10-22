Shitty Man Shows How Shitty Men Can Shit On Free Speech By Suing Over The Shitty Media Men List
from the shitty-lawsuits dept
In the wake of the revelations about Harvey Weinstein, writer Stephen Elliott's name ended up on a Google doc called Shitty Media Men, along with the information "Rape accusations, sexual harassment [sic], coercion, unsolicited invitations to his apartment, a dude who snuck into Binders???" listed under the column heading "ALLEGED MISCONDUCT" and the additional note that, "Multiple women allege misconduct." He has now sued Moira Donegan, the owner of the Google doc, and dozens of anonymous third-party contributors to the list for defamation, as well as intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. He has also now cemented his reputation as a very shitty man.
First, let me say that I do not call Stephen Elliott a shitty man because of what posters to the Shitty Media Men list wrote about him. He's shitty for filing this lawsuit against the host of and contributors to the list, seeking to chill the speech of those who would speak out against bad behavior. He's shitty for threatening to unmask people who had exercised their right to speak anonymously to warn others of potential harm.
Plaintiff will know, through initial discovery, the names, email addresses, pseudonyms and/or “Internet handles” used by Jane Doe Defendants to create the List, enter information into the List, circulate the List, and otherwise publish information in the List or publicize the List. Through discovery, Plaintiff can obtain the email address information, Google account, Internet Protocol (“IP”) address assigned to the accounts used by the Jane Doe Defendants by the account holders’ Internet Service Provider (“ISP”), email accounts and/or Google accounts, on the date and time at which the Posts were published and/or information was entered into the List. Plaintiff intends to subpoena the shared Google spreadsheet metadata for the List, email accounts, Google accounts and ISPs in order to learn the identity of the account holders for the email addresses and IP addresses.
He's shitty for leaving everyone vulnerable to continued abuse, from any source, since by deterring speech about abuse, abuse will now be so much harder to check. And he's shitty for using disproportionate power to quell those who tried to resist him (which, of course, seems an odd play for someone who wants people to believe that claims he did the same sexually could not possibly have been true).
Because his power here is indeed unequal. The pen may be mightier than the sword, but it is no match for a lawsuit. A lawsuit targeting speech is giant tax on expression, extracting an immense cost for what should have been free to do. Speech isn't free when one must pay a minimum of five or six figures – if not more – to defend the right to "freely" express it.
This story therefore touches on a number of the issues we often talk about here at Techdirt highlighting this recurrent power imbalance that keeps threatening to make the right to free speech illusory. There's the chilling effect of the suit itself, both on these defendants and anyone else who might now be prompted to rethink speaking out in the future. There's the attack on anonymous speech, upon which public discourse often depends. And then there's the targeting of the intermediary in order to pressure those who enable others' speech to cease doing so.
That last line is an aspect to the suit particularly worth noting here. One of the points we keep making is that Section 230 isn't just about Facebook (or Twitter, or Google, or Yelp, etc…); it's about regular Internet users. This suit exemplifies why it's so important to preserve its critical protections for intermediaries of all sorts: because someday you, too, may want to facilitate the exchange of important information in a Google doc, and you might not want to be sued for it.
"In the beginning, I only wanted to create a place for women to share their stories of harassment and assault without being needlessly discredited or judged," Donegan wrote in The Cut in January 2018. "The hope was to create an alternate avenue to report this kind of behavior and warn others without fear of retaliation."
In this case, the progenitor of the Google doc was an intermediary enabling other people to express themselves through the online service – in this case, the Google doc – she provided. Section 230 allows that intermediaries can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, because its immunity is provided broadly, to any provider of an "interactive computer service," which is "any information service, system, or access software provider that provides or enables computer access by multiple users to a computer server." That's what Donegan did with her Google doc: provide access to software to multiple users. If anything is somehow wrong with the content they contributed through this service, then they can be held responsible for it. But per Section 230, not Donegan.
(In his complaint Elliott does accuse Donegan of editing the spreadsheet, but not in ways that transcend the typical editing activity of an intermediary protected under Section 230.)
And it shouldn't be the other contributors either. None actually accused him of rape; the statement in question reflected only that that there had been accusations of it. Elliott's complaint would have Donegan and any author of this spreadsheet entry bear the burden of proving that he actually raped someone in order not to be liable to him. But that's not how defamation law works, nor is it how it should work. As the Supreme Court observed in New York Times v. Sullivan:
A rule compelling the critic … to guarantee the truth of all his factual assertions—and to do so on pain of libel judgments virtually unlimited in amount— leads to a comparable "self-censorship." Allowance of the defense of truth, with the burden of proving it on the defendant, does not mean that only false speech will be deterred. Even courts accepting this defense as an adequate safeguard have recognized the difficulties of adducing legal proofs that the alleged libel was true in all its factual particulars. Under such a rule, would-be critics … may be deterred from voicing their criticism, even though it is believed to be true and even though it is in fact true, because of doubt whether it can be proved in court or fear of the expense of having to do so. They tend to make only statements which "steer far wider of the unlawful zone." The rule thus dampens the vigor and limits the variety of public debate.
The burden is therefore on the plaintiff to show that the statement was false or was made in reckless disregard of the truth. Even if he were to be considered a private, rather than public, figure the burden would still be on him to show that the defendants at least demonstrated a negligent, rather than reckless, disregard for the truth, but it would be strange for him to argue his own cultural irrelevance in order to be able to prevail on that lower standard. His complaint itself laments a loss of stature that suggests he was at least a limited-purpose public figure, and thus required to prove "actual malice," which, despite some handwringing about Donegan's public feelings about other terrible men, the complaint doesn't seem to do. The lawsuit is also over speech about a matter of public importance, which in New York would also prompt the higher standard, which likely would need to be met before unmasking the speakers.
[U]nder prior case law, Google cannot be compelled to reveal the identity of an anonymous poster unless and until Elliott can prove that the posts were libelous, said Paul Levy, an attorney with Public Citizen who has helped establish precedent for when a court can compel an internet provider to identify an anonymous user. So if Elliott's attorneys want to identify the list contributors, they'll have to prove his case of libel before Google can be compelled to provide the information.
Furthermore, the only "truth" at issue here is whether he had ever been accused of rape. There could have been a false accusation and the statement would still be true. But what Elliott really wants is for the court to grant him a "get out of rape accusation free" card, if these anonymous speakers cannot substantiate his guilt. Which is what renders this lawsuit the piece of crap SLAPP that it is, and illustrates why a strong anti-SLAPP law needs to apply. The complaint was filed in New York, which has an infamously limited anti-SLAPP law, but it's notable that, per the complaint, Stephen Elliott lives in Louisiana, where there is a decently strong anti-SLAPP law. If that law is found to apply, it could lead to Elliott having to pay everyone else's legal bills.
But even so, the essential truth will remain. Even if Elliott had never before victimized women, this lawsuit is an attempt to victimize them now by burdening them with a cripplingly expensive and impossible task. And for this behavior he indeed is a shitty man.
Are you fucking serious?
Bunch of people post unsubstantiated claims about other people. These claims are all defamatory. People have lost jobs and friends due to the reputation damage.
But instead you jump straight to #BelieveHer?
Oh, no no no - I've got it now. Fuck him, right? Allow unsubstantiated claims of abuse and crimes to stand because somewhere in that list there might be some real ones. He should accept his life being turned upside down because some different person might have done something bad to someone else.
Got it.
You're a shitty person Gellis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Moving directly to "he's a shitty man" without any supporting evidence of the claims makes the author a shitty person. Moreso for making a point of his gender rather than calling him a "shitty person"; Gender focus illuminates your own bias and undermines your arguments.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He is a shitty man because he claims stating that he has been accused of rape is defamatory - despite the high likelihood that at some point statements which could be taken as accusations of rape and sexual assault occurred, and he did not know about them.
This lawsuit will not survive because that truth can not be proven defamatory, and under NY law they will not unmask the defendants until that happens. He is shitty because his stupid PR lawsuit is designed to silence speech, not actually address secondhand vague accusations of rape.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's your proof?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Unsubstantiated
Because our law enforcement and our communities are so good at substantiating sexual harassment, assault and coercion that it's barely an epidemic in the United States at all!
What is not happening right now: any efforts to make claims of sexual harassment, assault and coercion easier to substantiate. No, it's easier just to sweep abuse to where it isn't seen, case in point the whole SESTA / FOSTA law and its consequences.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I guess a poster with a name like that would have issues believing women.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Says you.
I thought it was up to a court of law to determine this,
oh well - guess we no longer need to fund the court system or appoint any judges because here we have the definitive unbiased source of all dispute remediation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
We don't need to. Because the accusation of rape isn't being sued over. The lawsuit is about accusations of accusations of rape.
We don't need to believe the rape happened to believe the accusations happened. You missed most of the article, probably didn't even read most of it, in your rush to decry #believeher. And you failed to note that no one sued claimed to be raped in the statements sued over, but rather claimed there were accusations of rape being told in the workplace. And that can be true even if there was no rape.
We can discuss your real and serious concerns about false allegations and the damage they can do, and the accusations about accusations being sued over are a clear potential problem of false accusations, but perhaps you need to put away your shotgun of righteous indignation first.
This does not raise to the level of defamation. If you think accusing someone of being accused of rape is the basis for defamation suits, you don't understand the first amendment at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Before everyone jumps all over me for that, if YOU were in his shoes *over the google doc*, not because you're "a shitty person", would you just "go quietly into this good night" or start throwing suits around?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think you misunderstood.
Claims of rape demand proof. Claims of accusations of rape well, also demand proof, but the burden is much lighter. Feather-light, if you ask me.
As an example, take then-SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He has been accused of rape. That is a cold-hard fact. Did he? That has not been proven, but it has been proven that he has been accused of rape.
However, in US Defamation trials, the burden of proof is on the plaintiff. So that means even if Stephen Elliot didn't rape anybody, saying that he has not been accused of rape requires a much heavier burden of proof for him, the Plaintiff, than it does had Moira Donegan and the multiple Jane Doe defendants said Elliot was a rapist, because it's much easier to prove that you're not a rapist than that nobody said you're a rapist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
How exactly do I prove that while I worked at a company there were rumors accusing a higher ranking employee of rape? Honestly, it would be the worst thing to investigate. Those working there have every reason to deny or dissemble or deflect, and those not working can have credibility undermined. In the end, I can see no point at which a judge would agree that you have definitively proven both that such accusations never occurred publicly or privately and nothing was ever said which could reasonably been interpreted as an accusation of rape which is the actual legal standard for defamation. Which is why this lawsuit is shitty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This rambling nonsense of a post is so biased and prejudicial that I am baffled how it made it through copy editing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The false accusation of rape might be. Very well could be.
This is not an accusation of rape. It is the accusation that he has been accused of rape, potentially privately.
Now this is where the serious issues involved with false accusations of rape can come up. But as has been noted in RTBF posts, the fact that they were accused is still truthful, even if the accusation was false.
People on this list are moneyed public figures, with access to the public and press and experts necessary to defend themselves. Invite them to make their claims public or invite an investigation into their claims. A good PR person should be able to downplay anonymous claims on a random internet list.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
As several people pointed above, the list did not accuse him of anything. The list said others accused him of stuff, which is true.
Evidence says you didn't even read the article, and due to your biases jumped straight to an incorrect conclusion. You should really read before you comment, it would give you a chance of not making a complete fool out of yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
You should really read before you comment, it would give you a chance of not making a complete fool out of yourself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even further than that, once such a claim is made, any legal defense the man puts up is an attack on the First Amendment.
Hey, start up a rumor, no, wait, POST ON THE INTERNET that you heard your boss was accused of being a pedophile and see how long you keep your job. And if you had a GOOD job, your now former boss will be seeing you in court...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And it is indeed possible to clear your name of rape. It's been done before. Ask George Takei. Or the Duke LaCrosse players. Their lives have not only been not ruined, but restored. A defamation lawsuit is unnecessary and even counterproductive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nah, it's more like "if someone accuses a man of sex crimes, unless the claim is bullshit on its face, investigate the claim seriously". Only a few people are saying "believe women no matter what, even without evidence" and they can be ignored. And no one is saying the dude accused of rape in the Shitty Men List is guilty of rape, just that he has been accused of rape. Is that enough to toss the guy in jail? No.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Odd double standard
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Odd double standard
Kind of difficult to be charged or convicted if you flee to an embassy to avoid extradition and investigation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Counterpoint (since there isn't one)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
