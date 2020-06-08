John Oliver Says What Needs To Be Said About Why Defunding The Police Is The Right Thing Right Now
We've posted a bunch of times when John Oliver has said pretty much exactly what we've been saying here at Techdirt, but he always does it much better, more pointedly, and (much, much) funnier than we do. The latest is no exception. It was all about the systemic racism that has created, enabled and encouraged so much police brutality, especially against black communities. Just watch it:
It goes over a ton of things that we've written about in the past, and some stuff we haven't. It talks about the history of policing -- much of which was literally designed as a racist tool to keep black communities down. It covers the ridiculous "drug wars" from the 1970s and 1980s, that we now know were designed explicitly as a tool to target black Americans by Richard Nixon. It mentions the debunked concept of "broken windows policing," that (again) was used specifically to target black Americans by police. Oh, and also the unconstitutional stop and frisk policies used by the NYPD and elsewhere which (stop me if you've heard this one before...) were used by police to target black Americans.
It goes on to talk about how politicians across the political spectrum focused on putting more and more money into police departments, while cutting and slashing all other social services, leaving the police to deal with the fallout. So, when we don't have services for the mentally ill... it falls to the police (who too often step in and shoot the mentally ill rather than help them). We've turned drug addiction from a medical problem (for which many people cannot get medical help) into a criminal problem (again inserting the police).
Then he discusses the insane police militarization that we've been highlighting here for the better part of a decade. The whole setup of a militarized police has never made sense, in part because it literally sets up two things you don't want if you want reasonable policing: (1) the attitude that your town or city is "at war," and (2) the view that the public is "the enemy." Both of these are the exact opposite of what effective policing would be. From there, it covers how police training reinforces these concepts, and has literally nothing to do with protecting the public, but often more to do with making the police feel good about themselves.
There's also a good discussion of just how evil police unions are, and how they seem to focus on protecting the ability of cops to violate everyone's rights with impunity. And that, of course, brings us right to one of the biggest travesties around: the concept of qualified immunity, which is about as close to a literal "get out of jail free" card as there is from almost all police misbehavior. Oliver then goes on to talk about how the federal government could step in, but (especially under this administration) usually chooses to look the other way.
All of this brings Oliver around to the discussion that gained prominence last week about "defunding the police." On social media, I've seen a bunch of people push back on this idea as somehow a bridge too far, but they're wrong, and Oliver makes the point quite clearly why. The issue is not a "few bad cops." It's not that police need better training. The problem is that the entire system is built to reinforce its own problems. Put more simply: the problem right now is not that the system needs reform, it's that it's working as intended. The entire concept of policing in America is broken. And you don't fix that with reform. You need radical change from top to bottom.
And that's what the "defund the police" movement is about. It's about a total rethink of what "policing" means. And, that can include wiping out entire police departments and starting from scratch with a new approach. Oliver mentions Camden, New Jersey, which did exactly that. In 2013 it shut down its police department and started again from scratch. And the results are pretty stunning (though, even there, there are arguments that they could have gone much further and been even more successful).
As Oliver highlights for people who really need to hear it: defunding the police doesn't mean ending any kind of law enforcement. It means completely rethinking the entire structure of terrible policing we've built up over decades (while simultaneously wiping away the other various safety nets and infrastructure that support people in need putting more of that work onto police shoulders, who are ill-equipped, at best, to handle it).
So, please, if you think "defunding" the police, or some of our posts from the last few weeks are going "too far," please watch Oliver. Or watch some of the many other smart people who have been speaking out about this for years.
The problem is not a few bad cops. The problem is the system itself. The system is working as intended, and that is the problem.
I was a skeptic...
I won't lie, the first time I heard the phrase I thought "defunding police" was a 'bridge too far' until I actually educated myself on it and learned what the proposals were. I personally don't like the name, I think it is needlessly divisive title, but honestly, the policies behind the name do make sense:
Quit sending a police officer to a person who is suicidal... send a counselor.
Don't send a police officer to take care of a stray dog... send Animal Control.
Dedicate a division to traffic enforcement that is not apart of the police department (remember, not just pulling people over, but wrecks, traffic light outages, blocked intersections, etc)
The list can go on and on and on and on. This would be better for literally everyone... except the police unions which will spin this any which way they can as an 'attack on the police', even if the police would benefit from being pulled in 30 different directions, being overworked, and understaffed.
The police have become polite society's handy man... they do everything and don't do all of it well. Defund the police for their sake as well as ours.
Re: I was a skeptic...
Part of that defunding includes stripping them of their military hardware and I'd go a step further to removing firearms of any kind from the majority of officers. Still in favor?
Re: Re: I was a skeptic...
I think we are saying the same thing, but differently.
I'm in favor of right-sizing the police force -- equipment included. Why should a police department require an MRAP that they can conjure up a use case once a decade? The maintenance costs alone makes no sense.
Regardless of restructuring, violent crime doesn't just magically go away. There will be times it is needed, and you need officers trained and ready. But in this post-right sizing, most of the jobs will be completely removed from police jurisdiction. I'd assume the unarmed staff would already be in other departments -- mental health, animal control, basic security, community liaison, etc. etc. etc.
I'd imagine that police (armed) escorts would be required in some cases where they are there as a 'backup' for the other civil servant (mental health crisis involving a gun, etc).
But again... all these details can be worked out; We aren't going to solve this on a message board. But I think de-escalating the divisive rhetoric around this concept would give it a better chance of getting some traction.
Re: Re: I was a skeptic...
Not speaking for aerinai above, but I'm definitely in favor of these two points.
Stripping police of military hardware is a definite plus.
Stop making police think and behave themselves like military personnel waging a war against the public.
And also, stop having the military off load perfectly functional equipment on the police, only to turn back to Congress for budget to replace them. This would save a lot of tax money when we stop giving the army an excuse to fund the military-industrial business.
As for getting guns in general off the hands of most policemen, that's a good point too. Give them reason to rethink themselves as peace keepers, not troopers. Train them to deescalate situations and find peaceful outcomes to calls. Only keep special intervention teams armed for dangerous situations. Why are there even SWATs when every single cop in the US behaves like one?
Make cop be part of the community instead of act like zookeepers for dangerous species. People are not animals. Despite how cops are currently trained, the people they interact with are neither prey or dangerous wild carnivores on the hunt.
90% of situations can be solved without guns. Certain countries don't even arm their cops for routine operations, save for something like a baton and a pepper spray. Firearms are only seen as needed in the US because of both racism and too many guns every where. With the paradox/hypocrisy that everyone is entitled to have a gun, but a black man with a gun is directly seen as a threat, not as a man who exercises his right. (Even worse when he doesn't even have a gun.)
Added bonus, the Karens out there wouldn't have an incentive to call the cops on every black man that shattered their vision of a white haven for bigots.
Things to do list
I like the idea of dissolving police departments, then rehiring those that deserve it (anyone with any use of force issues or other complaints ineligible). Two caveats though, none of the upper echelons should be eligible for rehire (they allowed the problems to continue if they didn't actually instigate the problems) and the union contracts should be dissolved at the same time with a ban on future contracts.
We probably shouldn't dissolve all police departments at the same time, but I fear how the decision of what order to do so in will be made, and by whom. And I go along with aerinai's idea of separating out those areas of policing where it makes sense (traffic, animal control, mental health counselors, etc.), funded by fewer regular police.
Re: Things to do list
Oh, I should add that new hires should be under an employment at will contract even in right to work states with failure to follow laws or rules or policy subject to immediate, irrevocable dismissal, and loss of license to operate in any law enforcement capacity, including security guard.
Re: Re: Things to do list
"Right to work" in the context of "right-to-work states" doesn't actually mean people have the right to work; it means workers can't be required to join labor unions. It's one of those Orwellian things that largely means the opposite of what it says.
I'm generally pro-union and opposed to right-to-work laws -- but police unions are a big exception. They're dedicated to protecting violent criminals from facing consequences for their actions and I'd very much like to see that power taken away from them.
Re: Re: Re: Things to do list
It's been a while but I have been an employer in both right to work and employment at will states. While there are differences in each and every one of them, for me the basic difference is being able to fire someone for any reason or no reason at all, rather than having to prove some infraction or misconduct. That is why my proposal is that it should be easier to fire police, rather than more difficult.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Things to do list
Employment at will and right to work aren't opposites, or even mutually exclusive. They concern different things. At-will employment means an employer can fire a worker for any reason; right-to-work laws mean that union membership can't be mandatory.
It's not at-will states versus right-to-work states; every right-to-work state is an at-will state. (Indeed, every state except Montana has an at-will presumption.)
But all that's just nomenclature. Your overall point -- that it should be easier to fire police -- is a good one.
Re: Things to do list
None of the echelons should be available for rehire. The guys on the ground are as much of a problem as the higher ups. Scrap them all. Where they don't take part they turn a blind eye.
But you still run into a problem of needing to staff that force and where do you find the people with the experience to manage it? From other police forces. Where they've been doing the same shit.
Police unions 90% of the problem
People who work for the government should not be allowed to have unions that promote their rights over the people who they are supposed to serve. If we banned police unions and enforced outside regulation over the police, all of these problems would go away.
Qualified immunity is a good idea for a doctor who did his best yet still lost the patient in surgery. It is a horrible idea for someone who can shoot me if I don't say the right thing. Our military doesn't get it and they have a job 1 thousand times as tough as the police.
Re: Police unions 90% of the problem
Remember that qualified immunity is about civil action, not criminal. The bigger issue is that the behavior of prosecutors and courts often leave civil action as the only recourse, and while that action should not be precluded, it is much worse that the criminal process fails many too many times.
Just watch it:
I'd love to watch it, but it seems the video is geoblocked to anyone outside the USA
Re: Just watch it:
It works in Denmark.
Re: Re: Just watch it:
Finland too.
Re: Re: Re: Just watch it:
But not in the U.K. It looks like they are blocking non US English speaking countries, where they might be able to sell the program to a TV company.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Just watch it:
Yeah, it's also blocked in New Zealand.
"The uploader has not made this video available in your country"
<sigh>
Another Idea... Police Licensing
Something I heard on the radio; Basically, like a lawyer or a pilot, you train and license police officers. Once you are licensed, you can be a police officer. However... you can have that license revoked. If you lose your license by screwing up (falsifying information, killing a civilian, use of force, etc) you are no longer eligible to regain that license. Assuming an independent agency was monitoring this, you'd have them make the call to take the politics and unions out of it. If the board says you aren't fit, you'd be blacklisted from the industry for life.
NOTE: This is NOT enough to solve the entire problem, but that would solve the problem of officers just going to another department when they screw up at one and are fired. Seems like a common sense approach.
De-fund and, frankly, disarm while you're at it. The cops have only brought it on themselves. We also need fewer laws that do little more than turn peaceful citizens into criminals for simply trying to live their own lives as they see fit.
We also need every citizen to vote in every election or we'll just keep winding up with politicians who see it as their job to only represent the backers who gave them the most money to get them into office (and screw everyone else). We need to make the entire voting process easier for people to fit into their daily lives, as opposed to having to go out of their way and wait all day in long lines. Otherwise we'll continue to get things like a Trump in the White House.
Re:
Absolutely. I favor automatic voter registration with mail-in ballot access as the default option (though there should still be some polls available for people who don't have permanent addresses, people with disabilities that prevent them from filling out a paper ballot, etc.).
My understanding is that in Australia, voting is compulsory and you have to pay a fine if you don't do it -- and, as a result, turnout is nearly 100%. It hasn't solved all their problems; they've got a Trump-like leader of their own. Democracy is messy, but I'd much rather see the problems that arise from near-100% turnout than the ones that arise from just-over-50% turnout.
Re: Re:
My understanding is that in Australia, voting is compulsory and you have to pay a fine if you don't do it -- and, as a result, turnout is nearly 100%.
I would be fine with compulsory voting only if there was a 'none of the above' option and a system to deal with what happens should that one take the majority, as otherwise you could easily get situations like we currently have where people aren't voting for who they do want they are voting against who they don't, except even worse.
Re: Re: Re:
Well certainly you can't force people to actually fill out the ballot. That would conflict with it being a secret ballot.
What we need is to stop electing people based on first-past-the-post. There are other systems -- runoffs, ranked-choice voting, etc. -- that ensure a candidate must have a majority in other to win office. The trouble is that to implement that for president, we'd need to amend the Constitution (and while we're at it, presumably get rid of the electoral college).
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That does not avoid the problem of voting for the least worse option. A none of the above, or reopen nominations, is also required, which requires new candidates, and none of the rejected ones can re-stand for that election, because they have been rejected by the electorate.
To quote Oliver earlier, "Do It!"!
If you can't Do the job then you don't Keep the job
If you are paid to do a particular job and you not only fail to do so but you fail in a way that makes things worse than if you weren't around at all then giving you the boot makes perfect sense, and if entire departments are so corrupted that they fall into that category then it seems entirely reasonable to purge those departments.
It would be one thing if it really was 'just a few bad apples', a few firings and reform to prevent the problem would likely fix that issue, but when a problem reaches systemic corruption levels then the fix is by necessity going to be more extreme and wide-reaching as a result if anything is going to be accomplished.
I have not yet heard an item that should be on the get rid of list, maybe I just missed it.
Asset Forfeiture - this needs to go as do all conflicts of interest
Defund the police - fine. I'm a libertarian, and I'm all for that.
But what replaces it?
A new, different police department built from the ground up? De-Baathification didn't work in Iraq.
Private police? That comes with its own set of issues.
Or will it be a muddle where there is both no police and any attempts by the population to organize to defend themselves (ie, vigilantism) will be interfered with by a government afraid to lose power? A government who's policies lead to the issues with these police departments in the first place.
I mean, let's get to root causes - defund the government that makes tyrannical police departments possible.
One thing I've been thinking about for police forces is bonding of individual officers in the same way that, say, a contractor needs bonding.
Can't get the cash to cover a bond then you go to a bonding agency and pay a fee to get them to cover you.
Can't get a bonding agency to cover that bond for a price you can afford - its because you have a history of requiring too many payouts. Time for you to find another line of work.
Defund the Government
Police abuses are merely a more obvious symptom of inherent government abuses. The essence of government is coercion -- and thus all governments fundamenatly rely upon police/military as enforcers for the dictates of government officials.
There are only two basic ways to organize human activity -- by voluntary cooperation or by force.
Most governments are initially established on the 'Force' model -- but even the most democratic and peaceful governments eventually degenerate into the coercive tyrannical model.
America is very close to police-state status. But most citizens are deluded by the constant political theater of campaigns/elections -- into falsely believing that the general public somehow actually controls the behemoth government structures and personnel.
" The problem is not a few bad cops. The problem is the system itself. The system {Government} is working as intended, and that is the problem. "
Police One
The Police One website, owners operators, moderators, and members should be declared a terrorist organization.
Hunt down those people and jail them in Gitmo. They call for a police state, police/government before people. This is exactly backwards to our constitution and bill of rights, thus they are calling for the overthrow of currently enacted US government. Thus terrorist.
Yes it does. If you wanted to reform and fix the police, you'd be saying "reform the police". By saying "defund the police" you're saying that you want to do to the police what Congress did to the Office of Technology Assessment and make them effectively cease to exist. If you want people to believe that isn't want, the first thing you need to do is stop saying you want to defund the police.
Even if we take you at your word that you don't want to abolish law enforcement with as little foresight as Congress abolishing the OTA, calling it "defund the police" is misleading. The money spent on police won't suddenly be freed up or not spent like saying "defund" implies. You'll be spending the same amount or more on your new police, which will certainly still be called "the police".
Re:
Defund the police could mean removing money spent on military hardware, either to acquire or maintain. Defund the police could mean not paying for any training that doesn't emphasize deescalation as a first step. Defund the police could mean reducing the force by the size of their swat and/or anti-terror and/or any squad that is specifically trained to confront mobs or has snipers.
Defund the police could mean a lot of things, and if you watched the video, or read the article you would have an inkling from the mention of the Camden NJ police department that was disbanded and reconstituted or the NYC police department work slow down that didn't create an increase in crime and that changing the staff or size doesn't mean no more police.
Re: Re:
If it's suppose to mean those things, then say what you mean, rather than a slogan that means you want to abolish the police.
Re: Re: Re:
That's your interpretation. I bet that if you asked each of those with defund the police signs out on the protests you would get a different answer.
The real problem is coming up with a cohesive methodology for correcting the systemic problems and then, once that is agreed upon, finding a way to do it, and then actually doing it. Are you going to be a contributor or a dissembler?
Re:
If you have to explain to ordinary people (the ones you're trying to persuade) what your simple little three-word slogan actually means -- because you're simultaneously trying to change the commonly-used, immediately understood, self-evident and accepted plain meaning of the words you're using -- you're doing it wrong.
Re: Re:
Example: "All Lives Matter"
Racism must END NOW
Any opposition to racism? The spirit of resistance inside the US was
rekindled by Black people. The power and strategy of the civil rights
movement, SNCC, Malcolm X, and the Black Panther Party affected all other
rebellion. They created a form of struggle "called direct action; awoke a
common identity, history and dignity for Black people as a colonized and
oppressed people within the US; drew out and revealed the enemy through a
series of just and undeniable demands such as the vote, equal education, the
right to self-defense, and an end to Jim Crow. The police, the troops, the
sheriffs, the mass arrests and assassinations were the official response. The
Black movement was pushed forward into a revolutionary movement for
political power, open rebellion and confrontation with the racism of white
people and the racism of institutions and the racism of you and the racism
of me and the racism of my neighbor and the racism of your neighbor and
friends and dogs and cats and weather and even the racism of breathing and
eating and coughing and sneezing and EVEN MORE AND MORE RACISM!
How boring you idiots are. This is Obama/Ayers racism. Find a new one.
It's blocked in Australia too...so I did a little searching and found a copy on Dailymotion instead.
Question, though; what's up with the 'racist christmas tree'? Why is it such a big deal to decorate a christmas tree with drugs and junk food? Are people in fear for their lives after seeing this crassly-decorated tree? How can it possibly be so bad that the only thing that can be done is banish those who created it?
Robert Peel explained how policing should be done two hundred years ago.
His ideas are sound and proven.
