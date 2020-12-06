Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Thad with a sentiment I think we all share:

A time will come -- not right away, not all at once, but hopefully within the next year -- when each of us manages to go a full day without thinking about Donald Trump. That's a happy thought to hold onto.

In second place, it's Uriel-238 responding to the very late statement by a lawmaker that, when it comes to Trump's nonsense, "Republicans are sick of this shit":

The rest of us were sick of it in 2017.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about Trump's renewed calls for repealing Section 230:

Twitter could hold a lottery with 1st prize the honour of pressing the ban key on @realdonaldtrump

They could make enough money from that to cover the loss of Trump associated advertising!

Next, it's JMT with an all-purpose response for people moaning about free speech on social media:

Start your own damn website and say whatever the hell you want. That's "Free Speech" on The Internet. Just don't think you can do that on my website, Mike's website, or Twitter's website.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is David chiming in on a thread about the Tennessee state representative who wants congress to ignore the Supreme Court ruling on flag burning, and specifically in regard to the suggestion that, given his past attempt to amend the Constitution to cite the will of "Almighty God", he probably thinks he's doing God's bidding:

No upright fundamental Christian would admit to letting himself get bossed around by a Jew.

In second place, it's Thad again, this time passing along a link regarding that same rep's constitutional nonsense:

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Pixelation responding to our post about 5G paranoia getting dumber:

That's because 5G causes brain damage!* *I suppose I should add.../s

Finally, it's David with a complaint on last week's comment post:

Know what's worst about the "funniest, most insightful" weekly? I clearly see that some people voted for me. And at the end of the race, their votes don't count. But nobody even bothers to ask me whether I'll be conceding gracefully and leave my keyboard at the end of the week.

That's all for this week, folks!