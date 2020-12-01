Tennessee State Rep Ask US Congress To Ignore Supreme Court Precedent And Outlaw Flag Burning
from the 'attached-please-find-all-the-reasons-this-won't-work' dept
Perhaps Tennessee State Representative Jay Reedy read the electoral room wrong on November 5 and thought his boy would remain president for another four years. Maybe he was just drunk on the success of securing his state rep position in the general election after a strenuous unopposed campaign. Whatever the case, Rep. Reedy is apparently hoping Congressional reps will return to Capitol Hill refreshed and ready to violate the Constitution.
The first shot of Rep. Reedy's new term is this: a resolution urging Congress to make flag burning illegal. This is something Trump threatened to do a handful of times during campaign rallies. This is also something pretty much no one seriously thinks would have a chance of standing up to Constitutional scrutiny. Nevertheless, this resolution exists. And the best part of the resolution is it explains exactly how it will fail even as it calls for Congress to make it happen. (h/t Peter Bonilla)
WHEREAS, a 1931 case set the first precedent for the use of a flag in an act of symbolic speech under the First Amendment, when the Court struck down a California law that banned the flying of a red flag to protest against the government; and
WHEREAS, in 1968, Congress approved the Federal Flag Desecration Law after a Vietnam War protest. The law made it illegal to "knowingly" cast "contempt" upon "any flag of the United States by publicly mutilating, defacing, defiling, burning or trampling upon it."; and
WHEREAS, the Court moved toward its 1989 decision about flag burning in 1974, when it said in Spence v. Washington that a person couldn’t be convicted for using tape to put a peace sign on an American flag. A majority of the Court saw the act as protected expression under the First Amendment; and
WHEREAS, during the next decade, states narrowed the focus on their flag desecration laws, but they still prohibited flag burning and other acts of mutilation. The issue was then decided, at least in the Supreme Court, in the decision of Texas v. Johnson…
We'll stop there for the moment because there's already so much to work with. This breaks down the history of flag desecration laws being struck down as unconstitutional. Somehow, this is Reedy's pitch for a federal flag desecration law. And it takes someone really special to claim that an issue may still be unsettled ("decided, at least in the Supreme Court"), when it has been already been addressed by the US Supreme Court.
Twice.
WHEREAS, in reaction to the Johnson decision, which only applied to the state of Texas, Congress passed an anti-flag burning law called the Flag Protection Act of 1989. However in 1990, the Supreme Court struck down that law as unconstitutional.
All of that notwithstanding (somehow), Reedy believes Congress can exercise its federal superpowers to craft a law that bans flag burning while still remaining aligned with the First Amendment.
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED TWELFTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, THE SENATE CONCURRING, that we strongly urge the United States Congress to enact legislation to prohibit the desecration of the United States flag.
Chances are this resolution will never make its way to Congress, no matter how much the Tennessee state legislature leans right. And this is just more jingoistic patriotism masquerading as public service from a state rep who has introduced a bunch of other dead-in-the-legislative-water timewasters over the past few years, including:
- A bid to add a section detailing the history, economic impact, and cultural uses of the Bible to the state's official government manual.
- An internet porn filter proposal that would have required of-age Americans to affirmatively opt in to access pornography -- one that asked the US Congress to enact internet filtering legislation and the DOJ to "vigorously enforce" federal obscenity laws.
- An amendment to the state Constitution declaring the listed rights came from "Almighty God."
- A resolution to designate the Bible as the official state book.
- A bill allowing law enforcement to search any vehicle parked in a jail parking lot.
- And… in this session, during a pandemic, an anti-vax bill.
Constitutionality is not Rep. Reed's strong suit. I guess the rights given to state residents (and Americans located elsewhere) by the Almighty God should be subject to Reed's personal beliefs about where those rights begin and end.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, flag burning, free speech, jay reedy, supreme court, tennessee
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Just one of those bills would have sent the message you know...
From attempting to compel/mandate unconstitutional speech to banning constitutional speech it's nice of them to make it undeniably clear how much of a raging hypocrite they are and how much they absolutely loathe the constitution and that pesky 'bill of rights'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just one of those bills would have sent the message you know
Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Constitution To Be
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Those who would ban flag burning are a cause of flag burning, by causing hatred of government.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It is a continuing theme, a complete lack of self awareness and is indicative of those who want to rule rather than govern. Do as I say, not as I do - is not something that successful leaders say.
Saw it in the protests against police brutality that were met with police brutality.
See it in the protests in France against the new law against documenting police brutality being met with police brutality.
Hypocrisy and self awareness seem to not be compatible.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Reed would likely claim that his desires happen to correlate with the will of God, possibly because God Herself told him as much. It would make him the latest conservative Christian to essentially blame God for their actions, sure, but I doubt he cares about that.
Related: No one’s personal beliefs deserve to become the law of the land.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
No upright fundamental Christian would admit to letting himself get bossed around by a Jew.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Let alone dark-skinned socialist Jew from the middle east.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
“I distrust those people who know so well what God wants them to do because I notice it always coincides with their own desires.”
― Susan B. Anthony
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Welcome to the hard right supermajority era of the modern supreme court, where no issue that conservatives lost is considered settled. Red state lunatics have begun their efforts to reshape national law by throwing poop at the wall until they find a way to get a thumbs up from the supreme court.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
This isn't one of those issues where you see a partisan split on the Supreme Court, though. The Roberts Court has pretty consistently ruled in favor of free speech, and the rulings aren't usually close (generally the ones I can think of that were 5-4 with the conservatives on one side and the liberals on the other concerned corporate speech). Trump's appointments certainly move the court hard to the right, and we're going to be seeing some terrible repercussions as a result. But I don't think "flag burning is illegal now" is going to be one of them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sadly for there rest of the country, Reed probably accurately represents the beliefs of his constituents. I write this as a Tennessee transplant who has been observing the local "thought" processes with open-mouthed wonder and horror.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
An interesting position to take since this would suggest that the will & power of the people are superior to "Almighty God".
After all, the first 3 words of the US constitution are "We the people"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Misplaced priorities
I have always wondered why so many people in a supposedly advanced civilization put such stock in brightly colored bits of cloth, while at the same time absolutely trashing the important and worthy principles that those bits of cloth are supposed to represent.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Misplaced priorities
Bear in mind that there's a non-zero number of these people who simultaneously fetishise the US flag and the confederate battle flag that symbolises an army that fought against them, without a shred of irony.
The principles are clearly not the important thing to them...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Misplaced priorities
If I may quote one of my friends, it's because "the only think they like about the American flag is the racism!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's a lot of flag burners who have got too much freedom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rep. Jay Reedy hates us for our freedom.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People who desecrate the flag by pretending to care about the country while actively rigging the system against the common citizens don't get to burch about people burning that flag.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If Jay Reedy were a true patriot, he would demand an American flag be put in every church.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply