Filming Cops Is The Best Accountability Tool: Officer Derek Chauvin Convicted Of Murder For Killing George Floyd
This isn't an endpoint. This is only a beginning. This is one small step forward for accountability. It doesn't change the police culture that not only allows, but encourages, this sort of force deployment. But it does send the warning that juries may not be as deferential to police officers as they've been historically.
To successfully prosecute a cop, you have to want to do it. Too many prosecutors would rather not expend the effort needed to hold their comrades-in-arms accountable for their actions. But every so often, a cop engages in such a callous display of violence, even those normally on the side of law enforcement can't condone their actions.
That's what happened to former-officer, current-convicted-murderer Derek Chauvin. Thanks to bystanders and their recording devices -- especially then-17-year-old Darnella Frazier, whose recording of the 10-minute ordeal was instrumental in building a case against Chauvin -- this one cop wasn't able to escape the consequences of his actions. For nearly 10 minutes, Chauvin pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck. He ignored Floyd's increasingly-distressed statements that he couldn't breathe. He ignored a fellow officer who informed him he could no longer detect a pulse. He remained in place, looking for all the world like the personification of every racist policy this nation has enacted, until George Floyd was dead.
And for that callous and reckless display of power, Derek Chauvin will be going to jail. The Minneapolis jury convicted him of all three counts. Here's the recording of that moment, which cathartically includes the cuffing of Chauvin by sheriff's deputies.
There are three counts, but Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge: second-degree unintentional murder. That's perhaps still unsatisfactory (nothing about Chauvin's actions appeared to be "unintentional") but it's better than we've come to expect from our criminal justice system when it's forced to address the actions of law enforcement officers.
Let's not forget that without the recordings made at the scene by citizens and nearby surveillance cameras, it's likely no charges would have been filed.
This is how the Minneapolis PD originally described a white cop pressing his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man until he was dead:
Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction
May 25, 2020 (MINNEAPOLIS) On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.
Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.
At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.
Oh, and just in case you worried about this particular aspect...
No officers were injured in the incident.
The death was apparently unrelated to the act of violence perpetrated on George Floyd by Officer Derek Chauvin. At least according to the Minneapolis PD, which whitewashed this press release and whitewashed it again before posting it. But once the videos started showing up on social media, it could no longer ignore what anyone could plainly see had happened. This wasn't a "medical incident." It was -- as the jury declared -- a murder.
Police reform efforts are still important. This blip on the zero-accountability radar shouldn't be treated as a sign things are fixed. It shouldn't even be an indicator that things are getting better. But hopefully some law enforcement agencies will recognize the public is, at best, unimpressed with their efforts and their careless disregard for all lives that aren't "blue," but especially those that aren't white.
Reader Comments
Case in point: the difference between the complaints filed by the district attorney and the Attorney General.
Re:
Scott Greenfield does not have any tummy rubs for the prosecution in this case.
Re: Re:
Funny thing is that's how pretty much all cases go. Courtrooms should be reformed, too. Humans in general should be reformed but we've steadily resisted that for c 12k years.
Finally some justice. The jury saw that Black Lives do Matter. There's more justice that needs to come but at least this happened.
True justice requires both accountability and restoration. Since we can’t bring George Floyd back from the dead, I’d consider the conviction of Derek Chauvin to be a half-measure of justice at best. That said: A half-measure is still better than none.
Re:
Aye, at least this happened. A good that might come from this is the death cult of the right are saying "Cops can't do their jobs now and they should quit!" I sure hope so!! Cuz those are the bad cops and they all need to go.
This incident is why cops try so very hard to keep the public from filming incidents, why riot police go after journalists, and don't turn their body cameras on. They don't want to be held accountable for their actions.
Re:
Something that is happening, slowly, is that the Police are losing credibility with the "general" public.
Once you've seen that video of a cop shooting a guy in the back and then dropping the gun on him, or of Chauvin killing a guy for 10 minutes with his hands in his pockets, you can't unsee it.
Once that happens, you are in a state of mind to accept that the police may not be telling the truth all the time. Once you're there, it's a new ballgame for the police. If they had any smarts they'd stamp out these "bad apples" on their own. They are a threat to the whole system.
Re: Re:
If they had any smarts they'd stamp out these "bad apples" on their own. They are a threat to the whole system.
That presumes the behavior of these "bad apples" is somehow in opposition to the system, rather than exactly what the system is designed to accomplish.
Re: Re:
If they had any smarts they'd stamp out these "bad apples" on their own. They are a threat to the whole system.
Anyone cop who tries to out bad cops gets punished by the police force. They find themselves assigned to the most dangerous beats, get denied backup, are harassed by fellow cops, and are told in no uncertain terms that they should just quit.
Re: Re: Re:
Even more people have their backs now. It's sort of the point.
Looks like the Devil needs some winter wear.
Considering the number of shooting by police that don't look too favorable to the police due to videos, you have to wonder if it was even worse and how much worse when the only evidence was the he said/she said testimony with the police.
Check out Fox news headlines
Stuff akin to "Tucker: Jury said please don't hurt us" (something like that, not wanting to read that tripe again). And lots of other stuff basically along the lines that this was not justice but rather judge and jury being too timid to, well, do what? Acquit a callous murderer because that's what he's historically entitled to and relied upon? Or what? Justice must not happen when there is pressure for justice?
Frankly, when even the largest police union says that the trial was fair, I don't really get (or don't really want to get) whose agreement this outlet is even angling for.
Re: Check out Fox news headlines
Nah, I'm good.
Re: Check out Fox news headlines
"Frankly, when even the largest police union says that the trial was fair, I don't really get (or don't really want to get) whose agreement this outlet is even angling for."
They are angling for some scared white supremacy fish.
Pretty much, yeah. The kind of people who think Chauvin was innocent/didn’t deserve to be put on trial are the kind of people who are fine with some of those working forces being the same that burn crosses.
Re:
They will Rage Against the Latrine.
Re:
Those that say he was innocent despite the evidence...
You can say they're... Chauvinists.
Re:
Oh, I don't think they thought he was innocent or did not deserve to be put on trial. It's more that he just did society a favor and it's not customary to give policemen trouble for that.
Sure, it was technically murder and the law spells out jail for that, but it was the good kind of murder, the kind of murder our revered ancestors committed for our sakes. It's an ugly job but someone has to do it, and that's what we have our boys in blue for, and we shouldn't make their job harder than it is.
Something like that. In a manner of speaking, "conservative", preserving values that were once generally accepted.
It's just that it's, well, the kind of conservatism that Lincoln chose to leave behind by abandoning the Whigs and running for the new Republican Party instead.
One down, thousands more--at the least--to go.
one persons facts over another be they true or false.
It has become that a Police officer is the BEST witness to his own deeds.
Even with 20 people watching, they could never be denied.
The BETTER witness is now the camera. Including their Own. the Use or non-Use of their OWN cameras decries the Meaning and USE of the camera's.
IF' they will not USE the camera's, We Can and We Will.
We need not Witness's to debate right and wrong, as it is against us to Prove what you have done. Now we have use of our proof, and you can not deny what has been done.
AND a good reason Personal camera's on Private property is a Very good thing. Not for the state to hide and lose. Not for the State representative, to Turn off/on at will.
I'll just leave this meme here:
https://i.redd.it/1ojrbs0klfu61.jpg
Let's not forget that this isn't over. There's the inevitable appeal, the second appeal if he loses the first one, the third appeal if he loses the second...
I just can’t help think back to how in 2007 the Minneapolis police department was targeting gay men in the airport, but because they happened to catch a conservative senator, no one seemed to care why they felt it was required to go after gay men. Was this the same department? I honestly don’t know, but maybe if those red flags of a police department targeting marginalized people were followed up on instead of celebrating Craig’s hypocrisy, Floyd might still be alive.
