It's Time To Start Dismantling One Of The Nation's Oldest Racist Institutions: Law Enforcement
from the Blue-Line-flags-are-pretty-much-Confederate-flags-tbh dept
For as long as cops have been poorly-behaved, people have talked about defunding the police. This talk has gotten louder in recent years and almost deafening in recent weeks as protests over police brutality erupted around the nation in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
But what does it mean to defund the police? In most cases, it doesn't mean getting rid of police departments. It means taking some of the millions spent on providing subpar law enforcement and spreading it around to social services and healthcare professionals to steer people trained to react with violence away from people who would be better served with social service safety nets or interventions by people trained to handle mental health crises.
Those opposed to defunding police departments (that's most police officials and officers) say it can't be done without ushering in a criminal apocalypse. Police departments demand an inordinate amount of most cities' budgets but law enforcement officials refuse to agree money should be steered away from them even as cities prepare to redirect some calls cops normally handle to other city services.
Cops believe they're the "thin blue line" between order and chaos. They believe they're the only thing standing between good people and criminals. But that's just something they say to make themselves feel better about the babysitting and clerical work that consumes most of their working hours. Josie Duffy Rice's excellent article about the long racist history of American law enforcement brings the receipts. What's standing between us and supposed chaos is barely anything at all.
New Orleans has the fourth highest murder rate in the nation but clears only 35 percent of homicide cases. In 2018, the city’s police cleared only 2 percent of all rapes. The country at large isn’t much better. Last year, the Washington Post launched an investigation into murder clearance rates in 50 cities over the course of 10 years. The results were bracing. “Despite a nationwide drop in violence to historic lows,” the Post reported, “34 of the 50 cities have a lower homicide arrest rate than a decade ago.” In St. Louis, during the period the Post studied, it calculated that 54 percent of all homicides resulted in no arrest. In Baltimore, during the period it studied, the Post calculated that only 35 percent of all homicides resulted in an arrest. In Chicago the rate was 26 percent. The “line” isn’t just thin and blue—it’s porous and arbitrary.
What was a handy way to keep slaves (and then former slaves) in line evolved into the law enforcement community we have today. We may no longer send out police officers to round up slaves but we do allow a bunch of racist garbage data to decide where they should focus their efforts. Predictive policing is impossible to differentiate from the low-tech policing of yesteryear. In both cases, enforcement efforts focus on poor residents and minorities.
And, like employees everywhere in every business, far too many cops look for the path of least resistance. Meaningful busts that actually reduce criminal activity are the exception. Low-level BS busts are better. They kill time, look busy, and turn citizens into junk content for the justice system. Clickbait churn but for human beings.
It's the sort of thing that led to Charleston resident Henry Earl becoming a late night talk show punchline and the subject of nationwide ridicule. Earl was arrested more than 1,500 times -- almost always for public intoxication. Every two or three days, cops would pick up Earl and toss him in jail for three to five days. This happened over and over again for fifty years. And for what? What was the societal net gain of arresting the same man 1,500 times for a low-level violation? Well, it kept the cops paid and they got to look like they were doing something to earn their paychecks.
This is how the "thin blue line" actually operates. And it bears no resemblance to the lofty statements they make in defense of their own profession. Most police work is busywork. But in this nation, the busywork tends to negatively affect certain people the most. This is the fact cops and law enforcement officials can't admit to themselves:
It would be at least honest if we said that enduring arbitrary harassing, beating, tasing, and strangulation by the state was the price of being “associated with reduction in violent crime relative to control areas.” That we don’t say this, and that we only imply it for certain classes of people, exposes the assumptions built into American policing. It’s those assumptions that, on the one hand, allow Henry Earl to be arrested more than a thousand times, and on the other offer a sporting chance for anyone who’d like to try their hand at murder or rape.
Given the history and the current state of policing, it makes sense to start stripping law enforcement down to its basic components and rebuild it to serve the public, rather than its own interests.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: defund the police, law enforcement, police, racism
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
While doing nothing will lead to more and more violent protests; in part fuelled by the counter protests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Most of the protests around the country since George Floyd’s death have been peaceful. The police coming in and teargassing people is what escalated some of them into less-peaceful protests.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The anti protesters, driven by the orange man's rhetoric are getting more and more active and violent. The longer the protests go on, the more violent the extreme right are likely to get.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This may be the case, contributing to the mess there also may be some provocateurs inciting violence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that is no one’s fault but theirs if they get violent. The decisions they make, and the actions that follow, are a reflection only of themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
accountability
" it makes sense to start stripping law enforcement down to its basic components and rebuild it to serve the public "
... the most basic rebuilding component is simply to hold all LEO's accountable to very same laws imposed on all other Americans.
No immunity, no special treatment if suspected of criminal or civil infractions.
No sweetheart treatment by government investigators, prosecutors, and judges.
No power of arrest without a judicial warrant, unless the LEO directly observes the crime. No immunity for false arrests.
Police must de-militarize and obey same firearms laws as imposed on other citizens.
Sharply reduced pay & benefits, more equivalent to U.S. miltary service ranks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: accountability
The Court System loves to have their Enforcers. That is what cops are - enforcers of the tyranny of the Judges. Stop blaming cops and start blaming the courthouses these people work for.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Judges and bailiffs didn’t put a knee on George Floyd’s neck.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Were those cops officers of the court or not?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: accountability
Accountability belongs at the dirty cops feet, not the judge who enables it. Stop making excuses for the cops horrendous behavior.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cushing With Another Bad Take
Cops have always been around to keep the poors in line.
And slavery was not "foundational" to the American experience. Stop pretending that slavery was not happening - propagated by wealthy people of every race - throughout the World.
You race-baiting jounalmalists just see another opportunity to misuse racial issues when class issues would be more appropriate.
But, thanks again Tim! You wrote another article without mentioning Russia!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Then explain why the colonies that became the United States instituted slavery, kept it around when the colonies became the United States, and didn’t abolish it until the Civil War (well after the country and its economy had been established). Also explain why several of the Founding Fathers enslaved Black people (and that includes Thomas “I repeatedly raped and impregnated one of the women I enslaved starting when she 14 and I was in my 40s” Jefferson).
race baiting (verb; always unhyphenated)
(derogatory) Dismissal of any criticism of racist policies/racial discrimination as an act that needlessly incites racial tension where none supposedly exists.
Example: I thought you wrote a good article until I saw the race baiting section.
Making an association between a person or people of a certain racial/ethnic group and someone of the same race/ethnicity who has a low public reputation to smear all people of that race/ethnicity.
Example: Donald Trump engaged in race baiting when he described Mexicans as “rapists” during his presidential campaign.
race-baiting (adjective; always hyphenated)
(derogatory) Descriptor for a person whose criticism of racist policies/racial discrimination needlessly incites racial tension where none supposedly exists.
Example: Black people who keep talking about racism are nothing but race-baiting assholes.
Descriptor for a person who engages in race baiting.
Example: Donald Trump has been a race-baiting asshole ever since he began his presidential campaign.
This has been your language lesson of the day.
Yes, class issues are the broader issue. But if you think racial issues are solved because “racism ended” because “we elected a Black guy as president” or whatever, you’re deluding yourself (and are most likely a racist yourself).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is not very smart to say that the states "instituted" something that was already there.
I am glad you have an imagination active enough to make all of your other half-assumptions. Good for you!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If you want to talk about the enslavement and genocide of Native Americans by the colonizers and, subsequently, the U.S. government…well, we can do that, too.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not a surprise
People who want to commit crimes will naturally want to get rid of the cops.
Hence the left's overwhelming support for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or — and this might come as a shock to you, so you may want to sit down before reading further — people who think the cops aren’t the best people to handle every type of emergency want to defund police departments so the money can go to other services that are better suited to handle different kinds of emergencies and situations. Besides, most police departments don’t need the military gear that they use their vast budgets to buy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
" ... clears only 35 percent of homicide cases ... only 2 percent of all rapes ... lower homicide arrest rate than a decade ago ... 54 percent of all homicides resulted in no arrest ... 35 percent of all homicides resulted in an arrest ... Chicago the rate was 26 percent."
How is taking money from police departments and giving it to social services going to improve these stats?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Improve social services and you improve lives. Improve lives and you make people less desperate. Make people less desperate and you decrease crime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Where has that worked?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Democratic countries where healthcare is a human right instead of a for-profit business.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
First thing
Take away everything larger than a .22 calibre including all rifles, trucks, apcs, and everything they purchased from the feds. If they need backup, keep a swat team, they're actually usefull when they aren't used first, or even second; they're a last resort.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply