Mitch McConnell Using Section 230 Repeal As A Poison Pill To Avoid $2k Stimulus Checks
from the everything-is-stupid dept
As you likely know by now, President Trump is trying to use his last few weeks in office to use various levers of power remaining to him to make sure he fucks up the open internet. However, he also threw a wrench in the works of the long-overdue and way too small COVID relief package by saying that the checks to individuals should be $2,000 rather than $600. He's not wrong, but it was bizarre that his own White House was part of the negotiations that made sure the checks were smaller. It's almost as if the President and his own administration don't communicate very much.
House Democrats took up the cause, and pushed for the $2,000, and many House Republicans went along with it, recognizing how popular an idea this was. The problem, of course, is that Mitch McConnell has absolutely no interest in this at all. Earlier today, Mitch McConnell blocked the motion to vote on increasing the checks to $2,000. Afterwards, he announced, in the most awkward language possible, that he wants to link the raised stimulus to... Section 230 repeal and the made-up issue of "election fraud."
McConnell on CHECKS, SECT. 230, ELECTION FRAUD: "Those are the three important subjects the President has linked together. This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus."
It's not difficult to figure out what's actually happening here. McConnell does not want the larger checks going out. He's spent months trying to limit the size of any stimulus plan. So, his plan now is to "link" the issue to things that he knows will not pass in an actual vote. Basically, Section 230 (and the made up issue of election fraud) are poison pills to kill the stimulus plan.
This is horrific on both sides of the equation: using Section 230 and the open internet as a pawn in this game, and his resistance to actually putting together a stimulus plan that helps Americans who have suffered from their own government's total mismanagement of the pandemic. It's difficult not to be cynical about politics when you have people like Mitch McConnell pulling the strings.
Welp, It’s the end of the Internet.
Re:
Unlikely its the end of the Internet seeing this is unlikely to pass in an actual vote tho they may try something like with the CASE Act.
Re: Re:
Got that right.
Already happened
The CASE act was already attached to this lousy "stimulus", and Trump already signed it into law. This current tug of war is only happening because he's using an obscure federal law, I believe it was called the 1974 Impoundment Control Act or something similar, to request alterations to the bill before the money is sent out. But as I understand it after 45 days the money will get sent out regardless.
Re: Already happened
Biden can still repeal it.
Re: Re: Already happened
Cornpop worked for the MAFIAA in the past and has been very cooperative with them. He isn't repealing jack shit.
Re: Re: Re: Already happened
Yet Trump is hated by them...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Already happened
Maybe you should take that as a hint...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Already happened
I'm a neutralist, you know.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Already happened
So you're gullible and unprincipled. Good to have confirmation.
Re: Re: Already happened
Also POTUS doesn't have the power to repeal laws dumbfuck. Either congress has to pass a bill to repeal the law (lol) or SCOTUS has to take up a lawsuit and rule it unconstitutional.
Maybe BLM could ransack the U.S. Copyright Office and/or murder their appointees. They're not going to be very happy when they find out whitey can just toss them in the pen because they can't pay a $30K fine for downloading the latest hip-hop ablum.
Re: Re: Re: Already happened
And risk furthering the left's belief that BLM are Terrorists. No, Thank You!!
Considering the likelihood of a dem majority in the senate, the former seems likely. That or the latter.
Finally, calling me dumbfuck? Oh, how mature. (though i didn't know that potus doesn't have the power, so justifiable.)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Already happened
You really think the uniparty has your best interests at heart? If the democrats told you Santa was real, would you believe them?
If you're ignorant enough to assume that the U.S. President can just repeal any law he wants on a whim (imagine what Trump would be able to do with that kind of power holy shit, SEC 230 would already be gone), then you're gullible enough to get swindled by empty campaign promises and hidden agendas.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Already happened
Nope.
I am not ignorant.
"I am not ignorant."
"I did not have sex with that woman."
"Iraq is hiding weapons of mass destruction."
"If you like your health care, you can keep it."
"Trickle down economics works."
"Real communism has never been tried."
"Mew is under the truck."
That one cuts deeper than G-Max Vine Lash.
Trickle Down Economics
Advocates for trickle-down call it supply-side
And no, we've never seen real communism at a municipal level.
(At an interpersonal level real communism works all the time.)
Re: Re: Re: Already happened
Nice mouth you got there. You must be losing the debate.
Re:
This isn’t about the end of the internet. This is about Mccuntell ensuring that the stimulus package for $2k doesn’t pass. So Mitch the Liche has created a scenario where Democrats (and Trump) -and the majority of Americans are in a lose-lose situation: let the stimulus packs get backed up or pass the $2k increase, but risk a digital ecocide and putting the economy into an apocalyptic depression. It’s not about whether or not section 230 is going away (and I highly doubt that), but it’s about doing things McConnell’s way.
At this point, is it even worth creating a digital and economic genocide just to give American households each the equivalent of a petri dish?
Re: Re:
Exactly.
Re:
Every country other than the US has a functioning internet and no Section 230.
Female victims of revenge porn (and all victims of housing discrimination) can thank Section 230 for letting websites off the hook.
I'm sure Mike is throwing fits on behalf of his lawyer buddies, some of whom who have defended hate-websites and even linked to them. The sites act like it's a joke but they also say they put up places "where reputations go to die." Something is funding those sites...
Re: Re:
Every country other than the US has a functioning interne
Not very open ones, and none which have given rise to the types of internet companies & services the US has built repeatedly.
Ah corruption and cowardice
Rather than just admit outright that he has no interest in larger stimulus checks going out to the general public he's trying to sabotage the whole thing, turning it into a political shit-show by furthering the lies about election fraud and 230 just because the Dear Leader has a redwood up his ass about both and McConnel is too much of a gutless coward and too corrupt to say otherwise, assuming he even wants to.
Nothing says 'we care about serving the country and the citizens within it' like holding desperately needed money hostage, if not trying to kill outright a bill to provide it, if you aren't allowed to use the bill providing that money to further your own completely unrelated interests.
Key to remember here: Mitch is not actually claiming that 230 and fake election interference is the reason he won't give people the stimulus, he is only claiming that he is choosing to hold the stimulus hostage to try to get those things, there isn't even a claim of legitimacy here.
And now we live in dread that anti-Facebook sentiment will be strong enough for Democrats to swallow that poison pill....
Re:
Don't negotiate with [Mitch]!
Re:
Its unlikely Democrats will swallow that poison pill the they did pass the CASE Act by the backdoor so...
He is throwing Trump under the bus
Uh, no? We are talking about three different diatribes of the president here, one resulting in a presidential veto, one resulting in a late signing of an omnibus bill, and one resulting in nonsensical lawsuits and tweets and demands.
There is no link here except that the president made a mess of all three, but it's not like he needs a connection for messing up things all on their own.
So now McConnell is blaming Trump for McConnell tieing a bomb belt around the larger stimulus checks.
It will be interesting to see what happens when Trump realises he's out, and whether McConnell manages to maintain the delusion until January 20th.
Re: He is throwing Trump under the bus
He probably will.
The phrophecy
It is interesting to note that the President's fellings about Section 230 were predicted centures ago. See this: https://i.redd.it/evw6bgc625861.jpg
Biden is against 230 too, so...
Re:
Hopefully he will backtrack on that soon.
Re:
Perhaps, but right now Trump's the one holding the country hostage in an attempt to kill 230 so what Biden might do in the future matters significantly less than what Trump and his cult are doing now.
Re: Re:
So what if biden requests the same thing as trump??
Sure, he at least is mature than him, but 230 is a bipartisan thing, not a republican thing.
Do you really expect biden to not attack it??
Re: Re: Re:
Plus, if it actually does get repealed, Biden would take credit for it.
Re: Re: Re:
What's your point?
Tomorrow the sky may fall upon our heads, it could happen.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
230 is a bipartisan thing, not a republican thing.
That's my point.
Tomorrow the sky may fall upon our heads, it could happen.
Yeah, no. The sky doesn't fall.
Falling sky
Thinks occasionally fall out of the sky and sometimes punch through engine blocks.
One person allegedly got killed by a meteorite though there are doubts in the claim. Fewer than bear attacks and falling vending machines, though.
Re: Falling sky
I always thought that the vending machine on the ISS was a stupid idea even before it fell out during spring break.
Re: Re: Re:
If Biden tries to go after 230 once he's in office then people can call him out on that and tell him to knock it off as well, right now though he's not the one with the power to do so so the focus should be on the person who does have that power.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, i know,.
Then why even bring up Biden in the first place when you know it’ll be another three weeks before he assumes the presidency and Trump can still do a shitload of damage in the next 21 days — up to and including the repeal of 230?
(And yes, I agree with everyone else who said “keep pressure on Biden”. Start now and don’t let up until he says he’ll protect Section 230.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20201229/10211845967/mitch-mcconnell-using-section-230-repeal-as-p oison-pill-to-avoid-2k-stimulus-checks.shtml#c207
Re: Re:
And true, Trump can still do damage in 21 days, but yet we don't know how much damage Biden can do.
Idk.
The question is less “how much damage can Biden do” and more “how willing is Biden to do that damage”. Donald Trump would burn down a building with dozens of people inside if he thought someone would give him positive press for doing so. Joe Biden, near as I can tell, wouldn’t even consider lighting the match.
Not to say that once he becomes the president, Biden won’t turn around and try to destroy this country in an equal or greater measure than Trump. But it doesn’t seem likely that he’d do anything on the level of “pardoning war criminals who murdered children” or “letting unemployment benefits expire before signing a bill that brings them back a week later, thus creating a gap in those benefits that will bring extra suffering to those most in need of those benefits”.
I’ve been wrong before, though. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Re:
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20201229/10211845967/mitch-mcconnell-using-section-230-repeal-as-p oison-pill-to-avoid-2k-stimulus-checks.shtml#c486
Re: Re: Re: Re:
If Biden want's to do the same crap Trump is doing you all who support him will be falling over yourselves trying to support and praise his support of the people. "If Biden want's to do the Trump stuff I'm gonna tell him no!" That's a lie and you know it. This entire website is just a giant echo chamber of Biden supporters. Everything is Trumps fault and Biden is the messiah. Gonna be a fun 4 years watching you snowflakes break.
My vote went to Joe Biden/Democrat candidates not because I am pro-Biden/pro-Democrat, but because I am anti-Trump/anti-Republican. I give my fealty to no political party, in fact. In that way, I have no “loyalty” to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, or anyone else in the incoming Biden administration. If and when they fuck up, they deserve to get called on it — and I will do so.
I don’t want to be live in a tyranny run by a dictatorial despot who rules with an iron fist. I don’t even want a dictator that I might agree with. My primary political standard isn’t “if everyone must suffer, my enemies should suffer worse” — or to put a different spin on a conservative meme, “own the redhats at any cost”. Ideally, civil servants in political office should want to help all their consitutents, including (and especially) the ones who didn’t vote for those politicians/agree with their policies. Politicians who don’t do that should be replaced with those who will.
Joe Biden is not a savior sent from Heaven. Joe Biden is not my “friend in the White House”, a guy I can “count on”, or any other similar description you can think of. He is a civil servant elected by the people of the United States (through the Electoral College) to serve as a national crisis manager for the next four years. If he fucks up in that job, I have a responsibility — a duty, even — as both a citizen of the United States and a Biden voter to say “Biden fucked up”.
If Biden supports/works toward a repeal of 230, I’ll call him an asshole for it. If he stops supporting the idea of a third stimulus check/a higher stimulus payment after he takes office, I’ll call him an asshole for that, too. Joe Biden doesn’t deserve (and shouldn’t get) a free pass for potentially returning us to “normalcy” after four years of Trumpian “politics”. He deserves only to be acknowledged as the president come January 20th; everything he does after the inauguration is fair game.
Re:
So you voted for Biden because you hate trump? That is the dumbest thing I have heard today. That's like cutting off your arm because you hate how your nail paint looks. People like you are what is wrong with this country. Voting for the lesser of two evils is still voting for evil. How are you gonna feel if Biden turns out to be worse than Trump, which he is? Biden had 57 years to fix the country and has done nothing but make it worse. He is already backpedaling on what he said he was gonna do. He has the most diverse cab yet they are all unfit for their positions. The idiot in-charge of the highway dept has zero experience and the city he worked for had the worst roads in the country.
You do know you don't have to vote right? I voted independent as I don't like either candidate. Had I not liked anyone on the ballot I wouldn't have voted. "It's your civic duty to vote!" No it is your civic duty to make an informed decision on your vote. Voting for Biden cause you hate Trump is a wasted uninformed vote. I didn't even both reading what you wrote as your first couple sentences showed how stupid you are. And I can base Biden's future on his past. He has only made things worse when he was VP and a senator. You will be wishing you voted for Trump when biden takes the throne. YOU and everyone that voted for him better not whine when it hits the fan. You turds said the same thing to people that voted for Trump now it's your turn. Enjoy the ride.
Normally, I don’t respond to an attempt at otherwording, but this is actually my position. Yes, I voted Biden because I hate Donald Trump.
And I don’t use that word lightly. I don’t “dislike” Trump. I don’t “despise” him. I genuinely, sincerely, 100% full-blooded hate Donald Trump. He has done more damage to the United States — to its standing in the world, to its credibility, and to even its democratic institutions — than any outside force ever could.
He turned the presidency into a reality TV show where he was the host, the only contestant, and the only winner (until this past November, anyway). He gave his family cushy jobs they had no right having, gave positions in the government to people wholly unqualified for those positions, and fired people who gave more of a good god’s damn about the Constitution and the ideals of the country than about making sure Donald Trump was basically a godking who couldn’t ever be punished or removed from office. I can’t even list the entirety of the atrocities his administration has committed without making this comment at least twice the length of the article under which it’s posted. (I instead recommend reading the McSweeney’s Internet Tendency article that chronologically lists the atrocities of the Trump administration.)
I hate Donald Trump with every last fiber of my being. I will go to my grave hating that motherfucker. If I knew I would be alive long enough to see him dead and buried, I’d piss on whatever memorial goes up for him. If I could be the one to yank him out of the White House on January 20th, I wouldn’t hesitate to do it and I’d pop him in the face if he tried to fight it. Yes, I hate Donald Trump, and I would’ve voted for the Democrat candidate regardless of who it was because four years of an narcissistic, racist, misogynistic, anti-queer, anti-immigrant, sociopathic elderly game show host being in charge of (and ultimately trying to destroy) the United States is quite mother-goddamned-fucking enough.
Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck his family, his supporters, his allies in Congress, his allies in state legislatures, his companies, his former aides in the White House, his current aides in the White House, his former political appointees, his current political appointees, his three Supreme Court picks, and his shit-ass legal team. My president is Joe Biden and my vote is blue. You got a problem with that? I give less of a fuck about that than Trump gives about the United States. So go back to Parler and whine about it.
Re: Re:
I see your reading comprehension is below par. If you go back and read Stephens post you'll see that nowhere does he state that he hates Trump.
It's actually people like you that are wrong with the USA, jumping to conclusions because you couldn't be arsed to comprehend what you read and then go off at people for all the wrong reasons. You even said so much (I didn't even both reading what you wrote as your first couple sentences showed how stupid you are), which makes your whole moronic diatribe of an argument worth less than piss in a pond. I guess you really showed us your "towering intellect and faculties for reason", you idiotic reprobate.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
This entire website is just a giant echo chamber of Biden supporters.
You seem to be wholly unaware of what we've written about Biden, or the way in which we criticized the Obama administration for all 8 years of his Presidency.
Everything is Trumps fault and Biden is the messiah.
I don't know anyone who believes that who works here.
Maybe stop... making shit up?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Have you even read the comments? I have only been here a couple months and all I see is Trump this Trump that and Biden is better. All the comments are just praising Biden and bashing Trump. So how am I making things up? Maybe show some proof to prove me wrong? Otherwise you are making shit up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You haven't looked way back then.
Biden will most likely be better than Trump, in that Biden won’t actively try to burn down the country and play golf while the fires roar like a modern day Nero. As far as Biden being a good president? That remains to be seen, and if he fucks up, he’ll be criticized for it here regardless of how low Trump set the bar (before giving it a golden shower…allegedly).
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Quote one post on this article that is pro-Biden.
Put up or shut up.
Reopen the economy
All these checks and "stimulus" bills are doing is kicking the can down the road. If we keep on this route, printing money, we will end up like the USSR (pre-collapse) and Zimbabwe where our money is worth less than the paper it's printed on. Keeping businesses shutdown and workers laid off (I being one of them) is what is killing everyone. Yeah it is a slow death but a death nonetheless. We are seeing that it doesn't matter how hardcore you are with this virus it will still get you. Look at SK who was touted as the best at handling it, now they have a 2nd/3rd wave. You want to help the people, let them get back to work. Also stop giving all our money away to foreign countries.
Re: Reopen the economy
Are you going to cover funeral and hospital bills for those workers? As for "your" Zimbabwe currency, it inflated during the crony years when Mugabe was booting successful farmers off their land while printing money by the ton to pay the military and his appartachiks
Re: Re: Reopen the economy
Are you gonna pay everyone's rent? You gonna put them up in your home all the millions that will be evicted soon? Are you gonna pay for the funeral costs for everyone that is committing suicide due to this? Did you know that in Japan 6 year olds are now killing themselves due to the lock downs? And yes, suicide has claimed more than the virus. The mental and financial impact all these measures are having far outweigh the damage done by the virus itself.
I love~ how you’ve turned death into a contest where the cause of death that takes the most lives matters the most. You’ve literally gameshow-ified death.
You really are a Trumpian.
Re:
And you are a dumbass that voted for Biden because you hate trump. Good job throwing your vote away. I am not "gameshow-ifng" death. I am trying to compare how the cure is worse than the disease. How is having perpetual lockdowns, people homeless, starving, dying, and destroying the economy gonna help things? People are losing their homes, jobs, and everything because turds like you are scared of something that has been around long before we existed and will be around long after we are gone. Printing money is not the solution. Telling everyone to hide in their homes till they starve to death is not the solution. Well I guess it might be. Can't catch anything if you are dead.
"We will do fine if the government keeps giving us stimulus checks!" And where does that money come from? Taxes. Well who is paying taxes if everyone is unemployed? Didn't think about that did you? What will happen if the government keeps printing worthless checks? Inflation. We all know what happens when an economy has massive inflation in a short time. But, yeah, let's just stay home because little stephen is scared of a virus.
The “cure” wouldn’t have prevented COVID from becoming a mass casualty event. Nothing short of (maybe) going “full Madagascar” and shutting down everything could have stopped the pandemic. But the damage might not be as bad now if Americans had stopped believing in the uniquely American “rugged individual” myth and started believing in “we’re all in this together, so let’s do right by each other”.
But no, Donald Trump was all “the virus will be gone soon” every other day…until he couldn’t ignore the fact that it wasn’t magically going away. He decried wearing masks as “political” and generally a bad idea…which lead to maskholes proclaiming their “right” to go maskless on third-party private property. He and his administration refused to do anything about the pandemic until it had grown so far out of control that all he could really do was watch, flabbergasted by the idea that other people exist and suffer and don’t think of him as a god, as the number of deaths and infections rose…which led to the government having no national plan for handling the worst public health crisis in a century.
More than 300,000 American citizens — or about 1 in every 1,000 Americans — have died from COVID-19. We’re losing thousands of people per day instead of per week or per month. Even the vaccines won’t be widely available for another six months, by which time the number of day may be double or even triple what it is today; hell, it might even reach 1,000,000. None of those people are coming back, and they’re sure as shit not going to spend whatever money they had in the bank at Walmart or Pizza Hut or Office Depot.
So go ahead and tell me how having thousands more dead people but no mask mandates/lockdowns/stop-the-spread-of-COVID measures would have been even better for the United States economy than the pissant approach it took that cost 300,000-plus Americans their lives. I’ll wait.
Re: Re: Re: Reopen the economy
A proper thinning of the herd. People can always be put back in business through help loans etc. People go broke and get rich all the time.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Reopen the economy
Who is gonna fund those magic loans when no one has any money to invest? People live and die all the time so why are you scared of a virus?
Re: Reopen the economy
I'm no medical doctor so I don't get any respect either, not that anyone would listen to me anyway ... but ahhhhh - had everyone just worn the damn masks from day one, we would possibly be on our way back to what everyone calls normal by now. But Noooooo, can't do that now can we?
'I'll do anything for my country... except wear a mask.'
It's the ultimate punchline that if people had just sucked it up, not been such petty and selfish assholes and acted responsibly the pandemic in the US almost certainly would have been infinitely more minor in both bodycount and long-term impact on the economy, but because of stupid and/or selfish assholes who refuse to act responsibly because 'mah freedoms matter more than your life!' it's still raging out of control, killing thousands on a regular basis and screwing with the economy all the while.
Re: 'I'll do anything for my country... except wear a mask.'
the masks don't do shit and you know it, the CDC knows it, the WHO knows it, Saint Fauci knows it. Look at all the states that have mask mandates and compare that to the rise in cases. Every time a mandate went into effect the cases rose. And no it's not because people aren't wearing masks you dolt. When mandates go into effect the number of people wearing them INCREASES so the cases should level out or go down if the masks actually work. South Korea, China, Japan, North Korea all wear masks 24/7 and look what is going on there. Multiple waves, huge spikes in cases, spikes in death. But, keep on wearing your mask thinking you are saving the world. When was the last time you changed it? Washed it? Touched it? Yeah that's what I thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I bet you’re the kind of person who expects everybody to listen to you when you talk.
Re:
Why you do.
Re: Re: 'I'll do anything for my country... except wear a mask.'
the masks don't do shit and you know it
This has been proven false over and over again. Masks are not perfect, but they absolutely do help prevent the spread and lessen the likelihood of spreading the disease.
Look at all the states that have mask mandates and compare that to the rise in cases. Every time a mandate went into effect the cases rose.
You don't think that there may have been other factors involved? Correlation/not causation etc etc.
I actually can understand the arguments against mask mandates, because people should just know better and wear masks. But the fact that incredibly stupid people like you insist masks don't work shows exactly why the mandates are needed. To protect the world from idiots like you.
Re: Re: Re: 'I'll do anything for my country... except wear a ma
Mask, until recently, were advised AGAINST for healthy people. The CDC published numerous studies showing cloth and paper masks got nurses and doctors sicker than those not wearing anything or a real mask. Saint Fauci even advised against wearing masks if you are healthy. Med school teaches that only the sick need masks.
So if the mask mandates don't result in spikes why is it only in the states with the mandates that the cases seem to spike right around the same time the mandates are put into effect? Why are all the countries that wear masks longer than we have having surges? The government is not responsible for your safety or your health only you are. I don't need some flipflopping hack telling me how a mask, staying home, and fearing everything is gonna save my life then go ahead do everything he advises against. But, keep on drinking that Kool-Aid.
So maybe the world needs protecting from idiots like you that push false narratives just to make yourself feel good.
And the advisories changed as we learned more about the disease and how to best stop its spread. Situations change; information changes. Adapt or perish — make your choice.
It’s almost as if nurses and doctors didn’t have access to large numbers of the kinds of masks that do protect against the spread of viruses like COVID-19. Imagine that~.
correlation ≠ causation
The rise in cases could be (and is most likely) due to people getting fed up with all the lockdown/mask mandate bullshit and defying those measures…which helps the virus spread faster since people who stop giving (or never gave) a shit about the state of the collective public health tend to be the ones who are more likely to spread the disease.
Notice how spikes happened after large social gatherings such as church services, MAGA rallies, and Thanksgiving celebrations? The virus doesn’t give a shit about your religion, your political affiliation, or your desire to see your family. It spreads to the uninfected when someone decides their peace of mind is more important than keeping others around them from dying (or killing them).
The government should be responsible for keeping the collective health of the public from becoming so dire that hospitals legitimately have to decide which COVID patients they’ll treat. That means having a plan for a national health crisis, using that plan, and getting the states on board with that plan. What the fuck should the government do, if not help its citizens?
No, the world needs protection from assholes like you who think the economy would be just fine if we had a few more thousand dead people and no shutdowns/mask mandates. And in three weeks, one of those assholes won’t be the president of the United States any more.
Re: Re: Reopen the economy
lol no
Reopen the economy, morgues need more work
This may surprise you but dead people make really poor spenders, and sending people back to work while there's an ongoing pandemic that's killed hundreds of thousands in the US alone due to short-sighted and/or petty idiots is a great way to ensure a hell of a lot more non-spending corpses.
Re: Reopen the economy, morgues need more work
Unless they wore masks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That's a good start anyway, but while masks help they're not perfect and you still need to take other steps which might not be viable(whether physically or because people ignore safety guidelines) in some instances like enclosed spaces.
A seat-belt may help reduce driving related fatalities but if the person buckled up is speeding and driving recklessly the best seatbelt in the world can only do so much.
Wearing masks to work
Naw, wearing masks reduces the risk but doesn't drop it to a reasonable level.
We need our workers to have full on PPE to get the risk of infection to near-zero. And -- one fucking year later -- we don't even have enough PPE to dress up our high-risk workers who are in close contact with known carriers (such as ER and ICU techs).
The feds didn't just drop the ball, we kicked it to the other side of a busy freeway.
Re: Reopen the economy, morgues need more work
So what is your solution pal? You gonna pay everyone's bills while they stay home because YOU are scared of a virus that has a 99.78% survival rate? A virus that has no asymptomatic transmission? Yeah it's all Trumps fault, it's the people not wearing masks fault! You are just as stupid as the mask nazis you worship. If they work why is China having more cases? Guess that is Trump's fault too right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Go into a California ICU and see how long it takes for you to get COVID, if you’re so confident that it’s so survivable and you can avoid it even in the middle of the maelstrom.
Re:
I have had it twice and survived. Why don't you go into an ICU and see how empty it is. Don't believe the media hype, get off your fat ass and go look for yourself.
Re: Re:
California has almost run out of ICU beds. In LA they're putting patients in the gift shop and turning ambulances away.
You maybe should get your news from sources that aren't there to pamper your fragile ego with lies.
Re: Re: Re:
And how do you know this is due to COVID? Remember when they were saying the beds were full before and it was because the people that had electives postponed due to COVID were coming back? Maybe don't get your news from sources that are pushing lies to scare the mindless like you into submission.
well it sure as shit ain’t because of food poisoning or broken bones
Re: Re:
Ah, so you are like Typhoid Mary then.. Explains a lot.
You’re either lying or a sociopath who doesn’t care if other people suffer and die from the same disease you allegedly survived. Neither one is a good look for you, fam.
Budget Concerns
Yeah, we should also tax the rich. hard. While we're at it reduce the armed forces to 1/10th of their current size and kill the invisible tank and laser plane projects. End US imperialism / military adventurism / interventionism.
Also we should gut the corporate subsidies. All of them. Farmers too.
Oh wait, no, the people who campaigned on fiscal responsibility keep giving raises to their lobbyist chums.
When the government fails to serve the people and instead serves corporate and private interests, that's called government failure and it's cause to burn down civic buildings.
Re: Budget Concerns
Yeah cause burning buildings down solves everything. How is that working for Antifa and BLM? Oh it isn't? It's actually worse now? Well duh! If your only solution for your problems is to burn down other peoples things maybe you should set yourself on fire.
The guys who planned to kidnap Michigan’s governor and destroy the state capitol building seemed to think it would.
Burning down the buildings.
Antifa only pulls out the meteor hammers when hate groups come out, (lately, the Proud Boys) and their body count is significantly lower than these hate groups. But yeah, according to the White House, Antifa is ubiquitous like communist spies in the cold war. Assassins behind every tree, and armed like three James Bond villains (Or one and a half Baywatch Lifeguard Services).
As for BLM, they are referring their members and followers to this training manual (pdf) and are showing a remarkably low rate of violent response, despite the White House and Fox News calling them a riot and using footage of historical riots in Spain during their news coverage of BLM. Also despite the police shooting their faces with riot bullets and kettling them with tear-gas. BLM just has to record the police brutality and make sure the footage makes its way to the YouTubes.
Perhaps you're thinking of the burned down precincts in Minneapolis. The FBI is investigating false flag operations by Boogaloo Bois. Usually I dismiss false flag ops but apparently the feds feel there's enough evidence to indict, and so they have.
Personally, I know I'm an angry fool. There's a lot of evidence the GOP plays their own constituents like Barnum & Bailey suckers, and they seem glad to vote against their own self-interests, even if it means they starve, go homeless, watch the world burn or even get packed onto the cattle trains wondering why no one is left to speak for them.
But before democracy, grievances and political matters were handled violently. And every historical step towards egalitarianism has been made with the explicit concern that if the matter isn't settled peacefully and soon, some people are going to start sticking pointy things into other people.
Burning down civics buildings is the last step before the pointy sticks. As it is, coalitions are forming and some of them are arming up. Our outgoing president is looking to provoke enough violence to start a civil war, possibly with the hope that he then gets to stay in the White House. It's a long shot, but so have been his last fifty-plus attempts to overturn the election results.
What is conspicuous is congress and even the new boss ignoring how tense things are. Civil unrest is going to become Biden's problem if he doesn't soon show more interest in stopping the suffering and precarity. And that includes acknowledging law enforcement nationwide do like to shoot blacks, crazies and poor people.
Re: Burning down the buildings.
Bullshit. Antifa and BLM have been destroying cities far longer than you are saying. And why is destroying cities ok? THey are doing it for some false sense of justice. Everything is racist let's destroy yet they are the only ones being destructive and racist. You aren't just an angry fool you are a dumbass too. Can I burn down your house because I don't like what you say? Why not? You have insurance right? You just said it's ok. And I have yet to see hate groups show up to those riots other than BLM and antifa. Can't wait for them to destroy themselves. Gonna be a nice day. I also hope blacks acknowledge that they shoot themselves at higher rates than police. That them being only 13% of the mix commit more than 50% of the crime. Oh that's racist right?
No civil war will happen as everyone calling for it is lazy and armchair commandos. Proud boys aren't a hate group just dumbass drunks that are all talk. Only hate groups I see on burning cities down, killing people, destroying our history are BLM and Antifa. And from skimming what you wrote you like using big words but, have no understanding of what you are talking about. Just regurgitating what you hear on the tv and from your echochamber groups and friends. Biden won't do shit to help either. These terrorist groups know they have an audience and support from suckers like you so it will continue. Even when all the police are taken away, the country is blackwashed, and they get everything they want (a socialist utopia) they will still continue to burn loot and murder.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
read his wiki.
I find it very strange, how some of this has come about.
Can we discuss, If trump is correct about a Way to cheat the election. Something that if used to often, could be discovered, or that the COST is to high to use, often.
With all the past knowledge we have and the current thoughts on how this system works.
We have seen in the past there were state elections with Mechanical machines and they could be faked. but you still needed someone to build it.
Even now we have groups that Try to/and Do prove how easy it is to hack SOME of these Computer based systems, Which is kinda strange with all the Ways we can keep it safe.
Which still has the same problem, Who to pay to do it. Unless you wish to erase them.
This would be a Very dangerous thing to do for a programmer. And I would HOPE they get the idea, quickly.
Trump only has 1 problem with this, in proving it exists. And if he does?
On to Mitch.
Considering his state, why is he still in office?
Last election about 45% of the people voted. 2 million of a 4.4 million population, and if you just consider those of Voting age, its Still a very close call. As biden won 2 counties?? and got almost 1/2 the vote. Even the Senate vote McGrath got 3 counties, and got 2/5 the vote.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/election-results/kentucky-2020/
Anyone get the idea that they DONT want Mitch to come home so they sent him to Congress?
Republican dilemma...
You know your party is in trouble when the two most powerful members of the party, a and b :
a) puts his own interests over the interests of the party
b) puts his party's interests over the interests of the people.
Even though I'm a boomer myself, I really can't wait for this septuagenarian generation of boomer politicians to retire, on both sides of the aisle.
Re: Republican dilemma...
I have never wished a heart attack or stroke on anyone.
Until this year.
Removing McConnell
Killing McConnell is not enough. We need to prevent future McConnell wannabes from following in his footsteps and becoming a second executive veto.
Otherwise the ghost of McConnell will haunt the United States to its bloody, miserable end.
Re: Removing McConnell
Doubt it.
"doubt it"
Which part?
Re: "doubt it"
Preventing future McConnells
Re: Removing McConnell
There are a lot of people who have the desire to do what McConnell's done, but I don't think there are many who have the skill to actually do it. Remember Frist? Or, over on the House side, Ryan and Boehner?
McConnell has an unusually strong aptitude for abusing the system and an unusually strong amount of discipline of his caucus. I think -- and hope -- it will be a very long time before we see someone else with his particular talents again.
Re: Republican dilemma...
McConnell's not a Boomer.
But he is proficient in blowing up the government.
Re:
Almost as if that skillset weren't the exclusive domain of Boomers.
Re: Re: Republican dilemma...
You’re right, Mitch is a liche.
Re: Re: Re: Republican dilemma...
The green stuff that grows on rocks?
Re: Re: Republican dilemma...
You’re right, Mitch is a liche.
McConnell got PPA RELIEF !!!
Read it here!
https://readsludge.com/2020/12/24/members-of-congress-profited-from-covid-bailout-while-small- businesses-were-shut-out/
Mitch McConnell and wife Elaine Chao, with a combined net worth of $34.4 million, are tied to a loan for the Chao-family owned Foremost Maritime Inc. of $417,700
They should all be sent to Guantanamo!!!!
You can always rely on McConnell to look out for and protect McConnell and bugger everything else.
Poor Mike....awww.
Section 230 ruins lives. Remember when Rose McGowan was threatened with defamation? How did lawyers have the ability to plant articles about her? Lawyers do this all the time and it wouldn't be possible without 230.
Revenge porn never would have been possible without 230 since the sites could hvae been sued.
Choosing to leave defamation on a website is a separate legal harm (distribution of libel) than what the users did (publication). Suing a website for distributing libel after being put on notice of same is not suing them for what their users did, but for what THEY did.
Every country other than the US does NOT have 230 and still has a functioning internet. It's no different than the DMCA's notice-and-takedown. The few "abuses" of the DMCA can easily be rectified; mass piracy cannot. There's a single bitcoin address that takes payment for 1000+ books compiled for each niche that are sold illegally, profiting the criminals at the expense of authors.
McConnell may actually get what he wants. God bless he and Trump if they can get rid of this abominal law.
Re:
Wrong. Without Section 230 revenge porn would be on practically every site that allows users to post content since the site operator would be held liable if they attempted to moderate their own sites by removing said revenge porn posted by users.
See Stratton Oakmont, Inc. v. Prodigy Services Co. where it was held that because Prodigy moderated their service to remove objectionable content they were thus liable for any such content posted on their site.
Section 230 makes it possible for site operators to remove objectionable content without becoming liable for said content.
Other countries don't have Section 230 because they don't need to; their courts didn't establish the need with the Prodigy ruling, the US New York Supreme Court did.
Re: Re:
To clarify, CompuServe faced a similar court case to Prodigy, but was found not liable because they did not moderate their forum.
The US New York Supreme Court stated:
There are a few things.
that can be done.
GET there books, for the congress and reps,and read them and FIX THEM.
either back to original, or somehthing abit better.
But if you REALLY want to mess them up.
Add 1 more thing to the Gov.
THAT the people are the last ones to VOTE Yea/NAY on every bill.
That alone would scare them all to hell.
